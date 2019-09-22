Life
The Best Workout Clothes For Heavy Sweating
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
If you're anything like me, exercise is synonymous with sweating until your whole body is dripping wet. That's why you need the best workout clothes for heavy sweating — they'll keep you drier, cooler, and much more comfortable. The key qualities to look for when considering sweat management are clothes that are moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and odor-resistant. Your choice of material will be one of your biggest weapons, and you'll want to look for options made with some or all of the following:
- Polyester: This is one of the best materials for heavy sweating because it's so good at wicking moisture. It also dries quickly and, in doing so, prevents bacteria from building up and causing odor.
- Nylon: Similarly to polyester, nylon is another great choice for moisture management. It helps lift perspiration from your skin and transports it to the outer fabric layer to dry quickly.
- Spandex: Although not specific to sweat-control, spandex (also called elastane or LYCRA) is an excellent option for exercise clothes because it's so stretchy. It allows maximum freedom of motion while you're moving your body.
Another thing to think about is whether or not the clothing masks sweat, or if every drop of perspiration will be visible. Color plays a big role here, and, while there's no shame in sweating, if you'd prefer it not to show, you should opt for darker shades.
With these factors in mind, check out the best workout clothes for heavy sweating below.