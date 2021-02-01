Sunday evening grocery trips are filled with bright-eyed optimism (or more likely bleary-eyed shame). Mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes, even spinach was bought with the best of intentions. And here you are, on your way home from work on a Friday night with no plans, the vegetables slowly rotting in the fridge, and a nagging feeling that you shouldn’t order in for the third night in a row.

But have no fear! Stop by the grocery store, pick up a bottle of wine, some premade pizza dough, and a bag of mozzarella, and prepare yourself for a fun night (yes, I said fun!) in the kitchen making a meal that will use up all your veggies and taste delicious.

INGREDIENTS

Pizza Dough

Buy it from your local grocer!

Pizza Sauce

4 large carrots

2 Roma tomatoes

Extra virgin olive oil

S&P

Green Sauce

Handful of spinach

Handful of basil

1 garlic clove

½ cup red wine vinegar

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

S&P

Toppings

Mushrooms

Pickled onions

DIRECTIONS

Heat oven to 450 degrees F.

Step 1

Collect all your fridge ingredients.

Step 2

Roughly chop carrots and tomatoes into large pieces and place on a parchment-lined sheet pan. Sprinkle with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and place in the oven for about 25 minutes, until starting to brown.

Step 3

Roughly chop carrot tops, avoiding particularly woody stems, add tops, spinach, or basil, garlic, oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper into the blender. Blend until smooth. Taste for salt and pepper. Set aside.

Step 4

Slice mushrooms.

Step 5

Once soft and starting to brown, remove carrots and tomatoes from oven. Add to blender with olive oil, salt, and pepper, and blend until smooth, adding up to 1/4 cup of water. Set aside.

Step 6

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and pat or roll into a round. Transfer crust to a lightly greased pizza pan. I prefer to precook the crust a little until it has some color on it before I top it.

Step 7

Spread with desired toppings and bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until golden brown. Let baked pizza cool for 5 minutes before serving.