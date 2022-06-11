There Are Lots Of Cheap Ways To Upgrade Your Home, But Designers Say These Make The Biggest Impact

Home upgrades can seem pretty tricky — especially on a budget. That’s why it’s important to remember that sometimes, even small details can make a difference.

While we all don’t have the cash for a full kitchen renovation, a lot of us are totally fine to pick up some small items from Amazon that’ll improve our situation. But, what do you choose? Luckily, we had the chance to talk with plenty of professionals that lead us in the right direction.

Regardless of the room in your home, these experts have some great suggestions. Many of them even noted that changing up your home’s exterior can make you feel like you’re in a brand new place. From window treatments to tablecloths, they told us how to add more joy to our living spaces.

Here are some of the best suggestions they have for upgrading your home without breaking the budget.

1 This Light Fixture That Will Upgrade Any Room Drosbey Ceiling Light Fixture Amazon $34 See On Amazon According to David Mason, interior designer and the owner of The Knobs Company, switching out your light fixture can really impact the look and feel of a room. "The best way to upgrade your home on a budget is to focus on the little things that make a big difference.” This light fixture is flush with the ceiling and has a simple but modern design. It comes in bronze and brushed nickel.

2 These Cabinet Handles That Are Easy To Install Ravinte Square Bar Cabinet Pulls (30-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon “Replacing light fixtures, adding fresh paint or new hardware to cabinets, and switching out old window treatments for something new can have a huge impact on the overall feel of your space,” says Mason. One small replacement you can easily make is switching out the handles on your kitchen cabinets. These matte handles have a simple shape and come with all the necessary hardware for installation.

3 This Paint Roller Set That Makes It Easy To Do Some DIY Changes Magimate Paint Roller Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon "Another great way to save money when upgrading your home is to do the work yourself. For instance, painting is a relatively easy and inexpensive way to transform a room,” says Mason. This paint roller set comes with large and small rollers, a brush, a roll tray, and other tools. Once you have all the necessary tools, all you need is to pick a color.

4 These Storage Bag That Keep Your Closet Organized Budding Joy Large Storage Bags (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon While it’s easy to buy new upgrades for your home, sometimes the best thing you can do is a little organization. "Don't forget the power of good old-fashioned elbow grease. Cleaning and decluttering can make a big difference in the way your home looks and feels." These zippered storage bags are an easy way to store extra clothes, blankets, or linens.

5 A Set Of Garden Tools To Spruce Up Your Front Lawn LANNIU Garden Tool Set (9 Pieces) Amazon $38 See On Amazon Andre Kazimierski, CEO, Improovy Painters St Louis, recommends paying attention to the outside appearance of your house. “Improving curb appeal is a great way to freshen up your home’s appearance. This could be as simple as touching up shabby landscaping or exterior paint, or putting a fresh coat of paint on a drab mailbox." This nine-piece gardening set comes with all the tools you need to spruce up your yard, including a hand rake, trowel, and pruner.

6 Some Paint That’s Safe To Use Outdoors DecoArt Wrought Iron Black Patio Paint Amazon $6 See On Amazon Not all paint can withstand the elements outdoors, but this paint is weather resistant. Use it as another way to spruce up your home’s curb appeal by decorating the planters in your yard or updating the address numbers on the side of your house.

7 The Light Switches That Connect To Wifi Kasa Smart 3 Way Switch Amazon $34 See On Amazon In these modern times, virtually anything in your home can connect to Wifi, even light switches — and Kazimierski believes that’s also an update worth making, stating that people should “try swapping out old light switch plates with new, updated options.” These smart switches connect to an app on your phone, as well as your Alexa and Google Home devices. The app allows you to schedule lights to turn on and off at certain times. The switches come in a pack of two.

8 This Cabinet Paint Kit For Giving Your Kitchen A Makeover Nuvo Oxford Cabinet Makeover Kit Amazon $57 See On Amazon "A fresh paint color on kitchen cabinets can also go a long way,” says Kazimierski. And the best part is that painting is an upgrade that’s totally doable on your own, especially with this cabinet makeover kit. The kit comes with enough paint to cover 100 square feet of cabinets, plus a roller and paintbrush.

9 These Fake Flowers That Add Real Pops Of color To Your Home YILIYAJIA Artificial Flower Arrangement Amazon $28 See On Amazon Erin Banta, co-founder of home design site Pepper, recommends decorating your tables with a centerpiece, like this pretty vase filled with artificial flowers. "In spaces with open living/dining spots, fancy up your tables with new linens, pretty table settings, and centerpieces with pops of color. Tall centerpieces for example will be seen from afar and make you feel like the entire room got a makeover,” says Banta.

10 A Checkered Tablecloth That Feels Like A Summery Picnic Midsummer Breeze Wrinkle Free Tablecloth Amazon $29 See On Amazon Banta also suggests upgrading your table linens as an affordable option, like this bright gingham tablecloth. "Whether it's pretty summer tablecloths or custom printed napkins, linens are another budget-friendly way to elevate any interior design scheme. Set the table even if you are the only one coming to dinner and settle into your newly designed home!” states Banta.

11 This Toaster With Four Slots Cuisinart Compact Toaster Amazon $50 See On Amazon Sarah Grant, Founder & Lead Organizer of Be.neat Studio, recommended through email that you "upgrade countertop appliances,” and suggests “swapping a utilitarian toaster with an understated white toaster or incorporating a colourful statement toaster." This Cuisinart toaster, for example, has four slots and settings for defrosting, reheating, and even toasting a bagel.

12 These Slim Hangers That Help Maximize Your Closet Space Amazon Basics Velvet Non-Slip Clothes Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Maximizing your closet space is important, and it’s easier to do if you have some of these slim velvet hangers. “[Use] felt hangers and non-slip pant hangers. These help make the most of closet space, which helps keep open areas feeling less cluttered and more spacious," says Grant.

13 A Felt Caddy That Helps Organize Baby Essentials Or Craft Supplies Putska Baby Diaper Caddy Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon "Felt caddies work equally well to corral baby essentials as they do older kids' crafts to keep useful things handy without allowing them to take over a space,” recommends Grant. This caddy has three interior compartments and eight exterior pockets, so you have plenty of space to store essentials. This one even comes with drool bibs and pacifier clips.

14 A Fitted Bottom Sheet Made Of Crisp White Cotton Voyage Wish Fitted Sheet Amazon $25 See On Amazon Putting new sheets on the bed always feels like a special treat. "A new sheet set including a fresh King fitted sheet paired with select accent throws will brighten up any bedroom,” says Grant. This single fitted sheet is made from 100% cotton and comes in a crisp white, so it’s perfect for pairing with a more colorful top sheet.

15 This Slender Dish Rack That Rolls Up U-Taste Roll Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon Drying racks can take up a lot of counter space and are generally an eye sore, but they don’t have to be. "Ditch a bulky dish drying rack and use a silicone mat over the sink to dry dishes without countertop pile-ups,” says Grant. This roll-up dish rack is slim and sits over your sink. When you’re done using it, just roll it up and put it away.

16 A Brushed Nickel Faucet To Upgrade Your Kitchen Sink WEWE Single Handle High Arc Kitchen Faucet Amazon $53 See On Amazon Justin Soleimani, Co-Founder of Tumble, recommends starting home upgrades with hardware. “Water-stained faucets, worn-out door handles, and mix-matched hooks can make your home appear outdated,” he said. “Upgrading these small-ticket items on a budget can profoundly impact your home’s aesthetic and functionality.” This brushed nickel faucet is ideal for a kitchen sink, with both a stream mode and a spray mode to optimize cleaning. It also comes in six other finishes.

17 These Throw Pillow Covers That Come In Neutrals & Bright Colors BeBen Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Nishtha Dhand, a Color Consultant at NISH Online Interior Design, suggests switching up the covers on your throw pillows. "Swapping out old throw pillow covers with the new ones will immediately transform the landscape of your room and make it feel more welcoming and lively!,” says Dhand. These covers are made from a soft material and come in neutral tones as well as bright colors like turquoise and orange. They also come in seven different sizes.

18 These Self-Watering Plant Pots HEMOPLT Plant Pots with Metal Stand (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon This set of three self-watering plant pots comes with metal stands, so you can proudly display your favorite greenery. Plus, they come in a set of three. "Fresh plants have the potential to infuse a sense of freshness and rejuvenation into each and every space. Generally, placing a large indoor plant in an empty corner of your home will surprisingly enhance it and make it feel more homey!” says Dhand.

19 Some Fluffy Rugs You Can Layer Together Signature Loom Fluffy Rug Amazon $35 See On Amazon Getting a large area rug is an investment, so Dhand recommends getting smaller ones, like these fluffy rugs, to layer up with each other. "You always have the opportunity to layer smaller rugs over one another to create a sense of cohesiveness and coziness. Splash a brighter hue or a different texture to spark joy in the room,” says Dhand.

20 These Colorful Prints That Brighten Up Your Walls PENNLYNN Large Framed Wall Art (4 Pieces) Amazon $49 See On Amazon “Artworks are a cheap way to instantly transform the vibe of a room and make it feel brand-new and uber-cool! Generally, choosing larger artwork will make your space feel more expensive and artsy,” says Dhand. This set of four prints comes in gold-colored frames and features colorful boho designs.

21 Some Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper That Adds A Focal Point To Any Room Erfoni Black and White Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Use this peel-and-stick wallpaper with a linear design to add more dimension to any room in your house. "Looking to create a focal point in the living room or the bedroom?... This wallpaper could either be a chic geometric pattern or florals to define your ultimate style and color palette,” says Dhand.

22 This Diffuser That Adds Lively Scents To Your Home COCODOR Lavender Reed Diffuser Amazon $19 See On Amazon Simran Kaur, founder of Room You Love, recommends using scent to improve your space. "It could be by using aroma diffusers, reed diffusers, scented candles, or room fresheners. If the room smells good, you'll feel good,” says Kaur. These reed diffusers come in lavender, white musk, and other great scents.

23 This Lampshade That Comes In 45 Colors Fenchel Shades Lampshade Amazon $31 See On Amazon "There are lights available in the market that are cheap beyond thought. One can use them to make the space feel better and cozier,” says Kaur. “Lampshades are the best to use." Add this linen lampshade – which comes in 45 colors – to your room to make it feel a bit homier.

24 This Accent Rug That Adds Some Warmth To Your Home Lahome Damask Accent Rug Amazon $24 See On Amazon Karen Lee, Founder of Smart Robotic Home, suggests breaking up the space in your home with small accent rugs. “These rugs are skinnier and longer than regular rugs, but add a little pop of color and some warmth into an area that is normally very bland,” says Lee. This rug has a faded design and nonslip coating on the bottom so they won’t move around.

25 A Waterfall Faucet That Upgrades Your Bathroom Sink NEWATER Two-Handle Waterfall Faucet Amazon $69 See On Amazon "Give your master bath a new lease on life. In a bathroom that is normally small, there is a lot of renovation to be done,” says Tiffany Payne, Director of Marketing at Orangeries UK. This brass waterfall faucet has a wide spout with a unique look that immediately upgrades your bathroom sink. It comes in gold, nickel, and matte black.

26 This Three-Tier Shelf For Organizing Your Bathroom Accessories Ruichang Bamboo Bathroom Shelf Organizer Amazon $37 See On Amazon “Go all out with a full master bathroom renovation, complete with new fixtures, tub, carpeting, cabinets, countertops, and lighting, or keep it simple by focusing on just a few basics,” says Payne. This three-tier bamboo shelf, for example, is ideal for holding toiletries, towels, or other bathroom accessories. It can be hung on the wall, and the shelves are adjustable.

27 A Memory Foam Bath Mat That Adds A Pop Of Color Genteele Bath Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon On the topic of new bath materials, a good bath mat is essential for any bathroom so you don’t drip water all over the floor when you step out of the tub. This memory foam bath mat is soft, absorbent, and quick-drying. Plus it comes in 23 colors so you can find one to match your color scheme, or simply add a pop of color.

28 This Paint That Gives Your Home’s Exterior A “Fresh Look” Microblend Exterior Paint and Primer Amazon $21 See On Amazon “An existing door can be transformed with a new paint job. It not only refreshes the door but also gives your home's exterior a fresh look,” recommends Payne. This exterior paint and primer comes in 45 colors, including shades of blue, purple, pink, and gray. Use it to paint your front door and any other part of the exterior of your house.

29 This Book Shelf With A Built-In Reading Nook Amazon Basics Kids Bookcase Amazon $96 See On Amazon "Create a reading nook away from the bustling and bustle of the living room or kitchen dining area,” recommends Payne. This bookshelf has a built-in bench with cushions, perfect for kids to curl up and read their favorite story. It has four cubbies that can be used to store books or toys.

30 A Broom Holder That keeps Your Closet Organized Reliahom Wall Mount Broom Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Aaron Lebowski, Certified Interior Designer, recommends organizing your closet with this broom holder so your broom and cleaning supplies don’t fall all over the place. "A mop and broom holder may not seem like it would be a big deal but if you're the one opening your closet and having them fall on you, you know how essential they are,” he says.

31 A Set Of Solar Lights That Brighten Your Walkway SUNNEST Outdoor Solar Lights (12-Pack) Amazon $52 See On Amazon "Solar outdoor lights are a great way to make the outside of your home look new,” recommends Lebowski. This pack of 12 outdoor solar lights has pointed stakes on one end so you can easily plant them into the ground. The solar panel charges after 6-8 hours in the sun and lasts 8-10 hours when fully charged.

32 This Velvet Slipcover That Gives Your Couch A Makeover H.VERSAILTEX Modern Velvet Plush Slipcover Amazon $55 See On Amazon Phi Dang, director of Sidepost, suggests giving your furniture a new look, like putting this slipcover over your old couch. "Give your furniture a makeover. A fresh coat of paint or new slipcovers can transform your furniture and give any room a new look,” says Dang. The cover comes in 12 colors, so you can make new changes throughout the year.

33 These Blackout Curtains That Come In Tons Of Colors NICETOWN Blackout Curtains (2 Panels) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These blackout curtains not only keep light out of your room, but they come in 26 colors, which is nice because, as Dang recommends, “new window treatments can add color, pattern, and privacy to any room." The curtains come in both short and full-length sizes.

34 Some Colorful Paint To Create An Accent Wall Prestige Paints Interior Paint and Primer Amazon $37 See On Amazon "To add more character, I suggest considering an accent wall or a unique color for the primary bedroom! Try a trendy color like burnt sienna that inspires coziness, or a serene, pale green for more of a spa-like feel,” suggests Yasmine El Sanyoura, Opendoor’s Home Designer. This semi-gloss paint comes in over 30 shades of green and doesn’t require a separate layer of primer.

35 Planters That Can Make Your Exterior More Inviting LA JOLIE MUSE Outdoor Planters (2-Pack) Amazon $50 See On Amazon El Sanyoura also recommends utilizing plants wherever possible. “Planting some flowers in the front garden can significantly brighten up a yard at a very low cost. Consider some large floral planter boxes if there isn’t enough room for a garden,” she said. Who knows? You might end up gaining a gardening hobby after adding more greenery.

36 These Twisty Candles That Will Brighten Up Your Room In Multiple Ways Kandelo Orange Dinner Candles (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Megan Hershman, Head of Interiors at Common, personally selected these twisty candlesticks as a great way to upgrade your home — primarily for their bright color. “I love these spiral candle sticks from Amazon. They do a great job of adding a pop of color to any space. They come in three colors, purple, orange, and yellow. The twist adds [a] nice texture to the room as well!" she said.

37 Rearranging Furniture In Your Home, With Help From A Moving Kit FLERISE Furniture Moving Kit (16 Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sometimes, all your home needs is a furniture swap. It can be a lot of fun to think up new ways to arrange what you already have. It’s one of the biggest pieces of advice that Kate Diaz, interior designer and co-founder of Swanky Den, has to share. “Sometimes, all you need to do to change things up is move your furniture around,” she said. “Experiment with different layouts until you find something that feels new and fresh."

38 Adding More Decoration To Your Front Door, Like This Gorgeous Wreath Pinkpum Eucalyptus Wreath Amazon $29 See On Amazon Diaz also believes that adding a bit to your porch or front door can make a difference. “Add some curb appeal: Sprucing up your landscaping and adding some decorative touches to your front porch or entryway can make a big difference in how your home looks from the outside,” she wrote. This eucalyptus wreath would be a good start, since it looks so welcoming.

39 Monogrammed Towels That Give Your Home A Personalized Touch Tri Color Embroidered Bath Towel Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sometimes, a little bit of personalization goes a long way. Joe Cangelosi, interior designer of Joe Cangelosi LLC, thinks that just a few customized items can go a long way. “Sometimes the biggest impact can be found in subtle ways,” he said. “I love to have a few monogrammed pieces in the home. This is a surefire way to show elegance without beating someone over the head with it. Perhaps your initial on a wine glass, cutting board, or tea towel? A little lettering goes a long way and your guests are sure to notice." Try starting in the bathroom with these towels that currently have 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

40 A Charging Station That Lets Guests Recharge Their Batteries While Visiting SooPii Premium 6-Port USB Charging Station Amazon $37 See On Amazon Cangelosi is also a big believer in the power of charging stations. “A dedicated charging station is a must. You can easily charge your phone, tablet, headphones, or any other device in a central location. And when people come over, they will be impressed at your organization and plug their phone in as well!" he said.