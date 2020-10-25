Is There Such A Thing As A 'Good' Rejection Text?

There's no easy way to be rejected by someone you're dating — and these days, that rejection usually comes in the form of a text. The feeling of checking your phone, seeing the name of someone you're dating, and then reading that they're just not that into you can be like a knife through the heart, especially when the way the person rejects you is less than ideal. If this sounds like you, try not to overthink it: sometimes, it's just not a match, and better you know now than waste a bunch of time trying to make something work that won't.

If you're looking for a way to let someone down easy, the internet is full of great examples to choose from. Something like, "I don’t think we’re meant to be more than friends. You’re so great, and I wish you the best," or "I just wasn't feeling the connection, but I wish you the best!" As with all dating etiquette, it's always better to keep things honest, direct, and respectful.

Of course, sending a rejection text isn't easy; it's probably why so many people ghost instead of trying to say anything at all. Then again, sometimes a proper ghosting might actually feel better than the awkward parting words some people come up with. In this episode of Bustle's Digital Love, a series about dating in the digital age, millennials share the strange, awkward, and uncomfortable rejection texts they've received from partners — and even confess to some of the doozies they've sent themselves. Check it out in the video above.

Have you subscribed to Bustle Digital Group on YouTube? https://bit.ly/2BUqGfA

If you're looking for a way to let someone down easy, the internet is full of great examples to choose from. Something like, "I don’t think we’re meant to be more than friends. You’re so great, and I wish you the best," or "I just wasn't feeling the connection, but I wish you the best!" As with all dating etiquette, it's always better to keep things honest, direct, and respectful.

Of course, sending a rejection text isn't easy; it's probably why so many people ghost instead of trying to say anything at all. Then again, sometimes a proper ghosting might actually feel better than the awkward parting words some people come up with. In this episode of Bustle's Digital Love, a series about dating in the digital age, millennials share the strange, awkward, and uncomfortable rejection texts they've received from partners — and even confess to some of the doozies they've sent themselves. Check it out in the video above.

Executive Creative Director: Lauren Sofair

Executive Producer: Whitney Buxton

Producer: Lauren Tegtmeyer

Director Of Photography: Marshall Stief

Videographer: Jasmine Velez

Design Director: Andenew Ayele

Motion Designer: Jeff Donlan

Video Assistant: Sasha Mahmood

Have you subscribed to Bustle Digital Group on YouTube? https://bit.ly/2BUqGfA