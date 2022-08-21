These Clever Home Upgrades Are All The Rage With People On A Budget

For a pop of light and vibes, install these LED lights under your kitchen cabinets. They’re easy to mount, since each set comes with both tape and screws, and they’re controlled by an included remote so you can turn on and adjust them from across the room.

Positive Review: “These lights literally took me only three minutes to install and they look amazing under my cabinets. They make my kitchen look so fancy. I put 4 under my cabinets and two in the window above my sink. The remote works to control all lights at once, but you can also manually turn on/off light individually. [...]”