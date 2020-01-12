What's great about them: These simple, stylish winter boots are lightweight and keep your feet fairly warm, according to customers. Plus, they're budget-friendly, too. With over 6,400 reviews on Amazon, they're popular to the point of having a virtual cult following. Part of what people love style-wise is that you can wear them with the collar up or fold it down and buckle it to the sides. Plus, the boots have liners made of soft faux fur and well-cushioned footbeds, meaning your feet will be cozy and supported.

They're not quite as warm as some of the others on this list — and definitely not waterproof — but if you want a basic pair of winter boots to wear around town (and you don't want to spend a ton of money), they make a great choice. And they come in a handful of colors and styles, too.

According to one reviewer: "These shoes look good with dressier clothes as well as blue jeans. I have them in black and brown... They are comfortable and keep your feet a warmer than just a plain boot will."