These SUPER Clever Things Under $20 Are Taking The Internet By Storm

The Travel Mug That Lets You Brew Pour-Over Coffee On The Go. Equipped with its own stainless steel filter, this travel mug lets you brew pour-over coffee on the go — and loose leaf tea, too. Made with vacuum-insulated stainless steel, the mug is designed to keep your beverages at the right temperature for hours, and the leakproof, locking lid makes for drip-free sipping.

A Brush That Detangles Without Pulling Or Breakage. If your hair is prone to knotting, this detangling brush is a must-have. The secret is the cone-shaped bristles that separate the hair horizontally instead of vertically, so you can work strands without yanking, tugging, or breakage.

This Exfoliating Brush That Eliminates Razor Bumps & Ingrown Hairs. Put an end to shaving irritation by thoroughly exfoliating your skin with this exfoliating brush. Featuring sturdy but flexible bristles, this brush is designed with a convenient grip to make control easy, even when you're getting into those curves, like your underarms or bikini area. Use this regularly and kiss razor bumps goodbye.

These Silicone Straws That Are Endlessly Reusable. Help turn the tide on the plastic we put into the oceans every year by picking up these stylish reusable straws. Made from BPA-free silicone, these straws are extra long, so they can be used in your favorite travel mug, and they can be washed right in the dishwasher — although you'll also get a scrubbing brush for detailed cleaning.

The Foot Peel Masks That Will Give You Baby-Soft Skin Again. Treat your feet to these peel masks and enjoy soft, callus-free and crack-free skin again. Infused with a blend of botanicals and fruit acids, the masks can be slipped on like socks and worn for about an hour. Then, over the next two weeks, the dead skin will gently slough off of your feet, leaving them restored and revitalized.

The Derma Roller That Lets You Performs Microneedling At Home. Covered with hundreds of titanium microneedles, this derma roller is designed to help you get the kind of treatment previously available only in med spas. If you're not familiar, microneedling exfoliates skin, promotes healthy circulation, and encourages collagen production. It also promotes the deep and thorough absorption of your favorite serum or moisturizer. The result? A complexion that glows.

These Silicone Mats That Turn Out More Consistent Baking Results. If you don't have silicone baking mats yet, now is the time to invest in this four-piece set that'll revolutionize your time in the kitchen. Use the mats under your cookies or cakes to promote even baking and more evenly browned bottoms. You can also use them to roast veggies, make meatloaf, and so much more. They're nonstick and dishwasher-safe.

A Wireless Doorbell With A 1,000-Foot Range. If you don't want to miss any important deliveries, this wireless doorbell comes with two receivers that have 1,000-foot ranges, so you'll be alerted, even if you're on the other side of the house. It installs quickly with the included adhesive, and features 52 different chime sounds.

A Lazy Susan Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo. Perfect for use as a serving piece or as a way to organize your spices and condiments, this lazy Susan turntable is crafted from sleek and sustainable bamboo. It rotates smoothly through a full 360 degrees, allowing for easy access to everything. It cleans easily with a damp cloth and just a bit of soap.

This Posture Corrector That Helps You Stand Up Straight. Want to improve your posture? Get a little help in the form of this posture corrector that's soft and easy to wear either under or over your clothing. Suitable for chests between 35 and 41 inches, the size-adjustable corrector will train you to pull your shoulders back and help keep your spine in proper alignment

The Under-Bed Storage Boxes For Storing Extra Clothes, Linens & More. These two under-bed storage organizers are perfect for packing away your off-season clothing, extra linens, and so much more. They're made from a breathable, lightweight material and topped with clear vinyl windows that let you see exactly what you have inside. The strong handles makes it easy to slide them out from under your bed when needed, and they fold down to almost flat when not in use.

The Milk Frother That Lets You Whip Up Coffee Drinks Just Like A Barista. Skip your trip to the corner cafe and be your own barista with this milk frother that lets you make cappuccinos, lattes, and macchiatos right at home. This frother features a stainless steel whisk and a comfortable handle made with ergonomic silicone to enhance ease of use. You'll enjoy making not only coffee drinks, but also protein shakes, fun cocktails, and even milkshakes with this powerful and effective gadget.

These Stair Lights That Offer Illumination In Tricky Places. Stairs can be tricky to navigate, especially in the dark, but these motion-sensor step lights provide illumination just where you need it. These bright, long-lasting LEDs detect motion up to 10 feet away, then turn off automatically after inactivity. They can also be used as lighting under your kitchen cabinets or bookshelves.

The Vacuum Storage Bags That Compress Items For Suitcases & Storage. Tired of arriving to your travel destination with everything popping out of your suitcase like Pillsbury biscuits popping out of a tube? Get these vacuum storage bags to compress items for more efficient packing. This set of varying sizes lets you organize your clothing by type (shirts, pants, etc.), and enables you to even pack something like a puffer coat, should you need one at your destination. The best part? You can use these for at-home storage, too.

A Snap-On Strainer That Makes It Easy To Drain Pasta & Veggies. Your giant colander takes up so much room in your kitchen cabinet, and it can be clunky to use when you're preparing foods in your kitchen. This genius snap-on strainer makes it easy to drain your pasta, potatoes, or veggies by attaching to the rim of your pot and allowing you to strain out the water hands-free. Made from heat-resistant, BPA-free silicone, it's designed to fit almost any pot or pan.

The Stain Remover That Clears Up Even The Toughest Spots. Cleverly packaged to look like a miniature wine bottle, this stain remover gets red wine stains out of just about any surface, but also removes other tough stains like dark chocolate, blood, rust, and more. The commercial-grade formulation works without using peroxide, chlorine, phosphates, sulphates or parabens, and is pH-neutral and completely biodegradable, too.

A Dishwasher Magnet That Answers The Age-Old Question: Clean Or Dirty? Answer that age old-question — are the dishes clean or dirty? — for everyone in your household with this stylish reversible dishwasher magnet that goes right on your machine. Designed so that it will adhere even to stainless steel dishwashers, this magnet stays where you put it and won't slide around. It's peel-proof and waterproof.

This Splatter Screen That Keeps Grease In The Pan. Frying food wreaks havoc on your stove, walls, and other surfaces, as the oil splatter can get all over the place. Crafted from fine stainless steel mesh, this splatter screen keeps your stove and its surroundings clean while you cook, while the handle keeps your hand away from the heat.

The Popcorn Popper That Goes In The Microwave. Now you can control the amount of oil and salt in your popcorn — and avoid additives in popcorn packets — by using traditional kernels in this microwave popcorn popper. Made from BPA-free silicone, this dishwasher-safe popper makes up to 15 cups at a time, then collapses for compact storage.

These Felt Furniture Pads That Protect Your Floors. When you have hardwood floors, furniture can easily scratch and mar those delicate surfaces. Protect your floors with these furniture grippers that can be cut to size. The rubber backing grips your furniture legs to ensure the pads stay securely in place, even if you place them on frequently used chairs that are always being moved around.

These Smart Plugs That Let You Control Electronics & Appliances From Anywhere. Set lighting timers, schedule your coffee maker to switch on, and turn appliances on and off while you're on vacation to throw burglars off the track — all this and more is possible with these smart plugs that can be controlled with an app on your phone. Plus, these plugs can also be operated using voice commands if you have an Amazon Alexa or Google Home assistant.

A Fabric Shaver To Keep Your Clothes & Upholstery Looking Sharp. Don't put your favorite sweater in the giveaway pile when it gets covered with pills — get this fabric shaver instead and restore it to a like-new appearance. Battery-operated, it features a wide 2-inch head to get the job done quickly and easily, and works equally well on delicate materials like cashmere as it does on thick fabrics like your upholstered sofa.

The Cleaning Goo That Gets Dust & Grime Out Of Tight Spaces. It's really hard to reach the dust in tight spaces like your computer keyboard or your car's dash, but now you can with this cleaning gel. Simply apply the gel to whatever needs to be cleaned, and it'll form to the shape of the space and pick up any dirt and debris with its sticky texture. It can be used again and again for detailing your car and cleaning up those delicate electronics.

This Bottle With A Built-In Infuser For Flavoring Your Water. Enjoy flavored water just like at the spa with this infuser water bottle. Made from durable, shatterproof Tritan, the 32-ounce bottle features a built-in infuser and a lid fitted with leakproof silicone seal to prevent spills and dripping.

This Spoon Rest With Room For Multiple Utensils. Designed to hold up to four spatulas, spoons, or whisks, this utensil rest makes room for all your cooking implements. It's made from BPA-free silicone that's heat-resistant, and grease and sauce wipes off easily. The dishwasher-safe rest even has a drip tray on one side to catch the mess from your utensils.

An Aerator To Enhance The Flavor Of Your Wine While You Pour. With a large aerating chamber, this wine aerator pourer is a must-have for any aficionado, working to infuse oxygen as you pour, so you get the full flavor profile. The pour spout is tapered and slanted for ergonomically efficient use, and the rubber stopper provides an airtight seal to prevent dripping. Buy a couple — this aerator makes a great gift, too.

The Putty That Repairs Wall Holes Quickly & Easily. Perfect for repairing cracks or filling those nail holes left behind by picture frames, this drywall repair putty will make your wall look brand new again. It can be used not only on drywall but also on plaster and wood, and won't shrink or crack after it sets. Plus, it won't dry out in the tube, so it's long-lasting in your toolbox for many seasons of use.

These Reusable Food Storage Bags That Are So Much Better For The Environment. With a variety of different sizes, this set of reusable food storage bags provides options for all your snacks and leftovers, and is so much better for the environment than the disposable kind. Made from food-grade PEVA, they have ultra-strong airtight seals that can even prevent freezer burn, and are easy to keep clean simply by hand washing.

A Cable Management Box That Neatens Up Your Home Office. If your home office looks like it has a sea of snakes swarming around it, or your entertainment center is a trip-and-fall hazard, it's time to use this cord management box to neaten everything up. You can put a power strip right inside and tuck the cords into the box to reduce the visual clutter in your room, while also keeping those cords away from children and pets.

These Pants Hangers That Give You More Room In Your Closet. Save room in your closet by using these pants and skirts hangers that have four tiers each for hanging. Garments hang straight and unwrinkled, and you'll get lots of room back on your closet rod. Each pack comes with four hangers.

The Over-The-Sink Colander That Makes Washing Produce A Breeze. Adjustable to fit a wide variety of sinks, this over-the-sink colander is the perfect kitchen tool for cleaning and rinsing your fruits and vegetables, as well as draining pasta, potatoes, and more. The BPA-free colander is heat-resistant, and works great for thawing and draining frozen foods as well.

These Satin Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Skin & Hair. These satin pillowcases reduce friction between your pillow, skin, and hair, which helps prevent hair breakage and frizz, as well as pillow creases on your face. They feature envelope closures for a tailored look, and can be thrown in the wash for a refresh any time. The best part? They've earned 180,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

The Mesh Laundry Bags That Will Revolutionize The Way You Wash Your Delicates. Give your delicates a little TLC with these mesh laundry bags that will prevent them from undergoing all the wear and tear that they would have encountered in the regular laundry. The mesh construction allows them to get thoroughly clean with soap and water, and they're finished with rustproof zippers, so everything inside stays put.

A Food Scale To Give You Insight Into Your Nutrition Plan. With a large digital display that gives you a readout in your choice of grams, ounces, milliliters, or pounds, you'll find that this food scale is a valuable ally in configuring your nutrition plan — and it's also helpful if you're ready to take on complicated baking recipes. Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, it has a sleek, simple design that'll be at home in any kitchen.

The Dish Drying Rack That Rolls Up For Compact Storage. This clever dish drying rack goes over your sink so that your dishes can drain without taking up a bunch of space on your counter. Then, it rolls up for convenient, compact storage once they're dry. Made from stainless steel, it features silicone gripper edges so that it stays put. It can support more than 30 pounds, and is also great for washing produce.

The Toilet Night Light That Guides You To The Bathroom In The Dark. This toilet night light is the key to navigating to your bathroom in

37 The Self-Draining Soap Dishes That Extend The Life Of Your Bar Soap AIMAIAIMAI Draining Soap Dishes (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Bar soap is so much more eco-friendly than liquid soap that comes in plastic bottles, but there’s just one problem: It has a tendency to melt in the standing water that accumulates around it. These self-draining soap dishes eliminate that problem. Made from silicone, they’re specially designed to allow water to roll off and into the sink, giving your bar soap a chance to dry. Each pack comes with three.

38 The Refrigerator Liners That Keep Your Fridge Shelves Clean MayNest Refrigerator Liners (12-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your fridge so clean, it’ll be ready for the health inspector any moment of the day with these refrigerator liners made from BPA- and EVA-free foam. Not only do they keep your refrigerator tidy, but they also help air circulate around your fresh foods so that they last longer and you have less food waste. They’re easy to trim to size with scissors, and can be wiped clean with a damp cloth.

39 These Shower Drain Hair Catchers That Prevent Clogs Gotega Shower Drain Hair Catchers (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Catch all the hair in your shower before it goes down your drain to form a clog with one of these shower drain hair catchers. Made from durable, flexible rubber, they’re easy to clean — simply pull the hair out and dispose of it in the trash.