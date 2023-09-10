These 50 Products Are So Fire, Amazon Can Barely Keep Them In Stock

There’s such an abundance of items you can buy on the internet, it can feel nearly impossible to separate the wheat from the chaff. After all, you don’t want something to arrive at your door only to discover it’s pretty lackluster. One way to figure out if something is a sure bet? See if Amazon can barely keep it in stock. If not — and it’s got great reviews to back it up — you can pretty much click “Add to Cart” with confidence. This list is packed with products that are flying off the shelves because they’re so useful, work amazingly well, and don’t cost a lot. Check them out here.

1 This Luscious Lip Oil For A Glossy, Juicy Pout NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip Amazon $9 See On Amazon This lip drip oil from cult-favorite drugstore brand NYX has stolen hearts thanks to its ultra-glossy finish that won’t feel sticky on your skin. And not only does it provide a subtle tint, it also helps hydrate your lips and lasts for up to 12 hours. It’s even acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty-free brand. Available colors: 8

2 A Clever Lid Organizer To Help Banish Cabinet Clutter YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon If your cabinets are bursting with loose storage containers, tidy things up with this food container organizer. It comes with five adjustable dividers — one long and four short — so you can customize the rack to fit your storage needs. It’s beloved by reviewers, too; in fact, 9,000 of them have weighed in to give it a 4.6-star overall rating. Available sizes: 4

3 The Brush Set That Turns Your Drill Into A Power Scrubber Useful Products Drill Brush Power Scrubber Set Amazon $19 See On Amazon Level up your cleaning capabilities with this drill brush power scrubber set. It comes with three brushes: one flat, one round, and one small for detail cleaning. They affix to most power drills to let you scrub harder without extra elbow grease. The nylon-bristle brushes are safe to use on tile, porcelain, grout, and more. Available colors: 6

4 This 2-Pack Of Night Lights That Are Aesthetically Pleasing LOHAS LED Night Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon These night lights prove even auxiliary lighting can be a stylish part of your home decor. Each LED light plugs directly into your outlet to create a gentle glow with a sleek, low-profile design. Plus, a sensor detects how dark the surroundings are, then uses a corresponding amount of brightness to offer just the right amount of illumination. Available colors: 16

5 A Genius Shaker Bottle That Mixes Shakes & Protein Drinks On The Go HELIMIX Vortex Shaker Blender Amazon $22 See On Amazon For those who like smoothies and shakes on the go, this shaker bottle is a game changer. Not only does it have convenient measurement markings and a flip-top lid, but the unique, angled sides create a swirling vortex effect when you shake it, thereby thoroughly mixing your drinks. Choose from 20-ounce and 28-ounce capacity options. Available sizes: 20 ounces, 28 ounces

6 This Spiky Derma Roller Tool For A Spa Facial At Home Sdara Skincare Mirconeedle Derma Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon Give your skin some TLC with this microneedling derma roller. It’s comprised of hundreds of titanium “needles” that help exfoliate dead skin that can lead to a dull complexion, leaving behind a more refreshed face. The teeny tiny punctures it creates can even help your skin absorb your favorite products more efficiently.

7 The Lathering Razor That Lets You Skip The Shaving Cream Schick Intuition Aloe Lather and Shave Razor Amazon $9 See On Amazon Streamline your shaving routine by using this two-in-one razor that has an organic moisturizing aloe bar built right in. It’s ideal for sensitive skin, and the pivoting head and four-blade design help ensure a close, thorough shave. It features a comfortable grip and a cap that also acts as a stand-up base for easy storage.

8 A Magnetic Pad That Keeps Your Cords & Cables Organized Smartish Magnetic Cord Holder Amazon $30 See On Amazon Neaten up your workstation with this clever cord holder that features built-in magnets to secure cables with ease. It’s wrapped in a linen-like fabric, and the bottom boasts a nonslip base to keep it firmly on your desk. It even comes with two “cable collar” clips, so you can organize multiple cords on one holder. Available colors: 4

9 This Cooling Neck Fan You Can Take On The Go JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan Amazon $24 See On Amazon The heat won’t get you down with this portable neck fan that wraps around you like a collar to offer up 270 degrees of airflow. Select between three different fan speeds to get the intensity level of your choosing, all with one button. The battery can run for up to 16 hours of use, so feel free to use it all day. Available colors: 5

10 The Brilliant Organizer For Plastic Food Storage Bags SpaceAid Bamboo Bag Organizer Amazon $29 See On Amazon Toss the bulky cardboard boxes and streamline your food storage with this bag organizer. Made from eco-friendly bamboo, this organizer has slots for gallon, snack, sandwich, and quart bags, which you can replenish by lifting the lid to reveal separate compartments. There are even holes in the bottom if you’d prefer to mount it to a wall. Available colors: 7

11 These Glycolic Exfoliating Pads That Resurface Your Skin Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Pads (60 Count) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Smooth, refreshed skin can be yours with just a few swipes of these glycolic cleansing pads each night. The exfoliating pads also make use of hydrating hyaluronic acid, toning witch hazel, and brightening blue daisy. They’re easy to use and much gentler on skin than scrub-based exfoliants. One reviewer wrote, “Keeps my skin from getting congested and really brightens skin tone!”

12 An Insulated Iced Coffee Sleeve That Keeps Drinks Cold & Hands Dry Sok It Java Sok Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re looking to reduce your single-use cardboard drink sleeve consumption (which honestly just get soggy anyway), try this neoprene sleeve instead. The sleeve is insulated to keep your drinks chilled while simultaneously keeping condensation from reaching your hands as you sip. The best part? It comes in a range of sizes and over 100 fun designs. Available sizes: 6

13 This Handy Organizer That Keeps Your Batteries Sorted THE BATTERY ORGANIZER Battery Storage and Tester Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’ve got a junk drawer full of loose batteries, you need this battery organizer ASAP. It stores up to 93 batteries of multiple sizes, including flat batteries and D-cell batteries. But perhaps its most useful feature is the built-in tester, which ensures you’ll never go through the annoyance of inserting a dead battery into a device again. Available colors: 7

14 These Magnetic Measuring Spoons That Nest Together Spring Chef Dual-Sided Magnetic Measuring Spoons (Set of 8) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These magnetic measuring spoons nest together, so they won’t jam your drawer, and they’re easy to separate when needed. Each spoon has both a liquid- and dry-ingredient cavity for measuring, and there’s even a leveler to ensure you achieve the precise amount without overloading. They’re made from dishwasher-safe stainless steel for easy cleaning and long-lasting use. Available colors: 16

15 A Set Of Storage Totes For Out-Of-Season Items Fab Totes Clothes and Linen Storage Bags (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re packing away out-of-season items or bulky linens, these storage bags are sure to become a go-to for your tidying supplies. They feature transparent windows, so you can easily spot what you’ve stowed away, plus handles for easy maneuvering. They can also fold up when not in use. Available colors: 3

16 The Nipple Pasties That Provide Just The Right Amount Of Coverage NIPPIES Nipple Covers Amazon $27 See On Amazon Be it for sheer tops or backless dresses, you’ll want to add these fan-favorite nipple covers to your wardrobe. They’re made from medical-grade silicone and are water-resistant, so they can stand up to sweat and humidity. Simply apply them thanks to the adhesive backing, then wash to restore stickiness when you want to use them again. Available sizes: Small, Large

17 A Water Bottle Brush That Can Squeeze Into Tough-To-Clean Places Iron Flask Water Bottle Scrubbing Brush Amazon $10.95 See On Amazon Narrow and deep water bottles can be tough to clean, but this water bottle scrubbing brush is here to make things easier. It’s sturdy, thanks to its stainless steel body, but gentle, too, thanks to the nylon bristles. And since it measures over 15 inches long, it’s sure to stand up to cleaning even the tallest of vessels.

18 The Genius Gadget That Makes Cleaning Makeup Brushes Simple Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $32 See On Amazon You can finally start washing your beauty supplies as often as you’re supposed to with this makeup brush cleaner. It’s simple to use: Just choose the proper size of attachment, attach the handle of the brush into the gadget, and power it on to spin it around in the included glass bowl. Add your favorite cleanser and watch the buildup and residue melt away in seconds. Available colors: 2

19 These Adorable Patterned Liners To Protect Your Fridge Shelves DII Fridge Liners (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Shield your refrigerator shelves and drawers from spills and scratches with these fridge liners. They come six to a pack and can be trimmed to fit your desired dimensions. They come in a range of bold patterns, and since they’re non-adhesive, you can move them around without leaving behind any sticky residue. Available colors: 28

20 This Combo Skin Cream & Makeup Primer From A Favorite French Brand Embryolisse Face Cream & Makeup Primer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Give your skin a Parisian-style moisturizing treatment courtesy of this cream from French pharmacy brand Embryolisse. Made with nourishing ingredients like aloe, shea butter, and soy proteins, the cream adds deep hydration and even doubles as a makeup primer, so foundation sets into skin smoothly and evenly. Reviewers love it — the cream has earned a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon.

21 The Rawhide Kabobs That Your Pup Will Be Obsessed With Good'N'Fun Rawhide Kabobs $4 See On Amazon These rawhide kabobs for dogs have earned a stellar 4.7-star overall rating after more than 45,000 reviews — so it’s almost a sure bet your pup will like them too. A mouthwatering recipe, the rawhide sticks are wrapped in three flavors: real chicken, duck, and chicken liver, for a flavor combo your best friend won’t be able to resist. Plus the chewing action naturally cleans dogs’ teeth — so they’ll have fresher breath.

22 A Cream-To-Powder Eyeshadow Stick That Blends Like A Dream Julep Crème to Powder Eyeshadow Stick Amazon $13 See On Amazon This eyeshadow stick from Julep is easy as pie to apply — just swipe it across your lids, and it’ll transform into a gorgeous wash of powdery color. Infused with skin-nourishing vitamins C and E, the formula includes plant-based candelilla wax to make blending easy. The results are waterproof and crease-proof, so it won’t budge until you take it off. Choose from matte, shimmery, and metallic finishes. Available shades: 46

23 The Nonstick-Safe Tongs That Have Infinite Kitchen Uses Popco Kitchen Tongs (Set of 3) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you don’t have a good set of tongs, you don’t know what you’re missing. Ideal for everything from food transfer to tossing salads to flipping foods while they’re searing, the tools are endlessly versatile. With a 4.8-star overall rating, these fan-favorite tongs feature silicone-wrapped heads, so they’re safe to use on nonstick cookware. Available colors: 3

24 A Plug-In Fly Trap That Helps Keep Winged Insects Under Control Safer Home Indoor Plug-In Insect Trap Amazon $18 See On Amazon Pesky flies hovering over the bananas? Put the swatter away — this plug-in fly trap takes so much less effort. The UV LED light attracts flying insects, then the glue board traps them until it’s full and you dispose of it. Speaking of, the glue board is hidden, so you won’t have to look at it.

25 These Stay-Put Furniture Leg Covers That Protect Hardwood Floors aneaseit Silicone Furniture Leg Covers (16-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Felt pads do a decent job of protecting your hardwood floors from furniture leg scratches, but the adhesive backing has a tendency to loosen over time. These furniture leg covers are your fix. The stretchy silicone covers are combined with felt pads (no adhesive that loses its grippiness here), so you never have to worry about replacements. Just slip them over the legs like socks — the transparent design is nearly invisible. Available sizes: 5

26 The Reusable Makeup-Removing Cloth That Only Needs Water The Original MakeUp Eraser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Makeup remover wipes can add serious heft to your drugstore budget over time, but The Original MakeUp Eraser can be reused for up to five years — just throw it in the wash to freshen it up once a week. The best part? It works with just water to take off mascara, foundation, and lipstick (even if you’re dealing with waterproof makeup). The material is super soft and gentle on sensitive skin.

27 A Mezzaluna Knife For Chopped Salads, Herbs, Nuts & More Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Chopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Yes, you need a mezzaluna knife — it helps you make the absolute best chopped salads. And beyond that, it’s perfect for chopping herbs, nuts, and vegetables — just grip the ergonomic handle and use a rocking motion for speedy cooking prep. This one features a sturdy stainless steel blade and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

28 This 2-Tier Turntable For Easy Access To Spices & Condiments Estilo Stainless Steel 2-Tier Lazy Susan Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon This two-tier lazy Susan not only spins to give you easy access to spices and condiments, but it doubles the amount of space you have in your cupboard for storage. (Yeah, all that vertical space inside your cabinet? Don’t let it go to waste.) It’s made from brushed stainless steel to resist fingerprints, and the raised edges help keep items from falling off when you spin it.

29 The OUAI Protective Hair Oil That Gives Strands Gloss & Shine OUAI Hair Oil Amazon $30 See On Amazon French beauty brand OUAI is a cult favorite for a reason — and their hair oil is an no-brainer entry product that lives up to the hype. This multi-use oil adds next-level shine and smooths strands (including split ends) for a look that’s sleek and polished. What’s more, it protects against heat styling and UV rays, so you can blow dry and spend time in the sun without worrying about damage and color fading. It’s made from African galanga, ama, and Asian borage oils, and all it take is one to three drops to reap its benefits.

30 A Calming Pet Bed Made With Supportive Orthopedic Foam Best Friends by Sheri SnuggleSoft Pet Bed Amazon $32 See On Amazon Give your BFF the gift of cozy comfort with this memory foam pet bed. The base is made with CloudLite orthopedic foam, so it’s easy on joints, while the specialized polyester fill is designed to stay fluffy three times longer than comparable fills. And pets love the donut-style design — the raised sides help enhance feelings of calmness and security in animals. Available sizes: 3

31 The Eco-Friendly Food Huggers That Work Better Than Plastic Wrap Food Huggers Silicone Food Savers (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Forget trying to tear off small pieces of plastic wrap — these food huggers fit perfectly over jars and half pieces of produce. Plus, they’re much more effective than plastic that tends to come loose, since the rounded silicone pieces are designed to create a “hugging” effect that locks out air and locks in freshness. They’re BPA free, dishwasher safe, and best of all — the reusable design is great for the environment. Available sets: 5

32 This Microfiber Scrunchie That’s So Gentle On Strands Kitsch Microfiber Towel Scrunchie Amazon $12 See On Amazon Put your hair up — with less risk of damage — by using one of these microfiber scrunchies. The material is finer than cotton, polyester, and silk, so it’s super soft and won’t snag strands. Plus, you can wrap your wet hair up in a bun, and the absorbent material will help speed drying time. Choose from cute options like leopard print, palm trees, and polka dots. Available styles: 6

33 A Milk Frother For Lattes That Don’t Require A Trip Out Of The House Powerlix Milk Frother Amazon $10 See On Amazon Replace your (admit it) stressful and time-consuming trip to the coffee shop by making your own lattes at home. Start with this milk frother that gives you foam in a quick 20 seconds — just press the button and let the stainless steel whisk do the work. Plus, with this little gadget around, you can whip up a foamy cocktail after work.

34 The Scraper Tools That Remove Labels, Stickers & Even Food Residue MulWark Scrapers Tools (8-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These handy scraper tools will come in clutch in so many situations. Use them to remove sticky price tags from items like picture frames and vases, to take off that bumper sticker you got tired of, or to clean food residue off your stove or oven. The eight-pack includes both plastic and metal blades, so you can choose the right tool for the job.

35 A Budget-Friendly Cast Iron Skillet That’ll Take Your Cooking To The Next Level Fresh O2 Australian Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Amazon $28 See On Amazon A cast iron skillet is an invaluable ally in the kitchen, because it boasts superior heat retention across the entire surface — that means even, consistent results. To boot, the pre-seasoned skillet infuses food with natural flavor (just don’t wash it with soap between uses), so you’ll be getting something delicious every time. This 12.5-inch skillet is a versatile size, and comes backed with a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon.

36 This Cast Iron Scrubber That Keeps Your Seasoning Intact CM Scrubber Cast Iron Scrubber Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon Speaking of cast iron skillets, this chain mail scrubber is an easy way to keep them clean without removing all that hard-earned seasoning. You can also use it on your other cookware, including stainless steel and hard anodized aluminum pieces. The scrubber is made from stainless steel (so more resitant to germs than sponges) and can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

37 An Organic Bamboo Steamer Basket For Veggies & Dumplings Prime Home Direct Bamboo Steamer Basket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you use it for dumplings, gyoza, or veggies, this bamboo steamer basket helps make dinner delicious. In fact, since it features two layers inside, you can make multiple items at once. The basket is made from organic bamboo and comes with two sets of chopsticks, a sauce dish, and 50 liners.

38 The K-Beauty Snail Cream That Hydrates Even The Driest Skin SeoulCeuticals 97.5% Snail Mucin Repair Cream Amazon $20 See On Amazon A K-beauty fave, snail cream works to add deep moisture to skin — and it’s combined with organic green tea, aloe, and shea butter for maximum skin nourishment. One reviewer raved, “I was applying lotion to my face multiple times a day because it was so dry. With this? With this, I apply it once before I go to sleep and that is ALL. I love it!” The non-comedogenic cream uses ethically sourced mucin from snails in an organic, cruelty-free habitat.

39 The Himalayan Salt Scrub That Makes Skin Ridiculously Soft M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Foot and Body Scrub Amazon - $25 See On Amazon Treat yourself to an at-home spa treatment with this Himalayan salt body scrub that’ll leave you feeling soft and smooth. The scrub gently buffs away rough, dead cells, while a plethora of hydrating ingredients like aloe, lychee fruit, and sweet almond oils infuse skin with moisture. And while it’s effective, it’s gentle — you can even use it on your lips.

40 An Insulated Food Jar For Hot Meals Wherever You Go Iron Flask Insulated Food Container Amazon $19.95 See On Amazon If you need a break from the sandwich and salad grind, try packing a hot lunch into this insulated food jar. Made from stainless steel, it keeps soups, stews, stir fries and more piping until it’s time to eat. (You can even use it for oatmeal if you eat breakfast after you leave the house.) The powder-coated container is available in a range of colors, and comes with a foldable travel spoon. Available colors: 22

41 The Wet Brush Designed To Speed Up Your Blow-Drying Routine Wet Brush Speed Dry Hair Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon The Wet Brush has gained a legion of fans for the way it detangles damp hair — but if you’re looking for a way to get ready even faster in the morning, you’ll want to pick up the brand’s Speed Dry brush. Besides detangling, this version has heat-resistant bristles and a vented design so that your blow dryer can reach every strand. Like the original, it’s designed not to pull, snag, or cause breakage.

42 This Soothing Facial Toner That’s A Perennial Favorite Thayers Alcohol-Free Facial Toner Amazon $11 See On Amazon Boasting a highly respectable 4.7-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, Thayers facial toner is a skin-care classic for a reason. A few swipes of this alcohol-free formula is all it takes to soothe irritation, balance pH levels, reduce oiliness, and strengthen skin’s moisture barrier. This little miracle tonic is available in various formulations, including cucumber, rose petal, and unscented. Available formulations: 6

43 The Litter Box Deodorizer That Makes Cat Cohabitation More Pleasant Rocco & Roxie Litter Box Odor Eliminator Amazon $12 See On Amazon No matter how often you scoop, a certain, um, fragrance can linger over the litter box. This litter box odor eliminator is a great way to eradicate that, and all you have to do is sprinkle a little over the top. The gentle, plant-based formula uses essential oils and corn cob granules to wick moisture from both solid and liquid waste, leaving the litter box area smelling fresh and clean.

44 A Solar Battery For On-The-Go Charging Or Power Outages BLAVOR Solar Charger Amazon $29 See On Amazon This solar power bank is a good thing to have around, whether you keep it in your bag for on-the-go charging, or stash it in your emergency kit for power outages. It’s certified for wireless charging, and you can top off the battery via USB or sun rays. It’s compatible with both Apple and Android products, and is resistant to dust, water, and shock.

45 This Mini Griddle That Makes Eggs, Pancakes & More DASH Mini Maker Electric Griddle Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make Saturday mornings a little less messy by using this mini griddle to fry up your breakfast. Perfect for small pancakes and single fried eggs, the nonstick griddle is super easy to operate: Just let it preheat, then add your ingredients. You can even use it after breakfast for giant cookies. Available colors: 6

46 A 10-Pack Of Apple Watch Bands That Are Soft & Breathable Maledan Stretchy Smart Watch Bands (10-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Make your Apple watch a style-forward part of your wardrobe with this 10-pack of smart watch bands that includes a variety of colors and designs. Made from soft, breathable nylon, these are ideal alternatives if you’re looking for something more breathable than the standard silicone band. Each band is outfitted with a size adjuster to make it comfortable for your wrist. Available multipacks: 4

47 This Clothes Steamer That Keeps You From Having To Haul Out The Ironing Board Beautural Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Don’t lug out the ironing board — just plug in this handheld garment steamer to work out wrinkles in a matter of a few short minutes. It’s also small enough to travel with — so ideal for weddings and business trips — and heats up in a fast 30 seconds. The steamer comes with a fabric brush, creaser, and lint remover, so you can be sure you’ll look sharp with this tool around.

48 A Freezable Lunch Box That Collapses For Compact Storage PackIt Freezable Lunch Box Amazon $27 See On Amazon When you’re packing food, dealing with gel ice packs is a hassle — that’s why this freezable lunch box is so genius. It has freezable gel built permanently into the pack, so you can take it out of the freezer, stick your food inside, and be on your way. It’s big enough to accommodate drink bottles, but collapses into a slim design that’ll take up minimal space next to your ice tray and frozen pizza.

49 The Fan-Favorite Baking Sheets That Are Heads Above The Rest Nordic Ware Half Baking Sheets (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Baking sheets are baking sheets — until they’ve earned a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon (at which point, they become baking sheets that beat out the competition). From Nordic Ware, these sheets are made from shiny nonporous aluminum to create superior heat conduction and nonstick performance. Plus, they feature rims made from reinforced and encapsulated steel to prevent warping over time.