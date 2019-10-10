When getting together with fans of all things frightening, a spooky board game can create hours of fun for the entire group. The best horror board games use compelling characters, storytelling, and artwork to build tension for both quick games and hours of narrative role-playing.

The size of your group is important to consider when choosing a game. The best overall pick on this list is great for up to 10 players, but there are also good options for smaller groups and even playing solo.

The length of gameplay is also an important factor in deciding which game is best for you. For a fast-paced game, the best overall option provides about 10 minutes of gameplay. Others on the list are more immersive and offer between 30 to 180 minutes of gameplay.

To entertain groups of all ages, several options appeal to both kids and adults. However, some of the games on this list are best for groups aged 14 and up. And, if you like games with a video component, you can even choose one that works with a companion app to bring the board game to life. There are options for many types of horror fans on this list, too. Game concepts include werewolves, classic monsters, zombies, ghosts, haunted houses, and murderous innkeepers.

1. The Overall Best Horror Board Game: One Night Ultimate Werewolf

2. The Best Narrative Role-Playing Game: Mansions of Madness

3. The Best Zombie Apocalypse Survival Game: Dead of Winter

4. A Fan-Favorite Haunted House Game: Betrayal at House on the Hill

5. The Best Game For Monster Fans: Horrified

6. A Ghostly Game That’s Great For Groups: Mysterium

7. A Shorter Strategic Game For 1 — 4 Players: The Bloody Inn

No matter how you prefer to be scared, these are the best horror board games to keep things spooky all year round.

1 The Overall Best Horror Board Game Bezier Games One Night Ultimate Werewolf Amazon $19 See On Amazon Number of players: 3 — 10 | Ages: 8 and up | Length of gameplay: 10 minutes This fast-paced group game is a favorite among horror fans of all ages. It starts when each player is given a card that they secretly view. This card gives them the power to help either the Villager or Werewolf teams. Then, players have five minutes to find who the werewolves are. The game comes to life through a free app for iOS, Android, and Kindle Fire. With no eliminations and no moderator, everyone has an equal chance to have fun. One player wrote: "We play this often at my friends board game nights. It's one of our favorites. It's easy to learn and quick and fun to play. It gets everyone involved and talking and the game mechanics lead to some really unforgettable moments.”

2 The Best Narrative Role-Playing Game Fantasy Flight Games Mansions Of Madness, 2nd Edition Amazon $88 See On Amazon Number of players: 1 — 5 | Ages: 14 and up | Length of gameplay: 120 — 180 minutes, according to reviewers An app-assisted narrative board game inspired by the works of H. P. Lovecraft, this game takes up to five players through the cursed mansions of Arkham. It features four campaigns of different lengths and difficulties and over 500 components, including 32 plastic figures. The required companion app is available on iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac. It even includes a conversion kit to integrate 1st edition game components if you're a long-time fan. One player wrote: "This game took a little bit to learn, but immediately cemented its spot as my all-time favorite board game. I love the way you move through tiles and investigate things using the app. Yes, it's expensive, but the quality of the pieces is so great. There are multiple expansions out for the game which I fully intend to buy all of them in time. I love love love this game!”

3 The Best Zombie Apocalypse Survival Game Fantasy Flight Games Dead Of Winter Amazon $56 See On Amazon Number of players: 2 — 5 | Ages: 13 and up | Length of gameplay: 90 — 100 minutes This zombie apocalypse board game puts players in a small colony of survivors who must work together towards group victory, but at the same time, players must also complete a personal objective to win as individuals. Players often have to decide what’s best for the colony and best for themselves, which creates high-stakes gameplay. One player wrote: "This is a very fun game, and is designed to be different each time depending on cards you draw for different objectives and penalties if those objectives are not met. Plus there's also the chance that you will get injured doing these objectives or fighting zombies. I like how each game is different from the last which keeps it new, the ease to learn the game, the strategy it requires and how it is just fun.”

4 A Fan-Favorite Haunted House Game Avalon Hill Betrayal At House On The Hill Amazon $46 See On Amazon Number of players: 3 — 6 | Ages: 12 and up | Length of gameplay: 60 minutes According to an Amazon reviewer, this game is for anyone who’s “ever wanted to play out an episode of Scooby Doo.” A cooperative horror game that includes character cards, pre-painted plastic figures, and special tokens, this option invites you into a spooky world that you'll want to return to again and again. One player wrote: "The twist in this is that when the "haunt" begins, one player may turn traitor and work against the others. Sometimes you know who the traitor is, sometimes it's a secret traitor and sometimes there is a non-player monster. There are 50 completely different storylines, so each time you play is different.”

5 The Best Game For Monster Fans Ravensburger Horrified: Universal Monsters Board Game Amazon $35 See On Amazon Number of players: 1 — 5 | Ages: 10 and up | Length of gameplay: 60 minutes This cooperative board game features horror’s classic characters, including Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, the Mummy, and more. Players work as a team to defend the village against the creepy characters, with each monster presenting a different challenge. The game includes seven sculpted miniatures, 75 cards, hero badges, and plenty of other components for a seriously spooky good time. One player wrote: "One thing that sets Horrified apart is that each monster is unique. To defeat Dracula, you have to use red items to smash 4 coffins in the corners of the board, and then go to where Dracula is and use yellow items to kill him. To defeat the Creature from the Black Lagoon, you play items to advance a boat in a mini-game that resembles Candy Land. Once the boat is at the end, you can move to where the creature is, and defeat it by discarding one item of each color. Each of the other monsters is distinct like that, with their own mini-game. Since you typically face 2-3 of the monsters each time you play, and you choose from multiple heroes with special abilities, each session feels very different.”

6 A Ghostly Game That's Great For Groups Libellud Mysterium Board Game Amazon $44 See On Amazon Number of players: 2 — 7 | Ages: 10 and up | Length of gameplay: 45 minutes In this cooperative investigation game set in the 1920s, everyone wins or loses. One player is the ghost, while the other gamers play as psychic mediums. Together, they try to figure out who committed a murder. With many suspect, weapon, and location variations, this can be played over and over again without repeats. One player wrote: "So fun! Put on a spooky playlist and played with family - a good, accessible game with attractive, sturdy components. Fun premise, easy to learn.”

7 A Shorter Strategic Game With Solo Gameplay Option Pearl Games The Bloody Inn Amazon $30 See On Amazon Number of players: 1 — 4 | Ages: 14 and up | Length of gameplay: 45 — 60 minutes Set in 19th-century France, this strategic horror board game pits players against each other. Taking on the role of innkeepers, players must prey on their wealthy guests, committing robbery and murder to make ends meet. While it's fun for up to four players, there’s also a solo game option for those who want to play alone. One player wrote: "Very easy to learn, set up and play. The art is stunning. The theme is unique and there are not many games I can think of with such a theme. It is a fun little game if you only have a limited amount of time and space. Works well solo too.”