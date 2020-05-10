Vacuum sealing your food can help it stay fresh for longer, protect it from freezer burn, and quickly add flavor while you’re marinating. To make the process super easy, the best vacuum seal containers remove air quickly, and they’re durable and easy to clean.

Exposure to air is one of the main reasons food starts to go bad. To help extend the life of fresh food and leftovers, each of these vacuum seal containers quickly removes air in preparation for storage. In some cases, this requires the use of a hand pump, but if you want to streamline the process, you can opt for a container with a sealer built right into the lid. And if you're in the market for versatility, I’ve included a countertop electric vacuum sealer that works with both containers and vacuum storage bags.

As with any food storage container, you have different materials to choose from. Several of the containers below are made from BPA-free plastic, which is lightweight and durable but can absorb odors and stains over time. On the other hand, food-grade silicone containers are naturally more resistant to stains, odors, temperature. However, silicone containers can be more expensive than plastic.

Whichever material you choose, these are the best vacuum seal containers on Amazon in a variety of sizes and styles to help you make food last longer.

1 Editor’s Pick: A Plastic Set With A Variety Of Sizes Lasting Freshness Vacuum Seal Food Storage Containers (19 Pieces) Amazon $60 See On Amazon Featuring nine BPA-free plastic containers ranging in size from 18 ounces to 5.5 quarts, these vacuum seal containers with a pump cover a variety of needs. To create a vacuum seal, use the included hand pump on the valve built into each storage lid. The spill-proof lids also feature four latches that snap closed to create an airtight seal. “These made a big difference in keeping cookies and croutons from going stale. Plus, they wash really well in the dishwasher,” explains Jen Fiegel, BDG Commerce Editor. These containers are also safe to use in the microwave, refrigerator, and freezer. Keep in mind, the lids should be placed on the top rack of the dishwasher and the vacuum pump is hand wash only. According to a reviewer: “These hold the seal without leakage and keep produce fresh for a surprisingly long time. Food loss is down to almost 0%.”

2 This Silicone Set That’s Good For Storing & Reheating Food Collapse-it Silicone Food Storage Containers (Set of 4) Amazon $50 See On Amazon With these silicone vacuum-sealed containers, you can store and heat up food in the microwave or oven using the same container. Made from food-grade silicone, this set includes four 7-cup containers with airtight, leakproof vacuum-seal lids. The durable containers are safe for the microwave, oven, freezer, and dishwasher. Best of all, the containers are collapsible and stackable to save major space when they’re not in use. These containers also come in 2-, 3-, and 4-cup sizes in different colors. According to a reviewer: “I use these containers all the time [...] I’ve been using them daily for almost a year now and can say it was a great purchase. They’ve held up through constant use through the microwave and occasional dishwasher.”

3 A Fan-Favorite Container That Comes In Lots Of Sizes OXO Good Grips POP Container, 0.2 Qt. Amazon $7 See On Amazon This OXO Good Grips food storage container is backed by an overall 4.7-star rating with more than 1,000 reviews, and it’s available in sizes ranging from 0.2 quarts to 6 quarts. The container is made from durable, BPA-free plastic, and the lid has a push button that creates an airtight seal. It’s dishwasher safe and the lid comes apart for convenient cleaning. Plus, the container has a helpful line to prevent overfilling. According to a reviewer: “I bought this to keep snacks fresh in my home office. Excellent product and easy to use. I can keep chips for weeks in this.”

4 A Container With A Built-In Pump Prepara Evac Airless Canister, 1.8 Qt. Amazon $14 See On Amazon This vacuum seal container does away with an external hand pump in favor of a plunging system that seals out air when you push it all the way down. Made from BPA-free plastic, the container is dishwasher-safe, but the lid is hand wash only. However, there's no mention of whether the container is freezer- or microwave-safe. According to a reviewer: "Works good, was actually able to keep guacamole a couple extra days with out it browning overnight. Easy to use and clean.”

5 A Large Plastic Set For Storing Flour, Sugar & Other Pantry Items Lasting Freshness Vacuum Seal Food Storage Containers (Set of 5) Amazon $43 See On Amazon My pick for best airtight containers for sugar and flour is this set that includes a 14-ounce, 1.1-quart, 2.1-quart, 3.8-quart, and 6.3-quart container, along with an included vacuum hand pump. The largest container has plenty of room for a 5-pound bag of flour, while the 3.8-quart size has more than enough room for a 4-pound bag of sugar. The spill-proof lids have four tabs that close for an airtight seal, and they're freezer- and top-rack dishwasher-safe. The containers themselves are freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe. The vacuum pump should be hand washed. According to a reviewer: “I use it to store my dry products in the pantry. The vacuum process is very easy and it seems to maintain vacuum pretty well.”

6 A 1-Pound Container That’s The Best For Coffee Coffeevac 1-Pound The Ultimate Vacuum Sealed Coffee Container Amazon $15 See On Amazon This highly rated vacuum seal container for coffee features a two-way valve that seals out oxygen while allowing the coffee beans' carbon dioxide to slowly escape — necessary since a buildup of the bean's naturally occurring carbon dioxide over time can lead to exploding. (Yikes!) There’s no need to pump with this option — just press the button on the lid and push it down onto the container to create a seal. It’s perfect for a pound of coffee, but can also be used for tea or other dry goods. This container is not microwave or dishwasher safe and should be hand-washed with mild soap. However, it can be stored in the refrigerator or freezer. Made from durable, food-grade plastic, it's available in seven colors and prints, including all-black and a floral pattern. According to a reviewer: “I love this for storing my ground coffee. Much better than keeping it in the bag it came in. Every time I open it, it smells like opening the bag of coffee the first time and the brewed coffee tastes great! Very easy to use.”