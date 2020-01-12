Shopping
The 8 Best Pet Hair Remover Brushes For Clothing Or Furniture
We love our pets but not the unwanted messes they can leave behind. If your pet leaves hair everywhere, you’ll need the right cleaning tools to keep both your home and your clothes clean without a whole lot of effort. The best pet hair remover brushes for clothing or furniture come in a variety of styles from the standard two-sided lint roller to special scraping brushes that customers swear take a lot less time than a vacuum.
When choosing the best one for you, consider what you're looking to clean. For furniture, a wide reusable hair remover brush will be more efficient than a basic sticky style lint roller. However, when it comes to cleaning your clothes, look for a smaller brush that can get into the tight spots. Regularly brushing your pet can also help contain shedding to make your cleanup job easier, so I've included a cult-favorite grooming glove that removes hair and feels like petting to your fur baby.
Scroll on for the best dog and cat hair remover brushes, which work on clothes, furniture, and more. And when you’re cleaning, it’s a smart idea to wear rubber gloves. A swipe of a dampened or dry rubber glove across your couch or upholstery can also help remove pesky pet hair that won’t come off easily.