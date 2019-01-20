While no sheet set is truly pet-proof, some are better at hiding and repelling hair than others. The best sheets for dog hair will be tightly woven, low on static, easy to clean, and durable enough to handle your canine roomie.
When shopping for sheets, the most important factors to consider are fabric, thread count, and weave. Hair and fur cling less to materials that have a high thread count or a tight weave. Silk and linen are great hair-repellers, as is cotton when combined with a high thread-count (aka 600 or higher) and a smooth weave (look for percale or sateen). You'll want to avoid most synthetic materials, like polyester, as they're notorious for static-cling.
And while it may sound silly, it's not a bad idea to match your bedding to your dog. Dark hairs are less noticeable on black or navy blue sheets, while light hairs are better hidden on white or ivory sheets. And if your pup has a multicolor coat, opt for a neutral color, like gray or beige.
I scoured Amazon and read through hundreds of reviews to find the best dog hair resistant sheets. All of my picks are machine-washable and come with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases (unless you go with a twin-size option, in which case you'll get one pillowcase). Read on to find your perfect set, and while you're at it, I suggest investing in a pet-friendly lint roller for quick touch-ups.