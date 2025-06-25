These 3 Zodiac Signs Love To Book Last-Minute Trips

While the rest of us are stuck at work daydreaming about tropical vacations and quick weekend getaways, some people have mastered the art of booking last-minute trips — and actually going. In fact, they’re likely at the beach right now, sipping a margarita and snapping pictures of the waves.

Planning a last-minute trip is a skill that comes naturally to certain zodiac signs. For some, the urge to travel strikes on a random Wednesday when they realize they’re a little too bored. Just like that, they’ll hop online, book a hotel, and be gone days later. For others, they never let a three-day weekend slip by without doing something special.

One thing they know for sure? When you want to get away at a moment’s notice, you can’t be too precious about it. These members of the zodiac don’t waste time reading a hundred hotel reviews or spending hours searching for the perfect flight. Instead, they know it’s all about keeping things simple. A bed and breakfast here, a cute little motel there — or they’ll simply fill up their gas tank and go.

Last-minute vacations are appealing to the zodiac signs whose moods change on a dime, as well as those who don’t really worry about making sure everything’s perfect before they leave home. As long as they can get out of town, see something new, or spend a few days away from everyday life, they’re happy. Here are the zodiac signs who are pros when it comes to booking last-minute trips.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

Mario Arango/E+/Getty Images

If anyone’s going to disappear on a spur-of-the-moment vacay, it’s an Aries. This fire sign truly shines when it comes to throwing underwear in a bag, grabbing their phone and charging cable, and jetting out the door.

As the first sign of the astrological year, they like to act fast when an idea strikes. They could be at their desk at 3 p.m. on a Friday and halfway to Europe by eight. Unlike other signs, who like to work and rework their itinerary for weeks, the unknowns associated with last-minute travel are actually what Aries likes best.

This impulsive sign is known to follow their every whim and do exactly what moves them at any given moment. They don’t care how they get to their destination, if they’ll be tired or hungry, or if traveling means putting off important chores. As long as they get to breathe some salt air, take in a vista, or eat something new for dinner, that’s all that matters.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

Alavinphoto/Moment/Getty Images

A Gemini might walk out of their apartment on a random Saturday afternoon and disappear to the mountains, just because they feel like it. As an air sign, they’re known for their ever-changing moods, as well as their ability to adapt as needed. Instead of accepting that their day is boring, they’ll get up and do something about it.

Geminis are also ruled by Mercury, the planet of travel and communication, and that comes in handy when it comes to booking trips. They’ll expertly find the last seat on a plane or the last room on a cruise ship, and they also use their quick thinking to make sure these impromptu ideas come together smoothly.

It’s also true that Geminis have itchy feet. If they feel boredom overtake their body as they think ahead to an empty weekend, they’ll fill it up with a last-minute trip — even if it’s just across town.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

Twenty47studio/Moment/Getty Images

Is it any surprise Sagittarius is on this list? Anyone with this fire sign in their birth chart knows what it feels like to hear the call of the open road. As a sign ruled by Jupiter, aka the travel bug planet, Sagittarians wake up every morning with an open mind, aand that means they never truly know where they’ll end up by evening.

This sign is great at scoring amazing last-minute deals at luxury hotels, but they also aren’t afraid to rough it — something that’s often necessary when it comes to spontaneous getaways. They’ll take any seat on the bus, the hotel room facing the parking lot, you name it. The experience doesn’t need to be perfect. All that matters is fulfilling their need for adventure.

While they do have a slightly chaotic approach to vacationing, they do make great travel buddies. If you’re itching to get out of town, you can bet a Sag will know all the best places to go, and they might even have a few points stored up or know a friend of a friend with an Airbnb. Team up with them, and you’ll be states away in no time.