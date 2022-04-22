These Smart Things Seem Expensive But Are Actually Super Cheap On Amazon

As a longtime believer in the healing powers of retail therapy, there’s nothing I like better than a good bargain. Well, strike that — maybe the one thing I like better than just a good bargain is getting a low price on a great problem-solving product that I’ll use just about every day. And with this roundup of smart things that seem expensive, you’ll really get to scratch that particular shopping itch. (Everything on this list is useful... and cheap.)

There’s truly something for every savvy shopper on this list. Looking for a versatile piece of furniture that’s both seating and storage? Pick up this ottoman with a hidden compartment that helps you tidy up the living room in seconds flat (just shove everything inside). In the market for more effective cleaning products? You’ll find everything from this car vacuum that comes with multiple attachments for detailing every square inch of your vehicle, to this moldable gel that sinks into the smallest niches of electronics, camera lenses, and air vents, where it attracts and picks up dust.

Isn’t it a great day when you can truly enjoy some guilt-free shopping because you know you’re not breaking the bank doing it? So go ahead and treat yourself, your family, and your friends with these super genius products that are worth so much more than they cost.

1 This Travel Mug With A Pour-Over Filter Coffee Gator Coffee Travel Mug Amazon $20 See On Amazon This is a travel mug with a unique twist: It comes with a removable stainless steel mesh filter, so you can brew pour-over coffee or loose-leaf tea right inside. Crafted from double-walled stainless steel, the mug will keep your hot beverages piping for hours, and it’s coated in a nonslip finish. The mug comes with a lid and is designed to fit in standard car cupholders.

2 A Kit That Helps You Find & Eliminate Pet Stains & Odors ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator Amazon $38 See On Amazon This pet odor eliminator is formulated for use on any surface, from hardwoods to delicate fabrics, and leaves behind a pleasant citrusy smell. It comes accompanied by a black light wand, so you can see exactly where your four-legged friend has had an accident. This odor eliminator works to destroy the source of the odors — not just cover them up — so that you and your best friend can live in harmony once again.

3 The Picnic Blanket That Folds Up Into A Small Pouch ROAM Foldable Pocket Blanket Amazon $20 See On Amazon Designed to fold up into its own compact pouch, this pocket blanket expands into a spacious tarp that’s ideal for use on the beach, park, or while camping. Crafted from strong, durable nylon, it’s rip-resistant and repels sand. The blanket comes with convenient metal stakes that let you secure it on the ground to those days when the ocean breeze kicks up a little.

4 These Reusable Dog Training PadsThat Look Like Area Rugs Flair Curations Reusable Dog Pee Pads (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re trying to train a puppy, or have an older dog who sometimes has accidents, these reusable dog pee pads are a useful and economical buy. The machine-washable pads are constructed with four layers to lock in the urine and odors, and the nonslip backing keeps them in place. When they’ve been soiled, just throw them in the washing machine for a refresh. Styled after area rugs, they look great, too.

5 The Teapot That Has An Infuser Built Right In Willow & Everett Teapot with Loose Leaf Infuser Amazon $25 See On Amazon For tea aficionados, this infuser teapot is a must-have. Made from shatterproof borosilicate glass, it has its own infuser made from super-fine stainless steel mesh, making it ideal for brewing loose-leaf tea. The heat-resistant properties of this teapot mean that it can be used right on the stovetop, and it’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe, too.

6 A Spiralizer That Makes Fast Work Of Your Favorite Veggies Ontel Vegetable Spiralizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Enjoy vitamin-packed pasta by using your favorite vegetables to make noodles with this spiralizer that works great with everything from zucchini to carrots to squash. This device can churn out all kinds of pasta, ranging from thin spaghetti to thicker fettuccini-style noodles, thanks to its ultra-sharp stainless steel mechanism. Just adjust the blades to your preferred noodle size, insert the vegetable you’re working with, and twist — it couldn’t be easier.

7 The Shower Mirror That Doesn’t Fog Up HoneyBull Fogless Shower Mirror Amazon $18 See On Amazon With its super strong suction cup, this mirror adheres securely to your shower wall to give you the perfect view for a close shave in the shower — but it’s the anti-fog coating that you’ll really appreciate. (The mirror won’t cloud up, no matter how hot your shower is.) The mirror also has a convenient hook for razor storage, and it folds flat for travel, too.

8 This Lap Desk With A Retractable Mouse Pad & Thermal Protection AboveTEK Portable Laptop Lap Desk Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re living the work-from-home life and enjoy being able to use your laptop on the couch or in bed, this portable laptop lap desk is a must-have. Not only does it let you switch up your work location, but the thermal shield keeps your computer cool for hours, and the retractable tray on the side gives you a handy surface for using your mouse.

9 A Versatile Tablet Stand That Can Be Mounted Or Used On A Table AboveTEK Kitchen Tablet Stand Amazon $44 See On Amazon Designed to accommodate both smartphones and tablets, this tablet stand provides hands-free viewing wherever you need it. The two legs let you place it on a table, but you can also mount it to the wall or the underside of your kitchen cabinet (perfect for following recipes). The hinged design makes it easy to pull out, and the 360-degree pivoting head allows you to switch between landscape and portrait views.

10 The Collapsible Trunk Organizer That Will Whip Your Car Into Shape Drive Auto Products Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon I have a habit of using my car like a second office, with books, receipts, notebooks, and all kinds of other things all over the place. This car trunk organizer makes sense of the chaos by giving everything a place to be. It has compartments to hold tools, groceries, and yes, even your work items, and you can secure it using a tie-down system in the back seat or in the trunk. Plus, when you’re not using it, it collapses for out-of-the-way storage.

11 This Inflatable Lounger That Provides Seating Anywhere LUDTOM Inflatable Lounger Amazon $29 See On Amazon This inflatable lounger is ideal for camping, picnics, or hangs at the park or in your own backyard. The best part: It’s designed so that it blows up just by waving it back and forth in the air — no air pump or lung power required. Made from rip-stop nylon, it’s capable of holding up to 440 pounds, and even has two storage pockets for snacks, magazines, or your phone. Available colors: 3

12 The Ottoman That Adds Extra Seating — & Extra Storage YOUDENOVA Storage Ottoman Amazon $42 See On Amazon You get a major two-for-one with this storage ottoman: Not only does it give you extra seating, but the hollow base provides extra storage for blankets, pillows, toys, or whatever else needs a permanent (or temporary) home. Plus, this ottoman can serve as the ultimate quick clean-up trick when you find out company’s coming over — just throw all the mess inside and you’re ready to host. Available colors: 3

13 This Car Vacuum Cleaner That Has Everything You Need To Keep Your Vehicle Spic & Span ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $40 See On Amazon Who needs a detailer when you can just get this car vacuum cleaner that’s small enough to get into all those cracks and crevices? This vacuum even comes with three attachments to extend its capabilities: a flathead hose for hard-to-reach areas, an extension tube for under your seats, and a brush head for carpets and upholstery. Equipped with a double HEPA filter, it’s powered by your vehicle’s 12-volt outlet and comes with its own carrying case.

14 This Air Compressor For Tires & Inflatables PI Auto Air Compressor Tire Inflator Amazon $33 See On Amazon This air compressor is so useful, you might want to buy two — keep one in your car to top off your tire in emergencies, and one in your garage for inflating everything from bicycle tires to air mattresses and pool floats. With a digital display that gives you a PSI readout, it’s easy to operate and can be powered by your vehicle’s 12-volt outlet. The compressor even features a white LED light for visibility and a red SOS light for use should you run into roadside trouble.

15 These Makeup Sponges That Are A Fraction Of The Price Of The Brand Name Zenda Naturals Makeup Sponges (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon In a rainbow of cheerful colors to bring some delight to your cosmetics bag, these makeup sponges are a fraction of the price of their brand-name cousins. Suitable for both wet and dry use, the egg-shaped sponges are designed to reach all the contours of your face for flawless blending.

16 A 5-Piece Tweezer Set That Covers All The Bases Tweezer Guru Tweezer Set (5-Piece) Amazon $16 See On Amazon There’s not a hair that could possibly escape the scope of this tweezer set, which includes five pairs, each with different types of tips. They’re perfect for shaping eyebrows, removing ingrown hairs, extracting splinters, and so much more. Made from precision-filed stainless steel, they feature nonslip grips that make them easy to maneuver.

17 A 3-Chamber Soap Dispenser That Will Really Neaten Up Your Shower Better Living Products 3-Chamber Soap Dispenser Amazon $36 See On Amazon Clean up your shower and get rid of the zillions of bottles that are crowding you out by installing this three-chamber soap dispenser. It has room for your body wash, shampoo, and conditioner, and it’s easy to install with the included two-way tape and waterproof silicone adhesive. Made from sleek chrome, the dispenser even has hooks for razors and loofahs.

18 These Solar Lights That Illuminate Your Yard On The Cheap GIGALUMI Solar Pathway Lights (12-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon It used to be that outdoor lighting was so expensive — after all, there was all that wiring, and you had to hire an electrician. Now, thanks to solar power, you can get impressive-looking landscape illumination on the cheap with the help of solar pathway lights like these. This set is made of sturdy weather-resistant steel and features a light-sensing mechanism that triggers the LEDs to turn on at dusk and off at dawn.

19 This Derma Roller That Makes Your Complexion Glow Sdara Skincare Facial Derma Roller Amazon $15 See On Amazon For a low-impact treatment that will get your skin rosy and glowing, try micro-needling with this reviewer-favorite derma roller. Much cheaper than an esthetician visit, the roller makes tiny punctures in the skin, which accelerates collagen production and promotes circulation. This roller has more than 500 titanium micro-needles and administers your treatment quickly and easily.

20 The Pillow That Turns Your Bath Into A Luxe Spa Bath Haven Bath Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon Designed to support not just your head, but also your neck, back, and shoulders, this cushioned bath pillow makes a relaxing evening that much more comfortable. It’s constructed with mesh to promote ventilation and quick-drying, and the six strong suction cups keep it securely in place in the tub.

21 This Exfoliating Set That Prevents Ingrown Hairs Dylonic Exfoliating Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Prevent ingrown hairs and slough off those dry skin cells with this exfoliating brush that has hundreds of soft, fine bristles. The ergonomic design includes a handle that makes it comfortable to use, and it comes accompanied by a set of fine-point tweezers for removing any existing ingrown hairs. Plus, you’ll get a small silicone scrubber to soften and exfoliate the face.

22 This Organic Facial Scrub With Jojoba Pearls Health Priority Vitamin E Exfoliating Facial Scrub Amazon $22 See On Amazon Instead of micro-beads, this organic exfoliating scrub is powered by biodegradable jojoba pearls to soften and revitalize the skin. This non-sticky scrub is also infused with organic vitamin E oil, along with deeply hydrating avocado and rice brain. It’s alcohol-free, and the addition of lavender adds relaxing aromatherapy to your skin-care routine.

23 A Heavy-Duty Dog Leash That’s Retractable Hertzko Heavy-Duty Retractable Dog Leash Amazon $25 See On Amazon If your dog is a champion puller, you’ll appreciate this heavy-duty retractable dog leash. It has a secure locking mechanism and thumb brake that keep you in control, and the anti-slip handle is ergonomically designed. Designed for pups up to 110 pounds, it has a 16-foot leash that gives your dog plenty of space to wander around. One reviewer wrote, “Lightweight enough to comfortably carry on a long walk across the hills yet sturdy enough to afford an exuberant 8-month old Lab a bit of freedom safe in the knowledge he won't get himself into too much trouble!”

24 This Pretty Honey Jar With A Built-In Dipper Hunnibi Handmade Honey Jar with Dipper Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made from beautiful, crystal-clear glass, this honey jar comes with a specially designed dipper built right into its lid, so you can dole out a little honey without making a big mess. The attractive design looks great on your table, and the wide mouth makes it easy to fill. Once the jar is empty, just throw it in the dishwasher for easy cleaning.

25 This Jewelry Organizer With Lots Of Rustic Charm Greenco Rustic Jewelry Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Crafted from wood with a wire mesh screen, this jewelry organizer is not only practical, but also adds a touch of rustic charm to your decor. Use the screen for hanging earrings, and the wooden dowel on top for bracelets or necklaces. A convenient shelf below provides additional storage space, and it’s replete with additional hooks for necklaces or other jewelry items. The organizer mounts to any wall with the included hardware.

26 A Light-Up Magnifying Mirror For Precise Makeup Application & More Beautyworks Illuminated LED Mirror with Magnification Amazon $39 See On Amazon Apply makeup like a pro, insert your contact lenses without a hassle, and tweeze that one stray eyebrow with this illuminated magnification mirror. With three panels, it offers multiple angles of viewing, as well as three levels of magnification, so you can truly get the perfect close-up view. The dimmable LED lights illuminate your face for even better visibility. Available finishes: 6

27 This Sofa Arm Tray That Gives You A Place To Put Your Drink GEHE Sofa Arm Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s like a magic trick: You’ve always needed place to put your soda or wine glass when you’re sitting in your favorite spot, and now, thanks to this sofa arm tray, you’ve got one. Made from bamboo, it fits right over the arm of your sofa or chair to give you a place to put your stuff down (and avoid messy spills when there’s no table nearby). Available colors: 9

28 The Scraper Spatula That Gets Every Last Drop AUOCATTAIL Silicone Spatula Amazon $9 See On Amazon With blades at each end, this two-in-one spatula is ideal for so many kitchen tasks. Use it to sauté, blend batters, scrape bowls, and more. It’s made from heat-resistant silicone that can withstand temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, so you’re safe working with the hottest of candies or foods fresh from the oven. When you’re not using it, the spatula can go straight in the dishwasher for cleanup.

29 The Automatic Opener That Makes Uncorking Your Wine So Easy Cokunst Electric Wine Opener Amazon $15 See On Amazon You’ll put away your old-fashioned corkscrew forever when you get a hold of this automatic wine opener — it makes uncorking a bottle so easy and hassle-free. Powered by AA batteries, it removes the cork with just the press of a button, and comes with its own foil cutter, making it a full-service device.

30 The Perfect Tool For Slicing Avocados In A Hurry OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $11 See On Amazon From the design all-stars at OXO, this avocado slicer is the purpose-made tool you’ve been looking for to get perfect slices of avocado. Along with OXO’s signature rubberized grip, the dual-ended tool features a pitter, a serrated blade for slicing through the skin of the fruit, and a slicer that creates uniform pieces in one fell swoop.

31 This Veggie Holder That Makes Mandoline Use Much Safer Kitchen + Home Mandolin Slicer Safety Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you have a mandoline or even a box grater, chances are you’ve done damage to your knuckles or fingertips at some point in your kitchen career. To keep your fingers from getting close to those blades, invest in this produce holder. It has four prongs that securely hold your fruits and vegetables, while the outer shield protects your hand. Cleanup is easy — it’s top rack dishwasher-safe.

32 These Blind Spot Mirrors That Give You A Better View Ampper Blind Spot Mirrors (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Add these blind spot mirrors to your car’s side mirrors and you’ll be better able to see anything that might be hiding in your blind spots. They feature a slim, frameless design, so as not to obscure the view from your existing mirrors, and install easily with the provided ultra-strong 3M adhesive. They’re also angle-adjustable once applied, so you can adjust them for a view that’s the most helpful.

33 A Mini Dehumidifier That Keeps Dampness At Bay In Small Spaces Eva-Dry Wireless Mini Dehumidifier Amazon $15 See On Amazon This mini humidifier is the perfect solution for those areas where you need a some moisture reduction, but don’t have room for a powered unit (think: spice cabinets, pantries, bathrooms, and closets). Packed with silica gel beads, this wireless unit can absorb up to 6 ounces of water, and is rechargeable simply by plugging it into any wall outlet.

34 The Self-Watering Planter That Makes Home Gardening A Breeze HBServices USA Self-Watering Planter Amazon $14 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 17,000 reviews, this self-watering planter makes caring for your greenery a breeze. Perfect for frequent travelers and non-green thumbs, it has a deep reservoir that slowly waters your plant without flooding it, and the open slats in the bottom promote air circulation. Choose from five sizes and a handful of colors. Available colors: 5

35 This Satin & Microfiber Hair Towel That Dries & Protects Strands SMPL Objects Double-Layer Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap Amazon $18 See On Amazon This hair towel wrap looks so luxe, you’d think it would cost a pretty penny, but it rings up at a super budget-friendly price. One side is made from absorbent microfiber, while the other is made from smooth satin, which helps protect hair and prevent frizz. Wear it during deep-conditioning treatments or to speed up drying time after a wash. Available colors: 6

36 A Callus Remover Gel That Gets Your Feet Baby Soft Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Gel Amazon $14 See On Amazon Revive your feet by removing layers of rough, dry skin with this callus remover that helps it slough right off. Perfect for use during at-home pedicures or to keep your feet salon-perfect in between professional treatments, it’s safe and easy to use, and leaves your feet looking like they’re fresh from the spa without the use of potentially irritating tools.

37 A Wall-Mounted Dispenser To Keep Your Grocery Bags Organized simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Have a nest of grocery bags under your sink? This dispenser is an invaluable ally in keeping them organized. From the design geniuses at simplehuman, the attractive brushed stainless steel finish blends right in with your appliances, and the unit mounts easily to the wall using the provided screws or adhesive tape.

38 The Headrest Hooks That Are Perfect For Hanging Bags & Umbrellas ALLTOOLS Headrest Hooks (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get a hold on the amount of stuff that’s floating around in your car with these headrest hooks that enable you to hang jackets, backpacks, grocery bags, and more. Each strap secures around a headrest rod, and has double hooks that can hold up to 11 pounds, which means you can finally get all those miscellaneous items up and off the floor.

39 A Drink Carrier That’s Like A Magic Trick — It Never Spills SpillNot Drink Carrier Amazon $19 See On Amazon This handy drink carrier enables you to carry mugs, water glasses, bowls and more, without worrying about spills. The bottom saucer is outfitted with a curved support piece and handle, and the physics behind the design ensure that your beverage stays inside its container while you move right along — no risk of spilling whatsoever.

40 A Magnetic Weekly Planner That Helps You Stay Organized cinch! Magnetic Dry-Erase Weekly Calendar Amazon $20 See On Amazon This weekly planner is magnetic, so you can stick it on the fridge (or any other metal surface), making it easy to see what’s on the schedule at a glance. It features a dry-erase surface with entries for each day, along with empty lines for tasks and shopping lists. It comes with an eraser and a set of multicolored dry-erase markers, so you can color code your schedule.

41 An Eyelash Curler That Delivers Red Carpet Lashes Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a stunning effect that really perks up your eyes, look no further than this eyelash curler that delivers red carpet-ready lashes without tugging or pinching. The ergonomic body makes this curler easy to use, while the calibrated hinge ensures even pressure across your lash line for perfect, non-crimped results every time. Available colors: 4

42 A 2-Pack Of Compact Flashlights That Are Ultra-Bright Vont LED Tactical Flashlights (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These flashlights are designed to provide maximum brightness when you really need it — whether you’re camping, have roadside trouble, or are experiencing a power outage. Compact enough to fit comfortably in your hand, the tactical flashlight feature five settings, including SOS and strobe, so you’ll be well-equipped, regardless of the situation that arises.

43 The Wristband That Lets You Jot Notes On The Go NEWYES Reusable Memo Wristband Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re constantly wishing you had some way to jot down a quick note or reminder, this reusable memo wristband is for you. Made from silicone, it works like a slap bracelet to fits wrists of all sizes, and is coated with a special substance, so you can write on it with any ballpoint pen. Transfer your notes to your calendar or planner within 24 hours, erase, and repeat.

44 This Cleaning Gel For Dusting Your Car & Electronic Devices TICARVE Cleaning Gel Amazon $7 See On Amazon Perfect for cleaning your air vents and other little nooks and crannies in your car, this cleaning gel molds to tight spaces to remove dust and grime. It’s versatile too; use it to clean the small spaces in delicate electronics like cameras, smartphones, computer keyboards. The gel is reusable, won’t stick to your hands, and leaves behind a light lavender scent.