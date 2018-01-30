These Are The Best Pillows On Amazon, For Every Type Of Sleeper

Mattresses may take all the credit (or blame, depending on your experience) when it comes to getting a comfortable night's sleep, but finding the right pillow is way more important than you'd think. With so many different options out there, choosing one of the best pillows on Amazon is no walk in the park. But the decision-making process is worlds easier when you really take your personal sleep style (and preferences) into consideration.

Whatever position you tend to sleep in, or whether you struggle with snoring, allergies, or even acid reflux, there's a pillow that can help. For example: The best pillows for back sleepers typically include options with designs that cradle your upper body and have substantial side lobes to prevent you from flipping over. There are cooling gel pillows for sweaty sleepers, pillows with double contours for those dealing with neck pain, and a variety of memory foam pillows specifically designed to suit side and stomach sleepers. Of course, we've also dug up the best down option for traditionalists, as well as the best gel pillow money can buy.

No matter your budget, sleeping style, or preferred material, these highly-rated pillows from Amazon are here to give you a better night's sleep.

1 Best Overall: Breathable Gel Fiber-Filled Pillows With A Sateen Cotton Cover Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow (2 Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon No matter how you sleep — on your back, stomach, side — this allergen-free soft gel pillow conforms to the shape of your head and provides long-lasting comfort. The ultra-breathable sateen cotton cover stays cool throughout the night and is resistant to stains, mold, and mildew. The pillows themselves are machine-washable, though they claim to be immune to stains or fading, as a plus. A perfect option for people who have asthma and other respiratory issues, these pillows are an Amazon's Choice product with a near-perfect rating. Positive Amazon review: "I absolutely love these pillows. They actually feel like you are laying on a cloud. I have spent hundreds on brand name memory foam pillows that failed to relieve my neck pain - these pillows made that pain go away immediately. I was so impressed with the feel of them that I bought two more just to have for trips.[...] I found these pillows to be incredibly comfortable, durable, and they still maintain the great fluffy feeling even after a year of use."

2 Best For Back Sleepers: A Pillow With A Trapezoid-Shaped Center For Support Core Products Tri-Core Orthopedic Neck Support Pillow Amazon $40 See On Amazon Sleeping on your back is considered one of healthiest positions for your spine and neck, but it isn't always easy to stay in one place throughout the night. This pillow is unique in that it's designed with a supportive, trapezoid-shaped center to cradle the head and neck, as well as side lobes to keep you from tossing and turning. Unlike a lot of other pillows, this one gives you the option of choosing among five sizes that include firm, gentle, and petite. It also comes in three designs: white, blue, and a funky green pattern. Positive Amazon review: "I work the front desk of a chiropractors office and we sell tempurpedic pillows which go for around $100 and up. Despite this, the doctor I work for is constantly recommending these tricore pillows to myself, my coworkers and lots of our patients. I finally decided to bite the bullet and I am seriously kicking myself for delaying this purchase for so long. It is amazingly comfortable as it cradles your head and supports your neck whether you use it to sleep on your back or your side. It truly is everything I've always wanted and needed in a pillow! I find that I feel more well rested in the morning as I'm not tossing and turning throughout the night trying to get comfortable. I have not woken up with a tight, sore neck since I started using it, which used to be the norm for me. I'm seriously considering buying one for each member of my family. I can't say enough good things about this pillow! I swear I'm not being paid to say any of this, I purchased this pillow with my hard earned money and I recommend you do the same!"

3 Best For Side Sleepers: A U-Shaped Pillow That Promotes Spinal Alignment Eli & Elm Cotton Side-Sleeper Pillow Amazon $100 See On Amazon This curved pillow may be a tad pricy, but it conforms to the shape of your head and neck, offering superior support. Removable latex and polyester filling lets you adjust the pillow's firmness so that it's right for your body. The cover is made from a super-soft blend of organic cotton, spandex, and polyester and can be cleaned in a washing machine (just remove the fill first!). The pillow is resistant to microbes, dust mites, and mildew, which means it shouldn't bother anyone with allergies. Users report that this holy grail product is very much worth the price. Positive Amazon review: "I set out on a 'pillow project' to search for the world's most comfortable pillow. I have a bad neck, and could not find a pillow that helped me sleep without waking up with a stiff, sore neck. I spent a couple months and tried a total of 11 different pillows. Although I tried to sleep at least several nights on each pillow before making a decision, I often found myself grabbing for the Eli and Elm pillow again before one night was even over on the other pillows. Eli and Elm was the most expensive of all the pillows I tried, so I really did not WANT to like it the best. I was hoping one of the less expensive ones would work out, but in the end, this was the ONLY pillow for me! It is very soft and comfy, yet very supportive for my neck as well. I love the way the curve wraps around my neck and back. It's like sleeping on a soft, supportive cloud. The only problem I've found with this pillow is that it's SO comfortable that I have a hard time getting out of bed in the morning! There are just some things WORTH paying for, and this pillow is one of them!!!"

4 Best For Hot Sleepers: A Soft Pillow With A Cooling, Bamboo Cover Snuggle-Pedic Ultra Luxury Bamboo Shredded Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $60 See On Amazon One of the biggest complaints about many pillows is that they flatten easily — and once that happens, there's no turning back. Not so with this bamboo shredded memory foam pillow, which springs right back to life after you put pressure on it. Reviewers (more than 9,000 of them) love how this hypoallergenic material is resistant to allergens and dust mites and won't irritate allergies. Whether you sleep on your back, stomach, or side, this pillow provides neck and head support to prevent aches and pains. And sweaty sleepers will find a bit of extra relief, too: The cover is made with a breathable fabric called Kool Flow, which stays cool throughout the night. Positive Amazon review: "Quite cool and pleasant to sleep on in warmer weather. Does not make you sweat like a traditional shredded foam pillow does; this thing is really quite an improvement over my normal solid memory foam pillow. The zippered bamboo outer case is soft, breathes well, and is super solid. I can't see ever having a problem with foam bits leaking out (there is a second inner case with its own zipper). All said, we bought a second one right away, and I'd recommend them to anyone. Great product!"

5 Best For Down-Lovers: A Luxe, Goose Down-Filled Pillow That's Soft & Fluffy Continental Bedding White Goose Down Luxury Pillow Amazon $110 See On Amazon Fans of traditional soft and fluffy pillows say this is one of the softest white goose down options you can find. It has 550-fill power (the higher the fill, the loftier it is, with 800 as the typical maximum amount) and a 100 percent cotton shell. Reviewers say the fill quality is excellent for back and side sleepers, but may be too much for stomach sleepers — something to note. It's great if you don't want a pillow that's too hard, and one spin in the dryer can help fluff it up if it gets too flat. Choose from an assortment of sizes in sets of one or two. Positive Amazon review: "OMG if [you're] a REAL goose down pillow person like me, THIS is a rare find. I’m thrilled. Soft, yet not [too] squishy. No feathers poking out. This is the real deal so I’d say order now. You’ll love them."

6 Best For Snoring: An Elevated Wedge Pillow For Acid Reflux & Allergies InteVision Foam Wedge Bed Pillow Amazon $49 See On Amazon Finding relief from snoring, acid reflux, and allergies at night is possible — and it has a lot to do with how you sleep. This memory foam wedge pillow props you up in such a way that it promotes better circulation and airflow. It has a two-layer design: comfortable memory foam is placed on top of a base foam to provide more support. You can use it for your head or under your legs and knees to prevent back pain while sleeping. Every order includes one white machine-washable cover, with the option to purchase more, if you wish. Positive Amazon review: "This pillow solved both problems of acid reflux AND snoring. It's comfortable and not hard like I expected. I use it every night and look forward to being perfectly positioned for good sleep without disruptive snoring or acid reflux."

7 Best For Neck Pain: A Memory Foam Pillow With Three Height Options Perform Pillow Neck Pillow Amazon $80 See On Amazon If you're waking up to a stiff neck more times than you'd like to admit, the culprit could be your pillow — and this neck pillow may just be your solution. Made from memory foam with a removable, machine-washable bamboo cover, this pillow is double contoured to support the specific areas of your neck and head where you need it most. It comes in medium, thick, or thin profile options, and the foam the brand uses is free from chemicals, like lead and mercury, that have been known to found in some lesser-quality foam pillows. Positive Amazon review: "I have had neck and back pain the past few months and did not know why, I tried everything, doctors, massages, [chiropractors], nothing worked! I bought this pillow last week, yes it's a bit expensive but it [...] didn't have a chemical smell like other reviews on pillows I read. I am so thankful I invested in this pillow!! After the first night sleeping with it, I woke up pain free!! I could not believe the difference. I no longer have any pain and would recommend this pillow to anyone! We are buying one for our whole family."

8 Best For Your Skin: A Pillow That's Infused With Copper Ions BioPEDIC Copper Pillowcase & Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon This pillow releases copper ions as you sleep, which is believed to have skincare benefits — one being that it may not cause any creases on your face, which can reduce the appearance of lines over time. It's infused with antimicrobial fiber fill and is described by reviewers as both "supportive and comfortable." Others say that, when sleeping on this pillow, their skin never gets hot at night. Positive Amazon review: "I don't know much about copper being rejuvenating for skin, but this pillow is great! The pillow is very comfortable, made my sore neck feel better. The case is very soft and luxurious. It does not make creases on my face, which is a plus! Love this pillow and would highly recommend it."