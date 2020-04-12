When it comes to keeping food stashed, the best food storage containers for leftovers are all durable, easy-to-clean, and won’t absorb odors or stain easily. These containers are usually made of plastic, glass, or silicone, and there are pros and cons with each material:

Plastic is typically lightweight, budget-friendly, and shatterproof but it tends to absorb odors and stains from food more easily than glass. However, you’ll find several options below made from stain- and odor-resistant Tritan plastic that can better withstand sauces and colorful spices like turmeric. To keep produce fresh for longer, you’ll also find a plastic container set with a built-in vent system to manage airflow and protect greens, fruits, and veggies from moisture.

Whichever material you opt for, all of the picks on this list are BPA-free, so you can microwave and bake without fear of chemicals seeping into your food. These food storage containers are also dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup and almost all of them are freezer- and microwave-safe, too.

Scroll on for highly rated, affordable food storage containers in a range of sizes that will keep your leftovers fresh in the fridge or freezer. I've also included a set of silicone lids that stretch to fit your existing bowls.

1. The Overall Best Plastic Container Set Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers (Set Of 5) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from durable, BPA-free Tritan plastic, the Rubbermaid Brilliance food storage set is safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer, and the clear containers are resistant to stains and odors. The leakproof lids with latches provide an airtight seal, and if you want to microwave with the lid on to prevent splatter, there are built-in vents under the latches. The 10-piece set includes five containers in multiple sizes — two 1.3-cup, two 3.2-cup, and one 9.6-cup — with lids for each one. On top of that, the set is stackable to save space. According to a reviewer: “These are great! They are truly leakproof. They do not stain even with tomato sauce or other red foods. The vents under the locks are perfect for microwaving leftovers- you can leave the lid on so no more splashes all over the inside of the microwave. Freezer safe, they don't hold odors, dishwasher safe, microwavable- they do it all.”

2. The Overall Best Glass Container Set Bayco Glass Food Storage Containers (Set Of 12) Amazon $40 See On Amazon For a food storage set that’s more odor-resistant than plastic, the BPA-free Bayco glass food storage set is a highly rated pick. The glass containers won’t absorb stains, flavors, or odors, and you can use them in the microwave or oven (just remember to remove the lids first) and the freezer. The leakproof lids are made of plastic and have a silicone gasket that’s removable for easy cleaning, and there are sturdy snaps on each one. The containers are dishwasher-safe, but it’s recommended that you hand-wash the lids as much as possible to retain their shape. The set of 12 containers consists of three different shapes — round, square, and rectangular — in sizes ranging from 1.4 to 4.5 cups. According to a reviewer: “They are very well made, durable, and leak proof. They go in the microwave and oven without the lids, and in the dishwasher even with the lids. The sizes are so perfect for storing any food. And because they are clear glass, I can see what is in the container in the fridge!”

3. The Overall Best Silicone Container Set Vremi Silicone Food Storage Containers (Set Of 4) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made of 100% BPA-free silicone, this Vremi container set is nonstick and easy to clean, making it great for leftovers. The set of four food-grade silicone containers are nontoxic, odorless, and safe to use in the freezer or dishwasher. The airtight lids have a seal cap vent for splatter-free microwaving, too. Plus, the set is stackable and collapsible for compact storage. According to a reviewer: “These containers are my favorite purchase of the year. [...] They pop right into the [fridge], and can be microwaved later. The sizes are perfect and have surprised me several times by how much can fit in them. One will fit in my purse easily, and I keep the others in the car. We took a 2-week trip and I ended up using them in all sorts of ways, including keeping fruit from bruising at a farmer's market, packing a picnic lunch, and keeping leftovers from restaurants. Tops click on easily and keep liquid-y things from leaking or dripping.”

4. An Affordable 42-Piece Plastic Set With Easy-To-Store Lids Rubbermaid Easy Find Vented Lids Food Storage Containers (Set Of 21) Amazon $26 See On Amazon With container sizes ranging from 0.5 cups to 7 cups, the 42-piece Rubbermaid Easy Find food storage set works for all kinds of leftovers. The durable containers are made from BPA-free plastic that’s microwave-, freezer-, and top-rack dishwasher-safe. The lids have a rubberized seal to prevent leaks and, for the larger sizes, they also have built-in vents for splatter-free microwaving. To make storage easy, the lids attach to each other and to the bottom of the containers to create a neat stack. While these won't be as resistant to stains and odors as the Tritan plastic set, they're still a great deal. You can even buy a bigger set of 30 lids and containers. According to a reviewer: “These are the best containers. I love the variety of sizes and how the [lids] snap together to keep everything organized. They are airtight and perfect to pack away leftovers! They are super durable and clean extremely easily.”

5. Editor’s Pick: A Set Of Nesting Plastic Containers Joseph Joseph Nest Lock Food Storage Containers (Set of 5) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only does this color-coded food storage container set include a variety of sizes for all sorts of leftovers, but the containers nest together for compact storage. “I have these nesting food storage containers and I love that they come in five different sizes,” says Amy Biggart, BDG Commerce Editor. “There's always one that's the perfect size for whatever leftovers I need to put in my fridge, and when I'm not using them, they sit inside each other so I can save tons of space in my cabinet.” The BPA-free plastic containers come with leakproof snap-on lids, and they’re freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe. According to a reviewer: “The lids all snap together and the entire set all fits in the large container. The lids fit tight and are perfect for leftovers. Awesome space saver.”

6. Editor’s Pick: A Reusable Silicone Storage Bag Stasher Silicone Storage Bag Amazon $13 See On Amazon Rather than reaching for a single-use plastic bag to store leftovers, you can use this self-sealing silicone food storage bag instead. The bag is available in a range of sizes, from mini to half-gallon, and a variety of colors. “I’m a big fan of Stasher bags and regularly use the sandwich, snack, half-gallon, and stand-up sizes. They're super sturdy and lightweight containers, and the snack and sandwich sizes are essential for toting snacks for my toddler or myself,” explains Ileana Morales Valentine, BDG Associate Commerce Editor. “Nothing ever leaks and my son finds them easy to use. The larger bags are essential for storing leftovers in the fridge or freezer, and best of all: they're all dishwasher-safe.” You can also use them to reheat food in the microwave. According to a reviewer: “This is a nice alternative if you store a lot of pre-cut vegetables, leftovers, or small snacks for lunches. I really like these because the zipper works surprisingly well & I really feel like it does a great job of keeping food airtight.”

7. A Plastic Set That Keeps Produce Fresh For Longer Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Storage Containers (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon To keep leftover fruits and veggies fresh for longer, the Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver containers are super handy. They're made from BPA-free plastic and each container is vented to manage oxygen and carbon dioxide flow. Plus, the durable built-in lid filter never needs to be replaced. There’s also a tray in the container to protect food against moisture that settles at the bottom. The set includes two 4.6-cup containers, and all the pieces are dishwasher-safe. These are also available as individual pieces and in a few different sets. According to a reviewer: “This product is perfect for storing blueberries and other small leftovers. Love it!”

8. These Individual Glass Containers In A Range Of Sizes OXO Good Grips Glass Storage Container Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made of BPA-free, durable borosilicate glass, the OXO Good Grips glass storage container easily goes from the freezer to the oven or microwave with no thawing required. The container is resistant to stains, too. The leakproof lid has four tabs that lock in place, plus a silicone seal that's removable and easy to clean. The lid can go into the microwave (just open the tabs first to avoid messes) but shouldn't go into the oven. The glass container and plastic lid are dishwasher-safe, and there are eight sizes to choose from ranging from 1 cup to 8 cups (shown above). According to a reviewer: “I love these glass containers. You can take them right out of the fridge and put them into the oven or microwave.”

9. Editor’s Pick: These Large Plastic Containers That Hold Almost 10 Cups Of Leftovers Each Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Set (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you have lots of leftovers to store, this Rubbermaid Brilliance set comes with two containers that each hold 9.6 cups of food. Each container is made of BPA-free Tritan plastic that's stain- and odor-resistant and the leakproof lid with two latches creates an airtight seal to keep food fresh. “These Rubbermaid food storage containers are so reliable, and I think they're especially great for transporting. Whereas cheaper storage containers won't properly seal (or will look sealed and actually leak), these have a lid that snaps closed and genuinely never leaks. I really love these,” says Amy Biggart, BDG Commerce Editor. For mess-free microwaving, there are built-in vents underneath the latches. Just lift them and microwave with the cover on to prevent splatters. The containers are dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe. You can also purchase a 9.6-cup container as part of the 10-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance set mentioned above. According to a reviewer: “Good for leftovers, great for liquids, wonderful for fresh cut fruits and veggies. I love how they cook in the microwave, it couldn’t be easier. And the red sauce remnants wash right out.”