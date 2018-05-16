Real talk: There are times in life when having a good pair of earplugs is essential. We've all been at a loud concert or flown on a plane with a screaming baby, and when those noisy moments strike, earplugs are our best friends. And if you’re someone with petite ears, then you know that, sadly, the best earplugs for small ear canals are not created equal.

When you wear a pair that don't fit properly, they end up feeling uncomfortable and refusing to stay put. Finding the right ones, however, isn't always an easy endeavor. Do a quick search on Amazon, and you'll see right away that it requires some digging.

So, what should you look for exactly? First and foremost, you obviously want them to be comfortable. Good earplugs are made with soft, flexible material like silicone or closed-cell foam that adapts to the contours of your ear. You also want to check the Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) to determine how much sound they'll actually block out. The lower the rating, the more sound they'll let seep through.

With this info in mind, shop a list of the best small earplugs, below.

1 The Overall Best Earplugs For Small Ear Canals Howard Leight Earplugs (14 Pairs) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Designed specifically to fit slimmer ear canals, these petite earplugs are bell-shaped to mimic the contours of your inner ear. They're constructed with soft, soil-resistant polyurethane closed-cell foam that won't let wax or dirt build up. And with a strong NRR of 30 decibels, they're sure to drown out loud noises around you. Each order comes with 14 pairs and a handy carrying case. According to a reviewer: “They mold perfectly to your ear. Other earplugs are so large they pop out or so stiff that they don’t mold well. These are perfectly made.”

2 The Best Budget Earplugs For Small Ear Canals Mack's Slim Fit Soft Foam Earplugs (50 Pairs) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Looking for a budget-friendly option that fits properly, provides some noise reduction, and comes with a travel case? These affordable slim-fit earplugs are a solid choice, as they're constructed to be 20% smaller than regular plugs with a tapered, slow-release foam design that adapts to the contours of your ears sans pain-inducing bulk. With an NRR of 29 decibels, they completely block out loud, high-pitched sounds and are a big hit with Amazon reviewers. According to a reviewer: “Great soft foam that fits my small ears very well [...] These are soft and comfy and easy to get in my ears.”

3 The Best Concert-Friendly Earplugs For Small Ear Canals Eargasm Smaller Ears Earplugs (2 Pairs) Amazon $38 See On Amazon When you're at a loud concert, you want to be able to hear the music without sacrificing your precious eardrums. Unlike foam earplugs which tend to muffle sound, these high-end, small-sized earplugs are made with hypoallergenic silicone and feature patent-pending attenuation filters that reduce noise at an NRR of 15 decibels while still maintaining sound quality. Their low-profile design ensures it won't be super obvious that you're wearing them, and — as a bonus — they even come with a sturdy aluminum keychain case, guaranteeing they won't get lost. According to a reviewer: “I am so impressed with these, having such small ear canals makes it very hard to find ear plugs that work but the small size is so comfortable!”

4 The Best Sleeping Earplugs For Small Ear Canals HEAROS Sleep Pretty In Pink Earplugs (100 Pairs) Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you need silence when you sleep, these nighttime earplugs will give you the level of rest you seek. Built to fit petite ear canals, the plugs — which are made from customizable slow-expanding foam — boast a sizable 32-decibel NRR capable of blocking all but the sound of your alarm in the morning. Best of all, they're hypoallergenic and feature a tapered design that won't cause any discomfort. According to a reviewer: “These are my favorite earplugs. I have very, very small ears and these fit. They block sound very well, too!”

5 The Best Travel Earplugs For Small Ear Canals Cirrus Healthcare Original Children's EarPlanes (3 Pairs) Amazon $18 See On Amazon With these pressure-regulating earplugs in your travel bag, you can skip chewing gum on an airplane altogether. Their innovative silicone design features a patented CeramX filter that alleviates pain from air pressure changes during takeoff and landing, simultaneously reducing noise with an NRR of 20 decibels. Just plug your nose, blow, and then insert them immediately before your flight goes wheels up and again an hour before reaching your destination. You might've noticed these are labeled "for kids," but don't let that deter you from trying them out — the company says they fit adults with "smaller ears," too. According to a reviewer: “I was concerned about experiencing pain and discomfort in my ears when I took my first flight ever a few weeks ago. I have small ears so I opted for the children’s size and I am so glad I did! These fit great; they were very comfortable. More importantly, I did not experience any pain or discomfort at all!”

6 The Best Swimming Earplugs For Small Ear Canals WaterDam Swimming Earplugs (3 Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Never let water inside your ears again with these convenient earplugs made for swimmers. The waterproof earplugs are made from soft silicone with a nonslip design and they come with a convenient travel case. This size is marketed for kids, but it’s also suitable for adults with small ear canals, according to the brand. Since these are primarily for swimming, the NRR isn’t listed. According to a reviewer: “They’re soft and pliable, so they don’t hurt from just trying to put them in. Ultimately as an adult with small ears and pressure issues, these gave me back the ability to dive to the bottom of the pool without pain. I’m very pleased.”