The 8 Most Comfortable Boots For Walking All Day

You don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort when shopping for a new pair of boots — the most comfortable boots for walking all day come in a wide range of colors, materials, sizes, and silhouettes. Before purchasing a new pair of boots, consider the demands of your lifestyle and the kind of terrain you typically cover. A warm, waterproof winter boot is a great fit for anyone who needs to tread through inches of snow. A heeled boot is best used on paved, even surfaces to decrease chances of trips or falls. And if you’ll be using your boots primarily for manual labor, a boot reinforced with a steel toe might be the safest option.

Also put some thought into what heel height is right for you. Folks who prefer a flatter shoe will find no shortage of boot options for all-day wear. On the other hand, if you enjoy donning shoes with a bit of lift, you’ll be happy to know that there are some heeled boots that users say are comfortable after several hours of walking.

Lastly, think about any difficulties you might have physically putting on the boots. Some boot styles have zippers or laces to help loosen the shaft of the shoe before you put it on, whereas others are pull-on, which can be a bit more difficult for anyone with flexibility concerns or foot injuries.

From sleek ankle boots to sturdy winter boots, these are the best boots for walking all day you can buy on Amazon:

1. The Best Ankle Boots For Walking Dr. Scholl's Belief Ankle Boot $73 | Amazon See On Amazon The Dr. Scholl's Belief Ankle Boot comes in gray, black, and camel, with a textile upper and a 2-inch stacked heel that provides stability. The shaft measures 4.5 inches from the arch and features a side zipper to help you slip them on more easily. Inside, you'll find a memory foam insole for comfort. Reviewers say: “The most comfortable bootie ever!!!!! Dr Scholl’s truly knows comfort. I wear these for 12 hours a day at work that requires a lot of walking and my feet never hurt.” Available Sizes: Women's 6 - 11

2. The Best Winter Boots For Walking Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Boot $80 | Amazon See On Amazon The Columbia Ice Maiden II Boot has garnered thousands of ratings on Amazon, with an overall score of 4.7 stars. The waterproof, insulated design makes it perfect for keeping your feet warm and dry in winter weather. The footbed of each boot is made of contoured PU, and the rubber sole is designed to grip the ground as you walk to minimize slips and falls. With a leather and textile upper available in seven different colors, the Ice Maiden II proves that winter boots don't have to be ugly to be functional. The boots should protect up to 9 inches of leg from cold air or snow, while laces up the front make it easy to adjust the fit. Reviewers say: “These are soooo comfortable! It was like walking on a cushion. I worried that they would be 'too comfortable' but I was able to walk long distances without any issues. Also, they are genuinely waterproof, which is always a concern for me. [...] I actually feel better about going out in the cold, wet, and snow in these.” Available Sizes: Women's 5 - 12

3. The Best Wedge Boots For Walking Dr. Scholl's Dakota Wedge Bootie $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Wedges tend to feel more stable than heels and the Dr. Scholl's Dakota Wedge Bootie is no exception. It features a 2.25-inch stacked wedge heel, a 4.5-inch shaft (measured from the arch), and a memory foam cushioned footbed. Keep in mind that you may find slight differences in the measurements depending on the size you purchase, according to the manufacturer. Adjust the fit of the boot by tightening the laces up front, and take note of the cute tassel detailing. These wedges are made of synthetic materials, including a microfiber upper, and come in eight different colors and materials. Reviewers say: “These shoes were sent here by some angelic force who cares only for the comfort and style of your feet. [...] I love these shoes. They’re soooo comfy. Little beds for my feet. Buy the shoes, you won’t regret it.” Available Sizes: Women's 5 - 11, including wide sizes

4. The Best Flat Ankle Boots For Walking Clarks Women's Sillian Sway Ankle Bootie $64 | Amazon See On Amazon The super comfortable Clarks Sillian Sway Ankle Booties feature a machine-washable footbed that's made with high density foam for cushioning, and the EVA midsole and outsole provides shock absorption and protection. The heel measures just 1.35 inches, the textile upper is available in five different colors, and the shaft measures 5 inches from the arch. You'll find velcro on either side of the shoe that makes it easier to put them on and adjust them to get your ideal fit. Reviewers say: “The shoe is comfortable and the ankles fasten with velcro, so you can adjust them. I stand all day and the first day I wore them, they already felt worn-in.” Available Sizes: Women's 5 - 12, including wide and narrow sizes

5. The Best High-Heeled Chelsea Boots For Walking Dream Pairs High Heel Ankle Boots $39 | Amazon See On Amazon The thick, supportive 3-inch heel and 0.75-inch platform are what make these Dream Pairs High Heel Ankle Boots so comfortable to wear all day. These chunky boots are made of synthetic materials, with uppers that look like suede, as well as a 4.5-inch shaft and 10.5-inch opening. In addition to this black version, you'll find them in 18 colors (including burgundy, green, and gray) and styles (some versions have zipper openings, while others are pull-ons with stretch panels). The best part? The price! They're a great deal for such a well-reviewed boot. Reviewers say: “I can wear these for hours [...] the rubber sole offers quiet comfort without sacrificing style. Very satisfied. The chunky style is contemporary and offers solid grounding for suits and casual wear...terrific in this inclement weather too!” Available Sizes: Women's 5 - 11.

6. The Best Rain Boots For Walking 206 Collective Women's Linden Mid Rain Boot $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The fabric-lined rubber 206 Collective Women's Linden Mid Rain Boot comes in four colors, including dark red and navy blue. Unlike many other rain boots, they hit about mid-calf for most users, which should be fine for walking on an ordinary rainy day. Overall, reviewers have reported that they are comfortable, extremely waterproof, and not as bulky as some other rain boots. While the boot opening, which measures 14 inches, can accommodate a range of calf sizes, Amazon reviews point out that these boots might not be ideal for folks with wide feet. Reviewers say: “These rain boots are matte, have a tread that supports you atop slippery surfaces, and the insole provides arch support [...] They keep my feet dry, warm, and comfortable, everything they’re designed to do.” Available Sizes: Women's 5 - 10.

7. The Best Shearling Boots For Walking 206 Collective Women's Balcom Short Back-Zip Shearling Ankle Boot $75 | Amazon See On Amazon These 206 Collective Balcom Short Back-Zip Shearling Ankle Boots are on the inexpensive end of the spectrum when it comes to shearling-lined boots. The fluffy lamb shearling keeps feet warm and cozy, while a foam cushion footbed provides comfortable support. The upper has a suede finish that comes in four neutral colors. The boot also features a zipper, which makes it easier to get them on and off than pull-on versions and allows for a snugger fit around your leg. Reviewers say: “LOVE these!! Soft, comfortable and SO warm! They stay clean, and are easy to get on with the back zipper and are a good boot to walk in.” Available Sizes: Women's 5 - 8 and 10