The 9 Best Food Storage Containers For Leftovers
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
When it comes to keeping food stashed, the best food storage containers for leftovers are all durable, easy-to-clean, and won’t absorb odors or stain easily. These containers are usually made of plastic, glass, or silicone, and there are pros and cons with each material:
- Plastic is typically lightweight, budget-friendly, and shatterproof but it tends to absorb odors and stains from food more easily than glass. However, you’ll find several options below made from stain- and odor-resistant Tritan plastic that can better withstand sauces and colorful spices like turmeric. To keep produce fresh for longer, you’ll also find a plastic container set with a built-in vent system to manage airflow and protect greens, fruits, and veggies from moisture.
- Glass containers tend to be more expensive and heavier than plastic, but they’re naturally more resistant to stains and odors. They’re also typically oven-safe in addition to being freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe. But keep in mind: You’ll want to remove the lid before using the container in the oven or microwave.
- There’s also silicone, which tends to hold on to odors and stains more than glass but since it's more flexible, designs can offer convenience like being collapsible for easy storage.
Whichever material you opt for, all of the picks on this list are BPA-free, so you can microwave and bake without fear of chemicals seeping into your food. These food storage containers are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup and almost all of them are freezer- and microwave-safe, too.
Scroll on for highly rated, affordable food storage containers in a range of sizes that will keep your leftovers fresh in the fridge or freezer. I've also included a set of silicone lids that stretch to fit your existing bowls.