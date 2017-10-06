The 10 Best Sheets For Winter

During the cold weather season, your mind may be on new boots and jackets. But, while you're shopping for cold weather essentials, don't forget one that will get you through those long, snowy nights. The best sheets for winter are made of warm fleece, heavier-weight cotton, and soft flannel to keep you snug and cozy throughout those chilly nights.

When it comes to fabrics that are better for wintertime, fleece is always an obvious choice. But it turns out cotton is a great option, too — it actually provides great temperature control. If you're going to opt for a cotton sheet (cotton is often softer and hypoallergenic), look for one with a high thread count. As a rule, the higher the thread count, the thicker a cotton sheet will feel. For a winter sheet, look for a thread count above 400.

Don't be afraid to experiment with heavier materials like wool, or flannel — there's no better time than winter to snuggle up under these fabrics. For background, the thickness of a fleece or flannel sheet is measured in the grams per square meters, or gsm, and any good winter sheet will have a weight of at least 170 grams per square meter.

To save you some time, I've done the legwork. From a cozy fleece set to a high-thread-count cotton, the best winters sheets below will keep you warm throughout the coldest months of the year.

1. Sunbeam Heavyweight Fleece Winter Sheets Amazon Sunbeam Heavyweight Fleece Winter Sheets, $31, Amazon These 100% fleece sheets have a weight of 180 grams per square meter, making them a heavier and thicker option perfect for cold weather. And, while one of the biggest complaints about fleece is that it pills too quickly, these sheets are pill-resistant. This set, which includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and two pillowcases, comes in every size from twin to king. These also have deep pockets that can accommodate mattresses up to 16 inches deep. You can get them in one of 11 colors and patterns, ranging from the classic white picture above, to a range of prints. Available in sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King What fans say: "BEST winter sheets ever! I love these. So warm and so soft. Makes getting out of bed in the winter mornings so hard!"

2. Pinzon Velvet Flannel Sheet Set Amazon Pinzon Velvet Flannel Sheet Set, $60, Amazon These velvet flannel sheets are made in Portugal from 190-grams-per-square-meter flannel that feels smooth and luxurious, but washes and dries in your machine like ordinary cotton. While the size range is a bit more limited on this set than the fleece sheets above, you can still get them in queen, king, and California king sizes, and 11 shades and prints. These winter sheets are so beloved, they've won over nearly 5,000 Amazon fans. Available in sizes: Queen, King, California King What fans say: "Super soft and warm, have held up really well over almost a year of washing. Our favorite winter sheets. We went ahead and bought a second set."

3. Mellanni Four-Piece Cotton Flannel Sheets Set Amazon Mellanni Four-Piece Cotton Flannel Sheets Set, $40, Amazon Made from a durable cotton flannel (cotton fibers woven into a flannel weave), this four-piece set from Mellanni will keep you warm in the winter. With a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, this sheet set fits all mattress sizes, from twin to California king. They also come in seven colors and designs. Expect them to be lighter than other flannel sheets on this list, as they have a weight of 170 grams per square meter. But, if you tend to overheat throughout the night but still want to stay cozy in the winter, this set could be just the ticket. Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King What fans say: "These are the perfect winter sheets. Great for snuggling. With them being 100% cotton you don’t have to deal with non-breathable sticky sheets like you do with polyester blends"

4. Home Fashion Designs Winter Flannel Bed Sheets Amazon Home Fashion Designs Winter Flannel Bed Sheets, $38, Amazon These lightweight cotton flannel sheets are warm and toasty, but also breathable and perfect for snuggling by a fire. As opposed to other options here, this popular set comes in 15 different prints and winter-themed designs to match the season. These are deep-pocket sheets that fit mattresses up to 17 inches thick, and they come in twin through king sizes. Even better, they're fade-, stain-, and shrink-resistant. Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King What fans say: "Bought these for our cold winter weather area. Wonderful, soft with a fun print. Washed up great."

5. Bare Home Super Soft Fleece Winter Sheet Set Amazon Bare Home Super Soft Fleece Sheet Set, $45, Amazon Made from a cozy fleece, these popular sheets are a great pick for the winter season. Not only are they pill- and stain-resistant, but these sheets can accommodate mattresses up to 15 inches thick. The plush fleece design of these makes them even warmer and softer than some of the cotton flannel options above. They also come in a bunch of color options, and with a 30-day warranty if you try them out and they're not for you. Available in sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Full XL, Queen, King, Split King What fans say: "These are fantastic. They are soft, very comfortable and warm in this very cold winter season. I have washed them twice and they came out of the dryer perfect! I bought the taupe which is a very nice soft cocoa brown. I haven't seen anything this good in any of the stores so I will be ordering another set in a different color."

6. Thread Spread 1000-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Sheets Amazon Thread Spread 1000-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Sheets, $115, Amazon If you're going to opt for cotton bed sheets, the best sheets for winter will have a high thread count. These Egyptian cotton sheets have a thread count of 1,000, which means they'll feel heavier and thicker on cold, winter nights. Made from long-staple cotton for extra durability, these sheets hold up well to wear and tear and can easily be washed in your washing machine. They also have deep pockets that can accommodate mattresses up to 18 inches thick. There's a reason these sheets have racked up over 5,000 Amazon reviews. You can get them one of 21 colors, and three bed sizes. Available in sizes: Queen, King, California King What fans say: "High quality sheets to keep you warm in the winter. The fitted sheet goes nicely over my mattress(13 pillowtop) and stays tucked under it. Definitely recommended if you're looking for some new sheets, that should last a long time."

7. Nestl Bedding Heavyweight 100% Cotton Flannel Sheet Set Amazon Nestl Bedding Heavyweight 100% Cotton Flannel Sheet Set, $55, Amazon When only the heaviest bed covers will do, this 100% Egyptian cotton flannel sheet set provides optimum levels of warmth and a smooth, soft fabric that is hypoallergenic, antibacterial, and resistant to dust mites. These classic red plaid sheets also come in solid colors and prints, and a full range of sizes so you can fit them to nearly any bed. Available in sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King What fans say: "These sheets are so soft and comfortable its hard not to fall asleep when you're wrapped in them. The perfect weight and feel for these cool winter nights."

8. Cozy Fleece Comfort Collection Velvet Plush Sheet Set Amazon Cozy Fleece Microplush Sheet Set, $43, Amazon A cross between a plush fleece blanket and soft, smooth sheets, these fleece microplush sheets are just the thing you pull out when an Arctic freeze is headed toward your neck of the woods. They come in 11 shades, fit full through California King mattresses. They can also stretch to fit a 17-inch mattress, and will get softer the more you wash them. Available in sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King What fans say: "Amazing sheet set, this was my salvation this winter. They are soft and warm you don’t even really need a blanket with these as they are very plush. They wash wonderfully, they don’t loose the softness and don’t loose a lot it lint either as some have said."

9. Eddie Bauer Deer Lodge Sheet Set Amazon Eddie Bauer Deer Lodge Sheet Set, $43, Amazon While these 100% cotton flannel sheets fall a little bit below the suggested weight of winter sheets (they're just 160 grams per square meter), a lot of reviewers who overheat underneath fleece and flannel sheets love these. And, because these sheets undergo an eight-stage brushing process before they leave the manufacturer, they'll feel extra soft and warm to the touch. This four-piece set comes in a bunch of fun, wintry prints, including the deer-print shown above. They've also won over hundreds of fans on Amazon who love these for the winter season. Available in sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King What fans say: "I love these sheets for winter! They fit our bed great and are just the right amount of warmth. Microplush/microfleece sheets are too hot for us and they don't breathe. So I was looking for some fleece sheets, and these are great. The dog and tree pattern is cute, although I don't normally go for those kinds of patterns (I usually like simple, classic looks). My husband likes them too. It's so nice to get into sheets that don't feel cold to the touch."