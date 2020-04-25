Sauté pans and skillets may be used interchangeably in kitchens, but the best sauté pans have some key characteristics that set them apart. Straight sides give sauté pans greater volume than a frying pan, so you can comfortably fit more food for braising or searing; those higher walls also help keep sauces inside the pan.

What Criteria To Consider

Materials

Stainless steel is a popular cookware choice for its durability, versatility, and attractive look, though it can be an investment. Top of the line stainless steel pans are designed with tri-ply construction, meaning there’s an aluminum layer sandwiched between stainless steel, for even heat distribution. If you’re looking for a nonstick option, look for a ceramic-coated sauté pan, which can withstand heat without breaking down and is a nontoxic choice to boot. You can also choose a more traditional nonstick option if you prefer, and all of the nonstick options below are verified as PFOA-free by their manufacturers.

Size & Design

A 3-quart sauté pan is versatile enough for most kitchens. A larger 5-quart pan can be useful for cooking larger quantities at once, especially for families, but keep in mind anything larger may have a wider diameter bottom and not heat as evenly over a standard 12-inch burner.

Compared to a skillet, a sauté pan is noticeably weightier. A short helper handle, in addition to the long handle, makes it easier to move the pan. A matching lid is also useful for a pan that is particularly suited to braising.

Shop The Best Sauté Pans

In a hurry? These are the best sauté pans:

Nice To Have: A Cleaner To Keep Your Pans Looking Like New: Bar Keepers Friend Powdered Cleanser (2-Pack)

The best sauté pan is a kitchen workhorse, and now that you know what to look for, keep reading to find the best one for you. Note: Each of the pans below is conveniently dishwasher safe.

1 1. The Overall Best Sauté Pan, All Things Considered Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless Sauté with Helper and Cover (3.5 Quart) Amazon $65 See On Amazon This pan from fan-favorite brand Cuisinart is one of the best stainless steel sauté pans under $100. It is made of stainless steel tri-ply construction and holds 3.5 quarts. This dishwasher-safe pan is safe to use on traditional and induction cooktops up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit and under the broiler. The rim is conveniently tapered for drip-free pouring. Many reviewers commented that this pan works as well as All-Clad — a favorite brand among serious cooks — with one reviewer describing it as “a good alternative to all clad.” One reviewer wrote: “The pan feels very solid. Works great on our induction stove. Best of all it is very versatile. Frying, sautéing, baking in the oven. Have not had any warping of the pan whatsoever. Cleans up very well. It heats very evenly and quickly.” Made of: Stainless steel | Size: 3.5 quarts | Lid included: Yes | Oven safe: Up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit Also available on: Walmart, $85

2 2. The Best Splurge-Worthy Sauté Pan All-Clad Stainless Steel Tri-Ply Bonded Sauté Pan with Lid (3 Quart) Amazon $180 See On Amazon This high-quality sauté pan is made of stainless steel with tri-ply construction and a stick-resistant interior. All-Clad cookware is prized for its durability, and this 3-quart pan will get plenty of use in the kitchen. This is an expensive piece of cookware upfront, but it is an investment you're unlikely to ever need to replace. This highly rated pick is resistant to temperatures up to 600 degrees. It can be washed in the dishwasher and features a helper handle and lid, plus it's safe to use on induction and traditional cooktops, as well as in the broiler. All-Clad is a favorite of many pros, including NYC-based chef Tony Cacace at Oro Restaurant. One reviewer wrote: “I didn’t think that using all clad would make any difference but boy was I wrong. The first ever meal I made in the all clad were some noodles that normally burned and scorched in my other pans even when sufficient liquid was added. However, in the all clad, the liquid didn’t immediately evaporate, the noodles cooked perfectly and the liquid was flavorful and well seasoned without any burned bits or even a hint of sticking. This is a serious work-horse pan that can be used to sear, sauté and braise as well as shallow fry (I’ve used this for sweet potato fries). The 3qt size is perfect for two people and this has become one of my main pans in the kitchen.” Made of: Stainless steel | Size: 3 quarts | Lid included: Yes | Oven safe: Up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit Also available on: Sur La Table, $180, and Williams-Sonoma, $180

3 3. The Best Large Sauté Pan For Bigger Recipes All-Clad Stainless Steel Deep Sauté Pan with Lid (6-Quart) Amazon $200 See On Amazon If you cook larger amounts of food, especially sauce-based dishes or pan-fried foods, try All-Clad’s deep sauté pan. The 6-quart pan has a larger surface area than most that allows for cooking without crowding the pan, and the taller walls keep oils and sauces in the pan. Like the previous pick, this pan is made of stainless steel triple-ply construction and features a riveted handle that stays cool with a helper handle and lid. It’s also safe in the dishwasher, oven, and broiler, making it heat-resistant up to 550 degrees, and you can use it on traditional or induction cooktops. One reviewer wrote: “I have had this pan for over 10 years and recently purchased it for my daughter. You can do a lot with the pan. Fry, put in the oven, make soup, pasta, sauces, etc. The deep sides help if you want to pan sear your meat and try to contain the oil. I often sear meat on the stove, finish it in the oven, and then make a sauce back on the top of the stove. All-Clad is the best for this method of cooking. Use Bar Keepers Friend All-Purpose Cleaner to clean it up if you doubtful about a stainless pan. This pan will serve you for many, many years.” Made of: Stainless steel | Size: 6 quarts | Lid included: Yes | Oven safe: Up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit Also available on: Williams-Sonoma, $250

4 4. The Best Ceramic Nonstick Sauté Pan GreenPan Chatham Ceramic Nonstick Saute Pan with Lid (5-Quart) Amazon $80 See On Amazon This ceramic-coated sauté pan has a capacity of 5 quarts and a conveniently nonstick interior that's also free of things like BPA, PFAS, and PFOA. This highly rated pan is also scratch resistant and safe to use with metal utensils, unlike most nonstick pans. Flared edges minimize drips when pouring, and a helper handle and long handle are made of riveted stainless steel. This pan also comes with a glass lid. It is dishwasher safe, but will hold up better if you wash it by hand. The pan is oven safe to 600 degrees Fahrenheit (the lid’s max temp is 425 degrees Fahrenheit), but it is not suitable for induction cooking surfaces. A smaller 3-quart sauté pan is also available; it doesn’t have a helper handle, but it’s also more lightweight. One reviewer wrote: “Made a huge batch of stir fried broccoli in spicy black bean sauce with this saute pot and it came out perfectly. The sauce didn’t stick to the pan at all and it heated very evenly despite the pot being quite a bit larger than the burner on my oven. It was also very easy to clean.” Made of: Hard-Anonized aluminum with stainless steel handles and a ceramic nonstick coating | Size: 5 quarts | Lid included: Yes | Oven safe: Up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit Also available on: GreenPan, $120

5 5. This Ceramic Nonstick Sauté Pan Under $40 Farberware Glide Ceramic Nonstick Saute Pan (4-Quart) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Faberware’s nonstick sauté pan is a nice price at just under $40 for a versatile 4-quart piece of cookware. Its double coating is made of ceramic with Faberware’s CopperSlide technology for an optimized nonstick finish without PFAS, PFOA, or PTFE. It has a helper handle to assist you in easily moving the pan when it’s full, and it comes with a shatter-resistant glass lid. The pan is oven safe, but only up to 350 degrees, so it is likely better suited for warming food in the oven rather than baking. It’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. One reviewer wrote: “I love this pan. It cooks evenly and the nonstick surface cleans like a breeze. The lid is nice and heavy and fits well. The pan is heavy enough that it hasn’t warped but not so heavy that it’s awkward to use.” Made of: Aluminum with ceramic nonstick coating, silicone polyester finish, and phenolic handles | Size: 4 quarts | Lid included: Yes | Oven safe: Up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit Also available on: Walmart, $40, Faberware, $40, and Bed Bath & Beyond $40

6 6. This Large PFOA-Free Nonstick Sauté Pan Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick Sauté Pan With Cover (5-Quart) Amazon $64 See On Amazon Calphalon’s nonstick sauté pan balances size and budget coming in at under $65 for a rather large 5-quart volume. Its two-layer nonstick coating is PFOA-free, it’s made of hard-anodized aluminum, and it has a sturdy stainless steel long handle and helper handle. The pan is oven-safe up to 450 degrees, but note that it is not compatible with induction cooktops. It comes with a tempered glass lid and is dishwasher safe. If you love the design and performance of this pan, it’s available in lots of other similar versions, including frying pans and dutch ovens. One reviewer wrote: “This sauté pan cooks very evenly. Whether I am sautéing vegetables or simmering a pasta sauce, I have not had any complaints. Cleaning the pan is very easy. I would highly recommend this product to others.” Made of: Hard-anodized aluminum with a PFOA-free nonstick coating and stainless steel handles | Size: 5 quarts | Lid included: Yes | Oven safe: Up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit Also available on: Walmart, $64, Bed Bath & Beyond, $46, and Calphalon, $88

7 7. Editor’s Pick: This Set Of Versatile Pans All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan Cookware Set (10-Inch & 12-Inch) Amazon $100 See On Amazon If you’re not into the feel cooking in a sauté pan with perfectly straight sides, this set of nonstick pans from All-Clad offer high, rounded sides that make the pan a crossover with a frying pan while still maintaining lots of volume. The pans are rendered nonstick with three layers of a PFOA-free coating that’s scratch-resistant. The pans are super versatile. Made with riveted stainless-steel handles, they’re oven-safe up to 500 degrees, so get ready to sear and bake to your heart’s content. They’re also compatible with all cooktops — even induction. They’re dishwasher-safe, but All-Clad recommends hand washing to maintain the nonstick coating for as long as possible. The specific set recommended by Bustle editor Jen Fiegel comes with a 10-inch and 12-inch pan, but it’s also available in a smaller set as well as a set with a 4-quart saucepan with a lid for anyone who digs the design of these pans but wants the volume offered by a sauté pan’s straight walls. Editor’s praise: “These are the pans I use day in and day out, and while I have a dedicated, straight-sided sauté pan, I usually reach for these instead for the task. The higher curved sides keep everything contained, and they are heavy and heat evenly. So far, the nonstick finish has lasted for more than a year without any issues.” — Bustle editor Jen Fiegel Material: Hard-anodized aluminum with a PFOA-free nonstick coating and stainless steel handles | Size: 10 and 12 inches | Lid included: Only with the 4-quart sauté pan | Oven safe: Up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit Also available on: Walmart, $80, and Bed Bath & Beyond, $60

8 Nice To Have: A Cleaner To Keep Your Pans Looking Like New Bar Keepers Friend Powdered Cleanser (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Bar Keepers Friend is a popular cleanser for restoring and maintaining the shine of stainless steel. With an impressive 4.7-star overall rating after nearly 11,000 reviews, shoppers have commented that this is a helpful tool for washing away stubborn stains on cookware. One reviewer wrote: “Awesome, this does exactly what it says. I use this often for my stainless steel pots and pans. My cookware shines like new.” Also available on: Lowe’s, $3 (1-Pack), and Walmart, $8 (1-Pack)