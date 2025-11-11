The world of internet memes is large and complex, especially since many have different meanings depending on the context. Take the latest, “the rabbit got me” trend on TikTok, which is currently going viral as it simultaneously stirs up confusion in the comments sections. Wondering what it all means?

Here’s an example: On Nov. 10, creator @jordan_shier posted a clip of herself celebrating her birthday, complete with a fancy dinner and beautiful sparklers. There’s a clock ticking audio and the phrase “Me before the rabbit got me” on the screen. In her caption, she wrote, “Little did she know the pain of loss/heartbreak was going to destroy the beginning of her 20’s!” as a way to allude to what happened soon after.

In her comments, someone asked what she meant by “the rabbit got me,” to which she replied, “The rabbit's role in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland as a guide to Wonderland mirrors its function in leading individuals into uncharted, transformative experiences.”

In the case of @jordan_shier, the “rabbit got me” seems to imply her life changed very quickly after that moment of happiness, possibly due to a breakup she never saw coming. Thousands of others have posted similar stories, ranging from sad losses to unexpected turmoil to positive twists and turns. Here’s what to know about this meme.

What Does “The Rabbit Got Me” Mean?

When someone says “the rabbit got me,” it often means they went through a life-changing moment that turned everything they knew upside down. For some context, the opening scene of the 1951 movie Alice in Wonderland shows a white rabbit — dressed in a waistcoat and holding a watch — as he races past Alice, saying, “I’m late! I’m late! For a very important date.”

One moment, Alice is relaxing in the woods next to a pretty stream daydreaming with her cat, Dinah. Next, she’s chasing after the rabbit, who’s piqued her curiosity with his mention of a party. Before she knows it, she’s scrambling inside a tree, tumbling down a rabbit hole, and disappearing into another world.

Of course, the world she falls into is Wonderland, aka author Lewis Carroll’s bizarro realm, where the Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, and other oddballs live. It’s the perfect representation of what it feels like when your life is taking an unexpected turn. For Alice, the “rabbit got her” means she was taken on an unexpected journey.

Another TikTok, posted by @thesaintkim, shows her celebrating her eight-year wedding anniversary with a fun trip. The text on screen reads, “A week before the rabbit got me,” as clips of a coastline drive and a nice dinner play — presumably one she shared with her spouse.

The hashtags point to divorce and all the accompanying sadness related to the loss of a relationship, while her caption reads, “But I’m grateful every day for the pain I had to go through that is giving me a life I’m stepping into.”

For many, saying, “The rabbit got me,” is a way to reminisce about what your life looked like before something unexpected happened. It’s also a lens you can use to reflect on big changes that you probably wouldn’t have chosen for yourself, if given the choice, but have since learned to embrace.

It’s definitely a heart-wrenching meme, but one that often has a silver lining.