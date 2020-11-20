In what has been a questionable year (at best), it’s only appropriate to celebrate the little things in life that are keeping us going. Number one on the list? Christmas, and all its festive accompaniments, including the seasonal menus we can’t wait to try like the McDonald’s Christmas Menu, which launched this week.

The hero piece on the McDonald’s Christmas Menu, launched Wednesday (Nov.18), is undoubtedly the Double Big Mac. With four beef patties, the Big Mac bun and the unbeatable Big Mac sauce, the Double is quite literally double the size of the original Big Mac. You may think you’ve seen the mammoth burger before, but it's the first time you can buy the Double Big Mac in the UK, having only been available in the US previously.

The Christmas period isn’t the same without at least one cheesy feast. The McDonald’s cheese melt dippers are back on the Christmas Menu for 2020, perfect with the tangy tomato dip that accompanies them. Also included on the menu is a new Jerk Chicken Sandwich, featuring two pieces of crispy chicken topped with spicy jerk sauce, bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion and lettuce in a sourdough bun.

On the sweet side, McDonald’s tends to offer a festive treat with the swirly goodness of the McFlurry each year (2019’s menu was a Mint Matchmaker McFlurry). This year, the McFlurry is combined with a treat-tin synonymous with Christmas in every household: the Celebration tin. Served in both mini (99p) and regular (£1.39) sizes, McDonald’s mixes its signature McFlurry ice cream topped with pieces of Maltesers, Galaxy, Mars, and Twix, and finished with a hefty swirl of chocolate sauce on top.

The menu wouldn’t be complete without adding a festive hot drink to the list now would it? Christmas coffee fans will be pleased to know that McDonald’s have added a salted caramel latte to their hot drinks range, for just £1.69. Described as “a large shot of espresso blended with steamed milk and salted caramel flavour syrup and topped with a swirl of cream and a sprinkle of caramel sugar dusting” by McDonald’s, it's sure to be a delicious hit of seasonal sweetness.

See below for the full McDonald’s Christmas Menu: