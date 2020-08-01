Looking for the the best portable bluetooth speakers on Amazon? Or the best budget portable speaker? You've come to the right place. We found the best portable speakers - all highly rated by Amazon reviewers and ideal for travel, outdoor adventures, entertaining & home use.

Portable speakers are not only incredibly handy for the summer months (think soundtracking your next picnic or BBQ), they can also follow you around the house when staying cosy at home. I recently packed my own portable speaker for a staycation to make sure we had music for gin o'clock in the evenings.

The great news is, these five bluetooth speakers Amazon reviewers are most impressed with are all under £85! So this makes for a great self-gifting treat, as well as something to keep an eye on for friends and family in the lead up to the festive period.

Perfect For Throwing In Your Bag Anker SoundCore mini Amazon £22.99 See on Amazon Small but mighty comes to mind with Anker's SoundCore mini. It weights less than a packet of butter at 200g and fits in the palm of your hand. Perfect for travel, when every gram of luggage counts. This little boom box has 15 hours of play time from a single charge. And for those who know their speakers boasts an advanced 5W driver and passive subwoofer. At less than £25, whats not to love? Just ask the twenty-eight thousand reviewers who gave it 5-stars on Amazon.

Playful & Packs A Punch Sony Srs-XB12 Compact and Portable Waterproof Wireless Speaker Amazon £60 £39 See on Amazon Sony's Srs-Xb12 Compact bluetooth speakers comes in seven (!) colours - which is a refreshing break form the standard 'black or chrome' offering. This speaker can last for 16 hours without charging, is waterproof and comes with a handy strap so you can attach to a bag, or do as I've done and hang on a wall hook at parties. It's 250g weight makes it perfect for travel too. The 'Extra Base' technology works to enhance low-end tones. Plus, you can pair two SRS-XB12 speakers together for stereo sound throughout your house.

Lasts All Day & Night ENACFIRE SoundBar Amazon £29.99 See on Amazon Waterproof AND 24-hours of play time on a single charge makes the Enacfire Soundbar your perfect weekend sidekick. Poolside, in the garden or entertaining indoors - it's dual built-in subwoofers deliver some amazing sound. "Absolutely blown away with the sound quality coming out of such a small item!" is the consensus for most Amazon reviewers. Did we mention it's a total steal under £30?

As Active & Sporty As You Are Ultimate Ears Wonderbooms 2 Wireless Speaker Amazon £89.99 £82.99 See on Amazon The Wonderboom 2 has a sporty vibe about it. It's waterproof, durable, 'drop-proof' and coated in athleisure-inspired knit fabric - making it perfect for the rough and tumble of outdoor adventures (or the accident prone). With seven colour ways to choose from, it's as much stylish accessory as functional speaker. What about the sound? The Wonderboom 2 promises a rich base sound and Amazon reviewers say it's got plenty of "oomph". It's unique feature? The 'Outdoor Boost' feature. Which optimises it's output for outdoor listening, making your audio both louder and crisper.