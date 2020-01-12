We love our pets but not the unwanted messes they can leave behind. If your pet leaves hair everywhere, you’ll need the right cleaning tools to keep both your home and your clothes clean without a whole lot of effort. The best pet hair remover brushes for clothing or furniture come in a variety of styles from the standard two-sided lint roller to special scraping brushes that customers swear take a lot less time than a vacuum.

When choosing the best one for you, consider what you're looking to clean. For furniture, a wide reusable hair remover brush will be more efficient than a basic sticky style lint roller. However, when it comes to cleaning your clothes, look for a smaller brush that can get into the tight spots. Regularly brushing your pet can also help contain shedding to make your cleanup job easier, so I've included a cult-favorite grooming glove that removes hair and feels like petting to your fur baby.

Scroll on for the best dog and cat hair remover brushes, which work on clothes, furniture, and more. And when you’re cleaning, it’s a smart idea to wear rubber gloves. A swipe of a dampened or dry rubber glove across your couch or upholstery can also help remove pesky pet hair that won’t come off easily.

1. A Set Of 2 Self-Cleaning Brushes For Clothes & Furniture PETDOM Pet Hair Remover Brush (2 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon The PETDOM pet hair remover brush is a top pick for pet owners. This brush has an anti-slip design on the handle for a comfortable and secure grip. It’s double-sided and reusable, and it includes a self-cleaning base. Simply swipe the brush across the surface in question, slide it into the self-cleaning base when you're done, and toss the unwanted hair in the trash. Because of its compact size, it’s ideal for clothes and small furniture or car detailing. And while it can certainly tackle a sofa, it might take a little longer than bigger brushes. Plus, this set includes a mini travel size version that you can keep in your purse or bag to quickly remove pet hair on the go. It’s available in four different colors, too. According to fans: “It is reusable. Though you have to use it twice or thrice to pick up most of the hair on my clothes, works perfectly for me.”

2. The Editor & Fan Favorite ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $25 See On Amazon With more than 70,000 five-star reviews, it’s definitely worth considering the best-selling ChomChom Roller pet hair remover. And it’s a favorite of BDG Associate Commerce Editor Anna Anderson, too: “My long-haired cat leaves tons of fur behind on furniture, and I’ve found the ChomChom is effective, easy to use, and well worth the price. About three swipes back and forth across upholstery is all it takes for the velvety material to capture and lift embedded fur. Then you just pop open the catch chamber to dump hair in the trash. And it lasts a long time too — I’ve only re-upped one time in the year and a half I’ve had my cat.” This 7.5-inch-wide gadget looks like a mini broom and has an open chamber that collects pet hair from furniture, upholstery, and more. And because of its size, it’s especially handy to quickly work on large pieces of furniture. It’s completely reusable and doesn’t rely on sticky tapes or adhesive paper. Just brush your surface with the roller to remove pet hair, dust, lint, and dander. It can also be used on clothing. According to fans: “This is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-lb. tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing – he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good.”

3. A Set Of Lint Brushes That Are Great For Clothes Evercare Magik Brush 2-Sided Lint Brush (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon For clothing, the Evercare Magik Brush lint brush is a good option. This lint brush is two-sided and designed with a comfort-grip handle, so it's easy to use. Unlike standard sticky adhesive lint rollers, it’s reusable and can safely clean wool peacoats and sweaters without pulling or damaging the fabric. You can clean any clothing, bedding, or upholstery with this brush. Plus, it comes in a money-saving, handy three-pack and also works for lint, fuzz, dust, and dandruff. According to fans: “This is a must if you have a heavy shredding pet. My dog has his own recliner and there is a constant struggle to get the fur off it. [...] It works on clothes but I mainly use it for removing dog fur off large areas.”

4. A Broom & Brush Set For Floors & Furniture Evriholder FURemover Pet Hair Removal Broom Amazon $25 See On Amazon The rubber Evriholder FURemover pet hair broom is designed to pick up pet hair from all types of flooring, including rugs, hardwood floors, carpets, and linoleum, and it has a handle that extends from 36-inches to 60-inches to make cleaning hard-to-reach places a breeze. This set also includes a brush with a squeegee edge that's perfect for cars or around the house, too. According to fans: “This thing just plain works. [...] I found that using short quick strokes with the rake turned upside down got the best results. The backside is more like a squeegee and helps pull the hair up in long rolls and keeps the hair in one big pile.”

5. The Best Lint Rollers Scotch-Brite Lint Rollers (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These Scotch-Brite lint rollers are a great disposable and portable option for busy pet owners and are super affordable thanks to the large package. It’s an extra-sticky lint roller that'll pick up pet hair and lint from furniture, curtains, hardwood floors, and more. With this bundle, you get five rolls for a total of 475 sheets. The ergonomic grip handle makes it easy to hold while removing stubborn fuzz and pet hair from clothing and upholstery. For stubborn hair and dander, there’s also an extra-sticky option from Scotch-Brite. According to fans: “These are better than the super cheap budget lint rollers that have super thin paper that doesn't tear off easily. These collect pethair well and each sheet tears off without much hassle.”

6. A Cute Microfiber Brush That Traps Pet Hair Necoichi Purrfection Neat & Easy Cat Hair Pet Hair Remover Amazon $15 See On Amazon Necoichi's pet hair remover uses textured microfibers and an encased storage container to trap fur and lint quickly, and it features a cute design to boot. All you have to do is simply swipe the pad across the fur on upholstery, clothing, and furniture, then flip the lever back and forth to collect the unwanted pet hair. According to fans: “I love my cat but my allergies do not. As someone in a tiny apartment with a very large cat, I am always looking for products that will aid in my fight against his hair. It's so easy to use, cleans off the couch, my clothing, and any cloth surfaces.”

7. A Budget Pet Hair Remover For Furniture & Computer Screens Gonzo Pet Hair Lifter Amazon $8 See On Amazon The Gonzo Pet Hair Lifter is a reusable, budget-friendly option that can be used to clean a variety of surfaces. This pet hair remover is a sponge that can lift fur from furniture, clothing, blinds, lampshades, vents, baseboards, walls, windows, and even computer screens. It’s used dry, so it doesn’t leave any residue. According to fans: “This sponge like thing is amazing. Does involve some elbow grease to use but it has always been the best tool to get all the pet hair off the furniture. It wears out over time but for the price it is very worth it. This is now my 3rd one within the past 8 years. And since I have to long haired cats, trust me when I say, you can get a lot of use out of this thing.”

8. A Pet Hair Remover Designed For Cars (But Works On Clothes & Furniture, Too) Dasksha Car & Auto Detailing Brush For Pet Hair Removal Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you love to take your pet with you wherever you go, you might want to consider the Dasksha car and auto detailing brush. This brush is specially designed to clean pet hair from upholstery and car interiors like your car seat, floor, and mats. Made of sturdy rubber teeth, it's designed to lift hair without causing damage to most fabrics, including suede, nylon, polyester, velvet, and vinyl. According to fans: “This is the best remover I found and i have like 5 varieties plus vacuums. Works for couch super quick and easy, car, clothes, pillow, bed, everything. Came back to get more since I basically carry it with me. Can a brush make you happy? If so, this one does the trick!”