Whether you're hanging out with your closest friends or trying to break the ice at an awkward work function, strategy games are a great way to have fun while also giving your brain a workout. The best strategy card games allow you to hone your logic skills while also relying on a little luck.

One of the first things to consider when you're on the prowl for a new game is the number of players it requires. If you tend to play in big groups, you obviously want one that can accommodate a larger number, whereas folks drawn to more intimate settings will be better matched with two to four player options.

Once you've thought about the numbers, look over the summary to see how the game is played. The best strategy games are easy to learn and don't require you to spend an hour reading directions. Aim for games with simple instructions that everyone can quickly get on board with.

Finally, think about your personal interests. Do you like sci-fi or horror themes with things like zombies or cyborgs? Or are you more into kitschy, hipster stuff like kittens and unicorns? Or maybe you like more general interest games? Each game has its own specific genre (or two), so think about what you enjoy most.

Below, I've gathered some of the best strategy card games in a variety of genres, all of which are simple to learn and fun to play. Take a look to find your next go-to card game.

1 The Best Overall Jax Sequence Game Amazon $11 See On Amazon Ages: 7 and up Number of players: 2 to 12 This fun strategy card game, which has more than 2,600 reviews, is super popular for a reason. It's simple to play and doesn't involve a bunch of complicated instructions. Plus, people of all taste preferences can enjoy it — you don't have to specifically be into war games, sci-fi, fantasy, or other niches. Just play a card and put a chip on the corresponding board space — when you get five in a row, you win. As a bonus, it's cheaper than comparable games, too. According to one fan: “This game is so much fun. My husband and I started playing about a month ago and are learning more each time we play. We learn more about strategy and about each other's competitiveness. LOL. On the surface the game is pretty straightforward. The goal is to develop two Sequences of five chips each. The first player or team to do this wins the game. [...] Once the game starts the first player lays down a card and places a chip on the board representing the card he or she has just laid down. Then he or she picks up a new card from the deck and then the next player takes a turn. There are a few little twists and turns in this game that pump up the fun, like the one-eyed and two-eyed Jacks. Those guys are powerful! Fun for the whole family.”

2 The Runner-Up Unstable Unicorns Base Game Amazon $13 See On Amazon Ages: 14 and up Number of players: 2 to 8 Anything with unicorns deserves an honorable mention if you ask me. This strategic card game, in which you "destroy your friendships in a good way," according to the manufacturer, involves building armies of unicorns and then trying not to let your friends kill any of them. It only takes 30 to 45 minutes to play, and the cards feature funny drawings of unicorns jump-roping and wielding chainsaws for horns. According to one fan: “My family and I love this game. I play it with my wife and my 11 year old daughter. This game is fine to play with a kid her age. The instructions are easy to understand as are the directions on the specific cards. GREAT GAME!!!”

3 The Best Adult Party Game Exploding Kittens: NSFW Edition Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ages: 16 and up Number of players: 2 to 5 Intended for silly, raucous, loud, and inappropriate fun, this adult party game is like Cards Against Humanity but with more kittens. Much like its raunchy contemporary, the NSFW game has a serious cult following with 12,700-plus reviews. The premise is basically that you read irreverent cards while trying to prevent kittens from exploding. It has funny illustrations from the artist behind the webcomic "The Oatmeal," and it boasts the title of "Most-Backed Kickstarter Project in History," per its manufacturers. If you like it and also want a safe-for-work version you can play with the family, check out the clean version here. According to one fan: “What a fun game! I say it is a bit like Uno, my husband says it's a bit like Munchkin. Either way, we're having a great time. We don't have cable and we prefer to spend our Saturday nights playing games, so Exploding Kittens has been a fun addition. We also have just as much fun reading the cards as we do playing the game. Who comes up with this stuff?!?We bought the NSFW edition and it lives up to the title. I would not recommend this game for kids under 13yo or as a lunch game at work. As an HR Director I am confident in saying this is not okay for work. Not everyone has the same sense of humor so don't risk it.”

4 The Best Family Game Ravensburger Disney Villainous Strategy Game Amazon $34 $30.37 See On Amazon Ages: 10 and up Number of players: Up to 6 Just the opposite of NSFW, this family strategy game is a fun, wholesome option that's still spirited yet suitable for playing with kids. Featuring a cute twist on the Disney princess theme, the idea is that each player acts as as a famous villain (think: Maleficent, Jafar, and Ursula), using tools like wishes, pixie dust, and "fate" cards to carry out their agendas. Games take about an hour, and they can be played by anyone age 10 and up. According to one fan: “I love board games, particularly more adventurous and more adult ones, but getting my wife to play them with me is like pulling teeth. This one is very easy to learn but a challenge to master, which makes it accessible for those who are casual board gamers but enjoyable for the more "hardcore" enthusiast. Each playthrough is different depending on what characters each player chooses, the strategy they apply, and the random draw of the cards. Can't wait until they release expansions with new villians.”

5 The Best For Two Players 7 Wonders: Duel Amazon $17 See On Amazon Ages: 10 to 15 Number of players: 2 Based on the 7 Wonders strategy game, 7 Wonders: Duel is specifically designed for two people, and features all of the same intensity as the original but in a one-on-one format. With the objective of building a dominant ancient civilization, you can win by either storming your opponent's capital or achieving a scientific monopoly. "This is the best 2-player game I have ever played, bar none," wrote one reviewer. According to one fan: “My husband and I are always looking for great two-player games that are challenging but fun, easy to learn but not easy to conquer and grow tired of, and that aren’t too repetitive. Duel is incredibly fun and has tremendous replay value. Once you wade through all the rules initially, it’s not difficult to get the hang of. The rule book is well written and lays things out very clearly, and there are helpful quick reference materials that eliminate the need to constantly consult the rule book once you get going. Not only are there multiple strategies and paths to victory, but there are so many variables that every game is entirely different and exciting, and your path to victory is never the same. It’s a really well-balanced game that relies on both luck and strategy, with opportunities at every stage to turn the tables.”

6 The Best Quick Game Nexci Scrimish Strategy Card Game (2 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Ages: 5 and up Number of players: 4 If you love strategy games but don't always have six hours to invest in complicated fantasy worlds, this quick strategy card game is a great option you can complete in 10 minutes. On top of that, the deck is ultra-portable, so it's easy to take on the go. To play, you simply divide into two teams and take turns flipping numeric cards attempting to locate your opponent’s "Crown Card." If you succeed and manage to destroy it, your team wins. To play with more than four people, you can purchase more decks to expand the teams. According to one fan: “Scrimish is simple and easy to learn, but there are infinite strategies to apply, making each game you play a unique, nail-biting experience. After opening the deck, it took us about 2 minutes to feel out the rules... Then we played for over an hour! Each game takes between 5 and 10 minutes, and feels like a single battle of a larger war of wits. There's the obvious element of memory to the game, in that you see where your opponent's cards are placed and try to retain that information for the strategy of the current battle. There's also a deeper element of memory, where you analyze how your opponent places cards, and try to use that against them in subsequent battles!”

7 The Best Cooperative Game CMON The Grizzled Cooperative Card Game Amazon $18 $19.98 See On Amazon Ages: 14 and up Number of players: 2 to 5 In this dramatic and fast-paced cooperative card game, you have to work together with other players to win. It's set on the battlefield during World War I and involves foiling imminent threats to help your fellow soldiers stay alive. With stunning artwork by the late French cartoonist Tignous, the game is action-packed but can be played in about 30 minutes. "This game is absolutely beautiful," wrote one reviewer. "[It is] challenging without being impossible. We have been winning with greater frequency now, we might be at a 50% average, but it is only through strict diligence and following a previously agreed upon strategy." According to one fan: “I stumbled across this as I was bored and looking through Amazon's games suggestions. I thought it sounded unique and was worth a shot given that it isn't very expensive. I was very surprised by how well this plays. What I love about this game is that it packs into a very small box, making for easy transportation. I also REALLY love how it is a co-op game that forces a certain level of trust. You need to be able to be confident that your teammates are paying attention, and if you don't feel like they are it forces you to play conservatively. No other co-op game I have tried plays like this. Most co-op games play like pandemic - while they are fun, the most vocal players end up dominating the strategy. This format allows everyone to feel invested in both victory and defeat. I highly recommend this gem.”

8 The Best Sci-Fi Strategy Game The Resistance Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ages: 13 and up Number of players: 5 to 10 If you're into apocalyptic or futuristic sci-fi games, The Resistance strategy card game will be right up your alley. It's part of a bigger game universe (The Dystopian Universe), which includes games like Coup and Hidden Agenda. The goal is to bring down a corrupt dystopian government by ousting spies and making fast decisions. The best part is that despite being linked to other games, reviewers say it's accessible for first-timers and easy to jump into. Plus, you can play a round in 30 minutes. According to one fan: “We play lots of family games with multiple players (Catan, Ticket to Ride, One Night Ultimate Werewolf, 7 Wonders, etc) and this is my absolute favorite game right now! The gameplay offers great balance. The best feature is the way that each player takes turns assigning a small group of players to a team, then the entire group votes on whether they want that team to go on a mission. The act of putting together the team reveals a lot about the person putting it together, and then the entire group's individual votes on that team reveals more about each of them. (e.g. "Why did you put a spy on that team unless you're a spy too?!") Relatively simple to learn and can inspire some terrific deceptions!”

9 The Best Bluffing Game: Skull Party Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ages: 13 and up Number of players: 3 to 6 If you and your gaming group love to bluff, deceive, and get seriously competitive, then Skull Party is the game for you. A highly strategic game that’s based around betting, you’ll have to use your sleuthing skills to try to figure out which of your friends are lying about the cards in their hand. The average round takes around 30 minutes to play, and reviewers say that while the game can seem a little complicated, it’s actually very quick and easy to learn once you get the hang of it — however, that doesn’t mean the game itself gets any easier. One of the things fans love most about this game is the fact that you can replay it again and again. Editor’s Note: “My friends and I love playing this card game, since it involves bluffing and deception. It moves quickly, as you go around in a circle playing cards face down that either have a flower or a skull on them. When you’re feeling bold, challenge the game and turn over as many cards from the pile as you feel comfortable. If the cards are flowers, you’re safe and you earn a point. If there’s a skull in there, you have to turn in one of your four cards. You can play first to two points, or until everyone loses all of their cards. There’s a slight learning curve and it involves reading people, making this a relatively short game that is consistently challenging. I’d recommend it to anyone strategy card game lovers.” — Amy Biggart