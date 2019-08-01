Most workout attire on the market today boasts some form of 'moisture-wicking technology,' but that doesn't mean that all leggings are going to be equally good at keeping you dry. In fact, given how ubiquitous the phrase is, it's hard to tell what's real and what's merely a marketing ploy. That's why it's important to know what fabrics to look for so you can find the best moisture-wicking leggings for you.

To start, if you see cotton anywhere in the fabric blend, know that the leggings aren't going to be nearly as effective as removing moisture from the skin compared to leggings made entirely of synthetic fibers. While it may be a breathable fabric, cotton is actually non-wicking, meaning it retains moisture. Case in point, polyester holds on to about 0.4 percent of moisture, while cotton retains 7 percent, according to How Stuff Works. So, for true sweat-wicking leggings, look for ones made with synthetic performance fibers like the aforementioned polyester, or nylon and spandex. Those fibers are also durable and stretchy, so they offer a good range of movement.

On your quest to find the perfect pair of moisture-wicking leggings, you'll also want to consider if you need any specific features to make your next sweat session a comfortable one. Do you want zippered pockets so you can run without worrying about your phone or credit cards bouncing out, or a pair boasting anti-odor technology? No matter what you're looking for, there's sure to be a pair of leggings below that you'll fall in love with. All of the leggings here come highly rated on Amazon, and some even have amassed thousands of positive customer reviews.

1. The Best Overall Under Armour HeatGear Armour Leggings $45 | Amazon See on Amazon Under Armour's HeatGear is the original fabric that gave the brand its start. The innovative fabric is designed to wick away sweat and regulate body temperature so you feel cooler, drier, and lighter. The brand's HeatGear Armour fabric (made with a mix of polyester and elastane) is even more lightweight, making these Under Armour Leggings ideal for any workout. They feature locked-in compression for a more secure fit, and ergonomic flatlock seams for chafe-free movement. Plus, they're thick enough to provide good coverage (even during squats) and have anti-odor technology to prevent the growth of odor-causing microbes. Fans say: "Really comfortable. Fits true to size. Excellent quality. Has a slight shimmer look to them. I really like the higher waist. Wicks away sweat well. Will buy again." Available Sizes: X-Small (Short) - X-Large

Available Colors: Black, Charcoal Light Heather

2. The Best High-Waisted Workout Leggings Lululemon Wunder Under Yoga Pants High-Rise $138 | Amazon See on Amazon Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Yoga Pants come with a hefty price tag, but these versatile tights are incredibly comfortable and long-lasting, or as modelFIT instructor Ashley Rosenberg recently told New York magazine, they're “just unbeatable.” They're made with Full-On Luon fabric, (made with 92 percent polyester and 8 percent spandex) that is sweat-wicking, naturally breathable, and cottony soft. It provides great support and coverage and four-way stretch for mobility. Fans say: "Super-comfy fit with just enough tightness." Available Sizes: 2- 12

Available Colors: nine different color options

3. The Best High-Waisted Pair On A Budget Oalka Power Flex Yoga Pants $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Boasting a 4.5-star rating and more than 2,800 Amazon reviews, these reasonably priced Oalka Power Flex Yoga Pants have amassed something of a cult following. They're made with a high-quality blend of nylon and spandex designed to wick away moisture and contour perfectly to your body. The full-length, high-waisted leggings feature a wide elastic waistband for tummy control, flat seams to prevent chafing, and crotch gussets to help maximize movement. Plus, many reviewers were quick to point out that they pass the "squat test." Fans say: "Looove the material. They’re supportive and feel high quality. I do HIIT workouts and my leggings need to take a beating and survive sweating. Loves these and I now have multiple colors of these." Available Sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

Available Colors: 18 different color options

4. The Best Capris Yogalicious High Waist Ultra Soft Lightweight Capris $23 | Amazon See on Amazon These ultra-soft, lightweight capri leggings from Yogalicious are made with Nude Tech fabric (featuring 86 percent polyester and 14 percent spandex) that is designed to be buttery soft, stretchy and sweat-wicking. The versatile tights come with a 22-inch inseam and have an extra wide, high-rise waistband. There's even a hidden pocket for storing your keys or other small belongings. Plus, you can choose to buy these leggings as a two- or three-pack. Fans say: "They are fantastic quality and extremely comfortable. They withstand extreme amounts of sweat (I practice Bikram yoga) and wash great. At this price, they are an amazing deal." Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available Colors: wide range of colors

5. The Best Plus Size Leggings Core 10 '‘Build Your Own’ Yoga Pant $44 | Amazon See on Amazon Not only do these Core 10 Yoga Pant come in an extended range of sizes, but thanks to the "Build Your Own" feature, you can truly customize the fit. Choose from a cross waist, a high waist, or a medium waist, and three different inseam lengths. The exclusive moisture-wicking fabric (made with a blend of polyester and spandex) is barely-there soft, welcomingly supportive, and opaque (go ahead and squat!). Like other leggings on this list, they also boast a small waistband pocket for small, essential items. Fans say: "I’m a bit over 6’1” so it’s tough to find athletic leggings that aren’t capris on me. I love the custom options! They’re a super smooth medium compression fabric that seemed to breathe well when I sweat in them." Available Sizes: X-Small - 3X

Available Colors: black, dark heather gray

6. The Best Squat-Proof Leggings Baleaf Ankle Legging With Non See-Through Fabric $17 | Amazon See on Amazon Backed by more than 3,000 customer reviews, these Baleaf Ankle Legging are beloved for their non-see through, moisture-wicking fabric that's made with a blend of spandex and nylon. The leggings — available in both full-length and capri styles — are thick enough to provide complete coverage, and feature flat, ergonomic seams for irritation-free movement. The elastic waistband offers a snug, comfy fit, and there's even a hidden waistband mini pocket for your keys or credit cards. Fans say: "I am OBSESSED with these. I am very picky about my leggings, especially athletic styles. These fit perfect all the way around. They don’t squeeze my waist and they fit my butt and thighs perfectly. They offer great mobility room, I don’t feel like I’m being suction cupped into spandex, BUT they do hold everything (all the jiggle) in nicely. Oh and they’re squat proof! I went back and ordered every color." Available Sizes: X-Small - X-Large

Available Colors: wide range of colors