Finding the right piece of luggage to easily hold all your belongings (without adding more weight to your load) can be a challenge, especially when it comes to international travel. I know just how frustrating this can be, so I'm here to help. I've outlined the best lightweight luggage for international travel that'll make packing for your next trip overseas a seamless experience.

While regulations for checked and carry-on bags differ by airline — and you should definitely check your airline's luggage weight requirements before packing and heading to the airport — it's a good rule of thumb to avoid bringing a checked bag that weighs more than 50 pounds. If you're taking a different country's airline overseas, baggage restrictions can be much more limiting, so it's best to err on the side of caution with this rule and go with something lighter. Otherwise, be prepared to pay a hefty fine for an oversized bag. And don't forget about the size of your carry-on, either. International flights tend to have much stricter rules regarding overhead bags: the smaller, the better.

Here, find a list of versatile luggage options — including one handy, collapsible duffle bag for those who prefer wheelless travels! — sure to keep your next international trip fine-free. They're packed with various features and, most importantly, won't add any unnecessary weight. Just pick up the best luggage tags and the best TSA-approved locks, and you're good to go.

1 An Expandable Softside Suitcase That Weighs Just 7 Pounds & Has Spinner Wheels Amazon Travelpro Luggage Maxlite Spinner Suitcase $139 Amazon Buy Now The measurements: 27 x 18.5 x 11.5 inches The features: This lightweight-yet-roomy option is only 7.3 pounds and can expand up to two inches if you need to pack extra stuff. It has four, 360-degree spinner wheels for easy movement and various inner zippered compartments for added storage. Plus, it's made with durable, water-repelling fabric to protect its soft exterior. What fans say: One user traveled to two countries in Europe with this bag and raved that it was easy to carry on and off planes and trains. Another customer called it "the best medium-sized suitcase at a reasonable price. It lives up to all of the rave reviews."

2 A Lightweight, Hardside Spinner Suitcase That's Great As A Carry-On Amazon Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Spinner $99 Amazon Buy Now The measurements: 22 x 15 x 9.5 inches The features: For those who prefer hardshell suitcases, this is a solid choice from Samsonite. Though it's hardside, it's still super lightweight — just under 7 pounds — and is meant to be used as a carry-on bag. This option also comes with a wide, push-button handle and 360-degree spinner wheels for easy use. It has a TSA-approved combination lock and comes in 10 bright, scratch-resistant colors. What fans say: With 4.5 stars on Amazon, it's highly-rated by users. One reviewer wrote, "It has great capacity. It fits more stuff than I've ever been able to get into a carry-on bag. It seems very sturdy and the wheels are very smooth."

3 A Three-Piece Hardside Luggage Set That's The Best Value Amazon AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Luggage $189 (Set Of 3) Amazon Buy Now The measurements: 20.3 x 12 x 30.6 inches, 11.7 pounds (large); 17.2 x 10.2 x 26.8 inches, 9.4 pounds (medium); 14.4 x 9.2 x 21.6 inches, 7.2 pounds (small) The features: This three-piece set gets you the most bang for your buck at just $189 for three hardside suitcases (small, medium, and large). Each of these lightweight cases boasts fully-lined, expandable interiors and smooth double-spinner wheels. The hard outer shell is scratch-resistant and will protect your belongings from any potential spills or damages. What fans say: Users love this set for its quality and affordability — it, too, has 4.5 stars on Amazon. "I love this bag — it's lightweight and roomy," a happy customer wrote in a review. "I bought [it] for a five-day trip across the country and it's held up for that trip and a few more so far."