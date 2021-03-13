Whether you’re sensitive to mint toothpaste or just not a fan of the taste, there are plenty of other flavors out there that’ll make you look forward to brushing your teeth. The best non-mint toothpastes are available with and without fluoride, and they come in a range of flavors, including cinnamon, strawberry, citrus, and chocolate. And if you prefer unflavored toothpaste, there’s an option for you, too.

When shopping for mint-free toothpaste, there are a few things to keep in mind, depending on your preferences and sensitivities. First, the American Dental Association recommends fluoride in toothpaste, which strengthens tooth enamel and helps prevent decay. That being said, many non-mint toothpastes are actually designed for children and may have a lower fluoride content, so if you opt for a kids’ toothpaste, you may want to check that the toothpaste has the expert-recommended minimum of at least 0.221% sodium fluoride or 0.76% sodium monofluorophosphate for optimal oral health. Of course, some people simply prefer to forego fluoride altogether, which is why I’ve included a few fluoride-free options on this list (just be sure to keep up on dentist visits and regular brushing to prevent tooth decay). Also, some toothpastes contain sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) to create foam while you brush. SLS is generally considered to be quite safe, but if you’re sensitive to that ingredient or prefer SLS-free products, I’ve included non-foaming toothpastes below as well.

Beyond that, your choice comes down to which of these toothpaste flavors you love the most. From fruity orange mango to vanilla chai and more, scroll on for seven non-mint toothpastes that you’ll love brushing with every day.

1. This Fan-Favorite Cinnamon Toothpaste

Tom’s of Maine is a fan-favorite brand, and reviewers swear by this cinnamon clove toothpaste that’s earned a stellar 4.7-star overall and has over 5,000 reviews. The foamy toothpaste contains fluoride to help strengthen tooth enamel and naturally derived hydrated silicas to remove surface stains. Beyond that, the toothpaste contains no artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives, and it comes in a recyclable tube.

According to a fan: “I absolutely love this toothpaste, the taste, and the results. I immediately saw within the first week improvements in my gum health!”

Contains fluoride: Yes

Contains SLS: Yes

2. This Highly Rated Strawberry Toothpaste

Crest is one of the most well-known oral hygiene brands, and their strawberry toothpaste is a popular pick on Amazon with over 5,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. This foamy fluoride toothpaste helps strengthen tooth enamel, and although it’s marketed to children, it’s still suitable for adults, since it has a fluoride content of 0.243%. The best part? One reviewer noted it tastes like “freshly crushed strawberries.”

According to a fan: “It makes me want to brush all the time. It's so nice to use something that isn't mint or cinnamon to brush. Love it.”

Contains fluoride: Yes

Contains SLS: Yes

3. A Non-Foaming Flavorless Toothpaste

If you prefer an unflavored toothpaste without foaminess, this toothpaste for sensitive teeth is a highly rated pick. It’s fluoride-free and contains no foaming agents, so it offers an ultra-mild brushing experience, and it’s also free of other potential irritants, like artificial colors and sweeteners. Plus, the addition of xylitol helps control plaque, so you’ll be doing favors for your oral health.

According to a fan: “Wow! Totally unflavored, and yet there's no bad taste. I've been suffering with standard toothpaste for sensitive teeth, because they all have mint flavoring [...] But this works for the sensitivity, and it has no flavor to give me problems. I'm so glad I found this.”

Contains fluoride: No

Contains SLS: No

4. A Natural Toothpaste That Comes In 4 Non-Mint Flavors

Dr. Sheffield’s Natural Toothpaste is a highly rated pick that comes in four non-mint flavors: chocolate, cinnamon, mixed berry, and strawberry banana. The toothpaste is certified by the Natural Products Association (NPA), which means it’s made of mostly natural ingredients, biodegradable, and is not tested on animals. The formula contains no fluoride or synthetic ingredients, including foaming agents, preservatives, artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. Reviewers have raved about the flavors, (especially chocolate). This toothpaste is a great option if you want a basic, non-fluoride toothpaste that’s less foamy than traditional toothpaste.

According to a fan: “This has a neat flavor...but it really WORKS. My mouth feels CLEEEAAAN. [...] Wow. Im really impressed.”

Contains fluoride: No

Contains SLS: No

5. A Citrus Toothpaste With Lemon & Lime Flavors

Looking for a refreshing and zesty citrus toothpaste? This option from Red Seal contains natural lemon and lime oils, and one reviewer wrote that it “tastes like a lemon drop.” The toothpaste contains no fluoride, colors, or foaming agent, and you can pick up a single tube or opt for a two-pack.

According to a fan: “I’ve developed a sensitivity to SLS and have always had issues with mint, so I went in search of toothpaste with neither. I LOVE this Red Seal lemon toothpaste. The taste is fabulous, my breath is really fresh and it does a surprisingly good job of whitening, which was unexpected.”

Contains fluoride: No

Contains SLS: No

6. A Gel Toothpaste That Comes In 3 Fruity Flavors

Tom’s of Maine offers even more fun flavors in their line of children’s toothpaste. You can choose from fruit, wild blueberry, or mango and orange flavors. Along with silica and calcium carbonate to gently clean teeth, the foaming toothpaste contains 0.76% sodium monofluorophosphate — a fluoride percentage that’s considered adequate for adult teeth. Besides that, the toothpaste is free of artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives, and it comes in a recyclable tube.

According to a fan: “Not just kids like these toothpastes, I also like them. The fruit flavor is lovely, but not aggressive. We all like it [...] I really enjoy brushing my teeth with this toothpaste”

Contains fluoride: Yes

Contains SLS: Yes

7. A Vanilla Chai Toothpaste That Tastes Like Pumpkin Pie

This vanilla chai toothpaste makes brushing your teeth a real treat — in fact, a few reviewers compared the flavor to pumpkin pie. The tasty toothpaste contains no fluoride, foaming agent, or artificial colors and flavors, and it uses hydrated silica to lift stains and gently whiten teeth.

According to a fan: “Gentle flavor, no gritty feel, really makes my whole mouth feel clean with a very small amount.”

Contains fluoride: No

Contains SLS: No

