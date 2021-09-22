These 44 Cheap, Clever Things Genuinely Make Life Better

It's the little things in life that matter the most. A light breeze on a hot summer day, finding $1 on the ground — sometimes you just need a small pick-me-up to get through the day. Luckily, there are tons of clever products on Amazon that can help make your life seem at least a little bit brighter.

Take the budget planner I've chosen for this list as an example. At first glance it might not seem like much, but I think we can all agree that there's something relaxing about keeping a well-organized planner. Besides — who can resist all the fun stickers it comes with? Or, if you couldn't care less about compiling a monthly budget, be sure to check out the seat cushion that contours to the shape of your body. It's perfect for uncomfortable car seats as well as office chairs, and the plush memory foam filling won't fall flat over time — a must-have for anyone who suffers from back pain or poor posture.

If you're looking for products that can make your life better, you truly can't go wrong with any of the brilliant finds available on Amazon — here are 44 of the best.

1 The Budget Planner You Can Use Anytime During The Year Clever Fox Budget Planner Amazon $20 See on Amazon With extra space where you can record your weekly and monthly budget goals, this planner takes the work out of keeping track of your finances. The pages are undated so that you can use it anytime during the year, and each one also comes with 86 stickers you can use to help organize your thoughts.

2 A Wall Charger With 4 USB Ports iClever USB Wall Charger Amazon $20 See on Amazon When you need to charge more than one device at the same time, this wall charger is a must-have. There are four USB ports that let you power up phones, tablets, or any other USB-compatible device, plus there are multiple built-in protections against overheating and short-circuiting,

3 The French Press That's Shatter-Resistant Clever Chef French Press Coffee Maker Amazon $13 See on Amazon If you have a habit of breaking your glassware, may I suggest giving this shatter-resistant French press a try? It's the perfect size for cramped kitchens lacking storage space, yet large enough that it can brew up to 2 cups of coffee. Choose from multiple colors, including teal, black, copper, and more.

4 A Knee Pillow That Can Help Improve Your Posture Trademark Supplies Knee Pillow Amazon $17 See on Amazon Just pop this knee pillow between your legs before you fall asleep, and it can help improve your posture by ensuring that your spine remains properly aligned. It's filled with soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your body for added comfort, plus it can even help improve blood circulation.

5 The Reusable Food Bag Made From Antibacterial Silicone Stasher Silicone Reusable Food Bag Amazon $20 See on Amazon The cost of plastic baggies adds up over time, whereas this silicone food bag is completely reusable. It's naturally antibacterial which means it's also mold- and mildew-resistant, and it's heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit — perfect for the microwave, boiling water, or even freezer.

6 A Seat Cushion That Contours To The Shape Of Your Body Everlasting Comfort Car Seat Cushion Amazon $25 See on Amazon Filled with soft, supportive memory foam, this car seat cushion makes it easy to stay comfortable during long drives. The non-slip rubber bottom keeps it firmly in place so you don't have to worry about constantly adjusting it, and the handle on the side is a nice added touch.

7 The Reusable Grocery Bags That Can Hold Up To 50 Pounds BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See on Amazon Not only do you get 10 bags in each order, but these reusable grocery bags are so sturdy that they can hold up to 50 pounds. They're safe to toss into the washing machine if the ever get dirty, and they fold down into a compact zipper pouch when not in use.

8 A Lighted Vanity Mirror That's Dimmable CZW Trifold Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon $25 See on Amazon If you're looking to update your vanity, why not add this Hollywood-style mirror? There are 36 LED bulbs along the side that illuminate your face so your makeup looks flawless, and they're even dimmable depending on how bright your surroundings are. The bulbs have a lifetime of at least 10,000 hours, plus you have the options of powering it via USB, or with four AAA batteries.

9 The Yoga Mat That's Wider And Longer Than The Competition Clever Yoga Non-Slip Yoga Mat Amazon $38 See on Amazon Tired of your feet sticking off the end of your yoga mat? Then grab this one that's extra long, and extra wide. The non-slip exterior keeps you stable as you pose, stretch, and work up a sweat, plus it's light enough that it's easy to pack into a bag. Grab it in four colors: purple, light blue, dark blue, or black.

10 A Pour-Over Coffee Maker With A Permanent Filter Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter Amazon $20 See on Amazon Don't waste your money on paper coffee filters — just use this pour-over machine that has a permanent, built-in filter. You don't have to worry about the filter growing rusty since it's made from stainless steel, and the carafe is large enough that it can brew about eight cups of coffee.

11 The Smart Plug That's Compatible With Alexa TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Amazon $10 See on Amazon Compatible with Alexa as well as Google Home, this smart plug lets you control your devices using voice commands — all from the comfort of your couch. You can also use it to set schedules so that your lights are on when you come home, and besides — it's only $10.

12 A Posture Corrector You Won't Notice Underneath Your Clothes Gearari Posture Corrector Amazon $27 See on Amazon When your back begins to grow sore from hunching over a computer all day, just pop this posture corrector on to give your back and clavicle some added support. It's almost impossible to see underneath your clothes, plus the universal design is made to fit almost everybody.

13 The Tool Kit That's Perfect For Beginner DIYers Apollo Tools Household Tool Kit Amazon $39 See on Amazon Looking for a tool kit that comes with everything you'll need to tackle small projects, yet won't break the bank? Make sure to give this one a look. It comes with 20 of the most useful bits, as well as a variety of tools. The non-slip handles give you added control as you work around the house, plus $1 from each purchase goes towards The Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

14 A Night Light Designed To Illuminate Your Toilet Bowl Chunace Rechargeable Toilet Bowl Night Light Amazon $14 See on Amazon Instead of stumbling around in the dark on your way to the bathroom at night, just illuminate your way with this toilet bowl night light. There are 16 different gorgeous colors to choose from (as well as a rotating carousel mode so you can enjoy them all), and the brightness is adjustable so you're not blinded upon entering the bathroom.

15 The Diffuser That Can Run For Hours On End InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $17 See on Amazon Need a smaller diffuser for a smaller desk or nightstand? This one is not only compact, but it's also able to produce up to eight hours of continuous mist. There are seven different LED colors to choose from if you're using this diffuser to set the mood, and the automatic shut-off kicks in once the reservoir runs dry.

16 A Closet Organizer That Folds Down When Not In Use Simple Houseware Foldable Closet Organizers (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See on Amazon Don't tidy up your closet with bulky plastic bins — just use these foldable organizers. Each order comes with three that you can use to stash blankets, sweaters, sheets, towels, and more, plus the sides are rigid to help them maintain their box shape. The clear window makes it easy to see what's inside, and they're available in four colors: grey, brown, beige, or pink.

17 The Storage Containers That Lock In Freshness Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) Amazon $41 See on Amazon Made from shatterproof plastic, these containers are perfect for storing dry ingredients, snacks, and more. The lids create an airtight seal to help lock in freshness, or you can even use them to hold art supplies. The best part? Each order comes with 24 reusable labels, along with one marker.

18 A Tiered Organizer That's Perfect For Toiletries SimpleHouseware Sliding Basket Organizer Amazon $24 See on Amazon Instead of letting the storage space under your bathroom sink turn into a hodgepodge of lotions and tubes, just throw everything into this tiered organizer. The shelves slide so that it's easy to reach everything inside, and it's made from durable metal that won't warp under heavy loads. Grab it in three finishes: silver, white, or bronze.

19 The Broom Holder That Tidies Up Messy Utility Closets Berry Ave Wall Mount Cleaning Supplies Organizer Amazon $14 See on Amazon Mount it in your utility closet to help tidy it up, or mount this broom holder in your garage for shovels, rakes, sports equipment, and more. It's safe to use indoors as well as outdoors, and it's guaranteed to hold up to 35 pounds. "Super easy to install!" one Amazon reviewer writes. "Comes with a paper guide just mark the holes, match it up with the organizers holes and BOOM! Worth it and VERY STURDY!"

20 An Organizer That Gets Your Drawers Sorted Out Simple Houseware Foldable Drawer Organizers (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon If your drawers are a jumbled mess of underwear, socks, scarves, or practically anything else, make sure to give these foldable drawer organizers a look. Each order comes with two medium as well as two small boxes, and they're made from non-woven fabric that's resistant to mold.

21 The Hangers Specifically Designed To Hold Pants DOIOWN Pants Hangers (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See on Amazon Regular hangers are too flimsy to hold multiple pairs of pants, whereas these hangers are specifically designed for that exact purpose. They won't get rusty like other hangers since they're made from rust-resistant stainless steel, plus they're great for saving space in small closets.

22 A Makeup Organizer That Rotates 360 Degrees DreamGenius Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $27 See on Amazon Made from transparent acrylic that matches any style, this makeup organizer is great for tight vanities since it rotates a full 360 degrees. It's easy to grab your tubes and palettes no matter where they're stashed on it, plus the shelves are adjustable so they can accommodate large bottles.

23 The Smart Water Bottle That Reminds You To Stay Hydrated ICEWATER Smart Stainless Steel Water Bottle Amazon $26 See on Amazon Looking for an easy way to remember to stay hydrated? This smart water bottle not only glows every hour as a reminder, but it's also vacuum insulated so that cold drinks stay chilled for up to 24 hours, and hot drinks stay warm for up to 12. There's a Bluetooth speaker built into the bottom, plus it's completely BPA-free.

24 A Dish Drying Rack That Takes Up Hardly Any Space KIBEE Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $16 See on Amazon Bulky drying racks can take up a ton of space on your counters, whereas this one rolls out overtop of your sink. It's made from food-grade stainless steel that's rust-resistant, and it even doubles as a trivet for hot pans on your table.

25 The Scissors That Take The Work Out Of Chopping Herbs Chefast Herb Scissors Amazon $16 See on Amazon Chopping up herbs can be surprisingly time consuming, so why not cut that time in half with these herb scissors? The five blades quickly chop through parsley, basil, rosemary, thyme, and more, plus each order also comes with a cleaning comb, as well as a protective blade cover.

26 A Cheese Grater With 3 Interchangeable Blades Geedel Rotary Cheese Grater Amazon $33 See on Amazon Arm tired of grating cheese? Give yourself a break with this rotary cheese grater. The three interchangeable blades take all the work out of shredding, slicing, and grinding up cheese, plus it also works great on nuts and vegetables. Grab it in three colors: green, red, and teal.

27 The Expandable Trivet Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Totally Bamboo ExpandableTrivet Amazon $18 See on Amazon Bamboo quickly grows back once harvested, making this bamboo trivet an eco-friendly addition to any kitchen. You can expand it to accommodate larger pots and pans by gently pulling apart at the sides, though one Amazon reviewer put it best: "This trivet is exactly what I needed to protect my quartz countertop!! I love that it can expand and use it all the time. Also looks attractive just sitting out on counter!"

28 A Kit That Transforms Your Drill Into A Powerful Scrubber Dillbrush All Purpose Power Scrubber Amazon $15 See on Amazon When your usual sprays and cleaners aren't strong enough to tackle tough messes, turn your power drill into a scrubber with this kit. The bristles are made from fray-resistant nylon that cuts through grease and grime, plus each order comes with three interchangeable brush heads you can use all over your home without leaving behind any scratches.

29 The Odor Absorber That's Perfect For Home Cooks Amco Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Amazon $9 See on Amazon Save your soap the next time you're cooking — just use this odor absorber like you would a regular bar of soap, and it'll quickly get rid of those stubborn garlic and fish odors. It's great for home cooks as well as professional chefs, and it's completely reusable to help save you money.

30 A Pair Of Heat-Resistant Gloves You Can Use For BBQ HighLoong Heat Resistant Safety Gloves Amazon $17 See on Amazon These heat-resistant gloves (up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit) are so insulating that you can easily handle hot items on the BBQ for an extended period of time. The non-slip silicone strips on the palms are food-grade so that they're safe to cook with, plus the gloves themselves are long enough that they also protect part of your forearm.

31 The Container That Lets You Make Your Own Salad Dressing OXO Good Grips Salad Dressing Shaker Amazon $10 See on Amazon If you're making your own salad dressing at home, a shaker bottle like this one is a must-have. The lid is leakproof so that nothing spills when you pour, and the wide opening makes it easy to add a variety of ingredients. Large enough to hold 1 cup, it's also completely BPA-free.

32 A Batter Dispenser That Helps Reduce Messes KPKitchen Batter Dispenser Amazon $20 See on Amazon Pancakes, cupcakes, waffles, muffins, and more — you name a type of batter, and this dispenser can help get it cooked with less mess. The measurement markings on the side make it easy to keep track of how much you've poured, and it's large enough that it can hold up to 4 cups.

33 The Bluetooth Headphones You Can Wear To Bed Blulu Bluetooth Eye Mask Amazon $24 See on Amazon Most headphones are too bulky to wear comfortably to bed — but not these ones. The soft fabric band won't put pressure against your ears if you lay on your side, and if you pull it down over your nose it also doubles as a sleep mask. If it ever gets dirty, the speakers are even removable so you can give it a quick wash.

34 An Extra-Large Water Bottle That's BPA-Free QuiFit Gallon Water Bottle with Time Markers Amazon $19 See on Amazon Looking for a bottle that can hold an entire day's worth of water? This one is not only gallon-sized, but there are also timestamps on the side that remind you when it's time to take a chug. It's completely BPA-free, and you can grab it in more than 20 vibrant colors.

35 The Exercise Ball That's Great For Helping Tone Your Core ProBody Pilates Mini Exercise Ball Amazon $14 See on Amazon There are so many different ways you can incorporate this small exercise ball into your workout — use it as a counterweight on your feet while doing crunches, or even squeeze it between your legs during squats. The anti-burst design prevents it from popping, plus it's available in three colors: aqua, blue, and yellow.

36 A Pack Of Resistance Bands You Can Use All Over Your Body Physix Gear Sport Resistance Loop Bands (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See on Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're looking to tone your arms, back, legs, or even your triceps — these resistance bands can help. They're completely latex-free so you don't have to worry about irritation, and each order comes with four bands that range from light to heavy.

37 The Dumbbells Designed With A Durable Non-Slip Coating Spri Vinyl Coated Dumbbells Amazon $13 See on Amazon Vinyl isn't just durable — it's also soft enough that it won't scratch your floors, which means these vinyl-covered dumbbells are perfect for anyone concerned about damaging their home. They're versatile enough that you can use them to tone muscles all over your body, and each order comes with two.

38 A Humidifier That Can Run For Up To 30 Hours Mikikin Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $40 See on Amazon Need a humidifier that can run all through the night? This one is ultra-quiet, and the water tank is large enough that it can run for up to 30 continuous hours. There are three mist modes to choose from depending on how dry the air feels, plus the extra-large opening makes it easy to refill without making a mess.

39 The Body Scrub That Washes Away Unwanted Bumps First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub with 10% AHA Amazon $28 See on Amazon Formulated without any alcohols, synthetic fragrances, or parabens, this exfoliating body scrub effortlessly washes away unwanted dry, rough bumps. The lactic acids help detoxify your pores, and most people were able to see results after just 10 days. "After just four days, I’ve already noticed that the redness on my arms has disappeared," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "My arms are already softer as well."

40 A Hammock That's Compact And Portable Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock Amazon $31 See on Amazon You don't need to go camping or hiking to enjoy this portable hammock — just loop the straps around two trees, clip the carabiners in, and you're ready to go. Once you're done relaxing, it easily folds down into the attached drawstring travel bag for easy transport.

41 The Card Game That's Fun For The Whole Family Exploding Kittens Card Game Amazon $20 See on Amazon If you're struggling to find family-friendly games, might I suggest Exploding Kittens? Similar to Russian roulette, players draw cards until someone pulls an exploding kitten. That player can then use magical enchiladas, laser kittens, and other quirky cards to defuse it — but if they can't they're out. The last person standing, wins.

42 The Face Mask Made With Moroccan Red Clay MAJESTIC PURE Moroccan Red Clay Face Mask Amazon $15 See on Amazon Not only is it safe for sensitive skin, but this Moroccan red clay mud mask is especially great for helping to cleanse pores and soothe away blemishes. It's loaded with vitamins and minerals that detoxify your skin so that it's left glowing, plus it can even help get rid of blackheads.

43 A Box Of Bath Bombs Made With Hydrating Coco Butter LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set Amazon $28 See on Amazon Most bath bombs wind up drying your skin out — but not these ones. Formulated with coco and shea butter, each bath bomb in this gift set is individually wrapped to help preserve their scent, plus they won't leave behind stains in your tub. They're made right here in the United States, and each order comes with 12.