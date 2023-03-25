Shopping

These Cheap Bras & Underwear On Amazon Are So Freaking Brilliant

Who knew undergarments could do so much?

Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Cheap well-made bras and panties are great, but cheap, well-made ones that also offer more than just what they’re supposed to are so much better. There’s a whole bunch of bras and panties on Amazon made with tons of useful features that can help make your life a lot easier. From zipper-front sports bras that make getting dressed for workouts a breeze to high-waisted underwear with secret compartments to store wallets and keys, these innovative undergarments help you get the most bang for your buck. They’re also backed by hundreds, if not thousands, of positive Amazon reviews, so you know they’re gonna be good. Read ahead for some of our favorite picks that are both budget-friendly and brilliant.

1

This Comfy Underwear With A Secret Pocket For Valuables

These relatively inexpensive high-waisted panties are a must-buy for anyone who likes to travel. Not only are these comfortable to wear, but they also feature a secured zippered pocket that can be used to store your passport, cash, ID, or anything else of value. Gone are the days of worrying about misplacing these items while on vacation.

  • Available sizes: S — 4X-Large Plus

2

This Zippered-Front Workout Bra That’s So Easy To Put On

If you’re looking for a super customizable sports bra, look no further than this wire-free racerback bra. Featuring handy hook-and-loop closure straps, a front zipper that makes taking this bra on and off so much easier, and removable cups, this incredibly supportive bra has your back even during the most intense of workouts.

  • Available colors: 4
  • Available sizes: 32B — 40F

3

These Seamless Boyshorts That Offer The Perfect Amount Of Stretch

Made by Reebok, these seamless boyshorts are made with comfort in mind. For starters, each pair is tag-free and constructed from a soft, stretchy nylon blend with a relaxed waistband that doesn’t dig into your hips. Even better? They lay smooth under bottoms, so you don’t have to worry about any bunching while out and about.

  • Available colors: 9
  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4

This Reusable Adhesive Thong

Whether you’re looking for the best underwear to wear with tight-fitting dresses or are tired of your briefs shifting under leggings and skirts, this no-show adhesive thong is a game-changer. Made from a stretchy spandex blend with cotton lining, this hypoallergenic underwear can be reused up to 20 times — all you have to do is stick it on, and you’re all set.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — Medium-Large

5

This Comfy Wireless Bra That’s Made From Stretchy, Soft Bamboo

This super soft bra is made using organically-grown bamboo that is both breathable and moisture-wicking. Not only does this option come with wide straps for support, but it’s made without any metal — this means no pesky clasps, tricky fasteners, or uncomfortable underwire. It’s unbelievably comfortable — you’ll want to wear it every day.

  • Available colors: 8
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

6

These Lacey Thigh Bands That Help Prevent Chafing

There’s no doubt about it — chafing is (quite literally) a pain. Thankfully, these cute thigh bands can help. Made from stretchy lace with a silicone backing to help prevent slippage, these can easily be worn under dresses, skirts, athletic wear, and more. “These are awesome,” one Amazon reviewer wrote. “I went on a two-mile walk the other day and they kept me comfortable and they did not fall down!! I am buying two more pairs. Great invention!!”

  • Available colors: 16
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

7

This Padded Bra That Has Front-Adjustable Straps

Replace your old, uncomfortable bras with this silky-smooth option. More affordable than pricier designer ones, this bra has cushioned underwire (no more sharp metal wires digging into your chest) and front-adjustable straps that make finding the correct strap length so much easier. It’s so comfy that it may just become your new go-to.

  • Available colors: 16
  • Available sizes: 32D — 40D

8

These Moisture-Wicking Briefs That Help Keep You Cool

Lightweight and breathable, this moisture-wicking underwear is excellent for athletes, those living in warmer areas, or anyone who runs hot. Sold in four-packs, these panties are made from a sweat-wicking cotton blend that helps keep you cool and dry. Like other Fruit of the Loom underwear, each brief is tag-less (no scratchy tags here) and boasts a 100% cotton liner. With over 15,000 five-star Amazon ratings, you really can’t go wrong with these.

  • Available colors: 2
  • Available sizes: 5 — 9

9

This High-Impact Workout Bra That Provides Great Support

This full-coverage sports bra is perfect for those who do high-impact workouts and are looking for a bra that offers optimal support. Not only does it have wide straps that help better distribute pressure, but it also is designed with high sides for more support. From outdoor runs to intense aerobic classes, this fast-drying wireless workout bra is a must.

  • Available colors: 10
  • Available sizes: 34B — 48G

10

These Seamless Boyshorts That Come In So Many Fun Colors

Why put on uncomfortable underwear when you can instead wear these super stretchy boyshorts? Sold in five-packs, these breathable panties have a snug fit, are seamless, and are made without tags, so those with sensitive skin can rest easy. Even better? They’ve been pre-shrunk for a better fit and don’t roll up or bunch. From exercising to relaxing around the house, these underpants have you covered, and more than 9,000 shoppers give them a perfect five-star rating.

  • Available colors: 5
  • Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

11

These Lightweight Bamboo Panties That Won’t Roll Down

Made from bamboo viscose and spandex, these wonderfully stretchy briefs are refreshingly thin but still offer full coverage. A 2-inch waistband ensures that it won’t roll down or bunch up while wide leg holes makes for a roomy fit. “These are so comfortable, they look great in leggings, and they don't ride up or pinch you!” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “The customer service is also top-notch. I will keep buying more yearly.”

  • Available colors: 8
  • Available sizes: 4 — 10

12

This Front-Close Workout Bra With Cool Mesh Straps

This cleverly-designed sports bra is so easy to put on thanks to its front closure. The stretchy cotton blend keeps it comfy, and cool-looking mesh straps offer breathable, balanced support.

  • Available colors: 5
  • Available sizes: 34 — 48

13

These Cult-Fave Seamless Thongs With 41,000 Perfect Ratings

These aren’t just any old thongs. These seamless ones, which come in a wide range of colors, are designed to help reduce friction and limit moisture with a breathable mesh design. They feature a low-waist cut and a smooth feel that won’t irritate the skin. With 41,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, these are an underwear drawer staple.

  • Available colors: 8
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14

This Plunge Bra That Can Be Worn With All Types of Necklines

How frustrating is it to wear a dress or top you are excited about only to discover that your bra is peeking out? This innovative bra, which features a U-shaped plunge, helps fix this. A deep low-front band allows it to be worn with anything from halter-neck dresses to low-cut tops and everything in between. Each bra also comes with light padding and offers great support and coverage.

  • Available colors: 2
  • Available sizes: 32C — 40C

15

This Set Of Leakproof Period Underwear With Nearly 10,000 Perfect Ratings

This super-absorbent underwear is about to be your go-to pair during period week. Each leakproof pair features 100% cotton gusset lining and provides a thick layer of waterproof coverage without feeling bulky. With nearly 10,000 perfect ratings, one shopper commented, “I’m very impressed with my first ever period underwear purchase. These are comfortable, not bulky, and not ugly! I’ve used them for three cycles, and they’ve also protected me well. They’re quite absorbent—no leaks! I’m so happy to have found an alternative to pads at night as it is less waste, more cost effective, and more comfortable.

  • Available colors: 8
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

16

These Silky-Soft Boyshorts With 2 Secret Pockets

These underwear feature a creative design that’s equal parts smart and stylish. Made from buttery-soft cotton, each pair comes with hidden pockets ideal for storing IDs, credit cards, passports, or even jewelry when working out or traveling. They’re odor-resistant, moisture-wicking, and have a comfy waistband that won’t pucker or pinch. Be sure to pick these up before your next trip (or exercise class).

  • Available colors: 1
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

17

This Cotton Cami With A Built-In Bra & 15,000 Perfect Ratings

No bra? No problem. This ultra-comfy stretch cami from Hanes has a built-in shelf bra and adjustable straps for easy wearing. Offered in colors like black, white, lilac, and heather gray, this closet staple can be worn under sweaters during chilly weather or paired with jean shorts during the summer months. Over 15,000 shoppers give it five stars.

  • Available colors: 8
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18

This Cycling Underwear That Reduces Seat Friction & Absorbs Shock

This cycling underwear is a must-have for any cycling enthusiast. Well-made and lightweight, it has protective padding that absorbs shock and keeps you cooler. It also features flatlock stitching that helps to reduce friction and chafing, which is a lifesaver during long rides. One Amazon customer was so satisfied with their purchase that they wrote, “I have recently started bicycling after 45 years of not doing it. The seat discomfort (even using a great, padded seat) was a disincentive to riding a bike. These underwear are so comfortable and make bicycling, for hours, possible.”

  • Available colors: 6
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19

A Moisture-Wicking Bra That’s Wireless

This wireless bra is so comfy that you may just forget you’re wearing it. It’s wire-free with contouring designed to fit as comfortably as your favorite tee, and this moisture-wicking nylon blend bra has a wide band that offers support all day long. It can be easily converted into a criss-cross racerback bra and has delicate lace detailing that adds a nice touch, too.

  • Available colors: 12
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20

These Sporty Briefs That Have A Longer Seam

These sporty high-rise underwear, available in colors like white, black, blue, and pink, help make any outfit much more comfortable. Each pair has a loose-fitting waistband (no painful elastic bands here) and a longer inseam in a cotton blend that helps cut back on chafing and rubbing. Impressively, over 3,000 Amazon customer have given these easy-to-wear briefs a five-star rating.

  • Available colors: 6
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

21

This Stylish Sports Bra That Reduces Bounce

This lightly-lined sports bra is perfect for those times you want to look cute while working out, but don’t necessarily want to sacrifice support. Moisture-wicking and made with just the right amount of stretch, this workout bra greatly minimizes bounce thanks to its foam-lined underwire cups. Be sure to wear it during your next high-impact workout to see for yourself.

  • Available colors: 14
  • Available sizes: 32B — 42F

22

These High-Waisted Briefs That Don’t Roll Or Bunch

Made from a lightweight cotton blend, these high-waisted briefs are incredibly popular — they have over 55,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Customers love this underwear for its comfortable fit, high-quality cotton blend, and affordable price tag. “I took a chance and bought these out of curiosity since my current undergarments aren’t the best and OMG these are so COMFY!” one Amazon reviewer raved. “Literal game-changer! I love them! I can actually move around without having to adjust and it doesn’t irritate my skin! I ended up buying more pairs!”

  • Available colors: 14
  • Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

23

This Moisture-Wicking Bra Designed To Keep You Cool

If you’re in the market for a wire-free bra that offers lifting support while wicking away moisture, this is the one for you. This pick is lightly padded and constructed in a nylon blend designed to keep you cool and dry. Plus, the straps conveniently adjust in the front. Wear this bra under t-shirts, dresses, sweater, turtlenecks, and more.

  • Available colors: 4
  • Available sizes: 34A — 40 C

24

These Tagless Hipster Panties In A Moisture-Wicking Design

Whether you need something to wear under workout leggings or are just looking for a pair of panties that don’t easily absorb sweat or odor, these are the ones for you. Sold in packs of five, this full-coverage underwear is made of moisture-wicking nylon with a smooth mesh design that’s pretty much invisible under clothing.

  • Available colors: 4
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25

This Backless Stick-On Bra That Can Be Worn With Practically Anything

Perfect to put on with that backless dress you’ve been meaning to wear for ages, this adhesive bra provides great coverage and support — all while being virtually invisible. Made from 100% silicone, it’s incredibly comfortable, seamless, and super sticky, so you don’t have to worry about it slipping down or falling off. This handy product will give you peace of mind on your big day.

  • Available colors: 6
  • Available sizes: A — G

26

These Stretchy Low-Rise Bottoms That Offer Full Coverage

With a four-way stretch, no-seam design, and tagless label, these low-rise bikini briefs are one of the best ones out there for everyday wear. Especially excellent to have on-hand while traveling or camping, these underwear are quick-drying and can be washed by hand if you’re low on time. And though they’re low-rise, they still provide full coverage.

  • Available colors: 15
  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

27

This Workout Bra With A Perfect Spot To Hold Your Phone

How often have you left the house for a run wishing you didn’t have to hold your phone (or even worse, leave it at home)? Thankfully, this innovative sports bra helps solve this issue. It's made from a stretchy nylon blend and has a convenient back pocket that's just the right size to store your phone in. You can even use it to tuck away your cash, credit cards, and keys, too, if you’d like. Available in dozens of colors, once you try this inventive workout bra, you’ll never want to wear any other kind.

  • Available colors: 28
  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28

This Pullover Wireless Bra That’s Seamless Yet Supportive

Over 11,000 shoppers give this pullover t-shirt bra a perfect five stars — it’s seamless, comfy, and supportive yet lightweight. Wide straps and full-back coverage offers smooth lines, and it’s made of stretchy nylon that isn’t noticeable under a top.

  • Available colors: 5
  • Available sizes: X-Large — 5X

29

This Maternity Underwear That Has A Cult Following On Amazon

This stretchy underwear is a fan favorite with nearly 22,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Designed especially for those who are expecting or have just given birth, these bikini briefs have a low-rise waistline that won’t rub against C-section incisions or put pressure on baby bumps. They’re also made without harmful chemicals or heavy metals and come in three- and six-packs if you’d like to stock up.

  • Available colors: 8
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30

A Front-Zipper Workout Bra That Is So Easy To Take On & Off

Most sports bras are notoriously tricky to put on and take off — so why not pick up one that isn’t? Designed with a practical front zipper, this workout bra takes the frustration out of getting dressed (and undressed) for workouts. One Amazon customer loves it so much that they wrote, “I liked the colors of this and the quality. It’s medium impact, stays zipped, doesn’t roll funny, and is so easy to get on and off. Perfect for post-swimming or steamy gym locker rooms when slipping into a tight sports bra sounds miserable.”

  • Available colors: 7
  • Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

31

This Lacey Period Thong That’s Leakproof

This lacy period thong makes wearing a thong during periods a (very comfortable) reality. This pair is made from a cotton blend and has thin, quick-absorbing padding, making it ideal for lighter days. Just be sure not to throw these in the wash — they’re hand-wash only. One five-star reviewer confirms, “I wore them through my period and had no leaks. They wash very well and are ready to go the next time my cycle comes through.”

  • Available colors: 7
  • Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

32

This Super Chic Weightless Bra

From its wireless design to its soft, weightless texture, everything about this t-shirt bra screams brilliant. Relatively inexpensive and available in over a dozen shades, this pullover bra has a 360-degree stretch and is really smooth and seamless, so you won’t notice it under tops. It also reminds us a bit of a particular celebrity’s best-selling brand. Gone are the days of wearing constrictive bras with sharp underwires or frustrating metal hooks.

  • Available colors: 17
  • Available sizes: XS — 3X-Large Plus

33

This Multipack Of High-Waisted Thongs

For an inexpensive multipack of well-made thongs, look no further than this set of high-waisted thongs. Available to purchase in sets of four, these super comfy thongs offer a bit more coverage and support. “These undies are supportive and hold you all in, but they’re also SO comfortable,” shared one excited Amazon reviewer. “They did not squeeze me, roll down, or ride up into forbidden territories! Love them and will be purchasing more!”

  • Available colors: 4
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34

This Maternity Bra With A Convenient Wrap Front

Any new mother would appreciate this wrap front nursing bra that provides easier access for breastfeeding — just pull down a side as needed — and is comfy enough to sleep in. Made from soft cotton that has just the right amount of stretch, this breathable option has zero wires, clasps, or clips, allowing for easier wear. High-quality and machine-washable, this bra is a dream. Honestly, nursing or not, it’s just a really comfy bra for less than $20.

  • Available colors: 4
  • Available sizes: Small — 3X

35

These Maternity Bras That Come With Handy Extenders

What’s not to love about these innovative maternity and nursing bras that currently have nearly 28,000 perfect ratings? Made from a soft and airy nylon blend, each one offers one-hand access, which can be helpful while breastfeeding. Our favorite part is that every bra comes with an extender and bra clip, which means you can easily adjust the bra to accommodate your changing shape (this can also save you money in the long run).

“I love these nursing bras!” shared one Amazon reviewer. “They are soft, comfortable, and provide easy access for me to nurse. The hooks come off easily but aren't cheap. They're durable meaning you can easily unhook, nurse, then re-hook when finished. They're also padded so you won't see any leaks.”

  • Available colors: 7
  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large