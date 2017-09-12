We've come a long way from Candyland and The Game of Life. Now, there are tons of super clever board games that are actually fun to play over the age of six. And the most popular board games for adults will have you hooked in no time.

Now, just because these games are aimed at adults, doesn't mean they are "adult." There's no saucy dice or naked Twister. These games are just a little more complicated or over-the-top than your average family fare. Like Settlers of Catan. There's nothing "adult" featured in the questing, adventure game, but it's a little too complex for a kid to interest him.

Or, maybe you want an easy-to-play party game? There are tons of great board games that require almost no set up, rules that make sense in under five minutes, and have room for lots of players. Whether you want to bust out the classic Cards Against Humanity or learn some new facts about your friends with the revealing The Voting Game, there's something that'll entertain every group of friends.

Just because you're not a kid anymore doesn't mean you have to leave board games behind. With these amazing board games for adults, you'll want to find any excuse to play.

1. A Game That Teaches You A Lot About Your Friends

Really get to know your friends with The Voting Game. Each round starts with a question like "Who would survive the longest in a zombie apocalypse?" Then, you vote on which friend best fits the bill and after the results are given, you try to guess who voted for you. Basically, you learn what people really think about you in a hilarious way.

Reviewers say: "Recently my group of friends have been exploring more party games and this one has really high marks from us. We got together and cracked it open the night it arrived and we had non-stop laughs the entire time [...] This game will bring a group of friends closer for sure."

2. A Board Game That Takes Telephone To The Next Level

A little like the game telephone but with drawing, Telestrations After Dark can get a little weird but is super fun. You get a word or phrase to draw, then everyone has to guess what it was. It's harder than it sounds and gets shockingly entertaining, with lots of laughs all around.

Reviewers say: "This game is hilarious - a great party game with your favorite adult beverage - even comes with coasters for said beverage. Played at camp fires, bachelorette parties, and when just hanging out. A great game when you don't have a table - there's no real setting up needed. Warning: you'll be drawing a lot a lot of D's."

3. A Game That Brings Out The Worst In Everyone

Touted as "The Worst Game Ever Made," Disturbed Friends makes you decide what you and your friends would do in horrible situations. When you have to answer questions like, "In order to destroy my arch-nemesis, I will..." you learn a lot about how terrible you and your friends really are.

Reviewers say: "This is hands down one of the best games I've ever played. The cards are so raunchy and I love it! Some of the cards we couldn't even stop laughing to read them and couldn't even believe some of the choices on them. The winning cards are definitely super funny. Definitely a great game for adults, and a fun night."

4. A Party Games That Lets You Be A Spy

Live out your James Bond fantasies with Codenames. All the players (or agents) know each other only by code names and they race to see who can identify an agent first. If you like games like Werewolf and Mafia, this one really takes that to the next level.

Reviewers say: "This has quickly become one of my favorite games. It is HIGHLY re-playable, and I don't think I've played with a single person that didn't like it. Games are hard to do with some of the people I know, but all of these people enjoyed it: the family members that only begrudgingly play games with us, the friends with short attention spans that can't play games like Catan, and the family members that couldn't figure out or enjoy a game like Concept [...] Almost everyone we've played this game with has gone out and bought it themselves."

5. A Board Game That Sends You On An Epic Adventure

Kind of like an IRL Oregon Trail and a less fantastical Dungeons & Dragons, Settlers of Catan gives you a totally different playing experience every time. Players discover the isle of Catan and go on a quest to settle its wild lands. Over 1,500 people on Amazon love the combination of trading, tactics, and strategy that this game requires.

Reviewers say: "Side effects include: less tv watching, more under the table kicking, spontaneous manical laughter, snacking while plotting the demise of your friends and family. Best fun you've had in hours!"

6. A Favorite Card Game With Over 34,000 Reviews

Cards Against Humanity has pretty much taken over the board game world. With over 34,000 reviews, this is an enormously popular Amazon product. With 150 new cards since the last edition, this game is great if you've played it once or 1,000 times.

Reviewers say: "This is, hands down, one of the best games I've ever played. I'm not just talkin' about card games, either. I mean all games. Every couple of months when I have one of my house parties, Cards Against Humanity is pulled off the shelf and played. My guests end up with stomach cramps by the time they leave, from all of the side-splitting laughter that goes on during the game."

7. A Game That Lets You Make All The Best Memes IRL

Over 5,900 people on Amazon have given this meme-centric game an overall 4.6-star rating! You compete to see who can make the funniest meme. It can get pretty raunchy, so this is definitely not a game for the family reunion.

Reviewers say: "We thought we'd play this game for a few minutes and then shelf it. It had good ratings and would be a nice addition to our card game collection. However, what followed was the entire family playing this game for several hours, some laughing so hard they choked on snacks and one even peed herself. Highly recommended for any group of people that love memes, have a sense of humor and enjoy a date night spent doing something OTHER than watching Netflix."

8. The Game Kickstarter Was Crazy About

Kickstarter went nuts for Exploding Kittens, and people on Amazon are keeping the love going. One of the most-backed projects in Kickstarter history, Exploding Kittens is a hilarious party game described as a "kitty-powered version of Russian roulette." With over 4,400 reviews on Amazon, this game is extremely popular and growing more and more loved every day.

Reviewers say: "This is the epitome of games that fall into a fun social game. The NSFW Edition takes it to the next level having an appeal to most people in so many different ways. Strategy, humor of the cards, design of the cards, and the competitiveness of the game. Best part is games end when you run out of cards because you will want to keep playing."

9. A Board Game That Let's You Make Hilarious Comics

Stick figures have never been funnier. This "offensive" card game lets you and your team create comic strips that are always hilarious and definitely NSFW. With super easy set up, this game is great for a party of pretty much any size and will definitely get everyone laughing.

Reviewers say: "This game was a blast! I have played with multiple friend groups and its been a hit with everyone because even though the scenes can be vulgar or inappropriate (i.e. adult themed haha) you can kind of interpret and take away what you want from it which leads to lots of inside jokes and fun times. Easy to learn, easy to set up, easy to play!"

10. A Game That Lets You Call Out Your Friends

Get real with your friends with this hilarious party game. Each card gives a prompt and you have to decide which of your friends is most likely to do it. Between figuring out which friend "Is going straight to hell" or calling out who's most likely to "Get a popcorn bucket from the trash for free refills," you and your friends will have a fun time calling each other out for all their weird behaviors.

Reviewers say: "Drunk, Stoned, or Stupid is not just a game to bring to a party. It is the life of the party! Each card is perfect for someone in the group, and you get to hear your friends tell hilarious stories as they battle to be the one not to keep the card. But the best part about playing this game is the personal element that it adds to game night, which is unlike any other game I have played. Everyone is engaged as they think about the different people sitting around them and, better yet, creatively defend themselves from racking up too many cards that might strike a little too close to home."

11. A Family Board Game With A Dark Twist

The family game Cranium gets an adults-only makeover in this Dark version of the board game. A little like Pictionary, Charades, and Name That Tune rolled into one, Cranium Dark makes you act, draw, sing, or sculpt out a huge array of clues that your teammates have to guess. It's active, fun, and not suitable for kids.

Reviewers say: "It brought together the best parts of Classic Cranium and games like Cards Against Humanity/Apples to Apples. This was PG (or more risqué if you chose) and really fun. You choose an action (that everyone knows) and do that action while trying to get people to guess your thing. There is the added Cranium creativity of sculpting, drawing and acting to mix it up and keep everyone on their toes."

12. A Board Game That Takes You Through A Haunted House

Deal with all the scares and mysteries of a spooky haunted house in Betrayal At House On The Hill. Navigate through the haunted hallways over and over, since every time you play you get a new scary scenario and a different configuration of rooms. For an additional $15, you can add the upgrade kit onto your purchase to incorporate new game pieces, dice, and art into the game.

Reviewers say: "Betrayal At House On The Hill is one of my favorite games. It combines an immersive theme, exploration, hidden traitors, and a twist every game [...] I have to recommend it wholeheartedly! If you like co-op games, exploration, hidden traitor mechanics, or have ever wanted to play out an episode of Scooby Doo or a B-movie, do yourself a favor and check out Betrayal At House On The Hill!"

13. A Classic Board Game With A Grown-Up Twist

A classic with an intelligent twist, Anti-Monopoly lets you play the real estate game as a monopolist or a free market contributor. Though that sounds a little like an economics lesson, reviewers say this version of Monopoly is way more fun than the original, and you might even learn a thing or two while you play.

Reviewers say: "Wasn't sure how this would play out, but it is fantastic. The game play is very balanced, and it adds a whole new level of strategy to the game. Perfect for people who love the competitiveness of monopoly but want a new challenge."

14. A Game That Lets You Be Your Favorite 'Game Of Thrones' Character

All the fun of Clue with your favorite characters from Game of Thrones, this edition of Clue has it all. Play as Daenerys and accuse Cersei of murder. Or go crazy and take on Tyrion and accuse Greyworm of murder. A great way to play a classic game and live out some of your favorite Game of Thrones fan fiction fantasies.

Reviewers say: "Great update to game! Love the two boards in one plus the new cards that make it very competitive! Tons of fun even if you're not a GOT fanatic."

