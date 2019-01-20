While no sheet set is truly pet-proof, some are better at hiding and repelling hair than others. The best sheets for dog hair will be tightly woven, low on static, easy to clean, and durable enough to handle your canine roomie.

When shopping for sheets, the most important factors to consider are fabric, thread count, and weave. Hair and fur cling less to materials that have a high thread count or a tight weave. Silk and linen are great hair-repellers, as is cotton when combined with a high thread-count (aka 600 or higher) and a smooth weave (look for percale or sateen). You'll want to avoid most synthetic materials, like polyester, as they're notorious for static-cling.

And while it may sound silly, it's not a bad idea to match your bedding to your dog. Dark hairs are less noticeable on black or navy blue sheets, while light hairs are better hidden on white or ivory sheets. And if your pup has a multicolor coat, opt for a neutral color, like gray or beige.

I scoured Amazon and read through hundreds of reviews to find the best dog hair resistant sheets. All of my picks are machine-washable and come with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases (unless you go with a twin-size option, in which case you'll get one pillowcase). Read on to find your perfect set, and while you're at it, I suggest investing in a pet-friendly lint roller for quick touch-ups.

1 The Overall Best Sheets For Dog Hair Threadmill Home Linen 800 Thread Count Bed Sheets Set Amazon $74 See On Amazon Material: 100% cotton sateen What's great about it: These 800-thread-count cotton sheets are just the right mix of soft and durable, making them a great choice for most people. The high thread count and sateen weave mean they're smooth to the touch and won't cling to hair or fur. As for the fitted sheet, it features a secure elastic band and, for the queen size, will fit mattresses up to 15 inches deep. This cozy set comes in 12 different colors. What fans say: "I purchased these for my kids as the sheets we purchased prior to this seemed to be magnets for pet hair. Using sticky rollers on sheets AFTER being washed is enough to make any mama lose her mind. These sheets are nice and smooth and most importantly, do not collect pet hair." Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

2 The Most Durable Sheets Simple&Opulence 100% Linen Sheet Set Amazon $139 See On Amazon Material: 100% linen What's great about it: If you're looking for bedding that'll stand the test of time (and the test of your pup) these linen sheets are the way to go. While not as soft, linen is stronger than cotton and can absorb more moisture — plus, it's naturally hypoallergenic. These sheets are great at regulating temperature, letting you sleep comfortably year-round. With this set, you have five soft hues to choose from. The fitted sheet offers 14 inches of depth. Expect a full lint trap after the first few times you put these through the dryer — this is normal and will lessen over time. The trade-off: Linen has a textured feeling that might not be for everyone. While these sheets won't feel as smooth as a set made of silk or high-quality cotton, reviewers attested that they get softer with every wash. What fans say: "So happy with this linen set. Absolutely so soft and fits nice [...] The dog enjoys the sheets as well and i noticed her hair does not stick as easily." Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King