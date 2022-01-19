These Cheap Clothes On Amazon Are Actually Effing Amazing

Despite what you may have heard, you don’t need to spend a small fortune to build out a wardrobe full of versatile items. Whether you’re looking for standout statement pieces or easy-to-style basics, Amazon has tons of options at price points that won’t make your wallet shudder. Think luxe, silky-looking skirts for the price of satin, or chic athletic wear that’s cute enough to wear outside the gym — and even multi-packs of reliable under garments.

What’s more, tons of the items on this list solve fashion quandaries you didn’t even know you had. Like, what do you wear to the office when your office is technically your couch? A pair of dress pants that are technically yoga pants. And what should you toss on for errands during those in-between seasons where it’s chilly, but too warm for a jacket? A medium weight plaid shacket, naturally.

Cheap isn’t a term to be tossed around lightly, and this list delivers on the promise. Items here start as low as just $7, and nothing costs more than $35. So go ahead and click “Add to Cart” with confidence: These highly rated, effing amazing picks won’t break the bank.

1 This Shape-Shifting Cardigan With A Customizable Silhouette ACEVOG Long Sleeve Tie Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the ease of a slip-on sweater but don’t want to sacrifice structure, this two-way tie cardigan has you covered. Made from machine-washable fabric, it features a draping front with a hem that lies flat when open (but appears asymmetrical when closed). Tie it in the front for a cinched look or in the back for a looser shape. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 15

2 A Pack of Wire-Free Sports Bras That Won’t Dig Or Roll AKAMC Cross Back Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Sports bras are not always the most exciting part of your workout wardrobe, but you don’t have to settle for boring support. The double-strapped, criss-cross design of this three-pack of medium-support sports bra adds visual interest, while the wire-free compression support helps you feel secure without any jabs from misplaced underwire. Just take out the removable pad inserts before tossing it in the washing machine. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

3 This High-Waisted Skirt With An Extra-Thick Elastic Waist Alelly High Waist Ruffle Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon This lightweight viscose skirt is the perfect addition to your spring and summer wardrobe. The high elastic waist is great for securely tucking in tops, while the flared bottom gives you room to move around. Many users love the ruffle detailing and have scooped it up in multiple shades and patterns. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 35

4 This Fits-Just-Right Maxi Dress That’s Relaxed Amazon Essentials Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon In my opinion, a maxi dress that can be dressed up or down is a wardrobe staple — and this one delivers. Pair it with sandals for a casual look or dress it up with some heels and chunky jewelry. It’s slightly fitted through the waist without being clingy, and gives a slight flair at the bottom. The best part is it’s super easy to care for: It’s made from soft jersey that’s machine washable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

5 A Satin Robe With Serious Attention Paid to Construction BABEYOND Robe Amazon $30 See On Amazon Who says lounging around the house means you can’t look and feel luxe? This polyester, kimono-style satin robe comes printed with a boldly hued, delicate peacock pattern that will dress up your lounge wear in a big way. Plus, the seams of the robe won’t bisect and interrupt the graphics on the sleeves. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 18

6 The Dress Pants That Stretch Like a Leggings Bamans Slim Stretch Dress Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Who needs dress pants that are so rigid and restrictive you can barely sit in them? Problem solved with these slim-cut, stretchy dress pants that have a tailored look (but four-way stretch material and an elastic waist band). Plus, they have pockets, making them the holy grail of both comfortable and convenient. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

7 This 3-Pack Of Sleek, Racerback Crop Tops Boao Racerback Crop Tank Top (3 Pieces) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Here’s to celebrating items that pull double duty in your closet: Not only is this cotton-spandex blend crop top the perfect workout top (its racerback design perfectly covers sports bras), but it’s also a great piece of casual wear that can be paired with a high-waisted jeans and sneakers for a sporty look. With three tops in a pack, you can’t go wrong. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 4

8 This T-Shirt Dress With Cute Sleeve Detailing Daily Ritual Crewneck T-Shirt Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon A classic T-shirt dress may be one of the easiest items in your wardrobe to style. Just throw it on, add some accessories (or not!), and go. This 100% cotton dress features a crew neckline and pre-rolled, stitched sleeves that offer up the perfect relaxed vibe. Tons of reviewers love the sturdy weight of the cotton and have noted that it doesn’t feel flimsy or see-through. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

9 A Slouchy, Oversized Cardigan That Still Stays Put ZESICA Chunky Knit Oversized Cardigan Amazon $20 See On Amazon This chunky, slouchy cardigan is super on trend, and it features a key detail that sets it apart from the rest: Its fitted wrists means it stays in place without falling off your body. Many users have reported that it’s true to size and that the knit fabric doesn’t shed. Throw in some deep pockets and this oversized cardigan will be a wardrobe staple in no time. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

10 This Perfect-for-Layering T-Shirt Dress HAOMEILI Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress with Pockets Amazon $26 See On Amazon Sometimes, simple garments can be the most versatile — and this loose-fitting T-shirt dress perfectly lends itself to layering, styling up or down, or just lounging around the house. It’s got a tunic shape with a swing-style skirt, and the rayon-spandex blend makes it soft and stretchy. And if pockets are a must for you, this dress won’t disappoint. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 14

11 These Stay-In-Place Socks With Arch Support & Ankle Tabs CelerSport Ankle Socks (6 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon You may not give your socks too much thought, but a quality sock is packed with features that fly under the radar. This pack of ankle socks has subtle compression for arch support, good airflow, and a moisture-wicking fabric. There’s even an ankle tab to make pulling them on a breeze. Many reviewers adore the fact they stay in place without having to pull them up all day, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

12 This Structured Fedora With Belt Buckle Detailing Lanzom Felt Fedora Hat with Band Amazon $20 See On Amazon Want to try a new hat without breaking the bank? Tons of reviewers praise the quality of this highly rated fedora. The soft-but-structured look comes from the wool-blend material it’s made with. Plus, it features a faux-leather, belt-style band with a buckle closure that adds a bit of trendy flair. Available colors: 20

13 A Cable-Knit Sweater That’s Just The Right Weight Amazon Essentials Fisherman Crewneck Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon This well-loved cable-knit sweater got so many rave reviews from users. One gushed, “It’s a wonderful knitted sweater that looks loads more expensive than I spent.” Others adore the sturdy feel of the 100% cotton fabric. The classic knit accents give off lazy-day-by-the-ocean vibes, even if it’s more like relaxing-on-your-couch energy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

14 The Open-Toe Sandal Slippers That Still Keep Your Feet Warm FITORY Fuzzy Slippers Amazon $27 See On Amazon When it comes to sandals, you don’t need to sacrifice warmth. These fuzzy slippers are lined with plush faux fur, while the cork soles offers arch support and comfort. With double straps that help them stay securely on your feet, these slippers are fit for indoor or light outdoor use. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 7

15 This Five-Pack of Underwear With Delicate Detailing KNITLORD Lace Trim Underwear Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for underwear that offers up extra-cute finishing touches, this pack of hipster bikinis fits the bill. The ribbed undies feature trim on the waist and legs as well as delicate bows at the top of each band. They’re made from a viscose-spandex blend, and many reviewers report they don’t dig in at the waist or hips. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

16 These V-Waist Shorts With Multiple Inseam Lengths ODODOS High Rise Yoga Shorts with Inner Pocket Amazon $21 See On Amazon Level up your workout shorts with this chic, spandex-blend pair. It features a stylish V-notched wrapped waist, along with four-way stretch to allow for optimal movement. The inside waistband pocket means you’ll never be without the essentials (like keys, ID, and cash). Plus, they come with three different inseam length options: 2.5 inches, 5 inches, and 8 inches — so you can snag a pair that perfectly fits your style. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 39

17 A Stylish Workout Set You Can Wear Outside The Gym FAFOFA Ribbed Seamless Workout Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you love matching your gym wear, this ribbed workout set is a great value. The sports bra features a U-shaped neckline and removable padding, while the leggings boast four-way stretch and a secure high waistband. The whole set is moisture-wicking, ensuring you’ll have a more comfortable workout. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 13

18 This Plaid Shacket For Those In-Between Weather Days Yeokou Color Block Plaid Flannel Shacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon When a jacket is too heavy but a sweater isn’t warm enough, reach for a flannel shacket like this one. The plaid shacket features oversized buttons, cuffed sleeves, and — depending upon which style you opt for — two spacious pockets. Many users suggest sizing up for a looser fit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

19 The Lightweight Sweatsuit With Tailored Cuff Detailing Fixmatti Casual Sweatsuit Amazon $34 See On Amazon Few things make me feel more put together than matching loungewear. This spandex-blend sweatsuit features drawstring waist pants and a loose-fitting long sleeve T-shirt top. The pant has a cuffed ankle to give slightly more definition at the leg, making it perfect to pair with sneakers (or slippers!). Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

20 A Chic Casual Dress With a Customizable Front Tie PRETTYGARDEN Tie Waist Knit Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon It’s rare to find clothes that fit 100% perfectly off the rack, but this tie-waist dress is almost like taking your garment to the tailor. You can adjust the sash in the front to get a custom fit, and the chic bell sleeves give it just a bit more style. The fabric is soft with a bit of stretch, making it a perfect casual go-to option. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

21 This Ultra-Soft, Wire-Free Bra With Convertible Straps Hanes Wirefree Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for a wire-free bra for lounging, Hanes has your back (and front). This lightly lined, pad-free bra has convertible straps to allow for a typical or racerback fit. Throw in soft, four-way stretch fabric and you’ve got a comfortable and reliable bra for when wires aren’t wanted. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

22 A White Button-Down Shirt With A Relaxed (But Not Too Relaxed) Fit Amazon Essentials Button Down Amazon $27 See On Amazon This crisp, white button-down shirt is a wardrobe staple for a reason: The 100% cotton poplin top has a one-button cuff and a relaxed without feeling boxy. As one reviewer gushed, “It's hard to find a button down that isn't thin and cheaply made, at an affordable price. This one hits the mark. Great quality. Holds its structure and isn’t thin.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

23 A Sherpa Jacket That Goes From Turtleneck to V-Neck MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Sherpa Pullover Amazon $37 See On Amazon A cozy pullover is ideal for those days when you want outfit simplicity (but the utmost comfort). This polyester-spandex blend sherpa pullover is great for errands or even just curling up at home. It features a one-quarter zipper, so you can wear it open as a V-neck or close it up for a warmer turtleneck style. As one reviewer described it, “Wearing this jacket is like being hugged by a stuffed animal, it's absurdly soft.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

24 These Cute, Cuffed Athletic Shorts In Lots Of Chic Shades icyzone Workout Lounge Shorts Amazon $28 See On Amazon When it comes to activewear, few people want to shell out big bucks for clothes that are pretty much designed for you to sweat in. For under $30, you can scoop up this two-pack of cotton blend athletic shorts, complete with elastic band and drawstring. Each pack comes with a mixture of chic neutral shades — like dusty rose, pistachio green, and more. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

25 This Cozy Cropped Pullover With Retro Details Amazhiyu Pullover Cropped Hoodie Amazon $24 See On Amazon Who says crop tops are just for the summer? Give your wardrobe some vintage flair with this ‘80s-chic cropped pullover. Made from a cotton blend, it features a crew neck, cuffed sleeves, and retro-exposed seams. Many users love how soft and luxe it feels for the price point. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 A Pullover Pencil Dress With a Comfy Elastic Waist Moyabo Long Sleeve Midi Pencil Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong filling your closet with basics that are easy to style, accessorize, and build on. This simple crewneck dress comes in an on-trend midi length, making it perfect for work or socializing. The gathered elastic waist gives you a bit of breathing room while still offering some structure. The best part? Pockets. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

27 This Cozy Knee-Length Cardigan That Comes in 38 Colors Angashion Long Sleeve Leopard Print Cardigan Amazon $39 See On Amazon The easiest way to level up an outfit? Throw a chic, long-sleeve cardigan over it. Whether you’re paring it with jeans, a skirt, or a pair of faux leather leggings, this knee-length duster — which is available in dozens of colors and patterns — will add extra style to your look while keeping you toasty. It’s basically like leaving your house in a cozy bathrobe, but trendy. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 38

28 This 6-Pack Of Undies For Under $15 Amazon Essentials Cotton Underwear Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you need to stock up on basic, no-fuss underwear that won’t cost a fortune, look no further. This six-pack of bikini cut panties is made from a super stretchy jersey-blend material, and it’s even tag-free for extra comfort. So many users have reported that they won’t ride up, and they’ve earned an impressive 4.6-star rating after over 93,000 reviewers weighed in. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 20

29 These Fleece-Lined Sweatpants You’ll Want To Live In Hanes Sweatpants Amazon $10 See On Amazon These cozy, straight-leg sweatpants will probably be your go-to loungewear this chilly season, and they’re made from a machine-washable cotton blend. They’re even fleece-lined, giving them a generous mid-weight feel: not too flimsy, but not too bulky. In case you needed more swaying beyond the $10 price tag, they’re available in over 10 colors. Available sizes: Small — 2X-Large

Available colors: 11

30 These Stretchy “Jeans” You Can Pull On in A Flash No Nonsense Stretch Denim Legging Amazon $17 See On Amazon If stiff jeans are not your cup of tea, don’t worry: You can score the look of jeans without any of the drawbacks with these stretchy denim leggings. They feature faux pockets offset with gold stitching for a genuine denim look. Bonus? They’re even drier safe and have over 18,000 five-star reviews. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

31 These Comfy Socks That Give Off Log Cabin Vibes JOYCA & Co. Warm Wool Winter Crew Socks Amazon $17 See On Amazon Your cozy sock wardrobe just got an upgrade: If you’re looking for some thicker-than-average footwear, consider these cotton-wool blend socks with classic winter patterning. Many users reported how warm they kept their feet, and they entire pack has over 5,800 five-star ratings. With four pairs in a pack, you can’t go wrong. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 12

32 These Cotton-Blend Leggings With Almost 10,000 Five-Star Ratings Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Legging Amazon $10 See On Amazon Nearly 10,000 users have given these plus-size leggings a five-star rating. Made from cotton and spandex, these leggings feature an elastic waist and an ankle-length crop. The tag-free waist offers up extra comfort, while many reviewers have written that they’re “good quality.” Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 2

33 This Cashmere-Blend Sweater for Under $30 MAKARTHY Batwing Dolman Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re looking to add some cashmere into your wardrobe without spending a fortune, this one-size knit sweater — featuring a combination of wool, cotton, and cashmere — is the perfect find. If features batwing sleeves and a tapered hem to balance out the silhouette. Tons of users wrote that they adore the chic boatneck neckline soft fabric. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 37

34 This Waffle-Knit Duster That Goes With Basically Anything MEROKEETY Oversized Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon This oversized, open-front cardigan features cute detailing like ribbed cuffs and batwing sleeves — all for under $30. The hem is designed to fall around the knees, and the pockets in the front are roomy. It’s even machine washable and has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, “Length is great for wearing with leggings, and I love the dual pockets. Would purchase again.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

35 A Lightweight Shift Dress Perfect for Multiple Seasons MOLERANI Long Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sometimes what you really crave is the freedom of an unstructured garment that you can just throw on and go — and this T-shirt dress delivers. With a classic, loose shift silhouette, this dress is ultra-lightweight and simple to accessorize. The long sleeves make it a useful item for your fall wardrobe, but the breathable knit means it works for spring, too. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 28

36 These Breathable, Ankle-Length Leggings With Over 11,000 Five-Star Ratings No Nonsense Cotton Legging Amazon $14 See On Amazon Because these black leggings are made from a primarily cotton blend, they’re very breathable while still maintaining shape and stretch. With a 1.5-inch elastic waistband and no bulky drawstrings or pockets, you’ll have an ultra-comfortable fit. Many customers especially loved that the fabric is thin without being transparent. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

37 This Spaghetti-Strap Sports Bra That Doubles As a Crop Top HHUQ Wirefree Longline Sports Bra Amazon $7 See On Amazon There are few things better than items that pull double-duty in your wardrobe, especially when they ring in at just $7. Enter: this longline sports bra that works as support in the gym or also out and about as a crop top. Made with moisture-wicking fabric, this wire-free sports bra has just the right amount of padding and support for medium-strenuous workouts like yoga and weightlifting. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

38 These Coordinating Sleepwear Sets You Can Mix and Match Amazon Essentials Poplin Shorts and Tee Sleep Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking to level up your sleepwear into coordinating sets, this T-shirt sleep set is a steal at $10. Made from a cotton blend, the set features a poplin top with striped or plaid shorts — and everything’s machine washable. Plus, the T-shirt is thick enough for everyday wear. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

39 A Highly Trendy Skirt Without An Equally High Price Tag Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This on-trend leopard print skirt is the perfect mid-length that allows for casual or upscale styling. Throw on a cropped white tee and sneakers, or dress it up with heels and a blouse. Made from polyester satin, this skirt offers up chic style at a more accessible price point. Many reviewers love how luxe it looks compared to spendier options. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

40 This Plus-Size Swing Dress That Comes In Tons of Colors & Patterns Pastel by Vivienne Swing Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Having a wardrobe full of relaxed-fit items is basically a form of self-care — and if owning some guaranteed-not-to-constrict items in your closet sounds appealing, look no further than this midi dress with a swing silhouette. The lightweight fabrics is made with spandex, ensuring a romantic, billowy fit with a bit of stretch. Users love how smoothly this dress lies and how soft it feels. Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 18

41 This Mock Turtleneck That Comes In A Wide Range Of Sizes Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Mockneck Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This mockneck sweater is a chic addition to your knitwear arsenal, especially because it’s lightweight, machine washable, and beloved by thousands of reviewers for being fitted (but not too tight). Use it as a layering piece or just by itself. With a range of sizes and colors available, it’s a fairly priced at under $25. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 22

42 This Trendy Coverup Perfect For The Beach Or Boardwalk Romwe Plus Size Bohemian Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Just because it’s only a beach coverup doesn’t mean it can’t be just as stylish as every other dress in your closet. This printed plus-size dress comes in a range of cute patterns that pair perfectly with sun, sand, and the ocean. Made from a loose-fitting, lightweight rayon, this cover up is begging to come along on your next vacation. Available sizes: X-Large — 2X

Available colors: 10

43 This Supportive, Wire-Free Sports Bra With Cute Back Detailing RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon The double criss-cross detailing on the back of this affordably priced sports bra sets it apart from others like it. It’s made from moisture-wicking fabric and offers up medium support for activities like yoga, boxing, and even running. Many users love how thick and supportive the fabric feels. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 40

44 This Plus-Size Velvet Mini Dress That Comes In Tons of Rich Jewel Tones SOLY HUX Cowl Neck Velvet Mini Bodycon Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Yes, you can get a chic cocktail dress for under $25 dollars. This plus-size velvet mini dress is made with a blend of soft polyester and spandex, and it even comes with adjustable straps so you can be certain the cowl neck sits at just the right height for you. Score in one of 11 ultra-saturated jewel tones. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X Large Plus

Available colors: 11

45 This Plus-Size Tunic Top With A Stylish Sheer Hem Shiaili Plus Size Tunic Amazon $22 See On Amazon This plus-size tunic top checks all the boxes while also featuring a transparent hem detail. It’s made with a machine-washable cotton blend fabric, and it even has two side pockets. With a versatile basic like this, you’ll want to grab it in more than one of the 10 available color ways. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Available colors: 10

46 This Wire-Free Bra That’s Lined With Soft Foam Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon This wire-free bra comes with a light foam lining (according to many reviewers), and it’s made from a nylon blend to help create a fit that stretches to your shape. It’s built to create a smooth base, minimizing uncomfortable side pinching. Plus, it has over 21,000 five-star ratings, including one person who wrote, “This is the third of these bras I've bought. I love love love them!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 18

47 These Ultra-Long Slip-Dress Camis That Are Great For Layering WILLBOND Basic Cami Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon In my opinion, a layering cami is great — but a layering slip dress cami is even better. Perfect for leggings and a cardigan (or perhaps just as a base garment underneath a semi-sheer dress), these camis can fill holes in your wardrobe you didn’t even know existed. Made from soft modal and spandex, you’ll want to scoop these up in all of the versatile, neutral shades they come in. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

48 These Adorable Socks With Ruffle Detailing Mcool Mary Ruffle Ankle Socks Amazon $15 See On Amazon Few things conjure up nostalgia like these ruffle-trimmed ankle socks. With multiple shades per six-pack, you’re guaranteed to find a color that matches your look. Or, just buy them in all white so you never need to worry about matching the pairs back up after they go in the laundry. Available sizes: One size (5-9)

Available colors: 15

49 This Plus-Size PJ Set With Lace Detailing Throughout XAKALAKA Plus Size Pajama Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Who says you have to choose between the allure of lingerie and comfort of sleepwear? The spandex blend fabric of this plus-size pajama set makes it stretchy and cozy, while the lace detailing on the top and shorts give it just the right amount of wow factor. The lace trim on the exposed, layered seams are eye-catching touches that make this affordable set a must. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 24