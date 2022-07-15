If you like your home to feel comfortable with a side of clever, look no further than these charming home goods. These genius things make every room in your home so much more comfortable while serving as decor, storage, and accessories in styles ranging from classic to contemporary. Whether you’re looking to update a corner of your closet, optimize your home office, or enhance your entire living room, you’ll find lots of ideas here right now. Everything is readily available from Amazon, so get yourself a comfortable seat (or take note of where you’d like to put one in your home) and get your “add to cart” finger ready. If anyone needs me, I’ll be over here daydreaming about a fluffy new area rug and multiple sets of chic rope baskets. Join me — all you’ve gotta do is keep scrolling.

1 These Lights That You Can Attach To Your Surface Of Choice Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Light the corner of your closet, the cabinet under your sink, your bookshelves and more, with these versatile LED lights. Each pack of three includes adhesive tape and screws, so you can take your pick for installation method, plus a remote control is included so you can turn them on from across the room.

2 A Pair Of Geometric Tealight Holders For A Modern, Minimalist Look NUPTIO Geometric Tealight Candle Holders (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon These metal tealight candle holders come in trendy gold or classic black and make a great addition to your home for everyday decor, holidays, or parties. You can opt for two unique sizes or a matching set and position them together for a perfect match or separately to tie your space together.

3 These Throw Pillow Colors That Add Visual Texture PAULEON Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Refresh your bed, your couch, or your favorite chair with these throw pillow covers that have a textured zigzag pattern. Along with being cozy and comfy, they’re also easy to take care of: a hidden zipper allows you to remove and adjust them, and they’re machine-washable too.

4 A Sleek & Simple Desk Mat That Organizes Your Workspace Dwelling With Pride Desk Mat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Update your desk, claim a part of the kitchen table, or simply separate your workspace with this versatile desk mat. At 17 by 36 inches, it’s a practical size that fits a laptop, mouse, mug, and more. Plus, it’s double sided, so you can switch colors based on your mood or decor.

5 This Ultra-Soft Rug That Makes Any Space Feel More Cozy Andecor Fluffy Rug Amazon $22 See On Amazon Be warned: if you have this fluffy area rug in your home, you’ll be tempted to spend a lot more time on the floor. It comes in four practical sizes and 10 colors, including neutrals like tan and grey, and brights like teal, pink and purple. For as fluffy and soft as it its, reviewers report it doesn’t shed.

6 A Silky Satin Pillowcase For A Sleek Bedroom Update ShopBedding Luxury Satin Pillowcase Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether you like the look and feel of this luxe satin pillowcase, or you’re curious about about the skin and hair benefits of sleeping on satin — or your interest is all of the above — this pillowcase has the makings of your new favorite. It even features a zipper so it stays put and won’t slide around or off of the pillow. And it’s a fan favorite with nearly 32,000 five-star ratings.

7 This Storage Box That Corrals Cords & Chargers For A Tidier Space Baskiss Cable Management Box Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you look around your home and see random cords and wires that kinda wreck the cozy vibe, then this 12-inch cable management box is for you. It’s spacious enough for a surge protector and has multiple slots to allow cords through. Top it with the included bamboo lid and your charging station, TV set-up, or office will look tidy in a flash.

8 A Cushy Bath Mat Padded With Memory Foam Yimobra Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $18 See On Amazon This memory foam bath mat is just the thing to bring some comfort to your bathroom. When positioned by the tub, shower, or sink, it’ll absorb drips and drops and provide extra cushioning for your feet — and you come slip it into the washing machine for easy cleaning. It comes in seven practical sizes and 21 rich colors.

9 These Contemporary Towel Hooks That Add A Pop Of Polish JQK Bathroom Towel Hook (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Hang these stainless steel towel hooks by your shower or tub and be reminded of your good taste every time you dry off. They’re sleek and minimalist in their design, and they come in five metallic finishes to complement any decor style. Choose one, two, or three to a pack.

10 A Cozy & Versatile Floor Pillow That Can Make The Reading Nook Of Your Dreams Intelligent Design Azza Floor Pillow Amazon $32 See On Amazon These chenille floor pillows turn a window seat, bench, or — yep, you guessed it — your floor into a comfy sitting area. Choose a square cushion, opt for circle-shaped, or go for a blend of both. Each has a tufted design and scalloped edged for an updated vintage vibe.

11 A Lightweight Cooling Blanket Made Of Bamboo DANGTOP Cooling Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon The bamboo fiber of this cooling blanket feels cool to the touch, contributing to a better, more comfortable sleep during any season of the year. More than that, it’s also soft, lightweight, breathable, and comes in three sizes and 10 styles (including both solids and plaids).

12 These Rug Grippers That Keep Your Floor Coverings Safe & Secure NeverCurl Rug Corner Gripper Amazon $13 See On Amazon A curled rug is awkward at best and dangerous at worst, so consider these rug corner grippers to hold things in place. They’re subtle since they adhere to the bottom of rugs, and they work with all kinds of flooring, including hardwood, laminate, carpet, and even outdoor surfaces.

13 This Handy Folding Tray Table That Holds Meals, Snacks, Devices, & More Greenco Bed Tray Table Amazon $24 See On Amazon Great for snacking and streaming, this bamboo tray table has a raised edge to keep dishes and devices in place even if you shift, plus handles that make it easy to hold and move. The folding legs also allow positioning over your lap, or you can keep them flat, too. After your first breakfast in bed, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

14 A Trio Of Faux Plants For A Pop Of Low-Maintenance Greenery In Any Corner Of Your Home Supla Faux Eucalyptus Leaves (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Even if you don’t have a green thumb, these versatile faux eucalyptus branches are a great way to add some outdoorsy flair to your space. Position them together as a bouquet for a cohesive look or space them out in vases, pots, or jars to suit to your space and style.

15 These Blackout Curtains For Dimming, Insulating, & Decoration NICETOWN Blackout Curtain Blinds Amazon $19 See On Amazon A set of blackout curtains can do more than simply block window light (although, that is one of their perks). They also offer a layer of thermal insulation and soundproofing too, so you can create the ultimate cozy sleep environment. Choose from 27 solid colors and 25 different sizes.

16 A Set Of Motion Sensor Lights That Double As Night Lights AUVON Plug-in LED Motion Sensor Night Light (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These motion sensor night lights automatically turn on when you need them and off when you don’t. Line a hallway, illuminate your bathroom, or keep them in the kitchen for safety and security, they offer two brightness settings and three lighting modes. Choose between four colors; cool white, warm white, green, and red.

17 These Pretty & Practical Flameless Candles In Classic Glass Vases Eywamage Glass Flameless Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon With these battery-operated flameless candles, you can enjoy the vibe of regular candles without the risk of actual flames. Each pack of three includes a remote control that gives you the ability to adjust brightness, set timers, and more. Use them in your daily decor, for holidays, parties, and more.

18 An Over-The-Door Handbag Holder That Holds Up To 6 Purses Zober Over The Door Purse Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon The only downside to an expansive purse collection can be the need to store it. This purse organizer hangs on any inside door with hooks (so no screws or tools required), and it has six pockets to hold bags, hats, scarves, or other accessories of your choosing. It comes in white, black, grey, or brown.

19 A Smart Light Bulb With Dimming Capabilities Kasa Smart Light Bulb Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can do more than simply turn this smart light bulb on and off; the precise dimmer controls allow you to set it at anywhere from 1% up to 100% brightness, all from your phone via the brand’s app. If you have a voice assistant, it even works with voice commands, too.

20 This Stylish Rope Basket That’s Part Storage, Part Decor Goodpick Large Cotton Rope Basket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Store blankets, magazines, toys, or other favorite belongings in this two-toned cotton rope basket. It comes in two sizes and six versatile color schemes, plus it has built-in handles for easy carrying — be warned, you’ll be tempted to try it out in every room of your home.

21 A Trio Of Plants That Helps To Clean The Air In Your Home Costa Farms Clean Air Plant Collection (3-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Did you know you can even order live plants from Amazon? This three-pack of plants is charming and brings life to your home, and each plant has been selected based on its efficiency at cleaning indoor pollutants. Plus, they come in decorative planters, so they’re ready to display upon arrival.

22 This Cute, Curved Velvet Foot Stool That’s Easy To Adjust LUE BONA Small Curved Foot Stool Amazon $30 See On Amazon This stylish, small foot stool has wooden legs, a padded top, and a handle so it’s easy to move and reposition as needed. Set it by your couch as a foot rest or your front door for removing shoes or anywhere the kids or pets need a little extra boost. The velvet upholstery is available in eight colors (dibs on teal).

23 A Waterproof Speaker You Can Use Inside Or Outside Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $28 See On Amazon No more tearing yourself away from your favorite song or podcast when it’s time to shower; this waterproof Bluetooth speaker can come with you. It boasts a 24-hour battery life between charges, a 66-foot connectivity range, and it’s lightweight so you can easily pop it into your bag for the beach or pool parties.

24 This Attractive & Efficient Teapot For All Your Stovetop Brewing Needs Kiss Me Organics Glass Teapot Amazon $18 See On Amazon This chic and simple glass teapot has a removable strainer that’s ideal for brewing loose leaf or blooming tea (a sample is included). The glass carafe promises to be safe for boiling water, and it’s even dishwasher-safe, too. The best part? It holds up to 35 ounces of water, so you’ll have plenty to enjoy (or share).

25 A Trendy Bedside Lamp That’s Modern & Minimalist COTULIN Bedside Table Lamp Amazon $27 See On Amazon You’ll have sweet dreams when the last thing you see before turning out the light is this stylish table lamp. It features an Edison-style bulb and a modern geometric open shade available in gold or rose gold. At 17 inches tall, it’s perfect for a nightstand or desk.

26 These Furniture Grip Pads That You Can Cut & Customize SlipToGrip Furniture Gripper (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon With anti-slip rubber and pre-scored lines for cutting and shaping, these furniture grippers are easy to use, and effective at protecting hard floors of all kinds — even hardwood. What’s more, the textured rubber grip requires no glue or adhesive, so floors and furniture remain free of residue.

27 A Side Table Replacement That Attaches Right To Your Couch Or Chair F&T Sofa Arm Clip Table Amazon $19 See On Amazon Keep drinks, remotes, snacks, and more within reach with this clip-on sofa side table. It clings to armrests with springs and provides a stable surface of roughly 9 inches, so essentials are never more than an arm’s length away. And it’s easy to remove and reposition as necessary.

28 These Throw Pillow Inserts That Make Your Favorite Covers Feel Like New Again Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your bed or couch pillows are looking a bit tired, you might not need to replace them completely — instead, just give them new filling in the form of these throw pillow inserts. They’re neutral white, and they come in 10 different sizes (nine square and one rectangle shape).

29 A Fuzzy Sherpa Blanket That’s Perfect For Snuggling Genteele Sherpa Blanket Amazon $21 See On Amazon Heads up: if you have this faux sheepskin and microfiber cashmere sherpa blanket, you may never leave your couch again. It comes in 10 sizes ranging from 30 by 40 inches and going all the way up to 102 by 90 inches, so there’s plenty to share. More than 20 styles are available.

30 This Cult Fave Magnetic Screen That Lets The Breeze In While Keeping The Bugs Out Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $14 See On Amazon This self-sealing magnetic screen door automatically opens and closes when you (or your pets) push through it, so you know what that means: no more fumbling with a sliding door when your hands are full. Even better, it suits multiple door styles, withstands extreme weather, plus it’s easy to install. And it’s a sure thing because it’s backed by nearly 40,000 five-star ratings.

31 These Stylish Red Wine Glasses Made In Italy Bormioli Rocco Wine Glasses (Set of 4) Amazon $23 See On Amazon You’ll feel fancy with every pour when you’re using these red wine glasses. Available in a set of four, these 18-ounce glasses feature both a long stem and wide bowl for an enhanced experience. Plus, as elegant as they are, these Italian-made wine glasses are still dishwasher-safe.

32 A String Of Colorful Rope Lights That Brings All The Vibes ANJAYLIA LED Rope Lights Amazon $34 See On Amazon Line your walls, frame the back of your TV, light the underside of your bed, or create the lighting aesthetic of your dreams with these remote-controlled LED rope lights. The 66-foot rope offers 16 different colors (or single-color versions, if that’s your preference), plus various settings and dimmer options.

33 This Mop & Broom Holder That Keeps Your Tools & Supplies Out Of The Way Homely Center Mop & Broom Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Finally, a solution to the age-old question of where to store awkwardly sized brooms, rakes, mops, and even sporting equipment. This 16-inch mop and broom holder has three clamps for gripping handles, plus four hooks for hanging items. Altogether, it can hold up to 50 pounds of weight — enough to keep your garage floor clean.

34 These Storage Bins That Slide Right Under Your Bed ZOBER Flexible Zippered Underbed Storage Bag (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Great for blankets, coats, and off-season wardrobe and shoe storage, theses zippered under-bed bins are 18 by 42 by 6 inches and have clear top panels so you can easily see what’s in them. They’re designed smartly, too; the lid fully opens like a suitcase so you don’t have have to dig around.

35 This Adjustable Laptop Desk You Can Use Sitting Or Standing AboveTEK Laptop Desk Amazon $40 See On Amazon For your couch, bed, or to turn a classic desk into a standing style, this laptop desk does it all. The height and platform angle are both adjustable, and at nearly 24 inches wide, it comfortably holds laptops of all sizes and still has room for a mouse, too. Even better, the legs fold down for easy storage and portability.

36 These Contemporary Fabric Storage Bins With Handles mDesign Fabric Storage Bin (2-pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon It’s a truth universally acknowledged that if you own fabric storage bins, you’ll find multiple uses for them. Available in five sizes and in five neutral colors, these versatile baskets are no exception. Use them in the living room for books or remotes, pop them onto the bathroom counter for soap and hand towels, or keep them in the closet for scarves and accessories.

37 A Classic Set Of Towels That Will Instantly Refresh Your Bathroom Utopia Towels Set (8 Pieces) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Why buy a single towel when you can buy a complete set of eight towels for such a good price? This set has four wash cloths, two hand towels, and two bath towels, and they’re available in 15 different colors. Plus, the ringspun cotton makes them absorbent and quick-drying, so you get the best of both worlds.

38 These Memory Foam Cushions That Tie Right Onto Your Favorite Chairs Turquoize Non Slip Memory Foam Chair Cushion (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon To add comfort and color to your dining area, these memory foam chair cushions are a great choice. They’re sized to accommodate a variety of seats, and the ties ensure that they stay comfortably in place. Opt for a set of two, four, or six, and choose between nine colors.

39 A Sleek & Sophisticated Sheet Set That Will Make Your Bed Feel Like A Fancy Hotel HC Collection Bed Sheets Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Few things feel more luxurious than fresh linens on your bed, and this set of bed sheets rivals what you’d find in the most luxe hotels. They come in twin through California king sizes, and there are 13 sizes. Each set includes a fitted sheet, top sheet, plus two pillowcases.

40 These Versatile, Vintage-Inspired Mason Jars For Food, Storage, & More Paksh Novelty Glass Mason Jars (10-Pack) Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you’re serving drinks, canning fruit, or corralling your cotton swabs, these glass mason jars will be a useful addition to your home. Sets range from five to 10 jars, and sizes between 8 and 16 ounces are available. The best part? Lids come for every jar, too.

41 A Pack Of Velvet Hangers To Elevate Your Closet Space Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Imagine how it would feel to open your closet and see a row of neat and crisp shirts hanging in front of you — that dream can be your reality with a high quality set of non-slip hangers. The velvet textures helps to keep clothes from slipping, and swiveling hooks allow for easy reaching. Available sets include 20, 30, 50, or 100 hangers.

42 A Window Film That Adds Privacy While Still Offering Natural Light Coavas Window Privacy Film Amazon $13 See On Amazon This vinyl window cling takes over where curtains or other cumbersome window coverings leave off; it’s smooth, you can cut it to size, it’s easy to install, and it can be removed in a flash with no holes or glue left behind. Different color options are available so you can set your preferred mood in your home (and fully block light, if you’re so inclined).

43 This Tufted Footstool With A Removable Lid & Room For Storage Greenco Faux Leather Tufted Ottoman Stool Amazon $38 See On Amazon Why settle for a one-piece footstool when you can opt for a footstool with storage instead? Made with black faux leather and featuring handles for easy movement and positioning, this 14-inch cubed footstool is perfect for toys, pet supplies, or books in the living room, or even an extra blanket in the bedroom.

44 A Set Of Matching Storage Baskets That Look Great On Kitchen Or Bathroom Counters NaturalCozy Woven Baskets (5 Pieces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon This set of woven baskets provides you with five uniquely sized baskets ranging from roughly 6 to 10 inches. Great for fruit or snacks, napkins, jewelry, makeup and more, they come in solid off-white or in trendy two tone styles.