At W Hollywood, Everyone Can Be A 365 Party Girl

When I booked a trip to LA back in November, I had no idea I’d be descending upon the city during Los Angeles Fashion Week. And when I was invited to stay at the newly renovated W Hollywood, I certainly didn’t anticipate that my home for the week would the epicenter for all things LAFW. But as I entered the lobby — filled with models, stylish attendees, and racks of clothes — I discovered that the hotel would be hosting shows for brands ranging from The Blonds and Rio World to the newly-relaunched Ed Hardy. To LAFW, I’d arrived.

Though my plan had been to use my room as more of a “crash pad” between the many work meetings I’d scheduled throughout my trip, I found myself drawn to the property’s communal areas, from the outdoor garden known as the Living Room to the rooftop event space to the experiential artist showcases throughout the hotel. Having previously been to W Presents, the hotel’s global concert series, I knew the W was capable of throwing a good party. But good enough to keep me from bed rotting in my bath robe was the second surprise of my trip.

In the weeks after my stay, I started seeing more and more events at the hotel pop up on my Instagram feed, like Marta Freedman’s Air Milkshake — a curated gifting suite where influencers, artists, models, and designers can book a private appointment to learn about (and take home) items from a variety of new and emerging brands.

“W Hollywood was the perfect space for our holiday edition of the Air Milkshake gifting suite. My team was truly blown away by the details throughout,” Freedman tells me. This time around, participating brands included Julie, the emergency contraceptive; Gemini Bake cookies and cakes; and Hard Candy cosmetics. But the guests’ favorite part? “Most of our 100 attendees shared that it was the most beautiful suite they’d ever seen.”

Former Bustle writer Ivana Rihter has also begun hosting literary salons at the W Hollywood in partnership with her (UN)COVER GIRL podcast, which dissects celebrity profiles. Along with Rihter’s co-host, Beatrice Hazlehurst, they’ve launched Under the Covers, a penthouse pajama party at the hotel where participants discuss all things print media and pop culture.

“I've definitely found that there are a lot of events in LA that are about showing up in a fabulous look and documenting the fact that you went. But Under the Covers is an antidote to that — a place where people can come as they are to talk about entertainment, celebrity culture, and anything they are obsessed with at the moment,” Rihter says. “W Hollywood is the perfect home for us because the spaces we find ourselves in feel like cozy living rooms, and people feel comfortable letting their guard down — the PJs help — or stretching out on the floor like they are at a sleepover. It’s easy to forget we are in a penthouse and not at somebody’s house... until you see the view.”

Between the fashion parties for those who do want to get dressed up and be seen, and the literary salons for people seeking deeper conversations, you’ll be booked and busy at the W Hollywood — and thankfully, when you’re craving some bed-rotting downtime, a blissfully quiet room is just a couple floors away.