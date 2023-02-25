These Cheap, Clever Things Make Your Home Look 10x More Impressive

At a Chinese restaurant, the fried rice doesn’t make a whole meal, and the same goes for these cheap, clever
things that make your home more impressive. When you combine a few of them in your own special way, they add up to a full plate of design and organization inspiration that will elevate the look of your space.
For example, to make a dramatic change in your kitchen, start with
easy-to-install under-cabinet lighting for an elegant look , then add a pot and pan rack to the mix for more functionality while cooking. See? A square meal of home upgrades. 1 This Floor Grate That Adds Style Where You’d Least Expect It
Sometimes it’s the little things that add the biggest punch to a room, and this
floor grate is one clear example. With an attractive design evocative of Frank Lloyd Wright, it’s crafted from recycled materials and powder coated for durability. Installation couldn’t be easier: Just remove the old grate and drop this one in. Choose from a wide range of sizes and colors like brass and rubbed bronze. Available sizes: 10 Available colors: 8 2 A Pair Of Glass Bottles That Will Dress Up Your Beverages
These
swing-top glass bottles add real charm to your table, whether you use them for chilled water, lemonade, or batch cocktails. Made in Italy, these BPA-free bottles hold up to 33 ounces each and feature airtight rubber seals to keep contents fresh. They can be cleaned easily with a bottle brush or thrown right in the dishwasher. 3 The Pants Hangers That Save You So Much Room In The Closet
If your closet is so crowded that you can barely wedge out an outfit in the morning, try these
pants hangers. With room for hanging five garments, you can use them for items like scarves and other accessories too. Use them vertically to save space on your closet rod, or set them up horizontally so you can better see what you have. They have 360-degree rotation and a nonslip coating so your garments won’t end up on the closet floor. 4 This 2-Tier Fruit Basket That Has A Built-In Banana Hanger
This
fruit basket features two tiers for extra storage, and has a little something extra built right in: a banana hanger that helps keep that delicious fruit fresher for longer. Made from sturdy iron with an open design for ventilation, the bowl has raised feet to elevate it off the counter. Your farmers market haul just got a big storage upgrade. 5 These LED Lights That Make Under-Cabinet Illumination Easy
These days, it’s easy to add under-cabinet lighting to your kitchen or a bookcase. These
LED lights install easily — both adhesive tape and screws are included (you choose). You can turn them on and off by tapping them, or control them via the accompanying remote. They cast a warm white glow to light up your meal prep routine or highlight your favorite books or framed photos. 6 A Set Of Flameless Candles That Give Off A Realistic Flicker
These
flameless candles are perfect for any occasion when you want the ambience of candlelight without the hassle of dripping wax or the risk of a real flame. Set inside glass, the candles flicker realistically, and can be controlled with a remote that lets you set timers and adjust brightness. If you have kids or pets, these candles are a sure thing. 7 The Pot & Pan Storage Solution That Doubles As Decor
Add extra storage for your cookware — and get a piece of functional decor at the same time — with this
pot and pan rail that mounts to your wall. Crafted from sturdy, powder-coated iron, it can handle up to 22 pounds of cookware and comes with 15 hooks for hanging. All the hardware you’ll need for installation is included. 8 These Edison Bulbs That Add Vintage Style To Bare Fixtures
For a real decorator’s touch, try these
Edison bulbs in any sconces, pendant lights, or other lamp shade-free fixtures. Casting a warm glow, the distinctive design features a visible filament for a vintage-inspired aesthetic. Choose from clear glass and amber glass options. 9 A Nourishing Conditioner That Restores Dry, Damaged Wooden Furniture
Don’t give up on your beloved wooden furniture when it starts looking faded. Instead, give it some new life with this
wood polish and conditioner that’s earned an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 35,000 reviews. It’s formulated with carnauba wax, beeswax, and orange oil to deeply nourish dry wood and enhance its natural grain. Your furniture will gain a lustrous sheen and will also be protected against future drying and damage. 10 These Shelves That Clear Up The Clutter In Your Shower
Shampoo, conditioner, and body wash on the floor of your shower can create a cluttered look, and it can also be downright dangerous. Solve that problem in style with these
shower caddy racks that can hold up to 40 pounds. They’re made from sturdy, rust-resistant stainless steel and even have hooks for your washcloth, loofah, and more. Installation is easy with the included ultra-strong adhesive. 11 The Bamboo Drawer Dividers That Keep Your Clothes Neat & Orderly
There’s just something that makes you feel in control of your life when you open your drawers and your clothes are neatly folded in nice, orderly rows. All you need to carve out that little corner of zen in your life is these
drawer dividers made from natural bamboo. They extend from just over 17 inches to 22 inches to suit most drawers, and the cushioned pads at the end help prevent damage. 12 A Marble Board That’s Great For Pastry & Hors D’Oeuvres
You’ll find so many uses for this
marble cutting board. Of course, it’s a natural for food prep, with nonslip rubber feet that make sure it stays put while you work. But if you’re a baker, put it in the fridge and chill it to keep delicate pastries intact while you work. Last but not least, use this beautiful board for your next cheese or appetizer spread when company comes over. 13 These Storage Baskets That Add Texture To Any Room In The House
Made from cotton macramé, these versatile
storage baskets add a charming texture to just about any room in your home. Use them in the bathroom for toiletries, in the kitchen to store napkins or fruit, or place a row of potted succulents inside them for a low-maintenance centerpiece on the table. 14 This Utensil Holder That Keeps Your Kitchen Tools Close At Hand
Have you ever been making a meal, only to have to abandon the stove to search for a cooking utensil? (You probably ended up with burned food.) Made from stainless steel, this
rotating kitchen utensil holder puts an end to that problem by keeping all the tools you use most close at hand. With three removable dividers, it keeps everything upright and organized, and the weighted base means you can spin it with one hand. 15 These Faux Plants That Give Anyone A Green Thumb
Bringing some greenery into a room is a quick and easy way to perk it up, but not all of us have been gifted with a green thumb. These
potted fake succulents give you that hint of greenery without all the effort that real plants require. Placed in lightweight, rustic paper pots, the plants have a realistic look and can be used separately or together to create an attractive arrangement. 16 A Rack That Straightens Up Your Garage Or Utility Closet In A Hurry
Made from ultra-durable stainless steel, this
cleaning tool rack is the perfect way to get everything up and off the floor of your utility closet or garage. It has three rubberized clamps for long-handled tools like rakes, mops, and brooms, plus four hooks for work gloves, dust brushes, and whatever else you need. It comes with all the hardware you’ll need for installation and holds up to 50 pounds. 17 The Ceramic Holder That Gets Your Sponge Up & Out Of The Water
Sponges are incredibly useful when cleaning dishes, but they can be a horrific breeding ground for germs — and they smell to high heaven when you leave them in your sink water to mildew. This study
ceramic holder gives you a convenient place to rest that sponge, and the open-ended design means it can properly dry between uses. (No more smelly sponges.) 18 The Peel & Stick Floor Tiles That Redo Your Space On The Cheap
Changing the flooring in a room is a dramatic way to change its look — and historically, it’s been an expensive and disruptive effort. With these
peel-and-stick floor tiles, though, all the fuss, muss, and cost goes right out the window. Featuring a bistro-style geometric design, the 12-by-12-inch squares install easily with the adhesive backing — no grout or tools required. You end up with a floor that’s durable and easy to clean, with an elegant low-luster finish. 19 These House Numbers That Are Illuminated By Solar Power
Make it easier for your guests and the food delivery driver to find your home with this
house number plaque that’s illuminated by a solar-powered light. Providing up to 12 hours of illumination each night, the light turns on automatically at dusk, and off when the sun rises in the morning. You can customize your house number with the sleek, modern numerals included. 20 A Laser-Finished Knife Set That Makes Food Prep Faster & Easier
It’s time for you to get rid of that knife set you’ve cobbled together from gifts and various impulse purchases since you were in college. Upgrade to this
seven-piece knife set that includes everything from a paring knife to a chef’s knife, plus a sharpener and a chic acrylic stand. The knives feature stainless steel blades that are laser-finished for added precision. 21 The Botanical Art Prints That Create Easy Elegance Anywhere You Hang Them
Botanicals have long been a staple in the art world, a way of bringing nature inside as well as a touch of elegance. These
botanical wall art prints are bit more graceful than the traditional scientific drawings and the muted, subtle tones add a peaceful aesthetic wherever you put them. These prints come unframed, so you can tailor the look to your room. 22 These Pantry Containers That Make Your Kitchen Look More Orderly
Straighten up your kitchen and make your pantry something worth showing off with these
food storage containers. Made from BPA-free plastic, each container holds 22 cups, making them great for staples like flour, sugar, pasta, and the like — and you’ll always be able to see exactly how much you have on hand. Airtight lids keep your foods fresh, and the set comes with labels and a chalk marker, so you can tell your flour from your powdered sugar. 23 These Corner Shelves That Are Perfect For Displaying Mementos
When you have some special photos or collectibles that just aren’t getting the attention you’d like, try these
floating shelves that fit neatly into a corner. This unit gives you a bit of storage for books and knickknacks, but really shines at providing a place to show off your favorite decor items. Super durable, it mounts easily with the included hardware. 24 A Set Of Refrigerator Bins That Make It Easy To Find What You’re Looking For
It’s so easy to waste food when you don’t know what’s in your refrigerator simply because it’s too darn crowded to see everything. These
refrigerator bins help you get control of the situation by providing a way to organize condiments, fruits and vegetables, eggs, and more. Made from clear, BPA-free plastic, they wipe off easily with warm, soapy water. 25 The Chambray Dinner Napkins That Are An Upgrade From Paper Towels
If you’re like me and love to eat dinner while watching a good movie, there’s no reason you can’t still enjoy a real dining experience. Leave the paper towels in the kitchen and pick up some
cloth dinner napkins to elevate your evening. Crafted from slub chambray, these napkins are durable, wrinkle-resistant, and wash like a charm. 26 These Magnetic Details That Give Your Garage A Custom Look
You might think there’s not much you can do to dress up your garage door, but then you’ve probably never seen these
magnetic faux hinges. All you have to do is magnetize them to your metal garage door to make a huge difference in the look of your house’s exterior. They adjust easily, won’t rust, and — should you move — they come right off. 27 A Paper Towel Holder That Has A Vintage Farmhouse Look
With a design that provides a vintage farmhouse accent to any kitchen, this
paper towel holder is optimally designed for one-handed use with its nonslip base. Made from powder-coated steel (with a charming canned good design), it’s corrosion-resistant for long-lasting use. 28 The Magic Box That Hides All Your Messy Cables
If you have a snarl of cables at the base of your home office desk or your entertainment center, it’s not only unattractive, it’s also a trip-and-fall hazard. Luckily, you can fix that up in a hurry with this
cable management box. Simply insert your power strip inside the box, and the cords can exit out the ends. Put the lid on, and all those cables are out of sight and out of mind. 29 This Cleaner That Removes Those Stubborn Hard Water Stains
If your plumbing and glass shower door looks less than fresh due to stains left behind by rust, lime scale, and mineral deposits, you’ll be happy to know this
hard water stain remover exists. Formulated with safe but powerful oxygen bleach, this solution removes stains from tile, glass, grout, and chrome in addition to your tub and shower. 30 A Toothbrush & Toiletry Holder That Mounts To The Wall
Squeezed for bathroom counter space? This
toothbrush holder mounts to the wall and comes with three rinse cups that cover the bristles when you’re not hard at work on your dental hygiene routine. In the back, there’s extra room for toothpaste, floss, razors, or moisturizer. 31 These Candle Holders That Have A Sleek, Modern Design
Made from modern steel, these versatile
candle holders can accommodate pillar candles ranging from 2 to 4 inches, elevating them off the table for a dramatic look. They can be used on their own or grouped together. Try them on the dining room table, mantel, or coffee table. 32 The Charging Station That Frees Up So Much Outlet Space
With so many electronic devices that need to be charged, it can sometimes seem like there’s a phone or a tablet plugged into every outlet in the house. This
charging station gives all those electronics a place to call home while they power up, and it only takes up one wall socket. With six USB ports, it’s compatible with both Android and Apple devices, and protects your electronics from surges and overcharging. 33 This Organizer That Keeps All Your Remotes In One Place
You’d like to change the channel... but you can’t, because you’ve lost the darn remote again. Stop that from happening and straighten up your coffee table at the same time with this chic
remote control holder. The two compartments give you space for remotes (and reading glasses), and the tiered design makes it easy to see everything. 34 The Woven Coasters That Bring A Natural Aesthetic To Your Coffee Table
Woven from a cotton-linen blend, these drink
coasters add a natural, rustic look to your coffee table. Of course, they also prevent heat marks and condensation on delicate wood surfaces. They’re super absorbent and soft to the touch, and can be cleaned right in the dishwasher. 35 These Stacking Baskets That Are Ideal For The Kitchen Or Bathroom
These
stacking baskets prove that storage doesn’t have to be boring. In the kitchen, they’re ideal for produce and snacks, and in the bathroom, you can use them for loofahs, bath salts, and rolled-up washcloths. Playful and modern, they’re a fun upgrade to regular square storage bins. 36 A Metal Wall Garland That Shows The Phases Of The Moon
Made from hand-hammered metal, this
rustic wall garland depicts the phases of the moon, adding ethereal, celestial magic to any room in your home. The light will glint off the textured pieces, each of which is strung on a matching chain for a streamlined look. Choose from silver and gold options. 37 The Toilet Paper Holder That Gives You A Place To Put Your Phone
Yes, I take my phone into the bathroom with me, and I bet you do, too. The moment always comes when you’re scrambling to find a safe place to put it down while you attend to business, and now this
toilet paper holder has you covered. It features a built-in shelf above the roll that’s ideal for holding the phone. Made from premium stainless steel with a matte black finish, it installs incredibly easily — just adhere it to your wall with the 3M adhesive. 38 These Curtain Tiebacks That Secure With Magnets
Arrange your curtains any way you’d like with these
magnetic curtain tiebacks that secure directly to each other (i.e., no more hooks drilled into the wall). Made from hand-woven cotton, they can be twisted to suit the length you need, and the magnets are embedded inside the wood spheres. The fringe at the ends is the design-minded cherry on top. 39 A Versatile Countertop Organizer For The Kitchen, Bathroom Or Office
A truly versatile storage piece, this
countertop organizer is perfect for the bathroom (where you can use it for lotions and cosmetics), the kitchen (where it’s ideal for spices and condiments), or even the office (where you can use it for sticky notes, pens and more). It has a basket on the side for standing items and the rubber feet on the bottom ensure that it won’t scratch surfaces. 40 These Soap Dispensers That Make Your Sink Area Look So Luxe
Make your sink area look more streamlined with this
set of two pump dispensers that can be used for dish soap, hand soap, or lotion. Crafted from fortified glass in amber, clear, and matte white options, the bottles come with preprinted peel-and-stick labels that are waterproof, so they won’t wrinkle or peel off. 41 This Lazy Susan That Makes Your Cabinet More Manageable
This
lazy Susan has two majorly helpful things going for it. First, it has two tiers of storage, which means no vertical space in your kitchen cupboard will go to waste. Second, the spinning design means you can always reach the spice or condiment in the way back (no more standing on your tippy toes). The natural bamboo wood blends in seamlessly with any kitchen. 42 A Bed Skirt That Low Key Ties Your Room Together
If you’ve ever walked into a bedroom and wondered what it was about it that made it feel
put together, the answer is likely a good bed skirt. This subtle addition not only hides any under-bed storage, but adds a soft element that ties the whole room together. This one has a 14-inch drop and features tailored pleats. Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, Calfornia King Available colors: 12 43 The Sleek Shower Curtain Hooks In Upmarket Finishes
Ditch your basic shower curtain hooks and level up to this set that comes in sophisticated finishes like gold, black, and bronze. The
shower curtain hooks also boast a unique element: a horizontal bar that adds a little design interest. The hooks are rust-resistant and can withstand heavy curtains up to 45 pounds. 44 This Vertical Holder For Your Coffee Mugs
Whether your kitchen cabinets are crowded, or you just want to keep your cups at the ready next to your coffee brewer, this
mug holder can do the trick. Minimalist and totally unique, it holds up to six mugs and features nonslip pads on the bottom to keep it in place. Even more fun? You can use this to display donuts or bagels the next time you host brunch. 45 A Wooden Alarm Clock With A Wireless Charger
The natural wood design of this
digital alarm clock is reason enough to consider putting it on your nightstand, but it also has a built-in wireless charger on top, which is massively helpful in the battle against cord clutter. Along with five brightness settings, it has FM radio, adjustable volume, and a sleep timer function.
