For that wrinkly-chic, Instagram-worthy bedroom look, you need a linen duvet cover. But the best linen duvet covers offer more than just a relaxed aesthetic. They also have the magical ability to keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, thanks to the breathable fabric's ability to act as a natural insulator.

However, all linen duvet covers are not created equal, especially since many advertised as such are actually made with a linen-cotton blend. For the lovely coarse texture that linen provides, look for duvet covers only made with 100% linen. From there, if you truly want the finest quality linen, look for products with a Certificate of Origin stating that the flax was sourced and woven entirely from Belgium or France, two areas known for their quality linen and artisan craftsmanship.

It's worth noting, however, that for premium linen, you will be paying a premium. For a more affordable linen duvet cover, you might want to forgo the Certificate of Origin, in favor of other indicators that ensure comfort and quality. Stone washed linen is going to be a step above in terms of softness, because it was washed ahead of time with stones that loosen the weave, for a more supple feel and vintage-y worn look.

With that in mind, it's time to shop for the best linen duvet cover for you. All of the options below are available in a variety of sizes and come highly rated on Amazon.

1 The Best Natural Linen Duvet Cover DAPU Pure Stone Washed 100% French Natural Linen Duvet Cover Set Amazon $140 See on Amazon If you're seeking a natural linen duvet, you can't go wrong with this high-quality DAPU Stone Washed Natural Linen Duvet Cover Set, which includes a duvet cover and two pure linen pillowcases. The 100% French linen duvet set is made with natural flax sourced from Normandy that's processed without chemicals or additives, harvested in an eco-friendly manner, and carefully woven and stonewashed for softness. What's more, it boasts the all-important 'Certificate of Origin' stating that the flax is entirely French grown. The duvet cover set also has a higher thread count (108 TC) than the average linen fabric used for sheeting (100 TC), so it's made to last. For closures, there's a hidden zipper closure and eight internal ties to keep your duvet in place. Fans say: "First experience with linen, but I'm very pleased. It's soft, comfortable and stays cooler than anything I've owned. I like the multiple duvet ties, and the zipper seems to be very good quality. Looking forward to using this for years to come." Available Sizes: Full/Queen, King

Available Colors: Twelve different color options, six of which are pure linen, four of which are a linen/cotton blend, one of which is cotton jersey, and one of which is hemp

2 The Best Stone Washed Linen Duvet Cover Simple&Opulence 100% Stone Washed Linen Duvet Cover Sets Amazon $137 See on Amazon Made from 100% pure stone washed linen, the premium Simple & Opulence Linen Duvet Cover Set is skin-friendly and only gets softer with each wash. Available in five lovely muted colors, the linen set (which comes with a stone-washed linen duvet cover and two pillowcases) is comfortable, breathable, and richly textured. For closures, there are four secure corner ties and see-through buttons for a clean aesthetic. Plus, for added peace of mind, this duvet set boasts an Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification. Fans say: "Phenomenal purchase. I’d buy this duvet cover again and I’d definitely recommend it to you as well. [...] it’s the perfect texture and softness, dry breathable, and overall great quality." Available Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King

Available Colors: Ten different color options

3 A Linen Duvet Cover In Prints & Solid Colors Merryfeel 100% Linen Duvet Cover Set Amazon $160 See on Amazon Crafted with 100% linen that oozes natural luxury, the Merryfeel Duvet Cover Set has relaxed look and textured feel. The pre-washed set, which includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases, comes in a handful of different color and patterns, including a chic natural stripe and a beachy blue stripe. The duvet is resistant to friction, anti-bacterial, and hypoallergenic, so this is a durable piece that's going to last. Plus, there are four corner ties to keep your duvet firmly in place. Fans say: "This set is beautiful! The material is a true linen (embrace the wrinkles) that has held up wonderfully over the past few months since I bought it. As an interior designer, I have seen similar sets at home decor stores that are 3 times as expensive...and no difference in quality." Available Sizes: Full/Queen, King

Available Colors: Six different color options including stripe and checked patterns