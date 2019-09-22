If you're anything like me, exercise is synonymous with sweating until your whole body is dripping wet. That's why you need the best workout clothes for heavy sweating — they'll keep you drier, cooler, and much more comfortable. The key qualities to look for when considering sweat management are clothes that are moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and odor-resistant. Your choice of material will be one of your biggest weapons, and you'll want to look for options made with some or all of the following:

Nylon : Similarly to polyester, nylon is another great choice for moisture management. It helps lift perspiration from your skin and transports it to the outer fabric layer to dry quickly.

: Similarly to polyester, nylon is another great choice for moisture management. It helps lift perspiration from your skin and transports it to the outer fabric layer to dry quickly. Spandex: Although not specific to sweat-control, spandex (also called elastane or LYCRA) is an excellent option for exercise clothes because it's so stretchy. It allows maximum freedom of motion while you're moving your body.

Another thing to think about is whether or not the clothing masks sweat, or if every drop of perspiration will be visible. Color plays a big role here, and, while there's no shame in sweating, if you'd prefer it not to show, you should opt for darker shades.

With these factors in mind, check out the best workout clothes for heavy sweating below.

These Colorful Sweat-Wicking Tanks Icyzone Workout Tank Tops (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon What's great about them: These ultra-popular tank tops rank among the best sweat-wicking workout clothes on Amazon. With a whopping 7,000-plus reviews, customers say they're extremely moisture-wicking and breathable. The fabric is made from 95% polyester, but it also has some spandex thrown in to make it stretchy. Best of all, they come in an affordable three-pack and a wide range of colors. What fans say: "I’ve been eyeing these shirts for a while and finally decided to buy and I’m so glad I did. Based on the reviews I was a little unsure about sizing but I went with my normal small and in my opinion it’s very true to size [...] The material is soft and not constricting [...] Overall I’m happy and I think $20 for 3 shirts is a steal!" Available sizes: X-Small to 2X-Large

This Breathable Jacquard Mesh Top Core 10 Women's Jacquard Mesh Spaghetti Strap Workout Tank Amazon $18 See On Amazon What's great about it: Constructed from 100% polyester, this women's workout top is super breathable and exceptionally lightweight, making it great at resisting sweat. Fans say that you can't see perspiration marks on it, even with the lighter colored options, and it's great at fighting odors as well. It has an easy pull-on closure system and comes in a wide variety of sizes. What fans say: Love this tank top! I’m always nervous something will be too tight; this top is flowy but not shapeless. It’s easy to move around in while working out or running errands or just relaxing at home. I got the coral color in 3X and would definitely get more in different colors." Available sizes: X-Small to 3X-Large

This Super-Soft Mesh Tank Just My Size Women's Plus-Size Active Mesh Banded Tank Amazon $11 See On Amazon What's great about it: With soft material and a cool, breezy feel, this 100% polyester sports tank is both cozy and breathable. The silky jersey fabric is cut in a sleek racerback design with a back seam that makes it layering-friendly. It has a stylish scoopneck and comes in four colors. What fans say: "I bought this top to wear with some swim shorts for kayaking. I wanted something to fit a little blousy and this fit the bill perfectly. It is lightweight and so comfy. I like the fabric a lot, breathes well. I will be using these for workouts too. The band around the bottom actually stays put. Didn't even rise while kayaking. I bought every color!" Available sizes: 1X-5X

This High-Performance, Sweat-Wicking T-Shirt Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $20 $16.93 See On Amazon What's great about it: Another option that's 100% polyester, this moisture-wicking shirt is a great choice if you prefer T-shirts over tank tops when working out. The quick-drying top wicks sweat while remaining breathable so you don't overheat. It has a soft, cozy feel with four-way stretch that offers excellent freedom of motion. It's even equipped with antimicrobial technology to reduce odor and comes in an impressive variety of colors. What fans say: "I have four of these shirts and absolutely love them! They work great for all-day wear and hold up very well during my sweaty weightlifting sessions (1.5-2 hours long). My favorite feature of these shirts would have to be their ability to make you appear less sweaty than you actually are. As someone who does power lifting, Olympic lifting, and cardio in a non-air conditioned warehouse in the South, having a t-shirt that doesn't appear soaked in sweat, and doesn't showcase big armpit sweat stains (those are the worst), ten minutes into your workout, is a miracle. It also helps that these shirts are breathable and quick to dry." Available sizes: X-Small to 2X-Large

These High-Waisted Compression Shorts That Fight Odor Baleaf Women's High-Waist Compression Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon What's great about them: As far as bottoms go, these high-waisted compression shorts, which boast more than 2,000 reviews, are outfitted with excellent anti-sweat features. The fabric is mostly polyester with a splash of spandex, so your legs can move comfortably in all directions. These are moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and odor-resistant, with handy pockets on the sides to stash earbuds or a credit card. Plus, you can choose between shorter or longer styles. Just note that the lighter colors show sweat, according to some reviewers, so keep that in mind if it's a dealbreaker for you. What fans say: "High waisted, stayed in place around the waist and the thighs. Material is matte rather than shiny which I liked, pockets for large smartphone, nice length, slightly longer than the norm for running shorts." Available sizes: X-Small to 35XL-Plus

These Stretchy Running Shorts That Offer Range Of Motion Nike Women's Dry Sweat-Wicking Running Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon What's great about them: The fully polyester design makes these Nike running shorts excellent at managing moisture, resisting odor, and drying quickly. They're not form-fitting like the previous selection, so if you prefer a looser-fitting style, they're your ticket. Reviewers say they're extra comfortable as far as workout shorts go. The material is soft, while the elastic band fits comfortably and doesn't roll over or slide down. As a bonus, these shorts come in special sizing for tall people. What fans say: "So comfy!!! Love love love these shorts! I got them in 3 colors and they’re perfect. Just the right length, stretchy material, perfect for lounging around or weight lifting because you can squat in them without them riding up or showing off all your assets." Available sizes: X-Small to XX-Large (regular and tall options)

These Quick-Drying Yoga Tights QUEENIEKE Power Flex Yoga Workout Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon What's great about them: If you're looking for full-length workout pants, these versatile women's leggings are a wonderful choice. The tights feature a sweatproof blend of nylon and spandex — a great alternative to polyester. Reviewers say they're comfortable while also being great at wicking moisture and drying quickly. They also have a hidden pocket in the waistband and come in lots of colors. What fans say: "I wore them today for the first time to VERY intense full body barbell class and man they are fabulous!!! They are so long (which I love)! I have long legs and everything is too short on me. The waist is high and fitted. [...] They’re soft, sweat proof and even thou[gh] I could see the tag a bit when I squatted I didn’t see my white underwear! Available sizes: X-Small to 4X-Large

These High-Tech Capris Designed To Keep You Cool Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Amazon $25 See On Amazon What's great about them: For folks on the hunt for a solid pair of capris, these are wonderful workout pants that don't show sweat. They're made with special Under Armour HeatGear material that's designed to wick moisture and keep you cool. The fabric is a blend of mostly polyester with some elastane thrown in, so it's extra flexible. The pants feel strikingly lightweight, according to reviewers, making them perfect for outdoor workouts in hot weather. The waistband stays up well, and it isn't too tight. Plus, it doesn't trap moisture or cause sweat to pool around your waist and hips. What fans say: "I love all my under armour capris! I’m a runner and I hate the types that slide down. These have a wide thick firm band and they don’t move! They’re true to the size, fit up to the belly button area and just fantastic to let your legs breathe while running long distance. Heat gear is my go to, they achieve what I’m looking for! [...] I barely sweat in them and they wick the moisture fast!!" Available sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

A Genius Hat That Soaks Up Sweat From Your Head Headsweats Coolmax Race Hat Amazon $18 See On Amazon What's great about it: Specifically designed to catch sweat and prevent it from dripping down your face, this cleverly constructed sports hat is a fantastic workout accessory. It's made with unique Coolmax polyester that offers stellar ventilation while also lifting moisture from your scalp. It has a sweatband in the front and can be put in the washing machine for easy laundering. As a bonus, the sun-blocking hat also looks cute and comes in more than 10 different colors. What fans say: "I love these. I live in Florida and like to wear a hat but traditional hats are HOT and uncomfortable. These are perfect for hot climates. Very lightweight and the fit is excellent with the adjustable strap. I usually get a couple of years out of them so the durability is good. They hold up well in the washing machine as well. [...]" Available sizes: One size

These High-Performance Workout Bras With A Cult Following FITTIN Racerback Sports Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon What's great about them: Boasting more than 12,000 reviews, these wildly popular racerback sports bras have a virtual cult following on Amazon. The fanaticism is largely due to the super moisture-wicking material they're made from called Climacool. Constructed from a blend of nylon, polyester, and spandex, it offers heat management that cools you down in addition to lifting sweat. Plus, it dries quickly with minimal odor. The bras feature an easy, pull-on design along with a comfortable, seamless construction that won't chafe. The only drawback is that they're handwash-only. What fans say: "Nice, thick, comfortable. I usually wear a regular bra under my sports bras but this isnt necessary with these as it provides good lift and support. Not the greatest for high impact, but will work for the gym or yoga. Im 5'5", 155 lbs, wear a 36DDD cup. I ordered a large and it fits good. A medium probably would've worked for the high impact, but the large fits great." Available sizes: Small to XX-Large