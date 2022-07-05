These Clever Things Are Skyrocketing In Popularity Because They Make Life So Much Better

Being stressed out is oftentimes unavoidable. With only 24 hours in the day, many of us are expected to work, take care of the family, keep the house clean, make sure everybody is fed, and somehow still have a little time for ourselves. Frankly, it’s near impossible — unless you’ve got some help. That’s why I’ve put together this list of clever, popular things you can find on Amazon that help make life so much better.

Normally I’d argue that being popular isn’t everything. But when it comes to all the items you’ll find below, the fact that they’re skyrocketing in popularity just means that other people have decided they’re more than worth their prices. For example, the stainless steel wine glasses I’ve included are perfect for sipping while you soak in the tub — and they’re totally unbreakable. There are also rubber brooms that make cleaning easier, handy refrigerator organizers, and more — all of which can help make life at least a little bit better.

Keep scrolling for more.

1 These Stainless Steel Wine Glasses That Won’t Break If Dropped Finedine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wineglasses (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only are these stainless steel wine glasses shatterproof, but their insulated walls can also help keep your reds and whites at their ideal temperature. Plus, with 15 different colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one that suits your style. The pack even has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

2 The Lawn Game That’s Fun For The Whole Family Jungle Gym Kingdom Yardzee & Yard Farkle Giant Wooden Dice Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon Looking for a fun outdoor game that the whole family can enjoy? Search no further than Yardzee. If you’ve ever played Yahtzee, Yardzee works the exact same way, albeit using jumbo-sized dice that are arguably more fun to throw. Plus, they’re durable enough that you can play nearly anywhere, whether you’re in your backyard or relaxing at the beach.

3 This Insulated Bottle That Keeps Water Cold For 24 Hours Finedine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle Amazon $26 See On Amazon With its double-wall insulation, this reusable bottle can keep cold drinks chilled for up to 24 hours, while hot drinks can stay warm for up to 12 hours. You also get three different lids with every order, and each one is even completely leakproof.

4 A Bread Box That Lets Just The Right Amount Of Air Inside Home Acre Designs Bread Box Amazon $36 See On Amazon While the lid on this bread box seals tightly for freshness, it does let just the right amount of air inside to help keep it fresh. It’s large enough for about two loaves — and since the protective carbon steel frame is durable, there’s no need to worry about your bread getting squished.

5 A Cover That Helps Keep The Backseat Of Your Car Clean Active Pets Back Seat Cover Protector Amazon $42 See On Amazon Stretch this cover out over your car’s backseat, and it’ll help protect the upholstery against pet hair, claw marks, and more. It’s universally designed to fit into any car, and there’s also a waterproof layer in the middle to help keep your car clean in the event of an accident.

6 These Nesting Glass Mixing Bowls That Arrive With Lids Finedine Superior Glass Mixing Bowls with Lids (4-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Since these mixing bowls nest inside of each other, you shouldn’t have any problem finding a place for them in your kitchen cabinets. The best part? Each bowl also comes with its own airtight lid, making them great for helping keep leftovers fresh for later.

7 A Box That Helps Keep All Your Valuables Safe Vaultz Portable Safe Box Amazon $40 See On Amazon Jewelry, checkbooks, wallets — regardless of what you put inside of this safe box, the strong lock on the front will help keep it safe. Multiple dividers and a mesh pocket on the inside help keep you organized, and reviewers appreciated how it’s “well made.”

8 The Cast Iron Skillet That’s Already Seasoned Fresh O2 Australian Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Amazon $30 See On Amazon Unlike some cast iron skillets, this one arrives pre-seasoned so that you can start cooking with it right out of the box. It’s tough enough to use in the oven or even over a roaring campfire. Plus, it’s so versatile that you can use it to make pasta, cornbread, and everything in between.

9 These Durable Food Containers That Shouldn’t Leak In Your Bag Finedine Superior Glass Food Storage Containers Set (24-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Meal prepping for the week? These food containers are a solid pick, as each one is made from sleek glass that’s safe to put into the freezer and oven. They also come with leakproof lids to help keep your bag clean from spills, and their airtight seal helps keep your meals fresh until you’re ready to eat.

10 The Matcha Tools With Thousands Of Positive Reviews PureChimp Modern Matcha Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only does this set of matcha tools include an electric whisk, but you also get 50 grams of ceremonial-grade matcha straight from Japan, as well as a stainless steel measuring spoon. Mix it with hot water, milk, or even add it to smoothies.

11 A Pet Hair Remover That You Can Use Over & Over ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $31 See On Amazon Whereas lint rollers rely on disposable sticky sheets, this pet hair remover uses hundreds of tiny bristles to latch onto hair, lint, and more. The built-in dustbin is also easy to clean without getting your hands dirty; simply press the handle catch while overtop a trashcan, and it’ll empty itself out.

12 This Knife Set Made With Sleek Stainless Steel Finedine Stainless-Steel Kitchen Knife Set (10-Pieces) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Professional and home chefs alike can appreciate this knife set, as the blades are made from smudge-free and rust-resistant stainless steel. The handles and blades are also one whole piece, which means there’s zero chance of the handle falling off as they age. Plus, each order includes one pair of scissors, a cutting board, as well as a knife block.

13 A Comforter That You Can Use All Year Beckham Luxury Linens Comforter Amazon $25 See On Amazon With its soft down-alternative fill and plush microfiber exterior, this comforter is about to become your go-to blanket — no matter what temperature it is outside. You can use it standalone, or stuff it inside of your favorite duvet. One reviewer even wrote that they “loved how lightweight this comforter is to sleep under!” They continued, “I usually sleep hot and do not with this comforter!”

14 The Moisturizer That’s Chock-Full Of Vitamin E Health Priority Natural Vitamin E Moisturizer Cream Amazon $31 See On Amazon If your skin has felt a little dry lately, this vitamin E moisturizer might be worth taking a look at. It’s loaded with antioxidants that can help hydrate any dry areas, and the lightweight formula shouldn’t feel greasy. The SPF-30 protection also helps keep your skin safe from the sun.

15 A Scalp Massager That Helps Lather Your Shampoo Flathead Scalp Massager and Dandruff Brush Amazon $7 See On Amazon This brush is packed with silicone bristles that feel like a gentle massage as you scrub away grease and lather shampoo, all while the handle on the back gives you a manicure-safe place to grip onto. It can even help increase blood circulation, and many reviewers wrote that it’s a “game changer.”

16 This Magnet That Helps You Keep Track Of Dirty Dishes cinch! Dishwasher Magnet Clean/Dirty Sign Amazon $10 See On Amazon Are roommates always mixing dirty dishes into the clean dishwasher? Stick this magnet to the front, and they won’t have any excuse. Each order also comes with a stick-on magnet pad — just in case the front of your machine isn’t metal. Choose from two colors: white or blue.

17 These Finger Toothbrushes Made For Pet Mouths Hertzko Pet Finger Tooth Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Dental health is important for pets, too — and these small finger toothbrushes are made specifically for cats and dogs, as they give you added control when reaching around your pet’s mouth. And since they’re made from soft silicone, they’re easy to clean in between brushes.

18 The Tongs, Spatulas & Whisks That Won’t Scratch Cookware HOT TARGET Non-Stick Silicone Kitchen Tools (9-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Metal tools are great for grilling, but they can leave scratches if you try using them on nonstick cookware. These silicone tools, on the other hand, are gentle enough to use on nonstick surfaces — and they’re even heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Many reviewers also wrote about how they’re a “great value” and “work well.”

19 A Silicone Popcorn Popper That’s Collapsible Between Uses POPCO Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don’t need to keep a bulky air popper around — just pull out this bowl the next time you’re in the mood for some fresh popcorn. Simply add kernels with a little oil, then send it through the microwave for a spin. Once it’s ready, the stay-cool handles on either side will give you somewhere safe to hold onto. Plus, it’s collapsible and simple to store.

20 A Set Of Z-Shaped Hangers That Are Designed For Pants ZOBER Pants Hangers (40-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Looping your pants through regular hangers can be a bit of a pain, so why not make the switch to these Z-shaped ones? The open side makes it easy to fold your pants onto them, while the rubber coating helps keep them from slipping off. “It is hard to get excited about hangers, but these seem to do it for me,” wrote one reviewer. “Easy to get pants on and off, and easy to hang.”

21 These Bins That Help Keep Your Fridge Organized Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Always losing stuff in the back of your fridge? These bins can help. They’re wide enough to store everything from soda cans to mayonnaise jars, and there’s even a convenient handle on the front so that they’re easy to pull out. Plus, each order includes a container specifically for eggs.

22 A Brush That Helps You Exfoliate Any Unwanted Razor Bumps Dylonic Silicone Exfoliating Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with having razor bumps — but if you’d like to get rid of them, try using this brush. The soft silicone bristles gently exfoliate the skin, helping dislodge ingrown hairs without any pain. Each order also includes two exfoliating face scrubbers, both of which are also made from silicone.

23 The Lazy Susan With Double The Storage Space Greenco Bamboo Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only does this lazy Susan have double the storage space of the ones you’ve likely seen, but it’s also made from natural bamboo that’s sure to look good no matter where you put it. It’s also chip-resistant — just in case it gets knocked over — and many reviewers wrote about how it “works great.”

24 An Elevation Pillow Filled With Plush Memory Foam Ebung Leg Elevation Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $40 See On Amazon Sciatica, swollen legs, backaches — this elevation pillow is designed to help soothe all of them. The ergonomic design helps take the pressure off your joints, while a plush memory foam filling contours to the shape of your legs for added comfort. The cover also zips off for easy washing.

25 This Slim Bidet That’s Easy To Install SAMODRA Ultra-Slim Bidet Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s no need to call a plumber when installing this bidet, as most reviewers were able to get it up and running in less than 20 minutes using just a few simple tools. Once you’re ready to use it, both water pressure and spray angle are adjustable using the handle on the side — and the ultra-slim profile means you likely won’t be able to feel it under the seat.

26 A Container That Helps Keep Grease Fresh For Later BENKHARD Grease Container with Stainless Steel Strainer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sometimes using bacon grease in your cooking is an easy way to develop an increased depth of flavor — so grab this container. It’s made from tough stainless steel that won’t melt when filled with hot grease, and there’s even a built-in strainer to help filter out any burnt bits.

27 The Reusable Silicone Straws That Open For Easy Cleaning Fori Openable Reusable Silicone Straws Amazon $12 See On Amazon Some reusable straws are difficult to clean — but not these ones, as they pop open down the middle so that you don’t need a pipette to get them clean. They’re made from soft silicone that won’t uncomfortably scrape your teeth while you sip, and each one is even completely BPA-free.

28 A Strainer That Balances Overtop Your Sink Qimh Adjustable Collapsible Colander Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon With expanding handles that let you balance it overtop your sink, it’s incredibly unlikely that this strainer will tip and spill over while you’re emptying out a big pot of pasta. The best part? Its basin is also collapsible, helping you save storage space in cramped cabinets.

29 These Colored Mats That Help Prevent Cross-Contamination Fotouzy Colored Mats with Food Icons Amazon $17 See On Amazon It’s easy to avoid cross-contamination in the kitchen when you’re preparing meals with these mats. Each one has a different symbol in the corner so that you always know whether it should be used to prepare poultry, beef, fish, or nearly any other type of ingredient. And since they’re dishwasher-safe, cleanup is a total breeze.

30 The Gap Covers That Help Keep Mess To A Minimum Linda's Essentials Silicone Stove Gap Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Ever notice how stuff can drip down the sides of your stove? Use these covers to bridge that gap, and you no longer will be stuck trying to clean down into that narrow space. Plus, they even come in three colors to match nearly any stove: black, white, and silver.

31 A Magnetic Screen Door That Seals Itself Shut AUGO Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $22 See On Amazon Leaving your screen door open is an easy way to wind up with bugs in the house, so why not try out this magnetic one? It seals itself shut after you’ve passed through it, as tons of small magnets running down the middle instantly pull both sides together. Installation is also simple: just use the Velcro strips that come included.

32 This Combo Shower Head That So Many Reviewers Adore BRIGHT SHOWERS Brushed Nickel Shower Heads Amazon $41 See On Amazon With a convenient handheld sprayer and classic brushed nickel finish, it should come as no surprise that this shower head has thousands of glowing reviews. The flexible hose is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and installation is so easy that no tools are necessary. “This was ridiculously easy to install, took me about 5-7 minutes max,” wrote one reviewer.

33 A Vacuum Attachment That Helps Remove Lint From Your Dryer Sealegend V2 Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $15 See On Amazon Oftentimes, clogged lint traps can impede the flow of hot air throughout your dryer — so grab this vacuum attachment. It helps you clean deep into your lint trap to suck out any bits of fuzz that have escaped into your vents. Plus, the flexible guide wire helps you direct the nozzle exactly where you need it.

34 These Tiny Silicone Spatulas That Fit Into Tight Containers EVEREST GOOSE Mini Silicone Spatula (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Makeup, mayonnaise, shampoo bottles — these miniature spatulas are small enough to fit into all sorts of containers, making it easy to scrape every last drop stuck to the walls. The best part? Each one is made from a single piece of silicone that’s easy to clean.

35 The Jar That Keeps Fingers Clean From Pickle Juice Sophico Pickle and Olives Jar Container with Strainer Amazon $16 See On Amazon In the mood for a pickle? If you keep them in this jar, you won’t have to wipe your fingers clean from pickle juice whenever you’re in the mood for a snack. Simply flip it upside-down, and all that pickle juice will strain into the bottom jar, leaving you with juice-free pickles that you can grab without the mess.

36 An Easy-To-Use Electric Can Opener That Does The Work For You Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener Amazon $30 See On Amazon Hook this can opener onto the rim of any can, and then press the big orange button on the top. It’ll start slicing its way around, cutting along the side of the lid without leaving behind any sharp edges. Plus, you only need four AA batteries (which are not included) for it to work.

37 This Gripper That Helps You Open Stubborn Bottles MEYUEWAL 5-in-1 Multi Function Opener Kit Amazon $7 See On Amazon Can’t get that jar of jalapenos open? Pop it into this gripper, and the silicone strips on the inside will help you open it in no time. It’s sized to work with nearly any jar, can, or bottle. Plus, each order also includes a bonus opener for bottle caps and can tabs.

38 These Door Hooks That Don’t Require Drilling Simtive Shower Door Hooks (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You won’t have to drill into your door when putting up these hooks, as their over-the-door design allows for near-effortless installation. Both the upper and lower hooks are coated with soft rubber to help prevent scratches — and since they’re made from stainless steel, it’s also less likely that they’ll rust.

39 A Shower Squeegee In A Shiny Golden Shade HIWARE All-Purpose Shower Squeegee Amazon $17 See On Amazon Your shower squeegee can be decorative, and this stylish one is proof. It comes in four finishes to match any bathroom: brass, silver, bronze, or black. The rubber blade delivers a streak-free shine, cutting through tough soap scum and limescale. Plus, each order includes waterproof hooks.

40 The Juicer That Lets You Enjoy Fresh OJ Every Morning Cuisinart Pulp Control Citrus Juicer Amazon $30 See On Amazon As long as you have this juicer and a few oranges, you’ll be able to enjoy a freshly-made glass of OJ with your breakfast every morning. Features like an adjustable reamer and final-spin rotation help you keep your juice pulp-free — or, you can set it up so that you get as much pulp as possible. It’s that versatile.

41 A Terracotta Disc That Helps Keep Sugar Fresh Goodful Brown Sugar Saver and Softener (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These terracotta discs are total game-changers: Aftering soaking one in some water, toss it inside with your white or brown sugar, and it’ll help provide moisture so that your sugar stays soft until you’re ready to use it. Plus, it also works great with dried fruit, bagels, and more.

42 This Rubber Broom That Latches Onto Dirt FURemover Broom Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whereas bristle brooms have a tendency to push dirt around, this rubber one latches onto it so that your floors are clean from pet hair, dust, and more. It also features a squeegee edge that you can use to clean windows — and once dirty, you can rinse it under water for a quick clean.

43 A Duster That Cleans Fan Blades From Top To Bottom Fanbladecleaner Ceiling Fan Duster Amazon $30 See On Amazon Slide this duster onto your fan blade, then squeeze the ends together as you gently pull it off. The microfiber material will latch onto all that dust, keeping it trapped inside the duster until you’re ready to toss it out. And unlike some dusters, this one is reusable for more than 1,000 cleanings.

44 The Cushion That Stops Stuff From Falling Between Your Car Seats Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re always losing stuff down into that crack between your car seats, it might be time to try out this cushion. It expands to fill up that gap so that your phone and keys can’t fall through, and each order even includes a credit card-shaped light to help you find stuff that’s already fallen below.

45 An Anti-Frizz & Humidity Hair Treatment With Over 26,000 Five-Star Ratings Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Anti-Frizz Spray Amazon $28 See On Amazon Spritz some of this heat protectant into your strands before using a hair dryer or flat iron. Its heat-activated polymers will help smooth unwanted frizz, as well as block out the humidity in the air when it’s finally time to leave the house. The best part? Results can last through up to three shampoos.