8 Money Saving Experts To Follow For Accessible Advice

One of the biggest concerns that’s taken hold of the British public and the political landscape is the ongoing cost of living crisis. In fact, 93% of adults in the UK saw an increase in their living costs between August and September 2022, and low-income households spent a larger proportion than average on energy and food, according to a report from the Office for National Statistics. With household bills rising to record-breaking levels, it’s no wonder that people are searching for ways to save money. And whilst the UK Government has made some steps to help households during the colder winter months, such as the £400 energy bill discount, it’s still not enough to cover rapidly increasing bills.
In response to the current state of affairs, a number of online platforms and money experts have stepped up to offer people advice when it comes to money management and getting the most cost-effective deals possible on a range of bills. Whether its online platforms or articles, Instagram posts, YouTube videos, or podcasts, these experts are using a range of platforms to dish out their tips in a relatable and digestible way.
Below you’ll find eight financial experts that can help you save money in the most accessible and efficient ways.