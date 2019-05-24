If you like your bed soft, cooling, and hypoallergenic, Tencel sheets are your pick for great sleep. Textile scientists first created Tencel from eucalyptus plants in the 1970s and now it's one of the most popular fabrics on the market, for good reason. Tencel has the feel of silk while being much easier to care for, is soft like cotton but more wrinkle-resistant, and has plenty of strength to make it through wash after wash to boot. And the best Tencel sheets definitely don't have to be expensive, either.

Tencel is an especially good choice for warm weather, sweaty sleepers, and those with allergies and sensitivities. Not only is the fiber naturally cool, it also absorbs moisture away from skin. It's also nonirritating, incredibly smooth, and helps keep allergens like dust mites away.

As an added bonus, Tencel is great for the environment since the sustainably sourced eucalyptus doesn't need much water to grow and can be grown on land that's not usable for most kinds of farming.

If you're ready to stop sweating about sheets and are ready to pick up a pack that's easy on the skin and easy to care for, shop the best Tencel sheets on Amazon below.

1 The Best Overall Tencel Sheets Royal Hotel ABRIPEDIC Tencel Sheets Amazon $110 See On Amazon They're a bit pricey, but these 100% Tencel sheets are worth the investment, and come in sizes so you can find the perfect set for your bed. These have a thread count of 400, which is actually the sweet spot most experts say where sheets plateau in quality. This four-piece set comes in colors ranging from gray to sage, and are even available in hard-to-find sizes like twin XL and split king. While the specific pocket height isn't listed, some reviewers with mattresses as large as 18 inches in height say these sheets fit comfortably. Fans say: "They are silky, soft and comfortable. The sheets are well made and generously sized to fit extra thick mattresses. Excellent quality material and nicely priced. I was pleasantly surprised how nice these are." Available in sizes: Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, and Split King

Colors: White, Gray, Iris, Ivory, Sage, Sea, Taupe

2 The Runner-Up Olive + Crate Tencel Eucalyptus Sheets Amazon $125 See On Amazon Another great choice, these 100% Tencel sheets are soft and have a thread count of 320. They're not the cheapest, but they come with the backing of plenty of reviewers. These are produced in an OEKO-TEX-certified factory, and while there is no specific pocket depth listed, many Amazon users say these work well on thick mattresses. You can get these in range of colors, from the rose blush color pictured here to a sky blue to a neutral charcoal. Fans say: "These are wonderfully soft and light. The breathability of these sheets is much appreciated and necessary in our tropical climate where any bedding with even a hint of polyester is a hot sticky nightmare." Available in sizes: Queen, King, California King

Colors: Rose Blush, Charcoal, Gray Mist, Sky Blue, White Snow

3 The Best Budget Tencel Sheets ZECOTT Tencel Lyocell Queen Sheet Set Amazon $80 See On Amazon If you're shopping to outfit a queen or king bed, these sheets give you the best value for a true set of 100% Tencel sheets. They have a slightly lower thread count than the set above, at 300, but lower-thread-count sheets actually tend to be a bit cooler at night, so if you're a hot sleeper these would be a great pick. These come in three neutral colors, are machine washable, and have pockets that can fit mattresses up to 15 inches in height. These are also made in an OEKO-TEX-certified factory, so you can be sure these sheets are made without any harmful substances. Fans say: "They fit my 14” deep mattress perfectly and are honestly some of the softest sheets I’ve ever owned. I always go to sleep cold and wake up hot, and these are the first sheets that both keep me warm and keep me cool depending on what stage of sleep I’m in. I haven’t woken up sweaty a single time since I started using them. They’ve been washed a few times since the first wash and they have held up well and have no pilling. I just purchased a second set for myself, and I’m gifting a set to my best friend for Christmas. If you’re wanting to try Tencel sheets without breaking the bank, these are the sheets for you." Available in sizes: Queen and King

Colors: White, Charcoal, and Silver

4 The Best Cotton & Tencel Blend Welhome Cotton Tencel Sateen Sheet Set Amazon $70 $65 See On Amazon This cotton-Tencel sheet set still offers many of the breathable and temperature-regulating benefits of 100% Tencel sheets, and comes at a more affordable price point. These sheets have a thread count of 300 and are constructed with a soft, sateen weave. They also have particularly deep pockets that can fit mattresses up to 18 inches in depth. These are made in an OEKO-TEX standard 100 factory, which certifies that all products made there are free from any harmful substances. Fans say: "I am so happy I finally found these! They held up great after the first wash (which is a common issue in any Tencel sheet), are a true silky smooth sateen, and have a nice heft and crispness (unlike most 100% Tencel sheets). The fitted sheet is fantastic and can easily fit a mattress double the height of mine and the elastic wraps all the way around the bottom so no slipping!" Available in sizes; Twin, Full, Queen, King

Colors: Blush, Flint Blue, Graphite, Ivory, Powder Blue, Storm Cloud, White

5 The Best Splurge Sijo Premium 100% Austrian Eucalyptus Lyocell Tencel Sheet Set Amazon $165 See On Amazon These splurge-worthy 100% Tencel sheets are made from Austrian lyocell, and constructed in an OEKO-TEX-certified factory, so they're made with zero harmful chemicals or dyes. These have a thread count of 300, and come in the widest range of sizes of any sheet set on this list. Depending on whether you are on team top sheet, you can get these in a three-piece or four-piece sheet set. They also come in eight different colors you can choose from. They've won over plenty of Amazon fans who write, "incredibly impressed," "best sheet purchased EVER," and "worth every penny." Fans say: "The sheets are absolutely amazing! They are hands down the softest sheets I have ever had. They feel just like silk. That silky fabric also stays nice and cool. I am a hot sleeper and I have been able to fall asleep and stay asleep without waking up burning hot. My husband loves them as well. And I love that you can buy just a fitted sheet and two pillow cases in a set without having to buy the flat sheet. We do not use a flat sheet so they never get used and it is such a waste." Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King (three- and four-piece sets)

Colors: Ivory, Blush, Dove, Fog, Forest, Sky, Slate, and Snow