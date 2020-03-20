These 40 Products Should Win An Award For Being So Damn Clever

I've come to realize that many of life's frustrating — but often trivial — problems can be solved with just a little research. Perusing shelves and countless e-commerce sites has taught me that if I have an issue, there is a product somewhere on the market that can solve it. In this case, I'm talking about some truly clever items on Amazon that are so genius, they should win awards.

Take, for example, this spice rack that's a godsend for those of us who are squeezed for kitchen storage space. The brilliant invention lets you store your spices right there in the drawer — which also makes it easy to find that jar of nutmeg. (To be honest, I'm also flirting with the idea of using this rack in my bathroom to organize my cosmetics, too — any product you can use for multiple purposes is a keeper in my book.) And I also love having a clothes steamer at the ready for travel, especially when wedding season rolls around. This compact travel-size steamer fits into my carry-on luggage and saves me a lot of trouble, since it keeps my outfits on their A-game without a lot of hassle.

See? Problem solvers. Check out this list of 40 items for more clever items that will make your life so much easier.

1 The Water Filter You Can Take Anywhere LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you somehow find yourself without proper drinking water, you can use this personal water filter to quench your thirst. Get this: The straw can filter up to 1,000 gallons of contaminated water, removing 99.99% of waterborne bacteria and parasites. It's totally portable and works without the use of iodine, chlorine, or other potentially harsh solvents.

2 This Screen That Prevents Cooking Grease From Splattering BergKoch Grease Splatter Screen Amazon $12 See On Amazon I'm not sure there's anything worse than having hot grease burn your hand and splatter on your stove when you're cooking. With this splatter screen, you'll be able to prevent that from happening. The 13-inch screen is made with super fine stainless steel mesh that blocks 99% of hot oil splatter. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe.

3 A Memory Foam Pillow That Will Change The Way You Travel Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon Get some quality rest on planes and in the car with this memory foam travel pillow. The unique pillow is designed to bend and shift, so you can use it in any position to support any part of your body: neck, back, shoulders, knees. It's made from soft T-shirt material and the snap closures keep it securely in place if you choose to use it as a neck pillow.

4 The Non-Stick Pan That Makes Wonderfully Chewy Brownies Baker's Edge Nonstick Edge Brownie Pan Amazon $37 See On Amazon Get your baking on with this non-stick edge brownie pan. The single continuous chamber allows for even heat distribution while baking, and — here's the best part — ensures that every brownie is a chewy edge piece. After baking, the non-stick coating makes for easy release and cleanup.

5 These Cooking Tongs That Grab, Scoop, Strain, And Scrape Barracuda 5 in 1 Kitchen Cooking Gadget Amazon $16 See On Amazon I'm a huge fan of this totally versatile pair of cooking tongs. The cleverly-designed tool can be used to scoop veggies and pasta (including spaghetti), strain excess liquid, spoon rice, and even scrape pans. Made with stainless steel and durable nylon, it's heat-resistant up to 460 degrees.

6 The Foldable Toilet Stool That Won't Clutter Your Bathroom Pantula Toilet Stool Amazon $21.99 See on Amazon I'm sure when you see a toilet stool, you immediately think they're only useful for toddlers, but it turns out, they're great for adults too. The stool elevates your legs, placing your body in the perfect position. This model allows you to fold it up and store it away neatly while not in use.

7 This Garment Steamer That's Small Enough To Pack In Your Carry-On Conair Travel Smart Garment Steamer Amazon $21 See On Amazon Take this super portable garment steamer with you on your travels, and you can remove the wrinkles in your clothes no matter where you are. It comes with a detachable bristle and lint brush, and since it's dual voltage, you can even use it overseas. This reviewer wrote, "This travel steamer, although tiny, works extremely well and heats up very quickly."

8 These Silicone Lids That Stretch To Fit Over Your Plates i-Kawachi 6-Pack Silicone Stretch Lids Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you have food storage containers with tops that have gone missing, check out these silicone stretch lids. The pack of six includes lids of various sizes you can use to cover leftover food and drinks. Heat-resistant up to 450 degrees, the lids are made from BPA-free silicone, and they're dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe.

9 An Electric Scalp Massager That's So Relaxing RENPHO Electric Scalp Head Massager Amazon $59.99 See on Amazon This electric scalp massager will feel so good on your head. It fits neatly on your head (no hands needed) and features vibrating "fingers" that stimulate circulation and promote relaxation. It's engineered with two modes that offer either continuous or intermittent vibrations, and has an auto-shut-off that kicks in after 10 minutes.

10 The Running Bands That Glow In The Dark To Keep You Safe BSEEN 1 Pack for 2 PCS LED Armband Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you're heading out for a run in the evening or before the sun comes up, you should consider wearing these light-up arm bands. The stretchy bands are outfitted with bright LED lights that alert others to your presence, and they can be worn around your arms or legs as a way to keep you illuminated and safe.

11 These 5-Blade Kitchen Shears That Cut Herbs 5 Times Faster Jenaluca Herb Scissors Herb Scissors with 5 Blades Amazon $15 See On Amazon Food prep can be time-consuming; take a shortcut with these five-blade herb scissors that give you the equivalent of five knife chops with each snip. They're made with dishwasher-safe stainless steel, and they're durable and easy to clean. Use these with parsley, dill, oregano, thyme, and more.

12 A Charging Dock That Helps Organize Your Devices Great Useful Stuff Eco Bamboo Multi-Device Charging Station Amazon $45 See On Amazon Between my laptop, tablet, and smartphone, charging can become a messy, tangled affair. That's why I've completely converted to this bamboo charging dock. It neatly tucks away cables while devices are charging, and has slots for a laptop and tablet, as well as three compartments for smartphones.

13 The Gel That Cleans Those Hard-To-Reach Spaces TICARVE Cleaning Gel for Car Amazon $9 See On Amazon This cleaning gel earns its keep because of its ability to clean hard-to-reach spaces. Simply press it against surfaces, and it'll attract and lift away dirt, dust, and grime. Use it to clean your car cupholders or vents, or use it to clean keyboards and electronics. It's biodegradable and can be reused several times.

14 A Batter Dispenser That Makes Baking A Lot Less Messy KPKitchen Pancake & Cupcake Batter Dispenser Amazon $19 See On Amazon This batter dispenser will seriously improve your baking experience. You can use the BPA-free container to precisely measure batter, and then you can squeeze the handle to release just the right amount into the pan — without dripping everything all over your counter or stovetop. Use it for pancakes, waffles, muffins, and cupcakes.

15 This Trash Can That Will Help You Keep Your Car Clean HOTOR Car Trash Can Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of throwing the receipts, wrappers, and empty soda cups in your car into a stray plastic bag, use this waterproof car trash can. It's outfitted with a strap, so you can fasten it to the back of a car seat or the center console, and it features additional storage compartments on the exterior for tissues, pens, and other necessities.

16 A Fabric Shaver That Will Keep Your Clothes And Furniture Looking Like New AW Union Fabric Shaver Amazon $13 See On Amazon Prolong the life of your favorite knitwear and furniture with this fabric shaver. The USB-powered shaver gently defuzzes and removes lint and pilling from sweaters, coats, upholstery, and rugs. It's designed with three settings, so you can safely use it on all types of fabric — including delicates — without tearing or snagging.

17 The Organizer That Fits Over Your Cupboard Door SimpleHouseware Over the Cabinet Door Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Tuck away your cutting boards with this over-the-cabinet-door organizer. The sturdy steel unit hooks over the door, and can face inward or outward, and also comes with hardware if you prefer to mount it. It's large enough to accommodate four to five standard-sized boards, and you can also use it to store dish soap or food storage wrap.

18 This Easy Way To Organize Your Pantry SimpleHouseware Hanging Pantry Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you find yourself with limited space in your kitchen, these hanging pantry organizers might be just the thing you need. Each of the two organizers features 15 clear pockets, making it easy to spot whatever you're looking for. They're designed to fit right over the door, and they're easy to wipe clean, in case any hot sauce leaks.

19 The Kitchen Tool That Does The Chopping For You Mueller Pro-Series 8 Blade Vegetable Slicer Amazon $29.97 See on Amazon I have to admit a vegetable chopper has completely changed the way I cook. The strong stainless steel blades cut through even the toughest of vegetables — including onions and potatoes — with almost no effort on your part. All parts of the chopper are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, and the 4-cup container comes accompanied by two sizes of dicing blades.

20 These Jar Openers That Save Your Wrist Prepworks by Progressive Jar Grips Amazon $3 See On Amazon Ever stumble across a jar that you can't seem to open no matter how hard you twist? Same. Well, with this set of jar openers, you won't ever be stuck again — literally. The set come with three grips in different shapes — square, circle, and cone — so you can tackle all kinds of jars.

21 The Compact Mirror That Lights Up Fancii LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror Amazon $25 See On Amazon Compact mirrors have always been handy to have on the go, but this travel mirror takes it up a notch. It's surrounded by an LED light that simulates natural sunlight, making it easier to apply your lipstick or eyeliner. The mirror is dual-sided, with regular magnification on one side and 10x magnification on the other.

22 A Shopping Bag That You Can Continuously Reuse BAGGU Small Reusable Shopping Bag Amazon $10 See on Amazon Friends, let's keep cutting down on plastic by grocery shopping with cool reusable bags instead. This denim version is made from 100% cotton and can hold up to 50 pounds of groceries. It's also machine-washable, so you don't have to stress if it gets a little dirty.

23 The Touch Sensor Light That You Tap To Turn On And Off LED Table Lamp Touch Sensor Bedside Lamp Amazon $20.99 See on Amazon Add some ambiance to your space with this dimmable touch sensor light. Simply touch the base to turn the light on and off or to toggle between three brightness settings. You can also opt for a warm light when you're doing your nightly reading, or cycle through colors like green, red, and blue for fun.

24 These Power Strips That Offer Surge Protection KMC 6-Outlet Surge Protector Power Strips (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon It's no secret that power surges can damage your devices and appliances. To prevent that, plug appliances and electronics into these surge protector power strips that have a 900-joule energy rating for maximum protection. Each order comes with two power strips with six outlets each and 4-foot-long power cords.

25 The Toothpaste That Whitens Your Teeth With Charcoal Activated Charcoal & Coconut Oil Teeth Whitening Toothpaste Amazon $4.99 See on Amazon If you're looking for a whitening toothpaste made with natural ingredients, this activated charcoal toothpaste is a great bet. The addition of coconut oil works to fight germs and remove plaque, while peppermint oil leaves your mouth feeling minty fresh. The toothpaste brightens your smile as it removes coffee, tea, and wine stains.

26 This Hydration Pack So You Remember To Drink Water On Your Hike KUYOU Hydration Pack Amazon $16 See On Amazon Let this hydration pack pack be your best friend on your next hike through nature. It features a built-in 2-liter water pouch and an easy-to-access spout for sipping on the go. The pack is made with lightweight nylon and breathable mesh, and the two extra pockets are perfect for storing your keys and a granola bar. Choose from five colors.

27 These Cosmetic Containers That Are Great For Traveling Uerstar Silicone Cosmetic Travel Size Toiletry Containers Amazon $10 See On Amazon Instead of having to shop for travel-size body washes and lotions for every trip, stock up on these toiletry containers. Each leakproof silicone container holds up to 3 ounces, so they're TSA-approved for breezing through security. Plus, they're color-coded, so you can distinguish between your shampoo and your conditioner.

28 A Foldable Duffel Bag That's Perfect For Short Trips Wandf Foldable Travel Duffel Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon The last thing you need on a short trip is a cumbersome suitcase. The beauty of this duffel bag is that it's super lightweight but holds up to 40 pounds and can be folded into a small pouch when not in use. The waterproof bag features adjustable shoulder straps and an exterior pocket, and comes in 17 colors.

29 The Wearable Blanket That Even Has A Hoodie THE COMFY Original Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket Amazon $44.99 See on Amazon Upgrade your cozy gear with this oversized wearable sherpa blanket that's the ideal thing for at-home movie nights. Made with super soft velour and lined in plush sherpa, the sweatshirt features a hood and a front pocket for the remote and a candy bar. Choose from 13 colors and patterns.

30 A Salad Spinner That Collapses For Easy Storage Prepworks by Progressive Collapsible Salad Spinner Amazon $23 See On Amazon I know kitchens can quickly become overcrowded with pots, pans, and countless appliances, so this collapsible salad spinner is a great way to save precious space. The outer bowl and interior basket break down to about half their size with ease, so you can store it in a cupboard. The spinner doubles as a serving bowl and is dishwasher-safe.

31 This Cheeky But Effective Microwave Cleaner Angry Mama Microwave Oven Steam Cleaner Amazon $7.97 See on Amazon Sure, this microwave cleaner resembles an angry doll, but I promise it gets the job done. Just fill it with one part water and one part vinegar, then place in the microwave on high for several minutes. During this process, steam will be released from the top of the head, working to dislodge splatter, so you can wipe it clean with a paper towel.

32 A Spoon Holder That Looks Like A Cute Crab OTOTO RED Crab Spoon Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your spoon from falling into your bowl or pot with this clever spoon holder that looks just like a crab. It clips onto the edge of any pot, and securely holds your spoon in its claws. Made from dishwasher-safe silicone, this little guy is a cute and functional addition to your cooking routine.

33 The Tool That Perfectly Slices Your Watermelon Yueshico Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer Amazon $8 See On Amazon I like to use a watermelon slicer whenever I'm hosting a summer barbecue, because it makes life so much easier. The rotating blade automatically cuts the watermelon into cubes, so you don't have to deal with an unwieldy knife. Even better, you can adjust the slicer to make cubes in two different sizes.

34 These Wine Filters That Remove Sulfites And Histamines The Wand Wine Filters (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you deal with headaches, flushing, and congestion when you drink wine, these wine filters can help. By swirling one around your glass for a few minutes, it will remove up to 95% of histamines and sulfites that tend to trigger wine sensitivities. Bonus: the filters can also restore the flavor of bottles that have been sitting out for a while.

35 An Easier Way To Strip The Kernels Off Your Corn Cob Chef'n Cob Corn Stripper Amazon $8 See On Amazon If corn on the cob isn't exactly your thing (hello, corn stuck in your teeth), try using this corn cob stripper. The interior of this little tool is outfitted with sharp stainless steel blades — simply slide the stripper onto a cob, then twist and push down to remove the kernels.

36 This Gadget That Peels Boiled Eggs The Negg Boiled Egg Peeler Amazon $15 See On Amazon Forget frustration, and let this boiled egg peeler peel eggs for you. It's as easy as adding 1/4 cup of water to the container along with your egg, then shaking it until the shell comes loose (about 12 shakes). Then, the egg will easily slip out of its shell. Get this before you make your next batch of deviled eggs.

37 A Frother That Will Have You Making Coffee Drinks Like A Pro Zulay Kitchen Milk Frother Amazon $14 See On Amazon Save some cash and time by skipping the long lines at the coffee shop, and make your own coffee drinks at home with this milk frother. The battery-operated device features an ergonomic handle and stainless steel whisk that's great for foaming up milk for lattes, cappuccinos, and even Bulletproof coffee.

38 The Dish Drying Rack That Fits Over Your Sink KIBEE Dish Drying Rack Amazon $16 See On Amazon Durability is essential when shopping for home items, which is why this dish drying rack is so great. It's made from stainless steel that won't corrode or rust with continued use, and —even better — can be spread across your sink to let dishes and rinsed produce drip dry.

39 This Pour Over Coffee Maker For Single Servings OXO Single Serve Pour Over Coffee Dripper Amazon $16 See On Amazon Streamline your coffee making process with this single serve pour over dripper. It's designed with an auto-drip tank that slowly drips water at a rate that will ensure a delicious brew each time. And it fits mugs of all sizes; just place on top and add grounds and hot water.