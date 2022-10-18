These Clothing Trends Are Getting Super Popular & They're Under $35 On Amazon

If you love being on trend but hate spending the money, this $35-and-under list is for you. We’ve searched and scrolled to find the best of the best that Amazon has to offer when it comes to clothing trends that are getting super popular, and here’s what we found.

Want to dip your toe in the Barbiecore trend? Here you’ll find a hot pink tote bag with a cute tassel detail and a fuchsia-colored mock neck bodysuit that’ll make you feel like Barbie herself. Speaking of bodysuits, if you haven’t jumped on that bandwagon yet, what are you waiting for? They make any OOTD instantly look put together without needing to worry about constantly having to tuck your shirt in.

There’s also the corsetry trend that we’re fully embracing — on this list you’ll find a sweetheart neckline ribbed top that’s a sweet-meets-flirty match made in heaven. Wear it with your favorite jeans or a high-waisted skirt, either way it’s bound to be on weekly rotation. Keep reading for more of our favorite trends that get the stamp of approval from thousands of Amazon shoppers, and the good thing is your closet and wallet will both approve, too.

Trend: Preppy Aesthetic

An Oversized Vest For A Fashionable Transition Into The Next Season Viottiset Oversized V Neck Knit Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon Layer this oversized v-neck sweater vest over a shirt and some distressed jeans for an effortless cool-meets-preppy look. The houndstooth pattern is a preppy aesthetic must and a timeless classic that never goes out of style. The long tunic vest is super soft and can be worn in so many different ways, from dressy with a crisp white shirt and black pants, to weekend casual with your favorite leggings and ankle boots. Available styles: 32 Available sizes: S — XL

This Pleated Mini Skirt For Some Serious Gossip Girl Vibes SANGTREE Pleated Skirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Feel like one of the original members of the Gossip Girl cast in this pleated mini skirt that delivers all the preppy vibes. A fun take on a school uniform, the skirt would look great paired with the above polo shirt and a pair of combat boots for an edgy feel. It’s soft and stretchy with an elastic waistband, as well as a hidden side zipper, and comes with a pair of attached undershorts. Available styles: 42 Available sizes: S — 4XL

A Fitted Polo Neck To Bring Back A 90s Fave Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you are a child of the 90s, you’ll be happy to know the short-sleeve polo shirt trend is back in all its preppy glory. It’s made from a lightweight and breathable pique knit fabric and features a button-front closure. The fitted cut is comfortable and not overly tight, and if you remember spending tons of money on designer polos back in the day, you’ll be happy to hear this one is less than $20. Available styles: 15 Available sizes: XS — XXL

Trend: Loose Denim

This Denim Jacket That’s Timeless And On Trend dollhouse Dark Denim Jacket Amazon $27 See On Amazon Trends come and go but a good denim jacket will always be in style. This dark wash denim jacket has a classic cut and is designed with two front pockets and two open slit side pockets. Wear it over a dress, with a striped top and black jeans, or over a long tunic and leggings, it’s guaranteed to be on constant rotation. Denim jackets can get pretty pricey, which is another reason this is such a good find. Add to cart now and you’ll be so happy you did. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

These Levi’s High-Rise Jeans In A Loose Straight Fit Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Heritage High-Rise Loose Straight Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you are so glad the ankle-circulation-cutting skinny jeans trend has been replaced with more comfy styles, you’ll love these Levi’s high-rise jeans in a loose straight fit. They come in two washes and have a little bit of stretch that makes them comfortable without them losing their shape. You can’t go wrong with this vintage-inspired pair that’s under $35 and tons of reviewers call “the perfect jeans”. Available styles: 2 Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus

A Denim Button Down With Short Sleeves For A Cool, Casual Look Astylish Button Down Shirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon Go cool and casual in this short-sleeve denim button down that has that worn-in feel for ultimate comfort and is totally on trend. The shirt is made from 100% cotton, so it’s super soft, and comes in 23 different colors including light and deep blue washes. Dress it up with a skirt and some elegant mules for a work outfit or dress it down with a chunky cardigan and leggings — it’ll look great either way. Available styles: 23 Available sizes: S — XXL

Trend: Barbiecore Pink

A Hot Pink Tote With A Tassel Detail To Brighten Any Dull Outfit Nodykka Faux Leather Tassel Tote Amazon $12 See On Amazon Add a splash of color with this hot pink faux leather tassel tote that comes with rave reviews from more than 20,000 shoppers and is the definition of Barbiecore. The pebbled texture and tassel detail make it look like a total splurge purchase when it’s actually less than $15. The interior has one large compartment and a small slip pocket for your phone or keys, and the bag has a magnetic closure to keep your belongings safe. One reviewer said, “I like the bag so much I got three of them”, and at this price, you might want to snag a few, too. Available styles: 50+

A Mock Neck Bodysuit That’s As Comfy As It Is Versatile MANGOPOP Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you haven’t jumped on the bodysuit bandwagon yet, get this bright pink mock neck bodysuit ASAP. It’s the perfect addition to your wardrobe for that pop of color on a dreary day, and it’ll be one of the most versatile pieces of clothing you own — wear it with jeans, dress pants, a skirt, you name it. There’s also the added benefit of not having to constantly tuck it in, so there’s that. Available styles: 28 Available sizes: XS— XXL

These High-Waisted Fuchsia Pants With Fun Flared Hems Cemi Ceri High Waist Dress Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon Go for the Barbie aesthetic and update your closet with a pair of these fuchsia-colored high-waisted dress pants that’ll make a statement every time you wear them. They’re lightweight and stretchy thanks to the added spandex and an elastic waistband, and best of all, they’re under $30. Pair them with a cute crop top for a night out, or add a dressy top and some heels for a day at the office. Available styles: 24 Available sizes: S — 3X

Trend: Leather Clothes

A Faux Leather Mock Neck Top That’ll Be Your New Go-To For A Night Out FloernsMock Neck Long Sleeve Amazon $20 See On Amazon The leather trend is going strong and for a budget-friendly way to incorporate it into your wardrobe, get this mock neck long-sleeve top with a cute ruffle detail. The elastic fabric has a soft lining and is available in a solid black as well as black or green crocodile print. Tuck it into a pair of high-waisted jeans, add some awesome heels and a statement clutch and you’re ready for wherever the night takes you. Available styles: 4 Available sizes: XS — XL

A Faux Leather Shacket For The Perfect Transitional Wardrobe Staple FERNGIRL Faux PU Leather Shacket Amazon $49 See On Amazon This faux leather shacket will be your new favorite layering piece the second that happy “delivered” email hits your inbox. It has a slightly oversized fit with dropped shoulders and features two front pockets and a button front. It’s lightweight, comfortable, and a great jacket to transition from one season to another. Plus, you’re getting the leather trend without spending the big bucks. Available styles: 11 Available sizes: S — XL

This Faux Leather Pencil Skirt For A Sleek Twist On A Classic Simlu Faux Leather Pencil Skirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon This faux leather pencil skirt is a sleek (and super affordable) twist on a classic item everyone should own. The skirt hits below the knee for an elegant look, and you’ll be so happy to know that unlike actual leather, this piece is stretchy and ridiculously comfortable. It has a back slit and an elastic waistband, and comes in five beautiful colors, including a timeless black and a rich burgundy. It’s also unbelievably cheap — less than $20 — and has garnered more than 6,500 perfect ratings. Available styles: 5 Available sizes: S — 3X

Trend: Mohair & Angora

A Cropped Sweater With A Twisted Back Detail ZAFUL Twisted Back Cropped Sweater Amazon $27 See On Amazon The mohair trend might just be the coziest of them all, and this cropped sweater is a cozy, stylish pick bound to be your new fave. You’re actually getting two sweaters for the price of one, because you can wear the twisted detail on the front or the back — your choice. It’s made from a cotton-acrylic blend and is incredibly soft. This deep burgundy is the perfect color for the season, but it’s available in lots of other colors, too. Available styles: 27 Available sizes: S — XL

This French Beret For A Chic Take On A Winter Hat ililily French Beret Flat Hat Amazon $35 See On Amazon Is there anything more chic than a French beret hat? Give your winter hat an elegant upgrade with this fluffy accessory that has a slouchy flat top and an elastic band to keep it in place. It’ll keep you warm while also keeping you stylish, and one reviewer commented, “This is so super soft but also durable”. Go classic with black or red, or choose one of the other 13 lovely colors. Available styles: 15

Trend: Oversized Blazers

A Lightweight Blazer So You Can Rock The Oversized Trend Through Any Season Milumia Open Front Blazer Amazon $25 See On Amazon The beloved 80s oversized blazer trend is back and this lightweight grid-pattern version has roll-up sleeves for a modern twist. This $25 blazer is a total steal and comes highly recommended with over 1,500 5-star reviews. Pair it with a graphic tee and some jeans for a cool take on this trend and an easy-to-wear outfit no matter the season. Available styles: 6 Available sizes: S — XXL

This Open-Front Blazer That’ll Step Up Any Casual ‘Fit WDIRARA Long Sleeve Blazer Amazon $33 See On Amazon For the right finishing touch, get this long-sleeve blazer jacket that’ll dress up any outfit. It’s made from soft and stretchy fabric and has dropped shoulders characteristic of the oversized blazer trend. The jacket is available in 15 colors including solids (one of them being a bright lime green for true 80’s vibes) and patterns. Available styles: 15 Available sizes: L Plus — 5XL

Trend: Corporate Minis

A High-Waisted Mini Skirt For Under $20 Floerns Plaid High Waist Mini Skirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Get into the corporate minis trend with this high-waisted miniskirt that comes in timeless patterns like houndstooth and plaid. Pair it with a bodysuit and heels or add tights and a turtleneck when the weather gets colder. You’ll be wearing this on repeat whether you’re going to the office or a holiday party. It looks way more expensive than it actually is, too. Available styles: 12 Available sizes: XS — 3XL

This Comfy Skort With Side Slits WDIRARA Asymmetrical Skorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon Look cute while staying comfy in this asymmetrical skort that you can easily dress up or down. It has a split hem and side zip, and is made from soft, stretchy and breathable fabric. Wear it with a fabulous blouse and an oversized blazer to stay on trend and as an alternative to a classic mini skirt. Available styles: 36 Available sizes: XS — 4XL

Trend: Chunky Platform Shoes

These Platform Tennis Shoes So You Can Stay On Trend While Feeling Comfy Adokoo Platform Tennis Shoes Amazon $20 See On Amazon The platform shoe trend is here to stay and these leopard print tennis shoes bring style and comfort all in one. Plus, they’re only $20. The sneakers are made from high-quality canvas and have platform rubber soles, and tons of reviewers comment on how comfortable they are. Add some height, stay comfy, and jazz up an outfit with a pop of leopard print thanks to these affordable shoes. Available styles: 6 Available sizes: 5 — 11

A Pair Of Chunky Chelsea Boots — With Heels —For A Nod To 90s Grunge Soda PIONEER Lug Sole Mid Heel Chelsea Boot Amazon $33 See On Amazon Add this pair of chunky heel Chelsea boots to your shoe collection and wear them with anything from loose jeans to a cute floral dress. They add 2 inches of height and have wide elastic panels on either side that make them easy to slip on and off. At just $33, they won’t break the bank and besides this black version, they are also available in a wheat-colored suede and four other classic colors. Available styles: 6 Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

These Platform Oxfords That Look Like Designer Shoes Without The High Price Tag YING LAN Platform Lace-Up Oxfords Shoe Amazon $33 See On Amazon We all want designer shoes without paying a premium, and these platform Oxford shoes are it. They’re under $35 but look way more expensive thanks to the detailed stitching, on-trend platform soles, and comfortable fit. The lace-up shoes also have anti-skid bottoms so you don’t slip, and they come in easy-to-wear neutrals, as well as some fun metallics. Available styles: 10 Available sizes: 4.5 — 10

Trend: Corsetry

A Cropped Bustier With Boning For Structure That Won’t Budge Modegal Strapless Open Back Boned Mesh Bustier Amazon $33 See On Amazon Looking for a top that makes the outfit? This strapless bustier is it, and it has gained more than 3,000 perfect ratings and is such a good deal. The corset creates a beautiful, structured silhouette thanks to the boning and it’s made from semi-sheer mesh that has added spandex for a surprisingly comfortable fit. It features an open back with a zip up closure. One reviewer writes, “LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS TOP! Even better than expected!!” We don’t need anymore convincing. Available styles: 20 Available sizes: 2 — 18

This Sweetheart Neckline Top That Looks So Boutique Effeltch Sweetheart Neck Ribbed Knit Long Sleeve Amazon $33 See On Amazon Add this sweetheart neckline long-sleeve top to your wardrobe for that perfect sweet yet sophisticated look. The ribbed fabric adds a beautiful detail, and along with the sleek cut, gives it such a luxe look. One shopper called it the perfect dupe and said, “Looked exactly like the one that cost 4 figures.” Go sweet with this light beige or moody with classic black, this top will look great dressed up with a cute skirt for the holidays or dressed down with your favorite jeans. Available styles: 16 Available sizes: XS — L

A V-Neck Bodysuit That Works As Lingerie Or A Bodysuit Kaei&Shi V Neck Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon This super popular v-neck bodysuit looks like something you spent hundreds of dollars on, when really, it’s an affordable Amazon find. It has a beautiful floral lace front panel with an eyelash trim and a strappy cup detail that gives it such a high-end feel. The straps are adjustable for the perfect fit and the back features a sheer mesh panel. Available styles: 12 Available sizes: XL — 6XL

Trend: White Tank Tops

A Racerback Rib Knit Tank Top For A Stylish Basic The Drop Valerie Racerback Rib Knit Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon Get this racerback rib knit tank top for a stylish basic you can wear on its own or layer under a little denim jacket or chunky cardigan when the temps drop. Shoppers describe the fabric as “soft and silky” and you’ll love how comfortable the fitted tank top is thanks to the stretchy material. It’ll be on weekly rotation, so you may want to pick it up in more than one color, especially at this price. Available styles: 6 Available sizes: XXS — 5XL

This Slim-Fit White Tank With Over 29,500 Five-Star Ratings Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You know something is good when it has tens of thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon — such as this slim-fit tank top. It comes in a set of two, and if you’ve been on the hunt for good layering basics, look no further. It’s made from a soft and stretchy cotton blend. Available styles: 37 Available sizes: XS — XXL

Trend: Bomber Jackets

A Classic Bomber Jacket In Muted Hues Zeagoo Bomber Jacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon Put this classic bomber jacket in the same category as a trench coat and a blazer, and file them under closet staples. It’s lightweight and pairs well with pretty much any outfit, from a simple jeans and tee look to a cute floral dress and boots. Instead of investing in a pricey version of this staple, get this Amazon jacket for just $40 and choose either a solid or quilted fabric option. The muted hues mean they go with everything. Available styles: 21 Available sizes: S — XXL

This Baseball Jacket With A Twist — Floral Lace Sleeves Floerns Lace Long Sleeve Baseball Jacket Amazon $29 See On Amazon For an elegant twist on a classic, get this baseball jacket with floral lace sleeves. It has solid front and back panels and cuffed long sleeves that have an intricate lace pattern for an unexpected detail. It totally elevates this piece and gives it a designer vibe that’ll add an edge to any plain outfit. Shoppers say they get so many compliments every time they wear it, and one commented, “This bomber is the bomb”. Available styles: 18 Available sizes: XS — 5XL

Trend: Equestrian

A Lightweight Quilted Vest To Fully Embrace The Equestrian Trend Bienzoe Quilted Sleeveless Light weight Vest Amazon $29 See On Amazon Embrace the equestrian trend with this lightweight quilted vest that’s a great layering piece but won’t break the bank. The vest is made with medium-weight padding to keep you warm and has stretchy side panels for comfort. It also has two side slit pockets and an elegant collar. Add a white shirt, jeans, and some riding boots, and you’ll instantly look the part. Available styles: 6 Available sizes: S — 3XL

These Pull-On Jeggings For A Profesh Look That’s Way Comfy Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging Amazon $22 See On Amazon On the comfort level scale, these pull-on jeggings are just a step away from leggings thanks to how soft and stretchy they are. Forget stiff fabric and constricting waistlines, you’ll never want to wear regular jeans after trying these. Thousands of reviewers comment on how comfortable these are and say they are stretchy but don’t stay stretched out — the perfect balance. Available styles: 16 Available sizes: XS — 6XL and in short, regular and long sizes

A Pair Of Waterproof Chelsea Boots To Complete The Equestrian Look Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you don’t feel like wearing tall rain boots all day long, go for these waterproof Chelsea boots that are a longtime Amazon fave. They’re super affordable and are so comfortable (thank you, foam insole) that customers say they’ve walked miles and miles in them with no issues. The boots are lightweight, and the elasticated panels make them easy to slip on and off. And this style is so classic, you can wear them beyond the equestrian trend, too. Available styles: 15 Available sizes: 4 — 12

Trend: Sheer

A Mock Neck Top With Sheer Mesh Sleeves SweatyRocks Mock Neck Long Sleeve Mesh Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an elegant top to add to your wardrobe, this top with mesh sleeves looks so expensive and elevates the sheer trend. The high mock neck gives it a sophisticated feel while the sheer fabric makes it look extra special. Pair it with a silk skirt and some statement heels for a dressed-up look, or go casual for dinner and drinks with jeans and an oversized blazer. Available styles: 8 Available sizes: XS — XXL

This Sheer Mesh Blouse With Polka Dots & Flutter Sleeves Floerns Short Sleeve Sheer Mesh Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon This gorgeous sheer mesh top has a beautiful ruffled hem and flutter-sleeve detail, as well as an overall polka dot design. The top also has tons of glowing reviews, such as this one: “Not only was this shirt a whole vibe, It was extremely comfortable, the material has a nice stretch, it’s definitely a closet staple!” Wear it with jeans, leather leggings, or a high-waisted skirt — you’ll be reaching for it over and over again. Available styles: 22 Available sizes: L Plus — 5XL

A Mesh Button-Down Shirt For A Fun Take On A Classic Staple Floerns Button Front Long Sleeve Mesh Shirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Upgrade your classic button-down shirt with this long-sleeve mesh version that’s light and breathable and makes a statement every time. Its tunic length gives it so much versatility — wear it over jeans or leggings, or tuck it into shorts or a skirt. Layer it over a lace bralette for an extra detail, and choose from 15 beautiful colors including neutrals as well as bright colors. Available styles: 15 Available sizes: XS — XL

Trend: Sparkle

These Sparkly Flats That’ll Jazz Up Any Outfit IDIFU Pointed Toe Flats Shoes Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add a little sparkle to your step with a pair of these pointed toe flats that have a cushioned footbed to ensure maximum comfort. They also have an ultra-soft lining to prevent the backs of your ankles from getting blisters. The little gems add just the right amount of bling to make these the perfect finishing touch for any outfit. Available styles: 14 Available sizes: 5 — 12

A Sequin Top That Screams Party MANER Sequin Top Amazon $27 See On Amazon For the ultimate party outfit, it doesn’t get any more sparkly or festive than this ombre sequin top. It comes in lots of different color variations and shoppers say it provides just the right amount of sparkle, and one wrote, “I received many compliments and the best part it was super affordable!!” Whether you’re looking for a cute going out top or are already planning your holiday party attire, this one’s a winner. And don’t worry — customers report this sequined top washes up well. Available styles: 21 Available sizes: XS — 3XL

A Glittery Evening Bag With A Chic Chain Strap GM LIKKIE Glitter Evening Bag Amazon $23 See On Amazon Carry your essentials in sparkly style with this glittery evening bag that you can wear as a clutch or crossbody. The gold chain, tassel detail, and shimmery flap give it such a high-end look. It’s big enough to fit your phone, lipstick, keys and hand sanitizer, of course, so all the necessities are covered. Available styles: 4

Trend: Maxi Silhouettes

A Sleek Maxi Dress With Long Sleeves For Cooler Temps ioiom Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Sleek, comfortable and trendy all in one, this long-sleeve maxi dress delivers on all counts. It’s also super cheap but looks so high-end, creating a beautiful elongated silhouette thanks to the turtleneck, long sleeves and length. It’s made from a polyester-spandex blend so it’s extremely comfortable. One shopper said, “This dress is EVERYTHING,” and we couldn’t agree more. Available styles: 9 Available sizes: S — XXL

This High-Waisted Maxi Skirt You Can Wear With Sandals In The Summer & Boots In The Winter Bluetime High Waisted Maxi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon This high-waisted maxi skirt is the versatile piece your closet has been missing. Wear it with a little cami and sandals in the summer and with a cozy turtleneck and boots in the winter — it’s the perfect year-round show-stopper. It has an elastic waist so you know it’s comfy it comes in lots of different colors and patterns, from fun leopard prints to florals, so there’s something for everybody whether you’re an animal print lover or not. Available styles: 21 Available sizes: S — XXL