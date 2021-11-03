For trips that require a professional or snazzy outfit (destination wedding anyone?), a convenient rolling garment bag allows you to show up pressed, dressed, and ready to go. Whether you plan to check or carry on your luggage, the best rolling garment bags come with ample pockets and compartments for all your travel essentials — at a price that suits your budget.

While all rolling garment bags will have a place to hang clothing, what you get in terms of storage beyond that will vary — so it’s important to consider what you’ll all be packing. Some bags will have dedicated compartments for shoes while others will have water-resistant pockets for keeping damp items separate. Some will have extension flaps for hanging longer garments like suits and dresses, and others will have extra pockets for your smaller items like underwear and socks. An especially nice feature is dual hooks so that you can hang up both sides of your bag without unpacking first.

If you are planning to travel with more garments, consider a bag that is larger and can be checked in. Airline requirements for carry-on luggage are generally 22 by 14 by 9 inches (length by width by height), and anything bigger will need to be checked (it’s important to note that each airline has its own requirements so it’s worth checking ahead of time). Rolling garment bags usually range in weight from nine to over 13 pounds, another consideration for maneuverability.

From carry-on rollers to more substantial garment bags that need to be checked, below you’ll find the best rolling garment bags on the market today, as well as a few helpful extras to make traveling a breeze.

1. The Overall Best Rolling Garment Bag

Dimensions: 23 x 4 x 22 inches

This spacious garment bag offers multiple interior compartments in the way of two corner mesh pockets, three larger zippered mesh pockets and one larger transparent pocket, a main compartment that’s roomy enough for hanging clothes, and a space specifically for two pairs of shoes. This bag comes with two nifty dual hooks, which allow you to quickly hang up your bag in a closet and practically eliminate the need to unpack. It also comes with a fold-down extension flap for longer garments and the bag weighs 10 pounds, so this checked-only luggage is easily transportable. It has a shoulder strap (though there’s no information on whether it is adjustable). They have in-line skate wheels for a smooth travel experience.

Helpful Review: “I purchased this for our trip to Australia for New Years. The other reviews say clothes arrive wrinkle-free which I was skeptical of, but decided to try this, especially for the price point. To my surprise, all of our dress clothes arrived wrinkle-free as others stated. It feels sturdy and was actually quite roomy. I was able to fit 1 suit, several dress shirts and pants as well as probably 4 dresses.”

2. The Best On A Budget

Dimensions: 22 x 7 x 23 inches

If you’re looking to spend less for a quality bag, this rolling garment bag comes at an affordable price point. This bag provides simple features such as one large interior compartment and two corner mesh pockets, in addition to two exterior zippered pockets — so while this one is more affordable, keep in mind you’re getting less interior storage than the first pick. An adjustable and detachable shoulder strap with comfortable padding is included, in case you need to lift and carry it. Due to its size, you’ll have to check this bag, but it weighs just 9.3 pounds and features smooth inline skate wheels, allowing for easy portability at the airport. Not only is this pick budget-friendly, but it also is a fan favorite with over 3,000 reviews on Amazon. It comes in four colors: red, navy, gray, and black.

Helpful Review: “I bought this specifically to travel to a wedding across the country. We packed it full. Suits and dresses [...] Things fit nicely, and when we got across the country and took the items out, they looked like they did when I got them from the dry cleaners - basically wrinkle-free.”

3. The Overall Best Carry-On Garment Bag

Dimensions: 22 x 9 x 15.75 inches

This rolling garment bag is a great option for those shorter trips where you still want clothes to stay blissfully wrinkle-free. On the lighter side at 9.3 pounds, it allows for easy mobility throughout the airport and it can be used as a carry-on on most domestic flights (always check with your airline first and note that rules may be different on international carriers). Its features include an extension panel for longer clothes, two zippered corner pockets, two interior large zippered compartments, and one large exterior pocket. A metal hanging clip keeps clothing in place and a foam-padded roll bar along the main compartment helps reduce wrinkles. This bag features ball-bearing wheels that are durable and ride smoothly.

Helpful Review: “It is what I expect from Travelpro. Travelpro makes great luggage.”

4. The Upgrade: A Carry-On That’s Worth The Splurge

Dimensions: 22 x 9 x 14.5 inches

Tumi is known in the luggage world for using top quality material and for the durability of its baggage. This rolling garment bag may have a high price tag, but includes many versatile features such as a zippered compartment for suits, jackets, and longer items, two interior removable pouches (one of which has a water-resistant lining), multiple large and small interior and exterior pockets, and a sleeve that can be attached to another piece of luggage — making you even more mobile. At 13.1 pounds, this is the heaviest bag on the list, but its four dual spinner wheels make it simple to maneuver. This bag has an integrated TSA lock that keeps the front and main opening secure and it can be used as a carry-on. As an added bonus, you’ll get complimentary access to TUMI’s lost or stolen baggage recovery program when you purchase this garment bag.

Helpful Review: “TUMI, you have done well with this garment bag. The functionality is great, it’s sleek and the zippers are sturdy! I travel often on short business trips and this bag makes it easy to pack suits and other pressed dress/business clothes [...] I hope to enjoy this bag for a long time.”

Worth Considering: An Affordable Carry-On Garment Duffle Bag

Dimensions: 22.8 x 11 x 11.8 inches

If you’re looking for a carry-on but don’t necessarily need it to be wheeled, this garment duffle bag makes it easy to take hanging clothes on short trips. It features a roomy interior for your suit or shirts, along with multiple interior pockets and an exterior pouch for shoes, small accessories, and items like your passport. As a bonus, its back flap gives you the option of slipping it over the handle of your rolling luggage for maximum portability. It comes with a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap, as well. With over 4,000 reviews, this is a clear favorite for those shorter trips that require you to travel light — and it meets carry-on requirements.

Helpful Review: “In case you were wondering, this bag has lots of space. I put in enough clothes (in the garment bag section) for 2 days and still had room for more. When I zipped it together there is still loads of room for shoes and toiletries. I travel for work so lightweight and roomy are important. This bag checks all of the boxes!”

Also Nice: Secure TSA-Approved Locks

For extra peace of mind, these TSA-approved luggage locks can assuage any fears of items being stolen, and will make it easier for agents to safely inspect checked baggage without breaking anything. The body is constructed of durable zinc alloy and the shackle of hardened steel, so you can travel calmly knowing these locks can take a beating. The four-digit combination eliminates the fear of losing keys and can be changed as much as you want. As a bonus, the company offers a lifetime warranty that covers any possible damage done by TSA or baggage handlers.

Helpful Review: “I purchased two sets for an upcoming trip. Coming from plastic-housed Masterlocks, I was pleased with the robust metal construction of these. These are hefty and solid feeling.”