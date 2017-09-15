Maybe you hate cold weather with a burning passion. Maybe you love it more than anything, and your favorite part is snuggling into your bed with some hot chocolate and your favorite show. (Disclaimer: the latter is 100% me.) Either way, disclaimer or not, the best flannel sheets are the answer — and you’ll find them in varying weights typically measured in grams per square meter (GSM). A sheet of 170-grams or higher is considered the gold standard for durability and warmth, although some may prefer a sheet with a lower GSM for a lighter feel or a sheet for use through all the seasons.

A lot of people don't realize this, but flannel isn't made from one specific material, and it's not synonymous with plaid. Originally, flannel was made from sheep's wool in Scotland, but now it's more common to find flannel that's made from cotton or synthetic fibers. What makes it "flannel" is that the yarn is loosely spun — and this is the reason it's so soft, cozy, and great when it comes to insulating.

Needless to say, if you like cuddling into a cloud of your own body heat, flannel is a no-brainer when it comes to winter bedding, and Amazon is a great place to find a set of sheets you'll love. They have good-quality flannel sheets in tons of sizes, and reviewers can't stop commenting on how cozy and warm they are. Since they come in loads of cute winter-themed designs, they're also a great way to add a little festivity to your bedroom.

1 The Best-Rated Flannel Sheets On Amazon Eddie Bauer Flannel Collection Premium Cotton Sheet Set (Queen) Amazon $43 See On Amazon Boasting more than 10,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon, these Eddie Bauer flannel sheets are a fan-favorite for a reason. They’re made from 100% cotton flannel that’s brushed three times for the fluffiest feel, and they actually get softer every time you wash them. In a 165-gram weight they’re toasty without being too heavy, and they’re pre-shrunk so you don’t have to worry about throwing them in the washer or dryer (just wash on cold and dry on low). “I have to say that these are the best flannel sheets I've ever owned!” one fan enthused. “As soon as they arrived, I washed and placed on our bed. They are a very thick, soft flannel so they are very warm, soft and inviting.” Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Twin — King

2 Some Best-Selling Organic Flannel Sheets In Solid Hues Mellanni Organic Cotton Flannel Sheet Set (Queen) Amazon $47 See On Amazon Available in solid hues that look chic in any bedroom, these 100% organic cotton Mellanni flannel sheets only get softer with each use. Plus, they’re resistant to fading, stains, and wrinkles. In a 160-gram weight that’s cozy but appropriate to use through the changing seasons, they’re velvety soft thanks to the double-brushed finish. And, their deep pockets ensure they'll be a perfect fit for your mattress. One fan gushed, “Hands down best sheets I've owned. Not too warm for summer. Only down side is I have trouble getting out of bed now! So comfortable!” Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Twin — California King

3 Some Luxe Turkish Flannel Sheets Available In Elegant Patterns Great Bay Home Turkish Cotton Flannel Sheet Set (Queen) Amazon $60 See On Amazon Available in elegant patterns like windowpane and oversized plaid, this Turkish cotton flannel sheet set adds a touch of luxury to your bedroom. The double-brushed flannel is wrinkle- and pill-resistant and in a sturdy, 170-gram weight, it’s designed to last. “Over the years I have spent much more for quality sheets and wondered if at this price point they would really be as good as comments said they were. They exceed my expectations. Definitely recommend,” one shopper reported. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: Twin — California King

4 A “Super Soft” Flannel Sheet Set With A 4.7-Star Rating Pinzon Flannel Cotton Bed Sheet Set (Queen) Amazon $57 See On Amazon Pinzon is another cult-favorite flannel set on Amazon because these sheets are the best mixture of quality and comfort. Boasting a 4.7-star rating after more than 2,400 reviews, they're 100% cotton velvet with a double-napped finish, which means they're both soft and durable. They come in a 170-gram weight for cozy warmth. "VERY happy with these sheets, and I am incredibly picky! Supersoft, nice weight (not real light and thin) and nice color,” one shopper gushed. “Corners stay on bed even though I move around a lot and usually have trouble with this.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Twin — California King

5 Some No-Pill Micro-Flannel Sheets In Whimsical Prints Thermee Micro Flannel Sheet Set (Queen) Amazon $100 See On Amazon Because they're made from a micro-flannel material, Thermee sheets combine the comfort of cotton with the easy care of fleece. They won't shrink, pill, or wrinkle, and they're fast-drying to save energy. Best of all, one reviewer attests: "They're warm and oh so soft, but I haven't woken up hot once, even though the temps got a little warm for a few nights recently." They also come in a ton of awesome designs, like Safari, Cat Party, and Winter Fun (featured). Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Twin — California King

6 The Coziest Plaid Flannel Sheets Pinzon Plaid Flannel Bed Sheet Set (Queen) Amazon $57 See On Amazon If you're looking for the most traditional flannel sheets, these Pinzon plaid sheets have reviewers raving. They're made from 100% cotton in a 160-gram weight with a double-napped finish on either side, and they come in multiple sizes and plaid designs. “I have these sheets in the bordeaux plaid. [...]They are insanely soft and cozy, and last for a long time,” one shopper reported. “I've had mine for 3.5 years, and they haven't thinned or had issues with pilling, which is common with flannel sheets.” Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Twin — California King

7 Some Soft Flannel Jersey Knit Sheets That Feel Like Your Favorite Old Tee Great Bay Home Flannel Jersey Knit Sheets (Queen) Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you love the feel of slipping into your softest knit T-shirt, then this flannel jersey sheet set is for you. The sheets are extra soft, thick, and comfortable, thanks to their impressive 180-gram weight. The fabric is an easy-to-care-for blend of cotton and polyester that’s OEKO-TEX certified — and you can choose from a handful of soothing neutral hues. Reviewers also say that they're incredibly high quality: “[seriously] so amazed at how comfy and soft and amazing these sheets are. So so worth the money. Luxurious. Definitely buying a second set.” Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Twin — California King