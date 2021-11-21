These 45 Things You Deal With Every Day Don't Actually Need To Be A Pain In The Ass

Life is already hard enough as it is. And sometimes, it’s the little things that make it seem even harder. Food going bad in the fridge, not being able to reach a top shelf, being unable to find the exact lid you need — they’re all little pains in the ass that can take your day from marvelous to “meh.” Luckily, there are tons of clever products on Amazon that can solve these everyday problems so that your butt is left feeling pain-free.

But if you need examples? Let me direct your attention to the little blue apples I’ve made sure to feature in this list. Not only have they kept the cilantro in my fridge fresh for over a full week, but each one also lasts for up to three months. Or, if your keys seem to go missing on a daily basis, try putting this tile on your lanyard. You can use the smartphone app to have it let out a loud ring the next time they go missing — or even use it in reverse to find your phone when it’s on silent mode.

With so many smart things on Amazon, you shouldn’t have to struggle with little inconveniences everyday — especially if they’re a total pain in the ass. Keep scrolling for more solutions.

Problem: Food Scraps Take Over Your Counters When You Cook Solution: Sweep Them Into This Hanging Trash Can SUBEKYU 2.4 Gal Hanging Trash Can Amazon $26 See On Amazon Hang this little bin over a cabinet door or drawer, and you’ll instantly have a convenient place to dispose of food scraps when cooking. This bin opens from two different directions, so you can slide your trash right into this from your cutting board, while the self-sealing lid helps prevent unwanted food odors from escaping.

Problem: You’re Always Misplacing Your Keys Solution: Add This Tile To Your Keyring Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re always losing your keys, loop this tile tracker onto your keyring. Once they go missing, use the downloadable app or ask your smart home device to have the tile let out a loud ring, making it easier to find them. Or, if you lose your phone, you can also press the tile so that your phone will start to ring — even in silent mode.

Problem: Your Drawers Are Full Of Unorganized Pot & Pan Lids Solution: Put This Lid Rack Inside A Cabinet Door Simple Houseware Wall Door Mounted Pot Lid Rack Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keeping your pot and pan lids organized inside of a drawer can be challenging, but this lid rack keeps them tidy and easy to find? There’s enough space for up to five lids, and it’s also designed to fit lids of nearly any shape or size. And because this rack attaches to walls or a cabinet door, you also free up space in your cupboards.

Problem: Rugs Shift Around On Your Floors Solution: Secure Them With This Gripper Pad Gorilla Grip Extra Strong Rug Pad Gripper Amazon $11 See On Amazon Tired of slipping and sliding around on your rugs or not being able to vacuum them? This gripper pad will help keep them secure and in place. This pad can be trimmed to fit any rug, and it’s even thick enough to give flatter rugs some light cushioning.

Problem: Your Phone Is Always Dying Solution: Keep This Portable Charger With You Anker Portable Charger Amazon $22 See On Amazon With its slim design, you can easily keep this portable charger with you for when your phone runs out of juice. It’s so powerful that it can charge an iPhone 12 from 0% to 100% two times over, though this charger is compatible with other phones and items that can be charged via a USB plug. You can trust your devices with this charger; it has a built-in temperature control to help prevent overheating.

Problem: Your Fitted Sheet Rides Up Over Your Mattress Solution: Use These Fasteners To Keep It In Place Raytour Bed Sheet Fasteners Amazon $10 See On Amazon Tired of waking up to discover your fitted sheet has ridden up and over your mattress? Try securing it down using these handy fasteners. The nickel-plated clamps hold onto your sheet without tearing the fabric, while the elastic straps give it flexibility to shift around — without letting it ride up.

Problem: Heavy Grocery Bags Dig Into Your Palms Solution: Carry Those Bags Using This Clever Handle Pankia Handle Grocery Bag Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only does this handle keeps pesky plastic grocery bags from digging into your hands, but it also lets you carry more bags at the same time without any extra stress on your arms. The soft-grip handle helps cushion your palms — and each gadget is sturdy enough to support up to 80 pounds.

Problem: Hair & Debris Clog Up Your Pipes Solution: Use This Drain Catcher To Keep Them Clear TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector Amazon $13 See On Amazon Pop this TubShroom into your bathtub drain, and it’ll stop any bits of hair or debris from clogging up your pipes. This nifty product has 95,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating, because unlike other protectors, it allows water to flow through even when it’s filled — and it’s designed to fit nearly any standard-sized bathtub drain.

Problem: Your Produce Goes Bad Before You Can Eat It Solution: Put These Blue Apples In Your Fridge Bins Bluapple Produce Freshness Saver Balls Amazon $12 See On Amazon I’ve used these blue apples in my fridge bins as well as my fruit bowl, and in both instances they were able to keep my produce fresher for noticeably longer. The best part? The ethylene gas-absorbing packets you place inside the “apple” last for up to three months before you need to replace them.

Problem: Your Drawers Are Filled With Mismatched Plasticware Lids Solution: Store Them Inside This Helpful Organizer YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This lid organizer turned out to be way more useful than I was expecting. All my lids are now neatly tucked inside, leaving me with tons of extra drawer space that I didn’t have before. You can adjust the dividers to fit tons of various lids, and this handy organizer will store lids both round and square that are up to 9 inches wide.

Problem: That Jar Is Being *So* Stubborn Solution: Pop It Open With This Gripper MEYUEWAL Jar Opener (5-in-1) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Stubborn jars and bottles are no match for this easy-to-use gripper. Four different grip sizes help you open containers of nearly any shape or size, and the ergonomic grip makes it comfortable to use in your hand. Each order also comes with a bonus tool for popping open cans, releasing jar seals, and gripping bottle caps.

Problem: You Can’t Find Anything In That Cluttered Purse Solution: Get Organized With This Handy Insert ZTUJO Purse Organizer Insert Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether your purse is too cluttered or too deep to find anything, you’ll be glad you grabbed this felt bag insert. Available in six different sizes and 15 colors, this insert has eight pockets, two larger compartments, a zippered pouch, and a thin slot on the side for tablets or a notebook, which gives you tons of space to organize everything from office supplies to your keys and eye glasses.

Problem: Your Coffee Goes Cold Before You Finish It Solution: Keep Your Mug On This Heated Coaster Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Whether you’re drinking coffee, tea, or another hot beverage, this heated coaster will keep your drink warm so you can sip at your leisure. The extra-long power cable makes it easy to use with distant outlets, especially at the office — and the surface easily wipes clean in the event of a spill.

Problem: Furniture Slides Around On Your Floors Solution: Add These Gripper Pads To The Legs iPrimio "SlipToGrip" Non Slip Furniture Pad Grippers (8-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Ever sit down on a chair, just for it to slide back a few inches? Add these gripper pads to furniture legs to keep your pieces from shifting around. There’s no glue required, as each one is backed with sticky adhesive. Plus, they’re safe to use on hardwood, tile, vinyl, laminate, and other hard floor surfaces.

Problem: You Have To Bend Down To Sweep Up Dust Solution: Use This Broom & Dustpan Set With Extra-Long Handles YANXUS Broom and Dustpan Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon Bending down to sweep dirt into a dustpan can be a real pain — literally. So make the switch to this broom and dustpan set. This is the top-selling dustpan set on Amazon because the handles are extra-long, keeping you from having to bend over. Plus, the dustpan even features a built-in comb to keep the broom bristles clean, saving you from yet another unsavory task.

Problem: Your Seat Belt Rubs Against Your Collarbone Solution: Slip On This Faux Sheepskin Cover Amooca Faux Sheepskin Seat Belt Shoulder Pad Amazon $10 See On Amazon Are seat belt always chafing against your collarbone? Slide this faux sheepskin cover onto the part of the belt that’s always rubbing up against you. The handy velcro opening makes this easy to install while keeping the pad slim enough to keep you protected in case of an accident. This strap also works great for backpacks and any other type of shoulder strap that leaves you sore.

Problem: You Can’t Reach Tall Shelves Solution: Stand On This Step Stool Handy Laundry Folding Step Stool Amazon $13 See On Amazon This step stool is great for reaching tall shelves, as it gives you a boost up to nine inches, but don’t think it’s bulky! It’s actually collapsible so and easy to tuck away into a cabinet or put in a corner. Despite being lightweight, this step stool is sturdy enough to support up to 300 pounds — and the anti-skid pads on the bottom help make sure that it doesn’t shift underneath you.

Problem: You Accidentally Nick Yourself With Sharp Knives Solution: Wear These Cut-Resistant Gloves When Cooking Dowellife Cut Resistant Gloves Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether you’re chopping veggies or shucking oysters, these cut-resistant gloves can help keep your hands safe from accidental nicks. They’re made from tough nylon, but still have a flexible dexterity so that it’s easy to move your fingers. “I bought these for my 12-year-old to use while he was filleting fish he caught,” explained one reviewer. “He's now able to use my super sharp fillet knife without scaring me!”

Problem: Your Charging Cables Have Started To Fray Solution: Protecting Them With These Cable Savers Jetec Flexible Cable Wire Protector (24-Pieces) Amazon $6 See On Amazon If your charging cables have started to fray, try sliding these cable savers on them. They’re made from soft, flexible silicone that helps protect your wires without restricting their ability to bend. These handy devices have over 4,000 five-star ratings, with many reviewers writing about how well they stay in place and “give dying chargers a second life”

Problem: Dry Goods Go Stale Before You Can Use Them Solution: Store Them In These Airtight Containers Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon With airtight lids that help keep ingredients fresher for longer, this seven-pack of containers is perfect for dry foods. These sturdy BPA-free plastic containers are also completely shatterproof, even if dropped, and they come with handy reusable labels so you don’t confuse salt for sugar. In addition to keeping your dry goods fresh and pest-free, these containers will also help organize your pantry, and the stackable designs will free up space.

Problem: Your Room Gets Too Bright For Sleeping In Solution: Add These Blackout Curtains To Your Windows BGment Blackout Curtains Amazon $19 See On Amazon Is your room too bright for sleeping in on the weekends? Hang up these blackout curtains, and you’ll easily sleep way into the afternoon if you want. These have almost 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon for their ability to block up to 99% of sunlight, but that’s not all they do! They also provide light insulation so that your room stays cool and can also help block outside noise.

Problem: Your Microwave Is Covered In Splatter Solution: Put This Cover Over Your Food Tovolo Microwave Splatter Proof Plate Cover Amazon $9 See On Amazon Is food always splattering all over the inside of your microwave? Try putting BPA-free, heat resistant plastic and silicone cover over your plates. This keeps splatter contained so that your microwave stays clean — and the vents around the top allow steam to escape, keeping your food from becoming soggy.

Problem: You Forget To Turn Your Lights Off Solution: Install These Smart Bulbs Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Connect your phone to these Kasa smart bulbs, and you’ll be able to turn them off remotely via a smartphone app — just in case you forgot before you left the house. These smart bulbs are also compatible with Alexa and Google Home, which means you can also control them using voice commands at home, which is useful for when your hands are full.

Problem: Your Open Bottles Of Wine Go Bad Solution: Seal Them For Later With This Vacuum Pump Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t have to finish that entire bottle of wine in one sitting — just seal it up for later using this vacuum pump, which will keep your wine fresh for a week. This easy-to-use air remover has an astonishing 4.8-star average rating on Amazon, so you know it works and it works well.

Problem: Your Favorite Sweater Has Started To Pill Solution: Trim It With This Fabric Shaver Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This fabric shaver has over 77,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating, so you know it works well to remove pesky pills and matted fibers from your favorite garments. It’s completely cordless, as it only requires two AA batteries (not included) to work — and the compact size means you can even bring it with you when traveling.

Problem: You’re Always Running Out Of Paper Towels Solution: Switch Over To These Reusable Ones Mioeco Reusable Paper Towels (10-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re always forgetting to buy more paper towel rolls, it might be time to switch over to these reusable ones. Each one is made from high-quality organic cotton, which makes them tough enough to toss into the washing machine when dirty but dry quickly when wet.

Problem: Your Snacks Go Bad Before You Can Finish Them Solution: Seal The Bags Shut Using This Flat Iron TCDO Chip Bag Sealer Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your snacks get stale before you can finish eating them, seal their bags shut using this compact flat iron. This handheld vacuum sealer is designed to work with bags made from plastic, mylar and aluminum foil — and takes less than 60 seconds to heat up. This works way better than classic chip clips or bag ties and takes up less space in your kitchen.

Problem: You Always Feel Like You’re Wasting Toothpaste And Creams Solution: Use These Rollers To Squeeze Out Every Last Drop LOVEINUSA Toothpaste Tube Squeezer Dispenser (4-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Whether you have tubes of toothpaste or lotion, creams, or sunscreen, these rollers can help you squeeze out every last drop. They’re made from high-quality plastic that you can use over and over again — and each order comes with four, enough for every tube in the house.

Problem: Your Hot Drinks Get Cold Before You Finish Them Solution: Drink From This Insulated Tumbler YETI Rambler 20oz Tumbler Amazon $30 See On Amazon With its vacuum-insulated walls, this YETI tumbler can keep your drinks warm or cold for hours — and that includes steaming mugs of coffee. This modern classic has 4.9-stars on Amazon, and one reviewer even wrote that it “kept my coffee hot in 20-degree weather for the hour I walked my dog today, as it should.”

Problem: There Are Mismatched Shoes All Over Your Closet Solution: Keep Them Organized With These Slots Neprock Shoe Slots Organizer (20-Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’re always having trouble finding that one shoe, you might want to start using these shoe slots. They keep your shoes organized by allowing them to sit on top of each other and have four adjustable levels so that you can store sandals, sneakers, tennis shoes, and heels in them. In addition to keeping your shoes organized, these are great for saving space in your closet or on crowded shoe racks.

Problem: Slippery Bars Of Soap Slide Out Your Hands Solution: Keep Soap Inside Of These Baggies BBTO Natural Sisal Exfoliating Soap Pouch (5-Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether you’re washing your hands or scrubbing your body down, this pouch is a must-have when handling slippery soap. Not only does it make it easier to keep a firm grip on your wet bars of soap, but it also helps them dry faster so that they last longer. This pouches also lightly exfoliate your skin, helping you get cleaner than using a rag or just a plain bar.

Problem: Your Cabinet Doors Slam Shut Solution: Soften The Blow With A 100-Pack Of Bumpers GorillaGrit Cabinet Door Bumpers (100-pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These self-adhesive rubber bumpers can be attached to the the inside of cabinets, drawers, and doors to absorb shock, reducing the noise made when your door swings shut and adding protection to your belongings. With a strong grip and good rubber cushion, these bumpers can also be added to vases, laptops, cutting boards, picture frames, and other items to protect the tops of wood furniture.

Problem: Your Ice Cube Trays Crack When They Bend Solution: Freeze Water Inside These Silicone Trays DOQAUS Ice Cube Trays (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Plastic ice cube trays are almost too easy to crack when you’re popping out ice, whereas these silicone ice cube trays are extra-durable while being flexible. The top-selling ice cube trays on Amazon even come with lids to prevent freezer spills, which is why they have over 14,000 glowing five-star reviews.

Problem: You Don’t Know Where To Store Your Phone When Working Out Solution: Wear These Exercise Leggings With Pockets Heathyoga High Waisted Leggings Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only are these high-rise leggings made from moisture-wicking material to help you stay dry while you sweat, but they also feature pockets on both legs. That means you have somewhere to store your phone, keys, or even a little cash when exercising or running around town in comfort — and the four-way stretch fabric won’t turn see-through when you squat.

Problem: Your Shirt Gets Wet When You’re Washing Dishes Solution: Put Up This Splash Guard Blue Ginkgo Sink Splash Guard Amazon $25 See On Amazon You don’t have to come away from washing dishes with a shirt full of water splotches — just put up this clever splash guard. It sticks to most smooth surfaces, including granite and laminate and adds three extra inches of protection, but the wavy design still makes it easy to get your hands in the sink.

Problem: You Blind Yourself With That Bright Bathroom Light Solution: Use This Soothing Toilet Night Light Instead Chunace 16-Color Toilet Night Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re always blinding yourself with that bright overhead bathroom light in the middle of the night, it might be time to pop this night light into your toilet. This gadget you didn’t know you needed features 16 different LED colors and five brightness settings, so you can illuminate your bowl however you like — or, you can even set it to the rotating carousel mode so that you can enjoy them all.

Problem: You Aren’t Sure If Those Batteries Are Dead Or Not Solution: Test Them Out With This Gadget D-FantiX Battery Tester Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not sure if those batteries are worth keeping? Pop them into this battery tester to see how much juice is left. It’s designed to work with multiple types of batteries, including AA, AAA, C, D, 1.5-volt, as well as 9-volt. And unlike other testers, this one doesn’t require any power to operate, which is why this gadget has over 15,000 reviews and 4.5-stars on Amazon.

Problem: Furniture Legs Scratch Up Your Floors Solution: Cover The Legs With These Protectors Glaais Silicone Chair Leg Floor Protectors (16-Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If furniture legs are scratching up your hardwood floors, these protectors are an absolute game changer. They don’t require any nails or screws for installation, as the flexible silicone is easy to stretch over your chair’s legs no matter their shape. Choose from three colors: clear, black, or brown.

Problem: Your Sponges Get Grimy In Your Sink Solution: Keep Them High & Dry In This Caddy SunnyPoint NeverRust Kitchen Sink Suction Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Leaving your sponge in the bottom of your sink is a quick way for it to get it moldy — so store it inside of this handy caddy instead. The wire design allows for maximum airflow to help it dry out quickly. Plus, it’s made from rust-resistant aluminum, so you don’t have to worry about its place in your sink.

Problem: Pet Hair Clings To Your Couch Solution: Brush It Away With This Hair Remover ChomChom Roller Dog Hair Remover Amazon $25 See On Amazon This reusable roller brush is the top-selling pet hair remover on Amazon, with over 88,000 reviews and a 4.6-star average. Why do people love this so much? Hundreds of tiny bristles latch onto hair, pulling it up and away from your upholstery. Unlike other rollers, this product doesn’t use adhesive tape, and instead pulls your pet hair into an easy-to-empty chamber, so it’s infinitely reusable.

Problem: Your Trash Bags Always Fall Down Solution: Hold Them In Place With These Giant Bands Ritadeshop Trash Can Bands (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon I can’t tell you how many times a week I have to reattach my trash bags to the can — that’s why I just added these bands to my cart. They stretch to fit nearly any can but can also be tied to fit smaller bins. These bands are surprisingly versatile; one reviewer wrote that they also “use these also to hold litter bags in my cat trays.”

Problem: Laundry Detergent Drips Down Your Machine Solution: Add These Platforms To Your Bottles Tidy Cup Laundry Detergent and Fabric Softener Gadget (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Tired of cleaning up detergent drips? Add these platforms to your economy-sized detergent containers. These handy gadgets will hold your soap cups as you fill them up and protect your surfaces from any errant drips. Plus, the raised slats keep the cups from getting soap scum on their bottoms.

Problem: Your Charging Cables Are Too ShortSolution: Use These 10-Foot Long Cables Deegotech Micro USB Cable (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Still want to use your phone while it’s powering up? You won’t have to sit right next to the outlet when you have these extra-long charging cables. Each one is 10 feet long, allowing you to relax on the sofa or in bed while your phone charges — and the nylon braid on the outside even helps prevent fraying.

Problem: Your Fire Stick Remote Is Always Missing Solution: Put One Of These Glow-In-The-Dark Covers On It OneBom Firestick Remote Cover Glow (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon I got so sick and tired of losing my Fire Stick remote that I bought these glow-in-the-dark covers — and to my surprise, they work way better than I was ever expecting. They’re great for finding the remote in the dark, and they also add extra grip and will keep your batteries from falling out if you ever lose the back cover.