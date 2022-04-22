These Smart Things Seem Expensive But Are Actually Super Cheap On Amazon

As a longtime believer in the healing powers of retail therapy, there’s nothing I like better than a good bargain. Well, strike that — maybe the one thing I like
better than just a good bargain is getting a low price on a great problem-solving product that I’ll use just about every day. And with this roundup of smart things that seem expensive, you’ll really get to scratch that particular shopping itch. (Everything on this list is useful... and cheap.)
There’s truly something for every savvy shopper on this list. Looking for a versatile piece of furniture that’s both seating and storage? Pick up this
ottoman with a hidden compartment that helps you tidy up the living room in seconds flat (just shove everything inside). In the market for more effective cleaning products? You’ll find everything from this car vacuum that comes with multiple attachments for detailing every square inch of your vehicle, to this moldable gel that sinks into the smallest niches of electronics, camera lenses, and air vents, where it attracts and picks up dust.
Isn’t it a great day when you can truly enjoy some guilt-free shopping because you know you’re not breaking the bank doing it? So go ahead and treat yourself, your family, and your friends with these
super genius products that are worth so much more than they cost. 1 This Travel Mug With A Pour-Over Filter
This is a
travel mug with a unique twist: It comes with a removable stainless steel mesh filter, so you can brew pour-over coffee or loose-leaf tea right inside. Crafted from double-walled stainless steel, the mug will keep your hot beverages piping for hours, and it’s coated in a nonslip finish. The mug comes with a lid and is designed to fit in standard car cupholders. 2 A Kit That Helps You Find & Eliminate Pet Stains & Odors
This
pet odor eliminator is formulated for use on any surface, from hardwoods to delicate fabrics, and leaves behind a pleasant citrusy smell. It comes accompanied by a black light wand, so you can see exactly where your four-legged friend has had an accident. This odor eliminator works to destroy the source of the odors — not just cover them up — so that you and your best friend can live in harmony once again. 3 The Picnic Blanket That Folds Up Into A Small Pouch
Designed to fold up into its own compact pouch, this
pocket blanket expands into a spacious tarp that’s ideal for use on the beach, park, or while camping. Crafted from strong, durable nylon, it’s rip-resistant and repels sand. The blanket comes with convenient metal stakes that let you secure it on the ground to those days when the ocean breeze kicks up a little. 4 These Reusable Dog Training PadsThat Look Like Area Rugs
Whether you’re trying to train a puppy, or have an older dog who sometimes has accidents, these
reusable dog pee pads are a useful and economical buy. The machine-washable pads are constructed with four layers to lock in the urine and odors, and the nonslip backing keeps them in place. When they’ve been soiled, just throw them in the washing machine for a refresh. Styled after area rugs, they look great, too. 5 The Teapot That Has An Infuser Built Right In
For tea aficionados, this
infuser teapot is a must-have. Made from shatterproof borosilicate glass, it has its own infuser made from super-fine stainless steel mesh, making it ideal for brewing loose-leaf tea. The heat-resistant properties of this teapot mean that it can be used right on the stovetop, and it’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe, too. 6 A Spiralizer That Makes Fast Work Of Your Favorite Veggies
Enjoy vitamin-packed pasta by using your favorite vegetables to make noodles with this
spiralizer that works great with everything from zucchini to carrots to squash. This device can churn out all kinds of pasta, ranging from thin spaghetti to thicker fettuccini-style noodles, thanks to its ultra-sharp stainless steel mechanism. Just adjust the blades to your preferred noodle size, insert the vegetable you’re working with, and twist — it couldn’t be easier. 7 The Shower Mirror That Doesn’t Fog Up
With its super strong suction cup, this
mirror adheres securely to your shower wall to give you the perfect view for a close shave in the shower — but it’s the anti-fog coating that you’ll really appreciate. (The mirror won’t cloud up, no matter how hot your shower is.) The mirror also has a convenient hook for razor storage, and it folds flat for travel, too. 8 This Lap Desk With A Retractable Mouse Pad & Thermal Protection
If you’re living the work-from-home life and enjoy being able to use your laptop on the couch or in bed, this
portable laptop lap desk is a must-have. Not only does it let you switch up your work location, but the thermal shield keeps your computer cool for hours, and the retractable tray on the side gives you a handy surface for using your mouse. 9 A Versatile Tablet Stand That Can Be Mounted Or Used On A Table
Designed to accommodate both smartphones and tablets, this
tablet stand provides hands-free viewing wherever you need it. The two legs let you place it on a table, but you can also mount it to the wall or the underside of your kitchen cabinet (perfect for following recipes). The hinged design makes it easy to pull out, and the 360-degree pivoting head allows you to switch between landscape and portrait views. 10 The Collapsible Trunk Organizer That Will Whip Your Car Into Shape
I have a habit of using my car like a second office, with books, receipts, notebooks, and all kinds of other things all over the place. This
car trunk organizer makes sense of the chaos by giving everything a place to be. It has compartments to hold tools, groceries, and yes, even your work items, and you can secure it using a tie-down system in the back seat or in the trunk. Plus, when you’re not using it, it collapses for out-of-the-way storage. 11 This Inflatable Lounger That Provides Seating Anywhere
This
inflatable lounger is ideal for camping, picnics, or hangs at the park or in your own backyard. The best part: It’s designed so that it blows up just by waving it back and forth in the air — no air pump or lung power required. Made from rip-stop nylon, it’s capable of holding up to 440 pounds, and even has two storage pockets for snacks, magazines, or your phone. 12 The Ottoman That Adds Extra Seating — & Extra Storage
You get a major two-for-one with this
storage ottoman: Not only does it give you extra seating, but the hollow base provides extra storage for blankets, pillows, toys, or whatever else needs a permanent (or temporary) home. Plus, this ottoman can serve as the ultimate quick clean-up trick when you find out company’s coming over — just throw all the mess inside and you’re ready to host. 13 This Car Vacuum Cleaner That Has Everything You Need To Keep Your Vehicle Spic & Span
Who needs a detailer when you can just get this
car vacuum cleaner that’s small enough to get into all those cracks and crevices? This vacuum even comes with three attachments to extend its capabilities: a flathead hose for hard-to-reach areas, an extension tube for under your seats, and a brush head for carpets and upholstery. Equipped with a double HEPA filter, it’s powered by your vehicle’s 12-volt outlet and comes with its own carrying case. 14 This Air Compressor For Tires & Inflatables
This
air compressor is so useful, you might want to buy two — keep one in your car to top off your tire in emergencies, and one in your garage for inflating everything from bicycle tires to air mattresses and pool floats. With a digital display that gives you a PSI readout, it’s easy to operate and can be powered by your vehicle’s 12-volt outlet. The compressor even features a white LED light for visibility and a red SOS light for use should you run into roadside trouble. 15 These Makeup Sponges That Are A Fraction Of The Price Of The Brand Name
In a rainbow of cheerful colors to bring some delight to your cosmetics bag, these
makeup sponges are a fraction of the price of their brand-name cousins. Suitable for both wet and dry use, the egg-shaped sponges are designed to reach all the contours of your face for flawless blending. 16 A 5-Piece Tweezer Set That Covers All The Bases
There’s not a hair that could possibly escape the scope of this
tweezer set, which includes five pairs, each with different types of tips. They’re perfect for shaping eyebrows, removing ingrown hairs, extracting splinters, and so much more. Made from precision-filed stainless steel, they feature nonslip grips that make them easy to maneuver. 17 A 3-Chamber Soap Dispenser That Will Really Neaten Up Your Shower
Clean up your shower and get rid of the zillions of bottles that are crowding you out by installing this
three-chamber soap dispenser. It has room for your body wash, shampoo, and conditioner, and it’s easy to install with the included two-way tape and waterproof silicone adhesive. Made from sleek chrome, the dispenser even has hooks for razors and loofahs. 18 These Solar Lights That Illuminate Your Yard On The Cheap
It used to be that outdoor lighting was so expensive — after all, there was all that wiring, and you had to hire an electrician. Now, thanks to solar power, you can get impressive-looking landscape illumination on the cheap with the help of
solar pathway lights like these. This set is made of sturdy weather-resistant steel and features a light-sensing mechanism that triggers the LEDs to turn on at dusk and off at dawn. 19 This Derma Roller That Makes Your Complexion Glow
For a low-impact treatment that will get your skin rosy and glowing, try micro-needling with this reviewer-favorite
derma roller. Much cheaper than an esthetician visit, the roller makes tiny punctures in the skin, which accelerates collagen production and promotes circulation. This roller has more than 500 titanium micro-needles and administers your treatment quickly and easily. 20 The Pillow That Turns Your Bath Into A Luxe Spa
Designed to support not just your head, but also your neck, back, and shoulders, this cushioned
bath pillow makes a relaxing evening that much more comfortable. It’s constructed with mesh to promote ventilation and quick-drying, and the six strong suction cups keep it securely in place in the tub. 21 This Exfoliating Set That Prevents Ingrown Hairs
Prevent ingrown hairs and slough off those dry skin cells with this
exfoliating brush that has hundreds of soft, fine bristles. The ergonomic design includes a handle that makes it comfortable to use, and it comes accompanied by a set of fine-point tweezers for removing any existing ingrown hairs. Plus, you’ll get a small silicone scrubber to soften and exfoliate the face. 22 This Organic Facial Scrub With Jojoba Pearls
Instead of micro-beads, this
organic exfoliating scrub is powered by biodegradable jojoba pearls to soften and revitalize the skin. This non-sticky scrub is also infused with organic vitamin E oil, along with deeply hydrating avocado and rice brain. It’s alcohol-free, and the addition of lavender adds relaxing aromatherapy to your skin-care routine. 23 A Heavy-Duty Dog Leash That’s Retractable
If your dog is a champion puller, you’ll appreciate this
heavy-duty retractable dog leash. It has a secure locking mechanism and thumb brake that keep you in control, and the anti-slip handle is ergonomically designed. Designed for pups up to 110 pounds, it has a 16-foot leash that gives your dog plenty of space to wander around. One reviewer wrote, “Lightweight enough to comfortably carry on a long walk across the hills yet sturdy enough to afford an exuberant 8-month old Lab a bit of freedom safe in the knowledge he won't get himself into too much trouble!” 24 This Pretty Honey Jar With A Built-In Dipper
Made from beautiful, crystal-clear glass, this
honey jar comes with a specially designed dipper built right into its lid, so you can dole out a little honey without making a big mess. The attractive design looks great on your table, and the wide mouth makes it easy to fill. Once the jar is empty, just throw it in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. 25 This Jewelry Organizer With Lots Of Rustic Charm
Crafted from wood with a wire mesh screen, this
jewelry organizer is not only practical, but also adds a touch of rustic charm to your decor. Use the screen for hanging earrings, and the wooden dowel on top for bracelets or necklaces. A convenient shelf below provides additional storage space, and it’s replete with additional hooks for necklaces or other jewelry items. The organizer mounts to any wall with the included hardware. 26 A Light-Up Magnifying Mirror For Precise Makeup Application & More
Apply makeup like a pro, insert your contact lenses without a hassle, and tweeze that one stray eyebrow with this
illuminated magnification mirror. With three panels, it offers multiple angles of viewing, as well as three levels of magnification, so you can truly get the perfect close-up view. The dimmable LED lights illuminate your face for even better visibility. 27 This Sofa Arm Tray That Gives You A Place To Put Your Drink
It’s like a magic trick: You’ve always needed place to put your soda or wine glass when you’re sitting in your favorite spot, and now, thanks to this
sofa arm tray, you’ve got one. Made from bamboo, it fits right over the arm of your sofa or chair to give you a place to put your stuff down (and avoid messy spills when there’s no table nearby). 28 The Scraper Spatula That Gets Every Last Drop
With blades at each end, this
two-in-one spatula is ideal for so many kitchen tasks. Use it to sauté, blend batters, scrape bowls, and more. It’s made from heat-resistant silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, so you’re safe working with the hottest of candies or foods fresh from the oven. When you’re not using it, the spatula can go straight in the dishwasher for cleanup. 29 The Automatic Opener That Makes Uncorking Your Wine So Easy
You’ll put away your old-fashioned corkscrew forever when you get a hold of this
automatic wine opener — it makes uncorking a bottle so easy and hassle-free. Powered by AA batteries, it removes the cork with just the press of a button, and comes with its own foil cutter, making it a full-service device. 30 The Perfect Tool For Slicing Avocados In A Hurry
From the design all-stars at OXO, this
avocado slicer is the purpose-made tool you’ve been looking for to get perfect slices of avocado. Along with OXO’s signature rubberized grip, the dual-ended tool features a pitter, a serrated blade for slicing through the skin of the fruit, and a slicer that creates uniform pieces in one fell swoop. 31 This Veggie Holder That Makes Mandoline Use Much Safer
If you have a mandoline or even a box grater, chances are you’ve done damage to your knuckles or fingertips at some point in your kitchen career. To keep your fingers from getting close to those blades, invest in this
produce holder. It has four prongs that securely hold your fruits and vegetables, while the outer shield protects your hand. Cleanup is easy — it’s top rack dishwasher-safe. 32 These Blind Spot Mirrors That Give You A Better View
Add these
blind spot mirrors to your car’s side mirrors and you’ll be better able to see anything that might be hiding in your blind spots. They feature a slim, frameless design, so as not to obscure the view from your existing mirrors, and install easily with the provided ultra-strong 3M adhesive. They’re also angle-adjustable once applied, so you can adjust them for a view that’s the most helpful. 33 A Mini Dehumidifier That Keeps Dampness At Bay In Small Spaces
This
mini humidifier is the perfect solution for those areas where you need a some moisture reduction, but don’t have room for a powered unit (think: spice cabinets, pantries, bathrooms, and closets). Packed with silica gel beads, this wireless unit can absorb up to 6 ounces of water, and is rechargeable simply by plugging it into any wall outlet. 34 The Self-Watering Planter That Makes Home Gardening A Breeze
Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 17,000 reviews, this
self-watering planter makes caring for your greenery a breeze. Perfect for frequent travelers and non-green thumbs, it has a deep reservoir that slowly waters your plant without flooding it, and the open slats in the bottom promote air circulation. Choose from five sizes and a handful of colors. 35 This Satin & Microfiber Hair Towel That Dries & Protects Strands
This
hair towel wrap looks so luxe, you’d think it would cost a pretty penny, but it rings up at a super budget-friendly price. One side is made from absorbent microfiber, while the other is made from smooth satin, which helps protect hair and prevent frizz. Wear it during deep-conditioning treatments or to speed up drying time after a wash. 36 A Callus Remover Gel That Gets Your Feet Baby Soft
Revive your feet by removing layers of rough, dry skin with this
callus remover that helps it slough right off. Perfect for use during at-home pedicures or to keep your feet salon-perfect in between professional treatments, it’s safe and easy to use, and leaves your feet looking like they’re fresh from the spa without the use of potentially irritating tools. 37 A Wall-Mounted Dispenser To Keep Your Grocery Bags Organized
Have a nest of grocery bags under your sink? This
dispenser is an invaluable ally in keeping them organized. From the design geniuses at simplehuman, the attractive brushed stainless steel finish blends right in with your appliances, and the unit mounts easily to the wall using the provided screws or adhesive tape. 38 The Headrest Hooks That Are Perfect For Hanging Bags & Umbrellas
Get a hold on the amount of stuff that’s floating around in your car with these
headrest hooks that enable you to hang jackets, backpacks, grocery bags, and more. Each strap secures around a headrest rod, and has double hooks that can hold up to 11 pounds, which means you can finally get all those miscellaneous items up and off the floor. 39 A Drink Carrier That’s Like A Magic Trick — It Never Spills
This handy
drink carrier enables you to carry mugs, water glasses, bowls and more, without worrying about spills. The bottom saucer is outfitted with a curved support piece and handle, and the physics behind the design ensure that your beverage stays inside its container while you move right along — no risk of spilling whatsoever. 40 A Magnetic Weekly Planner That Helps You Stay Organized
This
weekly planner is magnetic, so you can stick it on the fridge (or any other metal surface), making it easy to see what’s on the schedule at a glance. It features a dry-erase surface with entries for each day, along with empty lines for tasks and shopping lists. It comes with an eraser and a set of multicolored dry-erase markers, so you can color code your schedule. 41 An Eyelash Curler That Delivers Red Carpet Lashes
If you’re looking for a stunning effect that really perks up your eyes, look no further than this
eyelash curler that delivers red carpet-ready lashes without tugging or pinching. The ergonomic body makes this curler easy to use, while the calibrated hinge ensures even pressure across your lash line for perfect, non-crimped results every time. 42 A 2-Pack Of Compact Flashlights That Are Ultra-Bright
These
flashlights are designed to provide maximum brightness when you really need it — whether you’re camping, have roadside trouble, or are experiencing a power outage. Compact enough to fit comfortably in your hand, the tactical flashlight feature five settings, including SOS and strobe, so you’ll be well-equipped, regardless of the situation that arises. 43 The Wristband That Lets You Jot Notes On The Go
If you’re constantly wishing you had some way to jot down a quick note or reminder, this
reusable memo wristband is for you. Made from silicone, it works like a slap bracelet to fits wrists of all sizes, and is coated with a special substance, so you can write on it with any ballpoint pen. Transfer your notes to your calendar or planner within 24 hours, erase, and repeat. 44 This Cleaning Gel For Dusting Your Car & Electronic Devices
Perfect for cleaning your air vents and other little nooks and crannies in your car, this
cleaning gel molds to tight spaces to remove dust and grime. It’s versatile too; use it to clean the small spaces in delicate electronics like cameras, smartphones, computer keyboards. The gel is reusable, won’t stick to your hands, and leaves behind a light lavender scent. 45 A Pet Hair Remover That Works Without Adhesive
Get your furniture fur-free with this reusable
pet hair remover that uses a velvet roller — instead of adhesive — to trap stray strands. With a few swipes, pet hair is whisked into a compartment that’s easy to snap open, so you can empty the contents into the trash. The most impressive part? It boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 100,000 reviews on Amazon.