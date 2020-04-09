Whether you’re watching TV, reading, working, or napping on the couch, a supportive pillow can make you more comfortable. If you want to relax or work in the living room for an extended period, the best back support pillows for couches will retain their shape over time so you can stay comfy throughout every TV marathon or remote work session.

Poor posture and inadequate support are both causes of lower back pain, and placing a lumbar pillow at the base of your spine can improve alignment and provides support. Most of the picks here are made from memory foam, which molds to your body and evenly distributes body weight. It also retains its shape well, creating a comfy and supportive pillow you can rest on time after time without having to worry about it going flat after too much use. However, memory foam can trap heat, so choose one with gel-infused foam or a breathable mesh cover if you want help staying cool.

If spending time on the couch is less comfy than it should be, these are the best back support pillows available on Amazon that can provide the support you’ve been missing. And to make cleaning easy, almost all of these picks have removable covers that are machine washable.

1 A Classic Lumbar Support Cushion Covered In Breathable Mesh Lovehome Lumbar Support Pillow Amazon $29 See On Amazon This lumbar support back cushion supports the natural curve of your spine to ease middle and lower back pain while improving spinal alignment and posture. It’s a popular choice on Amazon with more than 15,000 reviews, and it’s one of Wirecutter’s top picks as well. Made from sturdy memory foam, the cushion won't lose its shape over time, and the two adjustable straps on the back keep it securely in place on couch cushions and armchairs, as well as office chairs and car seats. The cover is made from breathable mesh to keep you cool, and it’s removable and machine washable for easy cleaning. Choose from eight colors. According to a reviewer: “I’m very happy with this lumbar pillow. It provides such relief from the back pain I normally have when sitting on the couch, in car, etc. without any lumbar support. I may have to order another one...or two!”

2 A Cozy Memory Foam Reading Pillow With Arm Rests Soothing Company Reading Pillow Amazon $35 See On Amazon This comfy reading pillow features armrests that help you get into an ideal position for reading, using your laptop, watching TV, or just relaxing on the couch. Filled with shredded memory foam, the pillow molds to your body to provide comfort and support, but won't lose its shape over time. Plus, there’s a convenient carrying handle on the top and side pockets where you can stash the remote control and other small items. The soft velour cover is machine washable and available in gray, pink, and aquamarine. To make shipping easier, the pillow arrives vacuum-packed — before using, remove the packaging, fluff up the pillow, and give it 48 hours to expand to full size. According to a reviewer: “This is exactly what I was looking for. This pillow is so supportive on my couch since the couch is no longer comfortable and aggravates my back pain. It is so soft and comfortable that I occasionally fall asleep there.”

3 Editor’s Pick: A Lumbar Pillow That Also Supports Your Upper Back Cushion Lab Multi-Region Lumbar Pillow Amazon $66 See On Amazon This multi-region lumbar pillow reaches higher than many other lumbar pillows to offer support to the lower, middle, and upper back — and it’s recommended by Associate Commerce Editor, Anna Anderson. “This cushion is made with super dense memory foam that offers more support than standard memory foam — perfect if you're looking for something that can help you sit up straight on even the cushiest of couches,” Anderson explains. “Plus, the contouring really cradles your spine, and the elastic strap means I also attach it to my work chair while I'm at my computer.” The pillow is shaped to support the natural curve of your spine and features contouring to reduce pressure on the back bone. The polyester-rayon blend cover is removable and machine washable. Choose from gray and black. According to a reviewer: “This is a great little pillow, it is very dense and maintains its shape nicely. Provides good support while sitting in a chair or on the couch. Has a nice strap if you need to secure it.”

4 A Versatile Bolster Pillow That Supports Your Back, Knees & Legs BeautifulLife Half Moon Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon This memory foam bolster pillow supports the lower back while you're sitting, but can also be placed under your knees or ankles when you're lying down to improve circulation and align your legs and hips. If you're a side sleeper, you can place it between your knees for better alignment. The supportive semi-roll pillow features a machine washable cover made from organic, breathable cotton. According to a reviewer: “This is a perfect size for keeping on the couch to offer extra support. Even after one use I noticed a difference.”

5 A Supportive Wedge Pillow That Also Helps With Snoring & Acid Reflux Brentwood Home Zuma Therapeutic Foam Wedge Pillow Amazon $46 See On Amazon This foam wedge pillow offers full back support and is extra thick at the bottom, which is super helpful if you have a deep couch or shorter legs. It's also great to use while lying down: You can prop it under the legs to improve circulation, or you can place it under your head and upper back to reduce snoring, congestion, and acid reflux. It's available in three sizes, and the cover is made with machine-washable bamboo fabric which is super soft and stretchy. One thing to note: This pillow is made with therapeutic foam instead of memory foam, so while it's definitely supportive, it won't mold to your body the way memory foam does. According to a reviewer: “Works well in various positions whether in bed, on the couch, or on the floor.”