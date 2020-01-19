After cooking and enjoying a full meal, no one wants to spend time hand-washing the cookware. Luckily, the best dishwasher-safe cookware solves this dilemma, making cleanup an absolute breeze. There are actually a lot of different dishwasher-safe cookware options to choose from (and good news, I can even help you pick out the best dishwasher-safe and nonstick cookware).

What To Consider When Shopping For The Best Dishwasher-Safe Cookware

Materials

Cookware comes in a range of different materials, many of which are to be put the dishwasher. Remember to follow the instructions of the specific piece of cookware you buy to prevent damage, but generally, these options are dishwasher safe:

Stainless steel: A sturdy and durable option, stainless steel pots and pans are an all-around great option, and do a fantastic job of everything from boiling to browning and braising. The material quickly and evenly heats the cooking surface for uniform results, but can be a little sticky when you’re cooking, and you may have a harder time removing stuck-on food. Last, stainless steel tends to be a bit pricier than some other options — but it’s likely to hold up for years, so you won’t have to replace anytime soon.

A sturdy and durable option, stainless steel pots and pans are an all-around great option, and do a fantastic job of everything from boiling to browning and braising. The material quickly and evenly heats the cooking surface for uniform results, but can be a little sticky when you’re cooking, and you may have a harder time removing stuck-on food. Last, stainless steel tends to be a bit pricier than some other options — but it’s likely to hold up for years, so you won’t have to replace anytime soon. Aluminum: Aluminum is usually a more budget-friendly pick and it’s lightweight and easy to maneuver. It’s ideal for browning, searing, and crisping, and like stainless steel, it conducts heat evenly. The only downsides? It might stain over time, and may leech a metallic taste into acidic foods like tomato sauce.

Aluminum is usually a more budget-friendly pick and it’s lightweight and easy to maneuver. It’s ideal for browning, searing, and crisping, and like stainless steel, it conducts heat evenly. The only downsides? It might stain over time, and may leech a metallic taste into acidic foods like tomato sauce. Nonstick: A nonstick pan can be made from different materials (very commonly, aluminum), but all feature a nonstick coating on the cooking surface. Pans that have a nonstick coating generally need less oil while cooking and food us unlikely to cling to the surface at all, making a cleanup a piece of cake. However, they don't tend to be as durable as stainless steel and might require certain utensils be used to prevent scratching — usually those made with wood or nylon. One more thing: Nonstick cookware is usually best used at lower temperatures, so it’s not a great pick if you’re planning to do a lot of high-heat cooking like searing or stir frying.

Is It Oven-Safe?

If you plan on using your cookware in the oven, make sure that the whole thing (including the lid and handles) is safe for use at high temperatures — some options aren’t oven-friendly at all.

Sets Or Solo Pieces

Before purchasing, you should also think about the cookware that would be useful in your kitchen. Picks can range from individual pieces and small cookware sets to groups with 10-plus items. There are a lot of options to choose from, so I’ve narrowed down the best dishwasher-safe cookware that can get you from the table to the couch, with minimal cleanup in between.

Shop The Best Dishwasher-Safe Cookware

In a hurry? These is the best dishwasher-safe cookware:

1 The Best Overall Dishwasher-Safe Cookware Set Cuisinart Stainless Steel Cookware Set (12 Pieces) Amazon $225 See On Amazon Pros: Durable and long-lasting

Compatible with high-heat cooking Cons: More expensive

Harder to remove stuck-on food There’s something about a stainless steel cookware set that just elevates your entire kitchen, and this dishwasher-safe set from Cuisinart is no different. Containing 12 pieces, this set has all of the basic cookware necessities included. The core of the cookware is made from aluminum, while the exterior is brushed with stainless steel, which is amazing to look at, but also great for cooking as it does not get discolored, react with food, or alter flavors. The cool-grip handles won’t burn your hands, and the tight-fitting lids will keep all of the good stuff in. Each piece is oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, and even broiler-safe. If you don’t need quite so many pieces, there are also seven- and 10-piece sets available. Helpful Review: “This is an absolute essential for any kitchen. It is the perfect assortment of pots and pans for for all cooks. [...] These are dishwasher safe and clean up nicely. The lids fit nice and secure and the handles are easy to grip. I highly recommend this product I am very happy with my purchase.” Material: Stainless steel | Number of pieces: 12 or 13 | Oven-safe? Yes, to 550 degrees Fahrenheit

2 The Best Dishwasher-Safe Nonstick Cookware Set T-Fal Nonstick Cookware Set (17 Pieces) Amazon $200 See On Amazon Pros: Nonstick coating makes cleanup easy

Center spot signals when pan is preheated Cons: Not as durable as stainless steel

High-heat cooking and metal utensils may cause damage With more than 21,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.7-star overall rating, reviewers are obsessed with this nonstick cookware set from T-Fal that includes your choice of 2, 14, or 17 pieces. The set is made from a hard anodized aluminum (which retains heat well), and features a nontoxic, nonstick interior which, yes, is indeed dishwasher-safe. The large set includes a wide range of different cookware pieces, including a fun one-egg frying pan. The silicone handles are designed for comfort and safety, while the vented glass lids allows you to see what you’re cooking, while still trapping in the heat. Another cool feature? There’s a spot on the pans that turns red when they are preheated and ready. If you're torn between the first set or this one, the downsides to this pick are that the nonstick material doesn’t usually last as long as stainless steel (which is super durable), and the cookware is only oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (lids up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit). If you don't need quite as many pieces, check out the 2- and 14-piece sets, too. Helpful Review: “The cleanup is by far the easiest of any cookware set I’ve ever owned. [...] I would recommend this set for people who are chef material or as a gift to a new cook as this set will offer them an excellent cooking experience along with the quick clean up option, cleanup is always the worst part after food preparation, this set is a breeze.” Material: Aluminum with a nonstick coating | Number of pieces: 2, 14, or 17 | Oven-safe? Yes, to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (lids to 350 degrees Fahrenheit)

3 The Best Set On A Budget Cook N Home Nonstick Cookware Set (15 Pieces) Amazon $80 See On Amazon Pros: Budget buy

Nonstick coating makes cleanup easy Cons: Less durable

High-heat cooking and metal utensils may cause damage

Not oven-safe Available at a wallet-friendly price, this cookware set from Cook N Home includes two saucepans, a casserole pot, a stockpot, and two frying pans, this is truly a deal that is too good to pass up (even considering the fact that a few pieces are just basic utensils, as compared to the first two picks which are all larger pieces). The nonstick cookware is made of aluminum and features a nonstick coating. The silicone handles stay cool, so they’re comfortable to use, while the glass lids allow for easy viewing and have a small vent for steam to escape. However, this cookware is not safe for the oven. Helpful Review: “I just loved this product. I am writing this review more than 5 years after I bought it just because I am still happy with the purchase. Quality of this cookware set is just amazing. It has been working flawlessly for past 5 years with substantial usage.” Material: Aluminum with a nonstick coating | Number of pieces: 15 | Oven-safe? No

4 The Best Frying Pan Set T-Fal Nonstick Frying Pans (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pros: Nonstick coating makes cleanup easy

Center spot signals when pan is preheated Cons: Not as durable as stainless steel

High-heat cooking and metal utensils may cause damage This set of three nonstick frying pans from T-Fal have virtually an endless number of uses; you'll constantly be reaching for them, so thank goodness they're dishwasher-safe. Amazon reviewers agree that they’re pretty great, giving the set a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 13,000 reviews. The three aluminum pans (which come in varioius sizes), have a spot that turns red when it reaches the perfect temperature for cooking. The pans feature a nonstick interior, and the stay-cool handles are comfortable to use. The pans are oven-safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Helpful Review: “These pans are fantastic! It is like a TV commercial when we clean them. Nothing that we have cooked so far has stuck to the pan at all. Like cheese quesadillas, grilled cheese sandwiches, etc. For our everyday breakfast, usually with some form of eggs, it is the same thing - nothing sticks.” Material: Aluminum with a nonstick coating | Number of pieces: 3 | Oven-safe? Yes, to 350 degrees Fahrenheit

5 The Best Dishwasher-Safe Grill Pan Blue Diamond Grill Genie Pan With Lid Amazon $38 See On Amazon Pros: Nonstick coating makes cleanup easy

Safe for high-heat cooking

Effortless transport between stove and oven Cons: Not suitable for browning or sautéing Enjoy grilling your favorite veggies, fish, or meat with this nonstick grill pan from Blue Diamond. The 11-inch pan is lightweight, making it super comfortable to handle. It’s even oven- and broiler-safe up to a whopping 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Reviewers love getting grill lines on their food from the convenience of their indoor kitchen, and appreciate the fact it comes with a lid. A pair of side handles makes it easy to transport the pan to and from the stove or oven. Helpful Review: “This grill pan is the best cooking device ever; even heat, non-stick (really!) surface, easy to clean and produces those perfect grill marks on a steak or salmon fillet. The glass lid holds in heat, has a vent and allows lots of height. SO glad I bought this!” Material: Ceramic nonstick | Number of pieces: 1 | Oven-safe? Yes, to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, lid to 425 degrees Fahrenheit

6 A Dishwasher-Safe Wok GreenPan Wok, 11 Inches Amazon $55 See On Amazon Pros: Nonstick coating makes cleanup easy

Ideal for high-heat cooking like stir frying and deep frying Cons: High heat retention requires attentiveness while cooking

Rounded sides don’t create even heating surface for foods like ground meat and onions A wok can actually be one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, with high sides that retain heat for a super fast cook time. Besides stir frying, you can use it to sear, deep fry, and braise — it’s also ideal for mixing up sauces and ingredients, since they’re less likely to splash out and onto the stove. This nonstick GreenPan wok is 11 inches in size, and is oven- and broiler-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, which even ups the versatility of this pick. It’s a little pricey, but you may be pleasantly surprised at how often you’ll be grabbing it from your cabinet. Helpful Review: “It's a little over a year since I bought it. Still non-stick, still easy to clean. I have now tried using it in the oven several times (no problem). I have even used EVOO when cooking, no problem. I also use metal utensils in it although not all the time, but still no problem. I still love this pan and would buy it again.” Material: Nonstick ceramic | Number of pieces: 1 | Oven-safe? Yes, to 600 degrees Fahrenheit

7 A Dishwasher-Safe Saucepan With Strainer Farberware Nonstick Aluminum Straining Saucepan, 3 Quarts Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pros: Nonstick coating makes cleanup easy

Budget buy Cons: Not suitable for use with metal utensils This saucepan from Farberware eliminates the need for a separate strainer; simply use the built-in lid strainer to get rid of any excess liquid or water. It’s a major time-saver (plus one less thing to clean), making it a convenient — and budget-conscious — investment. The glass lid allows you to easily monitor your food without lifting the lid. The 3-quart saucepan is made of aluminum and features a nonstick interior, and it’s oven-safe to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s also available in a 1-quart size, and furthermore, you can opt for small sets that include a sauté pan or stockpot. Helpful Review: “I have other pans in this group and was so pleased to find this with the strainer lid. Fabulous features with nonstick and easy to clean finishes. The handle stays cool, even if boiling food and cooks food evenly. I am well pleased with the quality and price. Highly recommend!” Material: Aluminum with a nonstick coating | Number of pieces: 1 or 2 | Oven-safe? Yes, to 350 degrees Fahrenheit

8 A Large & Inexpensive Dishwasher-Safe Stockpot Cook N Home Stainless Steel Stockpot, 20 Quarts Amazon $52 See On Amazon Pros: Durable

Safe for high-heat cooking

Large capacity is ideal for big batches Cons: More expensive This generously-sized 20-quart stockpot is perfect for making large batches of food, and it also comes in smaller 8- and 12-quart sizes if you’re planning smaller meals or are squeezed for space. Made of durable stainless steel, the stockpot features riveted handles that are comfortable to hold and stay cool to the touch. The reinforced rim makes pouring easy, while the tempered glass lid has a vent that allows steam to escape. It’s oven safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Helpful Review: “My husband loves this! We've already made several things with this and he never has to worry about running out of room for big meals, like chicken and dumplings, gumbo, etc. It's also very easy to clean!” Material: Stainless steel | Number of pieces: 1 | Oven-safe? Yes, to 350 degrees Fahrenheit