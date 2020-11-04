Pret’s 2020 Christmas Menu Includes Vegan Brownies & S’mores Hot Chocolate

It's no secret that Christmas celebrations will be a little different this year. But thankfully, there's still plenty to be excited about throughout the festive season, including Pret a Manger's 2020 Christmas menu — which has arrived just in time with a fresh batch of yuletide treats.

Alongside returning customer favourites, such as the melting Gingerbread snowman, chocolate tiffin, and the signature Christmas lunch, Pret's updated seasonal selection includes a revamped hot food range complete with three brand new vegan additions: the vegan Christmas lunch baguette, the vegan Christmas lunch hot roll, and the vegan Christmas nut roast.

Also joining the festive menu is the chain's first-ever range of pigs in blankets, which can be enjoyed in a pot or a hot crusty roll filled with a layer of caramelised onion chutney. Those with sweeter cravings can indulge in the vegan hazelnut and caramel brownie, or enjoy a new twist on Pret's traditional mince pie, which will be sold as an exclusively vegan product this year.

Elsewhere, an already delectable hot drink menu has been expanded with the arrival of the gingerbread latte, the salted caramel latte and the S'mores hot chocolate — a beverage topped with whipped cream, chocolate swirls and Pret's very own Christmas mascot, Melvin the marshmallow-headed snowman. Festive drinks will be served in exclusive Christmas cups and are available to purchase using Pret's YourBarista coffee subscription service.

In line with official government guidance, Pret and Veggie Pret shops will remain open for takeaway and deliveries throughout lockdown. Luckily for us, the chain has expanded the number of shops offering delivery service during this time — and customers can also order from Pret's festive menu via delivery partners including Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats for a limited time.

Commenting on this year's Christmas offerings, the UK food and coffee director at Pret, Briony Raven, said: "As it continues to be a challenging year, we’re more excited than ever to launch our Christmas menu, which we hope will bring joy to our customers." She continued: "we’ve worked hard to add some extra indulgence to spread joy in a way that only Pret can."