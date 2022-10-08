The Most Clever Ways To Upgrade Your Home For Under $35

The thing about home improvement is that it never happens all at once. In fact, it’s an ongoing process. Every now and then, I notice a little piece of my apartment that I’d like to upgrade — and thanks to these clever home products under $35 on Amazon, doing so is easy and inexpensive.

Perhaps you’ve noticed that you could use a little more counter space in your kitchen. An easy solution? Place your hand-washed dishes on this drying rack that fits over your kitchen sink. Or, you can keep your seasonings in these spice racks that mount to your wall, so you can always find what you need. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your entryway or finally declutter your closet, these genius items significantly improve the look of your home. At such wallet-friendly prices, you’ll be able to tackle any DIY home upgrade you set your sights on.

1 This LED Puck Light You Can Place Anywhere In Your Home Brilliant Evolution LED Puck Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon Place this LED puck light underneath your cabinet, along your staircase, in your closet — anywhere you need some extra visibility in the dark. The battery-powered light is easy to operate — just touch the lens to turn the light on and off. It comes with both screws and a furniture-safe adhesive pad, so you can choose how you install it.

2 A Lightweight Bamboo Bath Mat You Can Use Indoors Or Outdoors Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made from lightweight, quick-drying bamboo wood, this bath mat provides a sturdy spot to place your feet while stepping out of the tub or jacuzzi. The water-resistant mat can be used indoors or outdoors, giving your bathtub or patio the feel of a luxurious spa. A set of rubber gaskets on the bottom keeps the planks from slipping on your floor.

3 A Wireless Reading Light That Mounts To Your Wall Koopala Wall-Mounted Reading Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon This USB-powered reading light has a magnetic base that adheres to your wall, allowing you to adjust the angle to your liking. Toggle through brightness and color temperature settings by tapping the head of the light. When it’s time to recharge, simply separate the light from the base and plug it in. The sleek, rounded design adds a sophisticated touch to any room. Available colors: Black, White

4 These Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons That Can Reach Into Spice Jars FineDine Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons (7 Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Unlike their round counterparts, these square measuring spoons can fit into most narrow spice jars — reducing the mess that comes with pouring your ingredients from the bottle. You get six sleek stainless steel spoons, along with a leveling tool that ensures accuracy while measuring. The spoons neatly nest inside one another, and can be hung on a hook with the included O-ring.

5 This Set Of Interlocking Floating Shelves That Are Easy To Assemble Greenco Floating Shelves Amazon $28 See On Amazon While they might look complicated, these floating shelves are actually quite easy to install. The set of four square-shaped shelves interlock with one another, mounting to your wall with the included hardware. Available in six shades, the sturdy fiber board shelves can be arranged horizontally or vertically. Available colors: 6

6 The Magnetic Accent Pieces That Spruce Up Your Garage Door AntiqueSmith Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Accents Amazon $15 See On Amazon These garage door accents have the appearance of wrought iron, but they’re made out of weather-resistant plastic — so they won’t rust or become discolored over time. Complete with two accent handles and four hinges, the set is a budget-friendly way to spruce up the exterior of your home. They adhere to your door with strong magnets, with no drilling or nails required.

7 Some Sturdy Hangers With A Nonslip Velvet Coating Zober Nonslip Velvet Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Holding up to 10 pounds each, these sturdy hangers can hold heavier items such as coats and suit jackets as well as lightweight, everyday basics. Each hanger has two notches that keep delicate spaghetti straps from slipping onto the floor, and the entire surface is covered in a nonslip velvet material that grips slippery fabrics such as satin or silk.

8 These Smart Light Bulbs That Can Be Controlled With Your Voice Sengled Smart Light Bulbs (4-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Control the brightness and color of your lighting at home with a simple verbal command, thanks to this set of four smart bulbs. They’re compatible with your Amazon Alexa or Google Home device, or you can toggle the settings using the accompanying smartphone app. You can even set timers and schedules for your lights when you’re not at home.

9 This Versatile Cupboard Organizer With Slide-Out Drawers AIYAKA Slide-Out Cabinet Organizer Amazon $21 See On Amazon Here’s a compact metal organizer that’s designed with two tiers of sliding shelves, allowing you to easily grab whatever you need without reaching. Place it under your sink, in your cabinet, on your countertop, or anywhere else you need a little extra storage space. Besides holding spice jars and condiments, this organizer is also great for toiletries, craft supplies, and makeup. Available colors: Black, Bronze, Silver, White

10 The Modern-Looking Utensil Organizer That Fully Rotates FineDine Rotating Utensil Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon This stainless steel utensil organizer has a clean, modern look that complements any countertop. It comes with a divider that separates the holder into three compartments, keeping your whisks, spatulas, and ladles in place. Not to mention, the organizer rotates a full 360 degrees, so you can easily grab what you need without reaching. Available colors: 5

11 A Space-Saving Dish Rack For Compact Kitchens Surpahs Over-Sink Dish Rack Amazon $23 See On Amazon Here’s an ingenious dish rack that utilizes the unused space over your kitchen sink. The slats are made of silicone-wrapped steel, so they’re resistant to both water and rust. On either end, a nonslip base keeps the rack securely in place. Use it to dry your dishes, bowls, and utensils, then roll it up and store it away when not in use.

12 This Peel & Stick Wallpaper With A Realistic Wood Grain Texture Dimoon Peel-and-Stick Wood Grain Wallpaper Amazon $9 See On Amazon Want to warm up your room with wood paneling but don’t want to take on a major home renovation project? This peel-and-stick wallpaper will get the job done. Wallet-friendly and easy to install, the adhesive wallpaper features a realistic wood grain texture that instantly transforms the look of your walls, cabinets, tables, and doors. The vinyl covering is also waterproof, so it holds up against kitchen or bathroom spills. Available sizes: 10

13 These Solar-Powered Garden Lights That Automatically Turn On At Night Signature Garden Solar Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $39 See On Amazon Automatically illuminating when the sun goes down, these solar-powered lights are totally hassle-free. They absorb the sun’s rays during the day, converting them into energy that powers them throughout the night. Each weather-resistant light is designed with a pointed stake that easily sinks into grass or dirt. Use them to line your garden, pathway, or backyard. Available colors: Black, Silver, Bronze

14 A Filtered Showerhead That Increases Your Water Pressure Luxsego Filtered Showerhead Amazon $34 See On Amazon Not only does this showerhead remove impurities from your water with its double-layer filtration system, it also increases your water pressure. With rainfall, jet, and massage spray settings, the versatile attachment is easy to install in your shower. As if that wasn’t enough reason to upgrade, you’ll also be delighted to learn that this showerhead uses up to 30% less water than a traditional one — saving you money on your utility bill. Available colors: Gray, Blue

15 This Ultra-Soft Sherpa Throw Blanket That Comes In Rich, Vibrant Colors Genteele Sherpa Blanket Amazon $37 See On Amazon Piled high with plush, fluffy fleece, this sherpa blanket makes a cozy addition to any couch or bedspread. The opposite side features a soft velvet texture, available in a wide variety of vibrant shades such as rich purple and sage green. With an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon, the luxurious blanket is a hit among reviewers. Available sizes: 7

16 The Wall-Mounted Racks That Keep Your Spice Jars Organized Greenco Wall-Mounted Spice Racks (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your jars within arm’s reach by storing them in these wall-mounted spice racks made out of durable steel wire. Coated in a matte black finish, the racks have a clean, modern look that blends in with any kitchen. The set includes all the hardware needed for mounting, and a metal bar along the front of the rack prevents your spice jars from tipping over.

17 A Trio Of Shower Caddies That Attach To Your Shower Wall Moforoco Shower Caddies (Set of 3) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, this set of three shower caddies provides plenty of space for storing your shampoo bottles, soaps, razors, washcloths, and more. They attach to your shower wall with ultra-strong adhesive pads, and can hold up to 22 pounds of weight. Minimalist and contemporary, these shelves instantly reduce clutter and elevate the look of your shower.

18 This Hanging Shelf Organizer That Makes Your Closet Look So Much Neater Zober Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon If your closet is close to spilling over, a designated storage unit can help. Designed with nine shelves, five optional drawer inserts, and additional mesh pockets on the sides, this hanging organizer has plenty of room for your hats, belts, shoes, and other accessories. It has three hooks at the top, perfectly fitting over your closet rod. Available colors: Black, Gray

19 The Magnetic Dry-Erase Board That Makes Grocery Shopping So Much Easier kedudes Magnetic Dry-Erase Board Amazon $15 See On Amazon Complete with a set of six colorful markers, this dry-erase board sticks to your refrigerator with a powerful magnet. It’s the perfect spot to list the food items you need to pick up at the grocery store, or jot down important memos throughout the week. There are erasers built into the caps of the markers, so you can quickly wipe the board down as needed.

20 A Matte Black Switch Cover That’s Sleek & Elegant Franklin Brass Light Switch Cover Amazon $6 See On Amazon It may be a small, simple detail, but swapping out your plain white switch cover for this matte black one will instantly make your home look more sophisticated. Compatible with most toggle switches, the solid zinc wall plate looks fantastic in cool-toned rooms. “These added a great look to my freshly painted kitchen. Easy way to update the look & feel of a familiar space,” one reviewer wrote.

21 This Whisper-Quiet Essential Oil Diffuser With A Built-In Light Amazon Basics Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $21 See On Amazon To be honest, scent plays a huge part in the overall feel of your living space. This essential oil diffuser releases a light, calming aroma into the air, while casting a warm glow in your room. With a minimalist design and a whisper-quiet motor, the diffuser blends in just about anywhere — your guests will barely even notice it’s running. Available colors: 7

22 The Cast Iron Griddle That Will Last You For Ages Fresh O2 Preseasoned Cast Iron Griddle Amazon $30 See On Amazon This pre-seasoned cast iron griddle can be used in the oven, or over a gas or electric stove. It’s designed with a long handle and a row of ridges that capture the look and taste of grilled meat, all while cooking indoors. Durable and sturdy, the 11-inch pan will last you for many generations to come. “It is very good quality, great price and perfect for ribeye steaks,” one reviewer wrote.

23 These Flameless LED Candles That Look Just Like The Real Thing Yinuo Flameless Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Surrounded by elegant glass holders, these flameless candles flicker and glow just like the real thing — without the fire hazard, of course. Each battery-powered unit can be brightened or dimmed using the remote control, and there’s even a timer function for those who want the lights to automatically shut off after a designated length of time. Available colors: 6

24 A Sophisticated Toilet Brush Set With A Brushed Metal Finish Estilo Stainless Steel Toilet Brush and Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a bronze finish, this stainless steel toilet brush and holder make any bathroom look more upscale — plus, they’re sturdier than their plastic alternatives. The brush fits neatly into the metal holder, while the built-in lid completely covers it while not in use. “It looks so elegant and worth the price!” one reviewer raved.

25 The Compact Security Camera With So Many Uses WYZE Security Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon Suitable for indoor and outdoor use, this security camera comes in handy in so many scenarios. It has a two-way audio function, so you can interact with pets or guests inside your home while you’re away. A motion sensor detects movement and sound, automatically sending an alert straight to your phone. It’s also water-resistant, so it keeps recording, rain or shine.

26 Some Slim Curtain Tiebacks That Secure With Magnets TEVINCI Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon No more fussing with your drapes — these curtain tiebacks quickly pull the panels of fabric together and secure them in place. The elegant tiebacks fasten with an ultra-strong magnet closure, ideal for both heavy drapes and sheer curtains alike. Choose from 11 rich shades, including burgundy, navy, and gold. Available colors: 11

27 A Bamboo-Blend Mattress Pad That Helps Cool You Down At Night Zen Bamboo Mattress Pad Amazon $28 See On Amazon Made of a soft microfiber-bamboo rayon fabric blend, this mattress pad is both soft and temperature-regulating — ideal for hot sleepers. The breathable pad secures to your mattress with a nonslip elastic band, pulling heat away from your body and allowing it to evaporate. According to one reviewer, “The pad is cool, comfortable, and doesn't heat up in the middle of the night.” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

28 The Himalayan Salt Lamps That Cast A Warm Glow In Your Space Greenco Himalayan Salt Lamps (Set of 2) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Measuring under 9 inches tall, this pair of Himalayan salt lamps is the perfect way to add a touch of warm, ambient lighting to your space. Each one can be brightened or dimmed via the knob on the power cable. Standing on a natural wooden base, each lamp adds a calming aesthetic to your end table, coffee table, or nightstand. Plus, the negative ions may even help improve air quality and create peaceful vibes.

29 The Minimalist Toilet Paper Holder With A Built-In Shelf VAEHOLD Toilet Paper Holder with Shelf Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a streamlined design, this toilet paper holder is a simple yet effective addition to your bathroom. Since it’s made out of stainless steel, the holder is resistant to rust — in other words, it will last you a long time, even in a humid bathroom environment. As an added bonus, there’s also a built-in shelf that’s big enough to hold your smartphone while you do your business. Available colors: 4

30 A Wine Glass Rack That Mounts Under Your Cabinet FOMANSH Under-Cabinet Wine Glass Rack Amazon $22 See On Amazon Storing up to six wine glasses at once, this metal rack barely takes up any kitchen space at all. Available in gold, white, black, and brown finishes, the iron frame can be mounted right underneath your cabinet. Simply turn your glass upside down and slide the base into one of the three rows. “They really showcase special wine glasses I have,” one reviewer wrote. “I definitely recommend these!”

31 These Insulated Wine Glasses That Keep Your Beverage Chilled FineDine Insulated Wine Glasses (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These stainless steel wine glasses are great for a few different reasons: First off, they’re insulated, so your drink will stay chilled as you sip it. Second, they’re also shatterproof, making them ideal for outdoor picnics. Each one comes with an acrylic lid that has an easy-slide opening for drinking. Available colors and styles: 17

32 Some Adhesive Bumpers For Noisy Cabinet Doors Scotch Cabinet Door Bumpers (40 Count) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Add these adhesive bumpers to your cabinet doors to reduce their sound when closing them. “Great, easy to apply and no more wood on wood contact!” wrote one happy customer. The sticky pads can also be placed on the bottoms of your vases and coasters to keep them from scratching your tables.

33 A Mini Light That Makes Your Keyhole Visible At Night Deeiarao Keyhole Light Amazon $11 See On Amazon We all know the feeling — you get home late at night, then fumble around with your keys as you try to let yourself in. This self-adhesive mini LED light is installed right above your keyhole, creating enough visibility for you to insert your key into the lock. More efficient than a porch light, the compact light is motion-sensitive, only turning on when your hand passes underneath.

34 These Coffee Mugs Made From Double-Layered Glass Luigi Bormioli Glass Coffee Mugs (Set of 2) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Designed with two layers of glass, these unique coffee mugs manage to keep your coffee hot and your hands cool. Not to mention, their transparent appearance displays the frothy latte or hot cocoa you whipped up. Safe to go in the freezer, oven, microwave, and dishwasher, the sturdy glasses are durable and shatter-resistant.

35 A Pair Of Slender Olive Oil Dispensers With Easy-Pour Spouts FineDine Olive Oil Dispensers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Complete with a set of detachable spouts, these tall, amber glass bottles make pouring olive oil as easy as can be. Each bottle’s slender appearance adds a sophisticated vibe to your kitchen — they look so nice, you’ll want to display them proudly on your countertop. Plus, the included stainless steel funnel makes refilling these bottles a piece of cake. Available colors: Amber Brown, Clear, Dark Green

36 The Digital Alarm Clock That Doubles As A Mirror SZELAM Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $18 See On Amazon Unlike your typical alarm clock, this digital model displays its numbers against a mirrored surface, giving it a sleek and modern look. It has three brightness settings and a USB port for charging your phone. When you turn the clock off, it doubles as a small mirror — perfect for applying makeup or plucking your eyebrows. Available colors: 12

37 This Tiered Shoe Rack That Holds Up To 9 Pairs Simple Houseware 3-Tier Shoe Rack Amazon $27 See On Amazon Featuring three tiers of storage space, this metal shoe rack holds up to nine pairs of shoes at once. Finished with a bronze coating, the sturdy organizer fits right in with any decor style. Place it in your hallway, bedroom, or closet — wherever you find yourself taking off your shoes the most. Available colors: Bronze, Silver

38 A Rotating Tabletop Organizer With A Cool Geometric Shape Tecbeauty Rotating Makeup Brush Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only does this rotating organizer make it easy to grab your makeup brushes, pencils, or other small objects when you need them, it also looks super cool on your desk or bathroom counter. The holder has a unique geometric shape, with three compartments that sit at different heights. Choose from fun shades such as baby pink, sky blue, and bright yellow. Available colors: 6

39 These Contemporary Ceramic Coasters With A Marble Texture Comsmsart Ceramic Coasters (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This set of six coasters is elevated by a marble pattern, which is laid over the ceramic surface. They’re highly absorbent, soaking up your beverage’s residue in seconds. A cork bottom prevents any scratching on your tables. When not in use, the coasters can be stored away in their minimalist metal holder. Available colors: White, Gray, Black