After cooking and enjoying a full meal, no one wants to spend time hand-washing the cookware. Luckily, the best dishwasher-safe cookware solves this dilemma, making cleanup an absolute breeze. There are actually a lot of different dishwasher-safe cookware options to choose from (and good news, I can even help you pick out the best dishwasher-safe and nonstick cookware).
What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Dishwasher-Safe Cookware
Materials
Cookware comes in a range of different materials, many of which are to be put the dishwasher. Remember to follow the instructions of the specific piece of cookware you buy to prevent damage, but generally, these options are dishwasher safe:
- Stainless steel: A sturdy and durable option, stainless steel pots and pans are an all-around great option, and do a fantastic job of everything from boiling to browning and braising. The material quickly and evenly heats the cooking surface for uniform results, but can be a little sticky when you’re cooking, and you may have a harder time removing stuck-on food. Last, stainless steel tends to be a bit pricier than some other options — but it’s likely to hold up for years, so you won’t have to replace anytime soon.
- Aluminum: Aluminum is usually a more budget-friendly pick and it’s lightweight and easy to maneuver. It’s ideal for browning, searing, and crisping, and like stainless steel, it conducts heat evenly. The only downsides? It might stain over time, and may leech a metallic taste into acidic foods like tomato sauce.
- Nonstick: A nonstick pan can be made from different materials (very commonly, aluminum), but all feature a nonstick coating on the cooking surface. Pans that have a nonstick coating generally need less oil while cooking and food us unlikely to cling to the surface at all, making a cleanup a piece of cake. However, they don't tend to be as durable as stainless steel and might require certain utensils be used to prevent scratching — usually those made with wood or nylon. One more thing: Nonstick cookware is usually best used at lower temperatures, so it’s not a great pick if you’re planning to do a lot of high-heat cooking like searing or stir frying.
Is It Oven-Safe?
If you plan on using your cookware in the oven, make sure that the whole thing (including the lid and handles) is safe for use at high temperatures — some options aren’t oven-friendly at all.
Sets Or Solo Pieces
Before purchasing, you should also think about the cookware that would be useful in your kitchen. Picks can range from individual pieces and small cookware sets to groups with 10-plus items. There are a lot of options to choose from, so I’ve narrowed down the best dishwasher-safe cookware that can get you from the table to the couch, with minimal cleanup in between.
Shop The Best Dishwasher-Safe Cookware
In a hurry? These is the best dishwasher-safe cookware:
- The Best Overall Dishwasher-Safe Cookware Set: Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware Set
- The Best Dishwasher-Safe Nonstick Cookware Set: T-Fal Nonstick Cookware Set
- The Best Set On A Budget: Cook N Home Nonstick Cookware Set
- The Best Frying Pan Set: T-Fal Nonstick Frying Pans
- The Best Dishwasher-Safe Grill Pan: Blue Diamond Grill Genie Pan With Lid
- A Dishwasher-Safe Wok: GreenPan Wok
- A Dishwasher-Safe Saucepan With Strainer: Farberware Nonstick Aluminum Straining Saucepan
- A Large & Inexpensive Dishwasher-Safe Stockpot: Cook N Home Stainless Steel Stockpot
