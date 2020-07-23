Tech
The 7 Best 'What Are You' Meme Accounts To Scroll Through ASAP
Countless customised meme accounts are probably clogging up your feed – here's a selection of the best.
If it's not wearing a pillow as a dress, it's styling yourself as a classic painting, and if you have a child you're probably making them wait to eat a sweet and filming it. Yes it's 2020 and in terms of viral traffic — it's been log jammed. The latest trend is the 'what are you' meme accounts, where people can find out the kind of frog, llama, Disney character, or internet celeb they are.
One of the most popular accounts out there is @whatdogyouare, which has more than 120k followers. Following closely behind is @what_catare_you_ with 116k and @what_cow_you_are with 111k. If that's not enough to send you into an existential crisis then you should know that there's also a @what_whatareyou_are_you account where people can find out what 'what are you' account they are.
So where the heck did all of this come from, and what's all the fuss about? Well it appears that this new craze originated in early July and, per Esquire, has blown up in a big way just in the last fortnight (although Spanish language accounts like @eres.un.sticker have been around since late June).
The accounts offer a chance to revel in the lighter side of life, and come with a heavy dose of nostalgia. Think of them as the digital equivalent of gift shop trinkets you collected as a child with your name adorned on a glittery starfish keyring. But this time it's even better because those of us with unusual names can actually request ours be emblazoned across a picture of a cow, making up for lost time when our siblings and friends got to take home a personalised pieces of tat and we didn't.
If you're enticed by this bizarre but somewhat heartwarming new trend, below are a selection of the best 'what are you' accounts out there.
Many of these accounts have links in their bios to which names that have featured already, but where's the fun in that? Get scrolling and if you can't find yours, there's info on each page on how to request it.