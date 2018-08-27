It's never too early to start planning for Halloween. (Personally, by mid-August, I've already made LED candles out of toilet paper rolls and called someone about getting dry ice.) If you, like me, are already scouring the internet for inspiration and ideas, you've probably realized that the best white face paints for Halloween are the most important part of any Halloween makeup kit. Ideally, you’ll want to look for options that offer good, long-lasting coverage and apply conveniently for the level of detail you’re looking for — for example, a tub of cheap clown makeup should be great at covering your whole face, while a white pencil or crayon might be better for detailed designs.

Outfits are easy enough to throw together, but unless you're going for a cheap Halloween mask this year, the best face paint makeup will make or break your whole look. So why is white the go-to for so many people? Well, if you're using a single color, white is the basis for tons of costumes, including ghosts, vampires, zombies, witches, and anything else that's supposed to be pale and dead. If you're layering, blending, or doing detail-work, white is an easy way to even out your skin tone and get the other colors to pop.

Maybe you need to check out a few awesome Halloween makeup tutorials first, or maybe you've known what you're going to dress up as for months. Either way, when you're ready to start your prep shopping, these white face paints are some of the best you'll find, and there's one to suit every budget, look, and skin type. Keep scrolling, the best white face paints for Halloween are listed below.

1 The Overall Best: Bo Buggles Professional White Face Paint Bo Buggles Professional White Face Paint Amazon $15 See On Amazon Even though it's one of the lesser-known brands, Bo Buggles face paint earns the best overall title because it offers professional-level quality while remaining affordable and easy to use for beginners. Most containers hold 30 grams of product, but this one has 90 grams for under $20, meaning it'll last you dozens of applications. Simply add a few drops of water into the paint to activate it; then stir into a creamy consistency for opaque coverage that dries quickly and lasts all day. It's also hypoallergenic and paraben-free, so it's suitable and safe for use on sensitive skin. Helpful review: “This is my favorite brand of face paint. It covers my skin but it does not feel heavy It dries completely and does not smear. It washes off fairly easily with makeup wipes or soap and water.”

2 An Editor Favorite That’s Good For Details: NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP White Jumbo Eye Pencil NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Jumbo Eye Pencil Amazon $4 See On Amazon For less than $5, this NYX white eyeliner crayon is a great pick if your Halloween look involves intricate detail work. It's no wonder that this formula has been used by 28,000 Amazon reviewers, who give it an overall rating of 4.3 stars. BDG Associate Commerce Editor Carina Finn is one of the crayon’s many fans, explaining, “I love doing elaborate halloween makeup, and white face paint is crucial. The NYX jumbo eye pencil goes on creamy and smooth, and gives opaque coverage that also blends really well with other colors. I love how easy it is to apply with the pencil style (especially on kids!).” Furthermore, she adds, “It's not impossible to wash off, and it's never made me break out.” While it's designed as an eye pencil, this crayon can be used for eyeshadow, detailed designs, or even on your eyebrows. Even better, since it's small enough to fit in any pocket or purse, you can bring it with you throughout the night if your Halloween look starts to slip. Helpful review: “I used this to do my Halloween makeup as Sally from the Nightmare before Christmas. It was perfect. Shows up well. Lasts long. Thick lines. Great price. Highly recommend.”

3 If You're On A Budget: Mehron Clown White Face Paint Mehron Clown White Face Paint Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you're doing Halloween on a budget, Mehron Clown white face paint is your best option. For around $10, you get nearly 67 grams of smooth, easy-to-apply product that offers sufficient coverage without creasing or cracking. It's one of the most popular choices because it's so versatile — reviewers have used it for clown costumes, comic book characters, sugar skull makeup, and more — plus it's especially long-lasting when covered with a layer of baby powder. It has rave reviews — one customer, who often works with face paint, called it "The best white paint in my life." The only downside is, apparently it's so long-lasting, it's hard to get off. Helpful review: “Wow! Ordered this for Halloween makeup and was definitely impressed. Spreads like butter! A little goes a verrry long way. Wanted thick coverage since I am African American with dark complexion. It works!”

4 The Best White Face & Body Paint: Mehron Makeup Paradise Makeup AQ White Face & Body Paint Mehron Makeup Paradise Makeup AQ Face & Body Paint Amazon $8 See On Amazon "I have very dark skin so I was hesitant," one reviewer comments on Paradise Makeup AQ paint, "But the coverage is amazing." Even though it's water-based and infused with skin-friendly ingredients like aloe, chamomile, and cocoa butter, this stuff is highly pigmented and concentrated for vibrant colors and smooth application. The cake-like palettes are activated with water, and according to buyers, you can layer it as many times as you want to get the saturation you're looking for. It'll even cover tattoos. Helpful review: “Love this face paint. As a professional face painter I've been using this product for over 15 years. It is the softest smoothest full coverage.”

5 The Best Pressed Powder: Bobbie Weiner Enterprise Bloody Mary Pressed Wet Or Dry Powder Bobbie Weiner Enterprise Bloody Mary Pressed Wet Or Dry Powder Amazon $12 See On Amazon Get two for the price of one with this Bloody Mary pressed powder, which can be used wet or dry. When wet, the powder transforms into a full-coverage face paint, but when dry, it works great as a setting powder (which should come in handy if you’d rather not sweat off your Halloween makeup). It comes in a compact case with a mirror built into the lid, which makes it super convenient to use on the go. Helpful review: “Worked great with the costume. Easy to use and remove. Plan on using it again.”

6 The Best For Touch-Ups: Mehron Makeup White CreamBlend Stick Mehron Makeup CreamBlend Stick Amazon $11 See On Amazon Body paint can be a messy process — especially if you're new to it. The Mehron CreamBlend stick features a highly-pigmented formula that'll give you full coverage, but it comes in a convenient, albeit small stick design that's easy to apply without getting it all over your hands. It's also rich in vitamins and antioxidants and especially creamy to prevent caking, but it's made without any petroleum whatsoever. One customer, who bought it for her daughter, said it lasted through the heavy rain, and many others with sensitive skin say it didn't cause any irritation. Helpful review: “It was absolutely great. Great coverage, great color, great spread, great blend. Highly recommend!”