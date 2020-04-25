Shopping
The 7 Best Sauté Pans On Amazon
Sauté pans and skillets may be used interchangeably in kitchens, but the best sauté pans have some key characteristics that set them apart. Straight sides give sauté pans greater volume than a frying pan, so you can comfortably fit more food for braising or searing; those higher walls also help keep sauces inside the pan.
What Criteria To Consider
Materials
Stainless steel is a popular cookware choice for its durability, versatility, and attractive look, though it can be an investment. Top of the line stainless steel pans are designed with tri-ply construction, meaning there’s an aluminum layer sandwiched between stainless steel, for even heat distribution. If you’re looking for a nonstick option, look for a ceramic-coated sauté pan, which can withstand heat without breaking down and is a nontoxic choice to boot. You can also choose a more traditional nonstick option if you prefer, and all of the nonstick options below are verified as PFOA-free by their manufacturers.
Size & Design
A 3-quart sauté pan is versatile enough for most kitchens. A larger 5-quart pan can be useful for cooking larger quantities at once, especially for families, but keep in mind anything larger may have a wider diameter bottom and not heat as evenly over a standard 12-inch burner.
Compared to a skillet, a sauté pan is noticeably weightier. A short helper handle, in addition to the long handle, makes it easier to move the pan. A matching lid is also useful for a pan that is particularly suited to braising.
- The Overall Best Sauté Pan, All Things Considered: Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless Sauté with Helper and Cover
- The Best Splurge-Worthy Sauté Pan: All-Clad Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded Sauté Pan with Lid
- The Best Large Sauté Pan For Bigger Recipes: All-Clad Stainless Steel Deep Sauté Pan with Lid
- The Best Ceramic Nonstick Sauté Pan: GreenPan Chatham Ceramic Non-Stick Covered Sauté Pan with Handle Helper
- This Ceramic Nonstick Sauté Pan Under $40: Farberware Glide Ceramic Nonstick Saute Pan
- This Large PFOA-Free Nonstick Sauté Pan: Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick 5-Quart Sauté Pan With Cover
- Editor’s Pick: This Set Of Versatile Pans: All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan Cookware Set
- Nice To Have: A Cleaner To Keep Your Pans Looking Like New: Bar Keepers Friend Powdered Cleanser (2-Pack)
The best sauté pan is a kitchen workhorse, and now that you know what to look for, keep reading to find the best one for you. Note: Each of the pans below is conveniently dishwasher safe.
