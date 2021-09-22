These 44 Cheap, Clever Things Genuinely Make Life Better

It's the little things in life that matter the most. A light breeze on a hot summer day, finding $1 on the ground — sometimes you just need a small pick-me-up to get through the day. Luckily, there are tons of
clever products on Amazon that can help make your life seem at least a little bit brighter.
Take the budget planner I've chosen for this list as an example. At first glance it might not seem like much, but I think we can all agree that there's something relaxing about keeping a well-organized planner. Besides — who can resist all the fun stickers it comes with? Or, if you couldn't care less about compiling a monthly budget, be sure to check out the seat cushion that contours to the shape of your body. It's perfect for uncomfortable car seats as well as office chairs, and the plush memory foam filling won't fall flat over time — a must-have for anyone who suffers from back pain or poor posture.
If you're looking for
products that can make your life better, you truly can't go wrong with any of the brilliant finds available on Amazon — here are 44 of the best. 1 The Budget Planner You Can Use Anytime During The Year
With extra space where you can record your weekly and monthly budget goals,
this planner takes the work out of keeping track of your finances. The pages are undated so that you can use it anytime during the year, and each one also comes with 86 stickers you can use to help organize your thoughts. 2 A Wall Charger With 4 USB Ports
When you need to charge more than one device at the same time,
this wall charger is a must-have. There are four USB ports that let you power up phones, tablets, or any other USB-compatible device, plus there are multiple built-in protections against overheating and short-circuiting, 3 The French Press That's Shatter-Resistant
If you have a habit of breaking your glassware, may I suggest giving
this shatter-resistant French press a try? It's the perfect size for cramped kitchens lacking storage space, yet large enough that it can brew up to 2 cups of coffee. Choose from multiple colors, including teal, black, copper, and more. 4 A Knee Pillow That Can Help Improve Your Posture
Just pop
this knee pillow between your legs before you fall asleep, and it can help improve your posture by ensuring that your spine remains properly aligned. It's filled with soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your body for added comfort, plus it can even help improve blood circulation. 5 The Reusable Food Bag Made From Antibacterial Silicone
The cost of plastic baggies adds up over time, whereas
this silicone food bag is completely reusable. It's naturally antibacterial which means it's also mold- and mildew-resistant, and it's heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit — perfect for the microwave, boiling water, or even freezer. 6 A Seat Cushion That Contours To The Shape Of Your Body
Filled with soft, supportive memory foam,
this car seat cushion makes it easy to stay comfortable during long drives. The non-slip rubber bottom keeps it firmly in place so you don't have to worry about constantly adjusting it, and the handle on the side is a nice added touch. 7 The Reusable Grocery Bags That Can Hold Up To 50 Pounds
Not only do you get 10 bags in each order, but
these reusable grocery bags are so sturdy that they can hold up to 50 pounds. They're safe to toss into the washing machine if the ever get dirty, and they fold down into a compact zipper pouch when not in use. 8 A Lighted Vanity Mirror That's Dimmable
If you're looking to update your vanity, why not add
this Hollywood-style mirror? There are 36 LED bulbs along the side that illuminate your face so your makeup looks flawless, and they're even dimmable depending on how bright your surroundings are. The bulbs have a lifetime of at least 10,000 hours, plus you have the options of powering it via USB, or with four AAA batteries. 9 The Yoga Mat That's Wider And Longer Than The Competition
Tired of your feet sticking off the end of your yoga mat? Then grab
this one that's extra long, and extra wide. The non-slip exterior keeps you stable as you pose, stretch, and work up a sweat, plus it's light enough that it's easy to pack into a bag. Grab it in four colors: purple, light blue, dark blue, or black. 10 A Pour-Over Coffee Maker With A Permanent Filter
Don't waste your money on paper coffee filters — just use
this pour-over machine that has a permanent, built-in filter. You don't have to worry about the filter growing rusty since it's made from stainless steel, and the carafe is large enough that it can brew about eight cups of coffee. 11 The Smart Plug That's Compatible With Alexa
Compatible with Alexa as well as Google Home,
this smart plug lets you control your devices using voice commands — all from the comfort of your couch. You can also use it to set schedules so that your lights are on when you come home, and besides — it's only $10. 12 A Posture Corrector You Won't Notice Underneath Your Clothes
When your back begins to grow sore from hunching over a computer all day, just pop
this posture corrector on to give your back and clavicle some added support. It's almost impossible to see underneath your clothes, plus the universal design is made to fit almost everybody. 13 The Tool Kit That's Perfect For Beginner DIYers
Looking for a tool kit that comes with everything you'll need to tackle small projects, yet won't break the bank? Make sure to give
this one a look. It comes with 20 of the most useful bits, as well as a variety of tools. The non-slip handles give you added control as you work around the house, plus $1 from each purchase goes towards The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. 14 A Night Light Designed To Illuminate Your Toilet Bowl
Instead of stumbling around in the dark on your way to the bathroom at night, just illuminate your way with
this toilet bowl night light. There are 16 different gorgeous colors to choose from (as well as a rotating carousel mode so you can enjoy them all), and the brightness is adjustable so you're not blinded upon entering the bathroom. 15 The Diffuser That Can Run For Hours On End
Need a smaller diffuser for a smaller desk or nightstand?
This one is not only compact, but it's also able to produce up to eight hours of continuous mist. There are seven different LED colors to choose from if you're using this diffuser to set the mood, and the automatic shut-off kicks in once the reservoir runs dry. 16 A Closet Organizer That Folds Down When Not In Use
Don't tidy up your closet with bulky plastic bins — just use
these foldable organizers. Each order comes with three that you can use to stash blankets, sweaters, sheets, towels, and more, plus the sides are rigid to help them maintain their box shape. The clear window makes it easy to see what's inside, and they're available in four colors: grey, brown, beige, or pink. 17 The Storage Containers That Lock In Freshness
Made from shatterproof plastic,
these containers are perfect for storing dry ingredients, snacks, and more. The lids create an airtight seal to help lock in freshness, or you can even use them to hold art supplies. The best part? Each order comes with 24 reusable labels, along with one marker. 18 A Tiered Organizer That's Perfect For Toiletries
Instead of letting the storage space under your bathroom sink turn into a hodgepodge of lotions and tubes, just throw everything into
this tiered organizer. The shelves slide so that it's easy to reach everything inside, and it's made from durable metal that won't warp under heavy loads. Grab it in three finishes: silver, white, or bronze. 19 The Broom Holder That Tidies Up Messy Utility Closets
Mount it in your utility closet to help tidy it up, or mount
this broom holder in your garage for shovels, rakes, sports equipment, and more. It's safe to use indoors as well as outdoors, and it's guaranteed to hold up to 35 pounds. "Super easy to install!" one Amazon reviewer writes. "Comes with a paper guide just mark the holes, match it up with the organizers holes and BOOM! Worth it and VERY STURDY!" 20 An Organizer That Gets Your Drawers Sorted Out
If your drawers are a jumbled mess of underwear, socks, scarves, or practically anything else, make sure to give
these foldable drawer organizers a look. Each order comes with two medium as well as two small boxes, and they're made from non-woven fabric that's resistant to mold. 21 The Hangers Specifically Designed To Hold Pants
Regular hangers are too flimsy to hold multiple pairs of pants, whereas
these hangers are specifically designed for that exact purpose. They won't get rusty like other hangers since they're made from rust-resistant stainless steel, plus they're great for saving space in small closets. 22 A Makeup Organizer That Rotates 360 Degrees
Made from transparent acrylic that matches any style,
this makeup organizer is great for tight vanities since it rotates a full 360 degrees. It's easy to grab your tubes and palettes no matter where they're stashed on it, plus the shelves are adjustable so they can accommodate large bottles. 23 The Smart Water Bottle That Reminds You To Stay Hydrated
Looking for an easy way to remember to stay hydrated?
This smart water bottle not only glows every hour as a reminder, but it's also vacuum insulated so that cold drinks stay chilled for up to 24 hours, and hot drinks stay warm for up to 12. There's a Bluetooth speaker built into the bottom, plus it's completely BPA-free. 24 A Dish Drying Rack That Takes Up Hardly Any Space
Bulky drying racks can take up a ton of space on your counters, whereas
this one rolls out overtop of your sink. It's made from food-grade stainless steel that's rust-resistant, and it even doubles as a trivet for hot pans on your table. 25 The Scissors That Take The Work Out Of Chopping Herbs
Chopping up herbs can be surprisingly time consuming, so why not cut that time in half with
these herb scissors? The five blades quickly chop through parsley, basil, rosemary, thyme, and more, plus each order also comes with a cleaning comb, as well as a protective blade cover. 26 A Cheese Grater With 3 Interchangeable Blades
Arm tired of grating cheese? Give yourself a break with
this rotary cheese grater. The three interchangeable blades take all the work out of shredding, slicing, and grinding up cheese, plus it also works great on nuts and vegetables. Grab it in three colors: green, red, and teal. 27 The Expandable Trivet Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo
Bamboo quickly grows back once harvested, making
this bamboo trivet an eco-friendly addition to any kitchen. You can expand it to accommodate larger pots and pans by gently pulling apart at the sides, though one Amazon reviewer put it best: "This trivet is exactly what I needed to protect my quartz countertop!! I love that it can expand and use it all the time. Also looks attractive just sitting out on counter!" 28 A Kit That Transforms Your Drill Into A Powerful Scrubber
When your usual sprays and cleaners aren't strong enough to tackle tough messes, turn your power drill into a scrubber with
this kit. The bristles are made from fray-resistant nylon that cuts through grease and grime, plus each order comes with three interchangeable brush heads you can use all over your home without leaving behind any scratches. 29 The Odor Absorber That's Perfect For Home Cooks
Save your soap the next time you're cooking — just use
this odor absorber like you would a regular bar of soap, and it'll quickly get rid of those stubborn garlic and fish odors. It's great for home cooks as well as professional chefs, and it's completely reusable to help save you money. 30 A Pair Of Heat-Resistant Gloves You Can Use For BBQ These heat-resistant gloves (up to 932 degrees Fahrenheit) are so insulating that you can easily handle hot items on the BBQ for an extended period of time. The non-slip silicone strips on the palms are food-grade so that they're safe to cook with, plus the gloves themselves are long enough that they also protect part of your forearm. 31 The Container That Lets You Make Your Own Salad Dressing
If you're making your own salad dressing at home, a shaker bottle like
this one is a must-have. The lid is leakproof so that nothing spills when you pour, and the wide opening makes it easy to add a variety of ingredients. Large enough to hold 1 cup, it's also completely BPA-free. 32 A Batter Dispenser That Helps Reduce Messes
Pancakes, cupcakes, waffles, muffins, and more — you name a type of batter, and
this dispenser can help get it cooked with less mess. The measurement markings on the side make it easy to keep track of how much you've poured, and it's large enough that it can hold up to 4 cups. 33 The Bluetooth Headphones You Can Wear To Bed
Most headphones are too bulky to wear comfortably to bed — but not
these ones. The soft fabric band won't put pressure against your ears if you lay on your side, and if you pull it down over your nose it also doubles as a sleep mask. If it ever gets dirty, the speakers are even removable so you can give it a quick wash. 34 An Extra-Large Water Bottle That's BPA-Free
Looking for a bottle that can hold an entire day's worth of water?
This one is not only gallon-sized, but there are also timestamps on the side that remind you when it's time to take a chug. It's completely BPA-free, and you can grab it in more than 20 vibrant colors. 35 The Exercise Ball That's Great For Helping Tone Your Core
There are so many different ways you can incorporate
this small exercise ball into your workout — use it as a counterweight on your feet while doing crunches, or even squeeze it between your legs during squats. The anti-burst design prevents it from popping, plus it's available in three colors: aqua, blue, and yellow. 36 A Pack Of Resistance Bands You Can Use All Over Your Body
It doesn't matter whether you're looking to tone your arms, back, legs, or even your triceps —
these resistance bands can help. They're completely latex-free so you don't have to worry about irritation, and each order comes with four bands that range from light to heavy. 37 The Dumbbells Designed With A Durable Non-Slip Coating
Vinyl isn't just durable — it's also soft enough that it won't scratch your floors, which means
these vinyl-covered dumbbells are perfect for anyone concerned about damaging their home. They're versatile enough that you can use them to tone muscles all over your body, and each order comes with two. 38 A Humidifier That Can Run For Up To 30 Hours
Need a humidifier that can run all through the night?
This one is ultra-quiet, and the water tank is large enough that it can run for up to 30 continuous hours. There are three mist modes to choose from depending on how dry the air feels, plus the extra-large opening makes it easy to refill without making a mess. 39 The Body Scrub That Washes Away Unwanted Bumps
Formulated without any alcohols, synthetic fragrances, or parabens,
this exfoliating body scrub effortlessly washes away unwanted dry, rough bumps. The lactic acids help detoxify your pores, and most people were able to see results after just 10 days. "After just four days, I’ve already noticed that the redness on my arms has disappeared," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "My arms are already softer as well." 40 A Hammock That's Compact And Portable
You don't need to go camping or hiking to enjoy
this portable hammock — just loop the straps around two trees, clip the carabiners in, and you're ready to go. Once you're done relaxing, it easily folds down into the attached drawstring travel bag for easy transport. 41 The Card Game That's Fun For The Whole Family
If you're struggling to find family-friendly games, might I suggest
Exploding Kittens? Similar to Russian roulette, players draw cards until someone pulls an exploding kitten. That player can then use magical enchiladas, laser kittens, and other quirky cards to defuse it — but if they can't they're out. The last person standing, wins. 42 The Face Mask Made With Moroccan Red Clay
Not only is it safe for sensitive skin, but
this Moroccan red clay mud mask is especially great for helping to cleanse pores and soothe away blemishes. It's loaded with vitamins and minerals that detoxify your skin so that it's left glowing, plus it can even help get rid of blackheads. 43 A Box Of Bath Bombs Made With Hydrating Coco Butter
Most bath bombs wind up drying your skin out — but not
these ones. Formulated with coco and shea butter, each bath bomb in this gift set is individually wrapped to help preserve their scent, plus they won't leave behind stains in your tub. They're made right here in the United States, and each order comes with 12. 44 A Drinking Card Game That Takes Hardly Any Time To Learn
Or, if you're looking for more adult-oriented games,
These Cards Will Get You Drunk will do exactly that — get you drunk. You can play with any type of drink (wine, water, shots, etc.), and each box comes with over 100 unique cards instructing players how to drink. One reviewer even raved that "We played this game with a large group of people and everyone was yelling and laughing and having a good time."