If you live in a multi-pet home, or even have one exceptionally furry animal, pet hair removal is a part of life. Luckily, the best pet hair removers can not only rid your home, car, and clothing of pet hair; some of them can even de-shed your pet so they're not leaving clumps of fur in their wake. As a longtime pet parent myself, I've rounded up some of the best pet hair removal tools available below.

If you're looking for a good hair removal tool to add to your pet's grooming routine, de-shedding combs and rubber grooming gloves are ideal and a great place to start. If you're more concerned with removing fur from your clothing, you might want to try hair and lint removal brushes as well as dryer balls you throw in with your laundry. Hair removal brushes should work well in your car as well, but I've also included a hair removal pick that's specifically designed for auto detailing.

For hair removal in your home, vacuums and rubber brooms that are specifically designed to deal with pet hair should be top priority. But if you want to build a true hair-removal arsenal, consider buying a few different tools that fit your needs.

Take a look at the best pet hair removers on Amazon. There's a hair remover for every budget; and they're all highly rated.

1. The Overall Best Lint Roller For Removing Pet Hair From Clothing And Upholstery ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This pet hair removal pick by ChomChom boasts a 4.7-star rating and over 5,000 reviews, and it's easy to see why. Not only is this eco-friendly option 100% reusable, it doesn't require any sort of batteries, power source, or adhesive sheets to be effective. A few back and forth strokes with this pick and you'll be removing pet hair from your sheets, clothing, and furniture in no time. What fans love: "I have three big shedders: two yellow labs and a German shepherd lab mix. [...] This thing has been a game-changer. I would use like three of those sticky sheets just to clean one couch, not anymore! I still use them on my clothes sometimes because this works better for larger things like furniture and bedding, but I am very impressed and very happy I bought this. I highly recommend it if you have fur babies who shed like crazy."

2. The Best Hand Vacuum For Pet Hair Removal From Your Home (Or Car) Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Corded Handheld Vacuum $31 | Amazon See on Amazon If you're looking for the best handheld vacuum to rid your home and car of pet hair and dander, you've found it. The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser corded handheld vacuum uses "multi-layer filtration" to rid stairs, upholstery, and even hard floors of pet hair. It has a 16-foot cord so you can clean hard-to-reach spots, and it comes with a specialized rubber nozzle that actually works to attract pet hair and suck the dirt out of tricky spots, like stairs and couches. Plus, this pick has a 4.4-star rating and over 6,400 reviews. What fans love: "I have a German Shepard and a husky who both shed their weight in fur every day. I was tired of taking my Shark up and down the stairs with all its attachments to just vacuum the stairs so I got this. [...] This little vacuum is AMAZING. This thing even picked up the hair the Shark left behind! I also use it for our comforters and couches. Works great!"

3. The Best Pet Hair Remover For Hardwood Floors Evriholder Pet Hair Removal Broom With Squeegee & Telescoping Handle $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This rubber broom works to remove pet hair on carpets, rugs, tiles and more; and the built-in squeegee edge can clean everything from windows to showers. The telescopic handle adjusts from 36 to 60 inches so you can reach further, and this pick is super easy to clean as well — just wash with warm, soapy water. On top of all that, this pet hair removal tool has over 6,800 reviews to back it up. What fans love: "I just got this amazing broom in today. I was excited to see if it was the answer to my dog/cat hair nightmare. IT IS!!!! It really does such a fantastic job. I have two dogs and three cats. I would have to sweep my ceramic and hard wood floors at least 3 times before I felt it was close enough to being clean. But this magical broom did it in one try. Best Amazon purchase I have ever made. Buy the broom. You will love it!"

4. A Budget Set Of Reusable Lint Brushes For Getting Pet Hair Off Clothes Evercare Magik Brush 2-Sided Lint Brush (3-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon With a 4.5-star rating and over 1,000 reviews, this three-pack of lint brushes is a solid option for removing pet hair and lint from your clothes, outerwear, bedding, and furniture. Double-sided for even greater pet-hair removing surface area, these are super effective, and a little cheaper than our overall roller pick, especially if you need to keep one at home, in your car, and at the office. What fans love: "Great for getting fur off clothes and furniture."

5. The Best Splurge: An Upright Vacuum Great At Removing Pet Hair From Your Home Dyson DC41 Animal Complete Upright Vacuum Cleaner $650 | Amazon See on Amazon This lightweight and durable upright vacuum by Dyson comes with pet-specific bells and whistles — like a stair-cleaning tool and a multi-angle brush — and it uses cyclone technology to achieve maximum suction. The cleaner head even self-adjusts to achieve optimal contact on all floor types for the best clean possible, and the vacuum's ball design is a cinch to turn and makes for smooth operation as well. Its tangle-free turbine feature means your pet's hair won't get stuck in the machine. After all, this vacuum's specialization is in the name, "Animal Complete," but if the name doesn't sell you, just listen to one fan who has two dogs and can't believe how much hair it cleaned up. What fans love: "I have two dogs, one a very shaggy lab mix and one a doberman mix. This vacuum is amazing on how it picks up the dog hair. We vacuumed with the old vacuum then with the Dyson Complete Pet and it was unbelievable how much more dog hair it picked up. Love it."

6. The Best De-Shedding Tool To Prevent Pet Hair From Getting Everywhere FURminator for Dogs Undercoat Deshedding Tool $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Designed with dogs in mind, this undercoat de-shedding tool reaches through your pup's topcoat to safely get rid of loose undercoat hair. This pick also boasts an ergonomic handle and one push of the "Furjector" button rids the tool of dog hair. Perhaps most impressive, this handy hair removal tool has earned a 4.7-star rating and over 15,000 reviews. It's available in a range of sizes and two styles for short and long hair. What fans love: "I just started brushing my Border Collie, thinking it would cut down of the amount of hair all over our home. I bought this to replace a dollar store brush that I'd been using. [...] This tool is amazing! I could stuff a mattress with all the hair it removed from our dog! [...] It's like a massage for her; she rolls over for me to get her belly and then stretches out her hind leg, to get that combed too. Great tool, definitely works."

7. A Budget De-Shedding Tool Especially Great For After Baths Kong's Zoom Groom Rubber Wet Or Dry Brush $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Great for pet parents on a budget, the Zoom Groom brush by Kong massages your pet as you brush away the pet hair before it gets all over your home and clothes. It's great for simultaneously removing hair and shampooing your pet during baths, but it also works for dry brushing as well, for ultimate versatility. It's even amazing for your pup's skin health since it stimulates capillaries and promotes the production of natural oils. Plus, this 4.6-star rated pick is made in the United States. What fans love: "This brush is nice for bathing and does a great job of removing loose hair, dander and debris in between shedding tool brushing. Happy with purchase."

8. The Best Pet Grooming Glove For De-Shedding DELOMO Pet Grooming Glove $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Pet parents give these silicone gloves a 4.2-star rating and over 5,300 reviews on Amazon. They're great for massaging your pet, hair removal, and bathing; and they couldn't be easier to use: Simply slide the gloves on and pet them as you would normally. When you're done, the pet hair peels away, making for easy maintenance all around. What fans love: "I am so pleased with this purchase! My cat absolutely loves it. She laid on my lap and purred the whole time I was using it. This is the first product that she actually rolled on her back for so I could do her stomach! Now if she sees me pick it up she comes running to be groomed. It is the easiest thing in the world to use. Just put it on and start petting your fur baby! [...] I would rate it higher if I could."

9. The Best Tool To Get Pet Hair Out Of Upholstery Especially In Your Car Fur-Zoff Pet Hair Remover $11 | Amazon See on Amazon This American-made hair removal tool works to rid couches, carpets, and car seats from pet hair; and it's made with 90% post-consumer materials as well, making it an environmentally friendly pet hair removal option. What fans love: "This thing is AWESOME! Easily removes stubborn stuck on pet hair like magic."

10. The Best Pet Hair Removal Detailing Tool For Upholstery And Fabric Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Detailer $12 | Amazon See on Amazon With the Lilly Brush Mini Pet Hair Detailer, it's easy to keep your car free from pet hair. This 4.7-star rated pick removes hair from car seats, roof liners, and it's even safe to use on plastic, wood, and chrome details. What fans love: "I normally don't write reviews, but I felt inclined to write one for this product because is amazing. My white dog has shed hair all over my car. I've tried other means to remove the dog hair from the upholstery, but none of them have been this easy or effective."

11. The Best Pet Hair Remover For Laundry BAYCHEER Pet Hair Remover for Laundry (12-Pack) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon These hypoallergenic, nontoxic, and self-cleaning laundry balls work to remove pet hair and lint from your clothes while simultaneously taking the place of regular fabric softeners. With a 4.3-star rating, these are an easy addition to any laundry routine and will save you time. What fans love: "I live on a large farm and spend the day with cattle and sheep. It is inevitable that the clothes will get on the clothes, and even after passing through the washing machine and the dryer, the hair seems to remain on the clothes. These laundry balls have already completed this trouble, you put them in the washing machine, they grabbed the hair during the washing process. I have used it a dozen times and you can start to see the hair build up around the ball, but if you pull it a little, you can pull it down and toss it. So far, the results are very satisfactory."

12. The Best Reusable Rubber Pet Hair Removal Brush For Intense Home Cleaning Carrand 93112 Lint and Hair Removal Brush $5 | Amazon See on Amazon With a 4.5-star rating and over 1,100 reviews, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better hair removal brush than the Carrand 93112 lint and hair removal brush. This pick is great for upholstery and carpets, and the rubber bristles actually attract hair and lint. This brush even has a handle that's been designed for comfortable gripping, and a "safety bumper" so you won't scratch or scuff your furniture. Plus, it's totally reusable. What fans love: "I have finally found a product that removes the white hairs from my cat off my clothes, my furniture and especially from my car seats that are black. I have tried and wasted so much money on other products that don't work. Yeah I am very pleased and definitely highly recommend this brush."

13. The Best Pet Hair Remover For Carpet Vevins Pet Hair Remover Dog & Cat Hair Lint Brush $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Made from high-density foam, Vevins's pet hair lint brush allows you to gather pet hair into a pile for easy removal with very little effort. Since pet hair won't cling to it, you don't have to clean this 4.2-star rated pick either. Talk about an easy pet hair removal solution. What fans love: "YESSSSS!!!!!Finally a product to help get rid of hair on carpet, sofas, cat tree, basically it will pick up hair anywhere. [...]"