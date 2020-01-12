Updated:
November 15, 2020
When it comes to cold-weather apparel, a high-quality pair of winter boots can be one of the most important things you put on before you leave the house. If you want to find the
most comfortable winter boots, it's helpful to look at several key factors: Cushioning: It's hard for boots to feel comfortable if they don't have proper cushioning. The footbeds should be made of high-quality materials that are soft and supportive like memory foam or EVA foam. Shock absorption: If you don't have shock absorption, which generally resides in the midsoles, your feet will get sore and fatigue quickly. Look for flexible midsoles with lots of rebound and give. Lightweight design: This is especially important when it comes to boots since they have a tendency to be clunky and heavy. If you want to prevent your feet from tiring out quickly, opt for a pair with a low profile that doesn't weigh a lot.
To help you find the
most comfortable boots on Amazon, I spent time reading through reviews, and I also personally tested out a handful of options. The result is the list below, which includes six of my tried-and-true favorites, along with three picks that I haven't tested out myself but have excellent reviews on Amazon. Take a look to find the style that fits you best.
1
This Comfy Winter Boot That Is Designed For Below Freezing Temps
What's great about them: I tried these cozy winter boots personally, and I can attest that they are truly comfortable. They feature soft, molded footbeds with cushioned foam and warm fleece liners. The waterproof bottom portions are made with a special synthetic rubber that's 50% lighter than natural rubber, according to the brand; this means that in addition to offering excellent shock absorption, they're lighter on your feet, leaving you less prone to fatigue. The nubuck leather boots, which have water-resistant flannel on the top portion, are temperature-rated down to -4 degrees Fahrenheit. On top of all this, they come in four color schemes. According to one reviewer: "These boots are incredible! They have a thick, soft insulation such that I can comfortably wear them with my tights, no extra socks needed. They feel snug when you first put them on and then seem to mold to you which is really great. I have tried them out in both heavy snow and then puddles of water, they are truly waterproof and keep you warm." Available in sizes: Women's sizes 5 — 11
2
Stylish, Waterproof Quilted Boots That Are Lined With Fleece
What's great about them: These cold-weather waterproof boots from Chaco offer a fantastic blend of style, comfort, and practicality. They showcase biomechanically designed, dual-density midsoles that have exceptional shock absorption and soft cushioning. On top of that, the charcoal fleece lining is specifically designed to trap heat, keeping your feet warm.
They also have super lightweight nylon uppers that are water-resistant, plus a chic and cozy quilted exterior. The durable polyester jacquard strap allows you to cinch them down for a comfortable fit, and the rubber soles features 3-millimeter lugs for traction. While they don't have many reviews on Amazon, I tested this pair out myself and can attest to their comfort. You can choose from three colors: black, seaweed, or denim (pictured above).
According to one reviewer: "Like my Chaco sandals, these boots have a very nice arch support in them! Love the look in snowy weather with my ski pants & leggings but not too much for a rainy day also! Very pleased with my purchase!" Available in sizes: Women's size 6.5 — 11
3
These Budget-Friendly Ankle Boots That Boast Over 6,400 Reviews
What's great about them: These simple, stylish winter boots are lightweight and keep your feet fairly warm, according to customers. Plus, they're budget-friendly, too. With over 6,400 reviews on Amazon, they're popular to the point of having a virtual cult following. Part of what people love style-wise is that you can wear them with the collar up or fold it down and buckle it to the sides. Plus, the boots have liners made of soft faux fur and well-cushioned footbeds, meaning your feet will be cozy and supported.
They're not quite as warm as some of the others on this list — and definitely not waterproof — but if you want a basic pair of winter boots to wear around town (and you don't want to spend a ton of money), they make a great choice. And they come in a handful of colors and styles, too.
According to one reviewer: "These shoes look good with dressier clothes as well as blue jeans. I have them in black and brown... They are comfortable and keep your feet a warmer than just a plain boot will." Available in sizes: Women's size 5.5 — 11
4
These Ultra-Cozy Boots With Faux Shearling Trim
What's great about them: These ultra-cozy Sanuks, which I wore all over town one day, are some of the comfiest winter boots on the market. They're basically like slippers that you can wear outside, with footbeds made out of the same material as yoga mats. The exteriors are lightweight, and the interiors showcase soft faux shearling liners. They're easy to slip on quickly, and the flexible cup-soles provide freedom of motion for your feet. They come in four color options: black, chalk pink, dark olive, and tan. According to one reviewer: "I love these so much I bought them in olive too!! Super comfortable - feel like slippers, but the rubber bottoms are durable enough for everyday outdoor wear. Don’t hesitate- just get them!" Available in sizes: Women's sizes 5 — 11
5
An Affordable Alternative To A Classic Pair Of Uggs
What's great about them: These cozy winter boots are another great budget option to get you through the cold days. The easy slip-on boots are constructed with tough suede on the outside and incredibly soft faux fur on the inside. The rubber soles have decent traction given the price, and the footbeds are cushioned and flexible. These boots aren't fully waterproof, but the material features a water-resistant coating. According to one reviewer: "I bought them for house slippers and they are going to be my new outdoor boots instead - being suede on the outside they do not have much air flow and your feet get hot which is good if it’s freezing outside." Available in sizes: Women's sizes 6 — 11
6
These Warm Snow Boots With Thermal Heat Shield Technology
What's great about them: The combination of the thermal heat shield footbeds and low-density EVA foam midsoles helps these Keens rank among the best snow boots for women. On top of being comfortable, they have built-in stability shanks that provide extra support, and the genuine rubber soles offer supreme traction.
I briefly tried these boots out on a cold day. I loved how easy they were to pull on, and I was surprised by how warm they kept my feet. Plus, they're lightweight and come in four color options.
According to one reviewer: "They are so comfortable and light! I could wear these all day! I am so glad I found these and they look great with jeans, leggings and even tights. I look forward to them keeping me warm this winter and more winters to come." Available in sizes: Women's sizes 5 — 11
7
A Chic Yet Cozy Boot With Dual-Density Foam & Gel Inserts
What's great about them: Featuring dual-density anatomical footbeds made from soft polyurethane, these cozy winter boots offer excellent cushioning while also keeping your feet warm and dry. I've tried these ones, too, and they were super comfortable. Not only that, but they're also stylish enough to wear around town. On top of the soft footbeds, they have gel inserts that provide shock absorption and add to the comfort. The footbed cover is made from a moisture-wicking wool blend, and the soles feature special rubber that can grip wet surfaces, so you don't need to worry about slipping. This cute pair comes in five neutral tones. According to one reviewer: "These are cute and comfortable. I wanted something to slip on with my leggings to wear to the gym, but they are so comfortable that I'm wearing them all the time." Available in sizes: Women's sizes 5 — 11
8
These Popular Cold-Weather Boots Great For Light Hiking
What's great about them: If you're into winter trekking, these cold weather boots are a great choice. Although they're technically not hiking boots, they have more than 7,000 reviews by enthusiastic fans, many of whom say they work great for light hiking. The midsoles feature great shock-absorption, and they have excellent cushioning, too. The lightweight boots are made with fully waterproof leather that will keep you dry, along with 200-gram insulation for extra warmth.
I tried these out myself, and though I didn't get a chance to hike in them, I can say they were comfortable to wear around town. On top of that, the soles provided amazing traction, and they come in six colors.
According to one reviewer: "They are cute and keep my feet warm. It has been snowy for the past week. We ventured out into the woods to get our Christmas tree and the snow was about 8 inches deep. The weather has also been in single digits to teens here in the UP of Michigan. They keep my feet both warm and dry. They are comfortable too!" Available in sizes: Women's sizes 5 — 12 (regular and wide width)
9
A Pair Of Cushioned Chelseas Made For Wintertime
What's great about them: I haven't personally tried these Sorels but judging by the reviews, they seem to be some of the best winter Chelsea boots on Amazon. The EVA foam footbeds mold to the shape of your feet to deliver exceptional cushioning. Additionally, the durable full-grain leather is treated with a 100% waterproof coating, and they have a seam-sealed design. The strong, block-style heels provide added stability, and the tough soles are equipped with stellar traction. This trendy pair comes in 11 different colors, so you have plenty of options. According to one reviewer: "I love these! Stylish and comfortable and going to be great for what is shaping up to be a wet and cold winter!" Available in sizes: Women's sizes 5 — 12
